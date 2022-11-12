Jay's Crab Boil & Oyster Bar imageView gallery

Jay's Crab Boil & Oyster Bar

710 Reviews

$$

10705 Blacklick-Eastern Rd NW

Pickerington, OH 43147

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Pick Your Catch
COMBO 2
COMBO 3

SIGNATURE ITEMS (LIMITED SUPPLY)

French Dip Prime Rib Sandwich

French Dip Prime Rib Sandwich

$18.00

French dip slow-roasted prime rib sandwich. - Come with house soup or salad and choice of one side: fried red potatoes, French fries, sweet potato waffle, fried cajun fries. - With Au Jus sauce and sour cream horseradish sauce.

Jay’s Special Roast Prime Rib (USDA choice)

Jay’s Special Roast Prime Rib (USDA choice)

$22.99+

Limited Supply - $22.99 | 10oz - $24.99 | 12oz - $28.99 | 16oz - With house salad or soup and choice of one side: broccoli, mashed potato, asparagus, and red potato.

Ribeye + Shrimp Jay's Special Surf 'n' Turf

Ribeye + Shrimp Jay's Special Surf 'n' Turf

$27.95

- 8 oz Ribeye and 10 grilled Cajun-style Shrimp. - With Asparagus and Garlic Bread.

Jay's Fried Seafood Platter

$19.95

- 2 Crab Cake, 2 oz Clams, 2 Catfish, 6 Calamari and 4 Shrimp

Special Surf and Turf - Filet Mignon

Special Surf and Turf - Filet Mignon

$44.95

- 8 oz Filet Mignon with Oven-baked 6 oz Lobster Tail - Roast Asparagus and Broccoli and Red Potato top with Spicy Micro Green Finished with Beurre Blanc.

Jay’s Flaming Pepper Crawfish

Jay’s Flaming Pepper Crawfish

$18.75
Jay's Super Wagyu Burger

Jay's Super Wagyu Burger

$18.00
Special Duck Breast with Cherry Red Wine Sauce

Special Duck Breast with Cherry Red Wine Sauce

$21.95

- 7oz - Grilled Duck Breast

Lobster with Beurre Blanc

Lobster with Beurre Blanc

$39.95

- Live Maine Hard-shell Lobster with Broccoli and Asparagus and Red Potato Oven-baked with Beurre Blanc Sauce.

Cheesy Char-Grilled Lobster

Cheesy Char-Grilled Lobster

$39.95

- Whole Live Maine Lobster with Chargrill Sauce and Cheese. - With bake Asparagus & Potatoes.

Lobster Mac and Cheese

Lobster Mac and Cheese

$15.95

- Real lobster meat with mac and cheese. - With Jay’s special seasoning and cheese load French fries.

Mac and Cheese

$7.00

Ribeye And Lobster Tail

$34.95

JAY'S PIZZA

Surf Turf Pizza

$14.95

Steak and Shrimps with creamy garlic white sauce and cheese.

Beef Pizza

$14.95

Steak with creamy garlic white sauce and cheese.

Seafood Lobster Pizza

Seafood Lobster Pizza

$14.95

Lobster and shrimps with basil and marinara sauce parmesan cheese garlic butter

NON-SEAFOOD SPECIAL

Chicken Linguine

$10.95

Chicken Sausage with Garlic Cream Alfredo Sauce.

Steak Linguine

Steak Linguine

$11.95

Steak Sausage with Garlic Cream Alfredo Sauce.

Buffalo Egg Rolls Beef

Buffalo Egg Rolls Beef

$8.75Out of stock
Jay's Super Wagyu Burger

Jay's Super Wagyu Burger

$18.00

5’’ Buns 1/2 lb wagyu burger loaded pico & queso fries.

Jay's Special Fried Sampler

Jay's Special Fried Sampler

$13.95

4 Fried wings, 4 fried mozzarella cheese sticks, 5 hush puppies, 5 pretzels.

Beef Bone Marrow

Beef Bone Marrow

$13.75

Oven-baked beef bone marrow with baked French bread.

