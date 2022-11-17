Restaurant header imageView gallery
Thai
Bars & Lounges
Breakfast & Brunch

Torsap Thai Kitchen

5,709 Reviews

$$

1388 Locust St

Walnut Creek, CA 94596

Order Again

Popular Items

Pad Thai
Pad See You
Yellow Curry

Restaurant Policy

A 4% surcharge has been added to all in-house bills to defray increased operating cost. A service charge of 18% is add to all parties of 6 or more. Please advise your server of any food allergies prior to placing your order.
Appetizers

Vegetable Crispy Rolls

Vegetable Crispy Rolls

$14.00

Glass noodles + shiitake mushroom + spring roll skin W/ sweet & sour dip + lettuce

Fresh Spring Rolls

Fresh Spring Rolls

$14.00

Shrimp or tofu + lettuce + mint + fresh rice paper W/ peanut dipping sauce

Samosa

Samosa

$15.00

Red potato curry + caramelized onion + carrot W/ yellow curry dipping sauce

Cajun Crispy Calamari

Cajun Crispy Calamari

$18.00

Crispy Calamari with Cajun Spices, served with Sriracha cream sauce

Garlic Wings

Garlic Wings

$15.00

Crispy chicken wings tossed W/ garlic caramel

Chicken Satay

Chicken Satay

$14.00

Grilled marinated chicken satay + cucumber salad + toast W/ curry peanut dip

LAO Sausage

LAO Sausage

$18.00

Laotian style pork sausage + fresh ginger + toasted peanut W/ bird’s eye chili

Tuna Tower

Tuna Tower

$20.00

Yellow fin tuna tartare + mango + avocado and Sriracha-Sesame sauce W/ crispy wonton

Bacon Wrapped Scallop

Bacon Wrapped Scallop

$22.00

Tender sea scallop lightly wrapped in smoked bacon W/ 3 flavors cream sauce

Beef Wasabi Rolls

Beef Wasabi Rolls

$20.00

Carrot + celery + mint wrapped in grilled premium flank steak W/ watercress salad & wasabi dressing

Gyoza (6)

Gyoza (6)

$11.00

Marinated chicken, onion wrapped in pot sticker served with ginger-soy-sesame dipping

Pesto Fries

$8.00

Organic skin-on French Fries tossed with Thai basil pesto

Nuer Dad Daew

Nuer Dad Daew

$19.00

Marinate slice USDA Frank Steak + white and black pepper + sesame oil + sticky rice roll with spicy sauce.

Salads

Thai Papaya Salad

Thai Papaya Salad

$15.00

Papaya salad + dried shrimp + Thai chili + tomato + peanut + tamarind lime dressing

“Chieng-Mai” Lettuce Wrap

“Chieng-Mai” Lettuce Wrap

$16.00

Famous northern-style chicken Larb lettuce tossed W/ aromatic herb + onion + green lettuce

Crispy Sticky Rice Salad

Crispy Sticky Rice Salad

$16.00

Spicy crispy sticky rice + fermented pork sausage + green herbs

“Wealthy Healthy Bowl”

“Wealthy Healthy Bowl”

$20.00

Grilled Salmon + mixed grain rice + kale + spring mix + mango + cucumber + avocado +tomatoes. Garnished with raisin, toasted almond, sesame seed. Honey Mustard dressing and Sweet Soy Sauce on the side.

Kobe Beef Steak Salad

Kobe Beef Steak Salad

$35.00

“Snake River Farms” Kobe-style beef grilled to perfection + green lettuce + tomatoes W/ tamarind & toasted rice powder dressing

Soup

Tom Yum

Tom Yum

Hot & Sour soup W/ lemongrass + galangal + mushroom + tomatoes

Tom Kha

Tom Kha

Traditional coconut soup W/ lemongrass + galangal + Kaffir lime + mushroom

Tom-Zaab Beef

Tom-Zaab Beef

$10.00+

Laotian spicy sour soup + 24-hour braised beef + hard herbs + Thai basil

Wok + Grilled

Mixed Vegetables

Mixed Vegetables

$15.00

Wok fried farmer market vegetable W/ oyster sauce +

Spicy Eggplant

Spicy Eggplant

$18.00

Wok fried purple eggplant + bell pepper + Thai basil + chili garlic W/ oyster sauce + and choice of chicken or tofu

Ka-Prow-Kai

Ka-Prow-Kai

$18.00

Wok-fried minced chicken, Thai basil, bell pepper and traditional brown garlic sauce W/ fried egg

Gai Krob Basil

Gai Krob Basil

$18.00

Crispy chicken stir fry + fresh blended chili sauce + bell pepper + crunchy sweet basil

