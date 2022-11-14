Thai
Vanda Thai 1250 Newell Ave. Suite J
1,110 Reviews
$$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|5:00 pm - 8:45 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 2:45 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 2:45 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 2:45 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 2:45 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 2:45 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 2:45 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info
The Small Thai Place with Great Thai Food
Location
1250 Newell Ave. Suite J, Walnut Creek, CA 94596
Gallery
Photos coming soon!
Similar restaurants in your area
Farm Burger Berkeley - Berkeley (CLOSED)
No Reviews
1313 ninth street Berkeley, CA 94710
View restaurant