PICK YOUR CATCH

Per Pound Include: Potato, Corn, Sausage and Egg. Add an extra side of dipping sauce $2.75. No Substitution. Half pound NOT come with any sides.
Pick Your Catch

Pick Your Catch

Per Pound Include: Potato, Corn, Sausage, and Egg. Add an extra side of dipping sauce for $2.75. No Substitution. PER HALF A POUND NOT INCLUDE ANY SIDE.

COMBOS

Each combo is served in one bag, one seasoning, and one spice level. No substitute. All combos include 2 potatoes, 2 corn, 1 egg, and 4 pieces of sausages, SHRIMP head off $2.00 EXTRA.

COMBO 1

$26.00

Pick Any Three: (1/2) lb Shrimp, Clam, Crawfish, Mussel

COMBO 2

COMBO 2

$34.50

1/2 lb Snow Crab Leg, 1/2 lb Shrimp and 1/2 lb Sausage

COMBO 3

$37.00

COMBO 4

$49.00

A) Your Choice: 6 oz Lobster Tail or 1 lb Snow Crab Leg B) Your Choice, Pick One: (1 lb) Shrimp, Clams, Crawfish, or Mussels

COMBO 5

$59.00

A) Your Choice: 6 oz Lobster Tail or 1 lb Snow Crab Leg B) Your Choice, Pick Two: (1 lb) Shrimp, Clams, Crawfish, or Mussels

FAMILY PLATE COMBO #A

$149.00

include 1.5 lb snow crab, 6 oz lobster tail, 1.5 lb shrimp, 1.5 lb mussel, 1.5 lb crawfish

FAMILY PLATE COMBO #B

$264.00

include 3 lb snow crab, 2 pcs 6 oz lobster tail, 2 lb shrimp, 2 lb mussel, 3 lb crawfish

SOUP & SALAD

Salad Dressing: Blue Cheese, Ranch, House Dressing

Lobster Bisque

$6.95

Jay’s Seafood Chowder Soup

$4.95

Caesar Salad

$5.99

Salad Dressing: Blue Cheese, Ranch, House Dressing

Jay's Seafood Louie Salad

$9.99

Salad Dressing: Blue Cheese, Ranch, House Dressing

Crab Louie Salad

$9.99

Salad Dressing: Blue Cheese, Ranch, House Dressing

Lobster Louie Salad

$12.99

Salad Dressing: Blue Cheese, Ranch, House Dressing

Beef Salad

$14.99

Grilled Shrimp Salad

$15.50

APPETIZERS

Served with choice of sauce, Ketchup, Cocktail, Tartar, Spicy Mayo, Horseradish, or Marinara Sauce. No substitution.

Wild Langoustine (Norway lobster) -*NEW

$16.95

Char-grill Rockefeller Oyster (6)

$19.95

fresh open baked

Rockefeller Oyster (6)

$18.95

fresh open baked

Char-grilled Oysters (6)

$18.95

fresh open baked

Loaded Fries

$6.50

Crab Stuffed Tots

$10.00
Beef Bone Marrow

Beef Bone Marrow

$13.95

Hush Puppies (10)

$5.00

White Wine Mussle

$12.95

Paella (Seafood Fried Rice)

$9.00

Seafood Fried Rice

Fried Mozzarella Cheese (6)

$6.00

Wings

$7.00

Choice of: BBQ, Buffalo, Cajun, Lemon Pepper

Fried Calamari

$9.25
Chicken Tenders (3)

Chicken Tenders (3)

$7.75

Garlic Bread (4)

$4.99

Jay's Special Fried Sampler

$13.95

Seafood Spaghetti

$9.00

Southwest Chicken Eggroll (2)

$5.45

BASKET

Served with choice of sauce, Ketchup, Cocktail, Tartar, Spicy Mayo, Horseradish, or Marinara Sauce. No substitution. Each basket comes with French Fries, Sweet Potato Fries, or Cajun Fries. No Substitution.

