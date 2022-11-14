A map showing the location of Vanda Thai 1250 Newell Ave. Suite JView gallery
Thai

Vanda Thai 1250 Newell Ave. Suite J

1,110 Reviews

$$

1250 Newell Ave. Suite J

Walnut Creek, CA 94596

Popular Items

Pad Thai
Drunken Noodles
Pad See-Ew

Appetizer

Chicken Nuggets

$9.00

Fried chicken breast

Chicken Satay

Chicken Satay

$10.00

Grilled marinated chicken skewers

Crab Wonton

Crab Wonton

$9.00

Fried cream cheese with imitation crab

Crispy Tofu

$8.00

Golden fried tofu

Egg Rolls

Egg Rolls

$9.00

Crispy vegetarian rolls

Fresh Roll

Fresh Roll

$9.00

Poached shrimp and salad wrapped in rice paper

Pot Sticker

Pot Sticker

$8.00

Fried chicken pot sticker

Prawn Roll

Prawn Roll

$10.00

Fried marinated prawn rolls

Roti with Curry

Roti with Curry

$9.00

Thai pancake served with mild yellow curry sauce.

Thai Samosa

Thai Samosa

$10.00

Pastry filled with potato, carrot, onion and touch of curry

Fish Cake (Tod Mun)

Fish Cake (Tod Mun)

$9.00

Fish paste blended with red curry paste and green bean

Salad

Crispy Rice Salad

$13.00

Twice cooked rice seasoned with kaffir lime leaves and a hint of red curry paste mixed with ground chicken, onion, ginger, mint leaves, cilantro and green salad

Larb Chicken

Larb Chicken

$12.00

Ground chicken salad tossed with onion, cilantro, mint, roasted rice powder with chili lime dressing

Larb Tofu

$12.00

Fresh tofu salad tossed with onion, cilantro, mint, roasted rice powder with chili lime dressing

Beef Salad (Yum Nur)

Beef Salad (Yum Nur)

$13.00

Roasted beef tossed with onion, chili, cucumber, tomato in chili lime dressing

Seafood Salad (Yum Talay)

Seafood Salad (Yum Talay)

$15.00

Tossed with onion, cilantro, green onion, and mint with chili lime dressing

Som Tum

Som Tum

$10.00

Shredded green papaya with tomato, chilies, green beans, peanuts tossed with lime based salad dressing

Som Tum - Prawn

Som Tum - Prawn

$13.00

Shredded green papaya with shrimps, tomato, chilies, green beans, peanuts tossed with lime based salad dressing

Soup

Tom Kha

Tom Kha

$13.00

Coconut milk soup with lemongrass, galangal, kaffir lime leaves, onion and mushroom

Tom Yum

Tom Yum

$13.00

Traditional hot and sour soup with lemongrass, galangal, kaffir lime leaves, onion, tomato & mushroom

Po Tak

Po Tak

$15.00

Hot & sour combination seafood soup with lemongrass, galangal, kaffir lime leaves, basil, onion and mushroom

Curry

Yellow Curry

Yellow Curry

$13.00

Mild yellow curry with potato, onion and carrot.

Red Curry

Red Curry

$13.00

Medium spicy red curry with bamboo shoot, bell pepper, carrot and basil

Green Curry

Green Curry

$13.00

Spicy green curry with green bean, bell pepper, eggplant and basil

Massamun Curry

Massamun Curry

$13.00

Mild coconut based peanut curry with potato, onion and carrot

Panang Curry

$13.00

Pineapple Curry (Kang Kua)

$13.00

Medium spicy red curry with pineapple, tomato, bell pepper and basil

Pumpkin Curry

Pumpkin Curry

$13.00

Medium spicy red curry with pumpkin, bell pepper, carrot and basil.

Grill

BBQ Chicken

BBQ Chicken

$13.00
Honey BBQ Pork

Honey BBQ Pork

$13.00
BBQ Beef

BBQ Beef

$16.00

BBQ Miso Salmon

$16.00
BBQ Beef Ribs

BBQ Beef Ribs

$18.00

Noodle Soup

Served with Chinese broccoli & bean sprout

Beef Noodle Soup

$13.00

Sliced beef and beef ball in Thai herb broth

Tom Yum Noodle Soup

Tom Yum Noodle Soup

$13.00

Tom Yum broth with your choice of Chicken, Pork or Tofu & Vege. Add $2 for Beef or Prawn. Add $4 for Seafood

Duck Noodle Soup

$17.00

Sliced roasted duck in homemade duck broth

Vanda Noodle Soup

Vanda Noodle Soup

$13.00

Light broth with your choice of Chicken. Pork or Tofu & Vege. Add $2 for Beef or Prawn. Add $4 for Seafood

Fried Noodles & Rice

Drunken Noodles

Drunken Noodles

$13.00

Spicy pan fried flat rice noodles with bell pepper, green bean, onion, tomato, basil in garlic chili sauce

