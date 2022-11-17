Thai
Bars & Lounges
Breakfast & Brunch
Torsap Thai Kitchen
5,709 Reviews
$$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|11:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info
Walnut Creek’s Premier Thai Restaurant
Location
1388 Locust St, Walnut Creek, CA 94596
Gallery