Garlic Pepper

Garlic Pepper

$18.00

Wok fried marinated pork or chicken + garlic and pepper + fried egg W/ jasmine rice

Kurobuta Pork Belly

Kurobuta Pork Belly

$25.00

Braised Five spice Kurobuta pork belly + bok choy + pickled cabbage W/ jasmine rice

Green Chili Rib - Eye

Green Chili Rib - Eye

$28.00

Stir Fried premium ribeye steak + garlic + string bean + green chili coconut Sauce

Volcanic Beef

Volcanic Beef

$32.00

Wok-fried grilled premium Akaushi Wagyu + Thai basil + bell pepper in Lava sauce W/ onion rings garnished

Kobe Beef

Kobe Beef

$38.00

“Snake River Farms” Kobe-style beef grilled to perfection W/ black pepper shiitake mushroom

Garlic Lamb

Garlic Lamb

$38.00

New Zealand lamb chops grilled to perfection + two-tone rice W/ Thai basil spicy sauce

Som Tum Gai Yaang

Som Tum Gai Yaang

$30.00

Half Roasted Mary’s free range organic chicken W/ Lemongrass and Garlic + papaya salad + Sticky Rice

Angry Prawns

Angry Prawns

$25.00

Three jumbo river prawns W/ red curry paste + Kaffir lime served over fried eggplant

Lemongrass Sea Bass

Lemongrass Sea Bass

$30.00

Steamed marinated chilean sea bass with lemongrass + fried lemongrass served in a clay pot

Tomahawks

Tomahawks

$149.00

Thai Style 50 oz. Tomahawk steak served with Thai E-saan chili sauce, vegetable, fried medley potatoes

Curry

Yellow Curry

Yellow Curry

$19.00

Classic yellow curry W/ potato + onion and choice of chicken or vegetable & tofu

Panang Beef Curry

Panang Beef Curry

$19.00

Thick coconut milk curry + premium USDA certified flank steak + kaffir lime leaf

Pumpkin Curry

Pumpkin Curry

$19.00

Kabocha pumpkin + Thai basil in red curry and choice of chicken or vegetable & tofu

Green Curry

Green Curry

$19.00

Thai basil in green curry + bamboo + bell pepper and choice of chicken or vegetable & tofu

Mussamun Lamb

Mussamun Lamb

$25.00

Slow-braised lamb + peanut + Kabocha pumpkin in Mussamun coconut curry W/ cucumber salad

Totally Prawns

Totally Prawns

$25.00

Coconut milk red curry + jumbo tiger prawns + pineapple + lychee

Noodle & Rice

Pad Thai

Pad Thai

$17.00

Rice noodles wok-fried + egg + bean sprouts + chives in tamarind reduction + served W/ peanut + lime and choice of chicken or vegetables / with shrimp add $7

Lobster Pad Thai

Lobster Pad Thai

$35.00
Pad See You

Pad See You

$17.00

Thick rice noodle wok-fried + egg + broccoli W/ black soybean sauce + and choice of chicken or tofu

Drunken Noodle

Drunken Noodle

$17.00

Spicy thick rice noodle wok-fried + onion + mushroom + tomatoes + bell pepper + basil and choice of chicken or tofu

Thai Fried Rice

Thai Fried Rice

$17.00

Classic fried rice + egg + tomatoes + onion and choice of tofu or chicken

Pineapple Fried Rice

Pineapple Fried Rice

$20.00

Fried rice with egg + tomato + onion + cashew nut + raisins + pineapple W/chicken and prawns

Crab Fried Rice

Crab Fried Rice

$25.00

Classic fried rice + egg + onion + fresh blue swimming crab W/ cucumber garnished

Paella Tom Yum

Paella Tom Yum

$28.00

Classic Tom Yum flavored rice with shrimps and scallops

Noodle Soup

Chicken Noodle Soup

Chicken Noodle Soup

$17.00

Chicken + bok choy + bean sprout W/ classic clear broth + and choice of small rice noodles or thick rice noodles or egg noodles

Vegetable Noodle Soup

$17.00
Northern Style Kha Soi

Northern Style Kha Soi

$20.00

Northern Style Thai Curry egg noodle soup + red onion + pickle, choice of chicken or vegetables + /with Beef add 5

Emperor Noodles

Emperor Noodles

$28.00

Kurobuta pork belly + BBQ Pork + crispy pork belly + pork meat ball + boiled egg + bok choy + W/ egg noodles and classic clear broth

Grilled Kobe Steak & Spicy Miso Noodle Soup

Grilled Kobe Steak & Spicy Miso Noodle Soup

$38.00

“Snake River Farms” Kobe-style beef grilled to perfection + boiled egg + bok choy + W/ spicy miso broth and choice of small rice noodles or thick rice noodles or egg noodles