Buffalo Shrimp Basket

$12.75

Coconut Shrimp Basket

$14.25

Chicken Tenders Basket

$9.95

Fried Yellow Perch

$18.95

Fried Shrimp Basket

$13.75

Fried Oyster Basket

$14.95

Fried Catfish Basket

$13.75

Fried Tilapia Basket

$12.75

Wings Basket

$14.00

Fried Walleye Basket

$18.75

Fried Clams Basket

$12.75

SLIDERS/ ROLLS

All Come with French Fries, Sweet Potato Fries or Cajun Fries. No Substitution.
Seafood Shrimp Roll

Seafood Shrimp Roll

$12.99
Lobster Roll

Lobster Roll

$22.95

Lobster meat with your choice of fries

Shrimp and Lobster Roll

$17.95

Jay’s Philly Steak Roll

$12.99

Jay’s Philly Chicken Roll

$11.49

Fish Sliders

$13.75

Chicken Burger Sliders

$12.25

Crabmeat Sliders

$15.75Out of stock

PO BOY SANDWICHES

All Come with French Fries, Sweet Potato Fries or Cajun Fries. No Substitution.

Chicken Po Boy

$11.25

Fried Fish Po Boy

$13.75

Shrimp Po Boy

$14.00

Oyster Po Boy

$14.25

Jay's Special Cajun Beef Po Boy

$16.00

PASTA

Chicken Linguine

$11.99

Steak Linguine

$12.99

Seafood Linguine

$12.99

COLD BAR + CHAR-GRILL+ LAVE STONE

With cocktail sauce, horseradish sauce, soy sauce wasabi, and lemon

Char-grilled Chilean Sea Bass

$29.99Out of stock

Char-Grilled Cheesy Chicken Finger

$15.95

Tequila Lime Cheesy Chicken Finger Fajita

$15.95

Char-grilled Lobster and Argentina Red Shrimp

$34.95

Char-grilled Lobster & Shrimp

$34.95

JAY’S SPECIAL LAMB ( LAVA STONE GRILL)

$27.99

Stuffed Clams (4)

$12.95

Old Bay Cocktail Shrimp (10)

$13.95

Half Dozen Live Clams

$12.95

Special Grilled Shrimp

$18.95

Cocktail Shrimp (10)

$13.95

Dozen Oysters

$31.00

1/2 Dozen Oysters

$16.00

Create Your Own Seafood Tower

Kumamoto Oyster

$3.75

Pink Lady Oyster

$3.25

Raspberry Point Oyster

$3.25

Blue Point Oyster

$3.00

Char Grilled Sea Scallops & Shrimp

$29.95Out of stock

SIDES

Fried Red Potato

$3.00

Broccoli

$3.00

Asparagus

$3.00

White Rice

$2.50

Linguine

$2.50

Mashed Potato

$2.50

Fries

$3.00

Cajun Fries

$3.50

Potato Fires

$3.00

Sweet Potato Waffle

$3.00

Fried Shrimp(6)

$6.99

Coconut Shrimp(6)

$6.99

Grilled Shrimp(6)

$6.99

SIDE/EXTRA

Corn on the Cobs (3pcs)

$2.50

Potatoes (3pcs)

$2.50

Sausages (1/2 lb)

$5.75

Boiled Eggs (2)

$2.50

Fried Red Potato

$3.00

Broccoli

$3.00

Asparagus

$3.00

White Rice

$2.50

Linguine

$2.50

Mashed Potato

$2.50

Fries

$3.00

Cajun Fries

$3.50

Sweet Potato Fries

$3.50

Fried Shrimp (6)

$6.99

Coconut Shrimp (6)

$6.99

Grilled Shrimp (6)