Pad See-Ew

$13.00

Pan fried flat rice noodle with egg, Chinese broccoli and carrot

Pad Thai

Pad Thai

$13.00

Pan fried thin rice noodle with egg, tofu, bean sprout, green onion and ground peanut

Kua Noodle

Kua Noodle

$13.00

Pan fried flat rice noodle with egg, bean sprout, green onion in light garlic sauce, served on a bed of lettuce and hot sauce

Pad Woon Sen

$13.00

Pan fried mung bean noodle with egg, Chinese broccoli, bean sprout, green onion and tomato

Kao Soy

Kao Soy

$13.00

Egg noodle topped with special yellow curry with onion, carrot, pickles and crispy noodle

House Fried Rice

House Fried Rice

$13.00

Fried rice with egg, tomato, pea & carrot and onion

Spicy Fried Rice

Spicy Fried Rice

$13.00

Fried rice with basil, egg, tomato, onion, bell pepper in spicy garlic chili sauce

Pineapple Fried Rice

Pineapple Fried Rice

$13.00

Fried rice with pineapple, egg, tomato, raisin, touch of curry powder and green onion

Chinese Sausage Fried Rice

$13.00

Fried rice with Chinese sausage, egg & green onions

Lucas Fried Rice

Lucas Fried Rice

$16.00

Crispy fried chicken over house fried rice

Entree

Basil

Basil

$13.00

Sautéed spicy garlic sauce with green bean, bell pepper, onion and basil

Broccoli

$13.00

Sautéed broccoli and carrot in garlic sauce

Chinese Broccoli

$13.00

Sautéed Chinese broccoli and carrot in garlic sauce

Cashew Nut

Cashew Nut

$13.00

Sautéed cashew nuts, onion, bell pepper and broccoli with sweet chili paste

Eggplant

$13.00

Sautéed eggplant, basil, carrot and bell pepper

Garlic Pepper

Garlic Pepper

$13.00

Sautéed garlic & pepper sauce, served on steamed vegetables

Ginger

Ginger

$13.00

Sautéed ginger, bell pepper, onion and mushroom in soy bean sauce

Mixed Vegetables

$13.00

Sautéed mixed vegetables in garlic sauce

Pa Ram

Pa Ram

$13.00

Steamed broccoli and spinach topped with creamy peanut sauce

Spicy Green Bean

Spicy Green Bean

$13.00

Sautéed green bean with Thai chili paste

Chef Special

Sizzling Beef

Sizzling Beef

$16.00

Stir fried spicy sliced beef with bell pepper, onion and squash

Sizzling Seafood

Sizzling Seafood

$18.00

calamari, prawn, scallop and mussel sautéed with eggplant, onion, bell pepper, cabbage, Thai spices and basil in garlic chili sauce.

Buddha Garden

$13.00

Vegetables sautéed with yellow curry powder, topped with peanut

Hottie Crispy Chicken

Hottie Crispy Chicken

$14.00

Fried chicken nuggets tossed in spicy mint lime sauce

Side Order

Jasmine Rice

$2.00

Brown Rice

$3.00

Sticky Rice

$3.50

Ginger Rice

$3.50

Fried Egg

$2.00

Steamed Vegetables

$5.00

Cucumber Salad

$4.00

Green Salad

$4.00

Peanut Sauce

$4.00

Tamarind Sauce

$4.00

Steamed Broccoli

$5.00

Steamed Noodles

$3.00

Chili Fish Sauce

$1.00

Beverage

Thai Iced Tea

Thai Iced Tea

$4.00
Thai Iced Coffee

Thai Iced Coffee

$4.00

Coconut Juice

$4.00

Unsweeted Iced Tea

$3.00

Coke

$2.50

Diet Coke

$2.50

Sprite

$2.50

Bottle Water

$2.50

Sparkling Water

$3.50

Milk Tea

$4.00Out of stock

Milk

$2.00

Alcohol

Beer (Thai)

$5.00

Beer (Light)

$5.00

House Red Wine (B)

$22.00

House White Wine (B)

$22.00

Dessert

Ice Cream

$5.00

Mango & Sweet Sticky Rice

$9.00

Ice Cream & Sweet Sticky Rice

$9.00

Roti

$5.00

Thai crispy pancake topped with condensed milk

Roti & Ice Cream

$9.00

Fried Banana & Ice Cream

$9.00
check markIntimate
check markCasual
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markBike Parking
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCryptocurrency
check markTakeout
Sunday5:00 pm - 8:45 pm
Monday11:00 am - 2:45 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 2:45 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 2:45 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 2:45 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 2:45 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 2:45 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
The Small Thai Place with Great Thai Food

1250 Newell Ave. Suite J, Walnut Creek, CA 94596