Sides

Jasmine Rice

$3.00

Jasmine Sticky Rice

$4.00

Brown Rice

$4.00

Steam Vegetables

$7.00

Steamed Noodles

$5.00

Peanut Sauce

$4.00

Cucumber Salad

$4.00

Fried Egg

$3.00

Extra Lettuce Wrap

$3.00

Beverages

Thai Iced Tea

Thai Iced Tea

$6.00
Thai Ice Coffee

Thai Ice Coffee

$6.00

Arnold Palmer

$5.00

Coke

$5.00

Diet Coke

$5.00

Sprite

$5.00

Ginger Al

$5.00

Ginger Beer

$5.00

Apple Juice

$5.00

Pineapple Juice

$5.00

Lemonade

$5.00

Strawberry-Lemonade

$5.00

Fresh Squeezed OJ

$5.00

Fresh Young Coconut

$9.00

Evian Sparkling

$7.00

San Pellergino(Large)

$7.00Out of stock

Evian(Small)

$5.00Out of stock

Evian(Large)

$7.00

Shirley Temple

$5.00

Red Bull

$5.00

Soda Water

$3.00

Hot Water

$2.00

Coffee & Tea

Expresso (Nespresso)

$6.00

Americano

$6.00

Coffee (refillable)

$6.00

Hot Green Tea

$5.00

Iced Tea

$5.00

Dessert

Fried Banana & Ice Cream

Fried Banana & Ice Cream

$12.00

Crispy banana spring rolls served with choice of vanilla or coconut ice cream.

Mango Mania ( Mango & Sticky Rice)

Mango Mania ( Mango & Sticky Rice)

$14.00

Traditional mango and sticky rice, fresh mango puree, cream of coconut.

Mango Tango Shaved Ice

Mango Tango Shaved Ice

$16.00

Mango and sticky rice , mango puree, cream of coconut with mango shave ice.

Mango Lover

$26.00
Matcha Lava Cake

Matcha Lava Cake

$24.00

Tailor-Made warm matcha lava cake form beloved @ Udessertstory W/Matcha ice cream and fresh seasonal berries.

Thai Tea Shaved Ice

Thai Tea Shaved Ice

$16.00

Thai tea AKA "Cha-Yen" , Thai tea ice cream, palm seed, lychee fruit, grass jelly with Thai team shave ice.

Khao Tom Mudd

Khao Tom Mudd

$14.00

Sweet coconut sticky rice, red bean in banana leaf with coconut ice cream in a whole young coconut.

Friendly Ice Cream

Friendly Ice Cream

$14.00

Mitchell’s Coconut Ice Cream + Topping Bar of Palm Seed, Grass Jelly, Jack Fruit, Peanuts, Fresh Strawberry, Coconut Jelly

Thai Tea Crepe Cake

Thai Tea Crepe Cake

$24.00

20 Layer Thai Tea Crepe Cake + Fresh Strawberry Sauce + Thai Tea Ice Cream

Regular Set

Regular Set

Regular Set

$59.99

Vegetable Crispy Roll, Garlic Wings, Chicken Satay, Papaya Salad, Pad Thai Shrimp, Pumpkin Curry Chicken, Thai Fried Rice Chicken, Macaroon and Thai Ice Tea

Vegetarian Set

Vegetarian Set

Vegetarian Set

$59.99

Tofu Fresh Roll, Vegetable Crispy Roll, Fried Tofu, Papaya Salad, Pad Thai Vegetable, Yellow Curry Tofu, Spicy Eggplant Tofu, Sticky Rice with Mango and Thai Ice Tea

Appetizer

Crispy Roll

$40.00+

Fresh Roll

$45.00+

Satay

$65.00+

Wing

$42.00+

Salad

Papaya Salad

$65.00+

Chicken Lettuce Wrap

$65.00+

Entrees

Mix Vegetables

$75.00+

Spicy Eggplant

$75.00+

Ka Prow Kai

$85.00+

Garlic Pepper

$85.00+

Volcanic Beef

$109.00+

Curry

Yellow Curry

$75.00+

Pumpkin Curry

$85.00+

Fried Rice/Noodle

Thai Fried Rice

$75.00+

Pineapple F/R

$95.00+

Pad See You

$75.00+

Pad Thai

$95.00+

Pad Thai Shrimp

$105.00+

Jasmine Rice

$19.00+
check markTourists
check markFamily-Friendly
check markCasual
check markLGBTQ-Friendly
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markOnline Ordering
check markSolo Dining
check markFresh Ingredients
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markContactless Delivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markCatering
check markHigh Chairs
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Walnut Creek’s Premier Thai Restaurant

1388 Locust St, Walnut Creek, CA 94596