$6.99

DESSERT

Ice Cream

$2.95

Cheese Cake

$5.00Out of stock

Chocalate Cake

$6.50

Kids Sundae

$2.50

N/A Beverage

Coca Cola

$3.50

Diet Coke

$3.50

Orange

$3.50

Root Beer

$3.50

Dr Pepper

$3.50

Mountain Dew

$3.50

Sprite

$3.50

Lemonade

$3.50

Ginger Ale

$3.50

Iced Tea

$2.75

Virgin Strawberry Daiquiri

Virgin Strawberry Daiquiri

$3.99

Virgin Pino Colada

Virgin pino colada

$3.99

GIFT CARD ( PAPER)

5$ GIFT CARD

$5.00

10$ GIFT CARD

$10.00

25$ GIFT CARD

$25.00

50$ GIFT CARD

$50.00

100$ GIFT CARD

$100.00

N/A Beverage

Coca Cola

$4.20

Diet Coke

$4.20

Orange

$4.20

Root Beer

$4.20

Dr Pepper

$4.20

Mountain Dew

$4.20

Sprite

$4.20

Lemonade

$4.20

Ginger Ale

$4.20

Iced Tea

$3.30

Virgin Strawberry Daiquiri

Virgin Strawberry Daiquiri

$4.79

Virgin Pino Colada

Virgin pino colada

$4.79

SIGNATURE ITEMS (LIMITED SUPPLY)

French Dip Prime Rib Sandwich

French Dip Prime Rib Sandwich

$21.60

French dip slow-roasted prime rib sandwich. - Come with house soup or salad and choice of one side: fried red potatoes, French fries, sweet potato waffle, fried cajun fries. - With Au Jus sauce and sour cream horseradish sauce.

Jay’s Special Roast Prime Rib (USDA choice)

Jay’s Special Roast Prime Rib (USDA choice)

$22.99+

Limited Supply - $22.99 | 10oz - $24.99 | 12oz - $28.99 | 16oz - With house salad or soup and choice of one side: broccoli, mashed potato, asparagus, and red potato.

Ribeye + Shrimp Jay's Special Surf 'n' Turf

Ribeye + Shrimp Jay's Special Surf 'n' Turf

$33.54

- 8 oz Ribeye and 10 grilled Cajun-style Shrimp. - With Asparagus and Garlic Bread.

Jay's Fried Seafood Platter

$23.94

- 2 Crab Cake, 2 oz Clams, 2 Catfish, 6 Calamari and 4 Shrimp

Special Surf and Turf - Filet Mignon

Special Surf and Turf - Filet Mignon

$53.94

- 8 oz Filet Mignon with Oven-baked 6 oz Lobster Tail - Roast Asparagus and Broccoli and Red Potato top with Spicy Micro Green Finished with Beurre Blanc.

Jay’s Flaming Pepper Crawfish

Jay’s Flaming Pepper Crawfish

$22.50
Jay's Super Wagyu Burger

Jay's Super Wagyu Burger

$21.60
Special Duck Breast with Cherry Red Wine Sauce

Special Duck Breast with Cherry Red Wine Sauce

$26.34

- 7oz - Grilled Duck Breast

Lobster with Beurre Blanc

Lobster with Beurre Blanc

$47.94

- Live Maine Hard-shell Lobster with Broccoli and Asparagus and Red Potato Oven-baked with Beurre Blanc Sauce.

Cheesy Char-Grilled Lobster

Cheesy Char-Grilled Lobster

$47.94

- Whole Live Maine Lobster with Chargrill Sauce and Cheese. - With bake Asparagus & Potatoes.

Lobster Mac and Cheese

Lobster Mac and Cheese

$19.14

- Real lobster meat with mac and cheese. - With Jay’s special seasoning and cheese load French fries.

Mac and Cheese

$8.40

JAY'S PIZZA

Surf Turf Pizza

$17.94

Steak and Shrimps with creamy garlic white sauce and cheese.

Beef Pizza

$17.94

Steak with creamy garlic white sauce and cheese.

Seafood Lobster Pizza

Seafood Lobster Pizza

$17.94

Lobster and shrimps with basil and marinara sauce parmesan cheese garlic butter

NON-SEAFOOD SPECIAL

Chicken Linguine

$13.14

Chicken Sausage with Garlic Cream Alfredo Sauce.

Steak Linguine

Steak Linguine

$14.34

Steak Sausage with Garlic Cream Alfredo Sauce.

Buffalo Egg Rolls Beef

Buffalo Egg Rolls Beef

$10.50Out of stock
Jay's Super Wagyu Burger

Jay's Super Wagyu Burger

$21.60

5’’ Buns 1/2 lb wagyu burger loaded pico & queso fries.

Jay's Special Fried Sampler

Jay's Special Fried Sampler

$16.74

4 Fried wings, 4 fried mozzarella cheese sticks, 5 hush puppies, 5 pretzels.

Beef Bone Marrow

Beef Bone Marrow

$16.50

Oven-baked beef bone marrow with baked French bread.

PICK YOUR CATCH

Per Pound Include: Potato, Corn, Sausage and Egg. Add an extra side of dipping sauce $2.75. No Substitution. Half pound NOT come with any sides.
Pick Your Catch

Pick Your Catch

Per Pound Include: Potato, Corn, Sausage, and Egg. Add an extra side of dipping sauce for $2.75. No Substitution. PER HALF A POUND NOT INCLUDE ANY SIDE.

COMBOS

Each combo is served in one bag, one seasoning, and one spice level. No substitute. All combos include 2 potatoes, 2 corn, 1 egg, and 4 pieces of sausages, SHRIMP head off $2.00 EXTRA.

COMBO 1

$31.20

Pick Any Three: (1/2) lb Shrimp, Clam, Crawfish, Mussel

COMBO 2

COMBO 2

$41.40

1/2 lb Snow Crab Leg, 1/2 lb Shrimp and 1/2 lb Sausage

COMBO 3

$44.40

COMBO 4

$58.80

A) Your Choice: 6 oz Lobster Tail or 1 lb Snow Crab Leg B) Your Choice, Pick One: (1 lb) Shrimp, Clams, Crawfish, or Mussels

COMBO 5

$70.80

A) Your Choice: 6 oz Lobster Tail or 1 lb Snow Crab Leg B) Your Choice, Pick Two: (1 lb) Shrimp, Clams, Crawfish, or Mussels

FAMILY PLATE COMBO #A

$178.80

include 1.5 lb snow crab, 6 oz lobster tail, 1.5 lb shrimp, 1.5 lb mussel, 1.5 lb crawfish

FAMILY PLATE COMBO #B

$316.80

include 3 lb snow crab, 2 pcs 6 oz lobster tail, 2 lb shrimp, 2 lb mussel, 3 lb crawfish

SOUP & SALAD

Salad Dressing: Blue Cheese, Ranch, House Dressing

Lobster Bisque

$8.34

Jay’s Seafood Chowder Soup

$5.94

Caesar Salad

$7.19

Salad Dressing: Blue Cheese, Ranch, House Dressing

Jay's Seafood Louie Salad

$11.99

Salad Dressing: Blue Cheese, Ranch, House Dressing

Crab Louie Salad

$11.99

Salad Dressing: Blue Cheese, Ranch, House Dressing

Lobster Louie Salad

$15.59

Salad Dressing: Blue Cheese, Ranch, House Dressing

APPETIZERS

Served with choice of sauce, Ketchup, Cocktail, Tartar, Spicy Mayo, Horseradish, or Marinara Sauce. No substitution.

Wild Langoustine (Norway lobster) -*NEW

$20.34

Char-grill Rockefeller Oyster (6)

$23.94

fresh open baked

Rockefeller Oyster (6)

$22.74

fresh open baked

Char-grilled Oysters (6)

$22.74

fresh open baked

Loaded Fries

$7.80

Crab Stuffed Tots

$12.00
Beef Bone Marrow

Beef Bone Marrow

$16.74

Hush Puppies (10)

$6.00

White Wine Mussle

$15.54

Paella (Seafood Fried Rice)

$10.80

Seafood Fried Rice

Fried Mozzarella Cheese (6)

$7.20

Wings

$8.40

Choice of: BBQ, Buffalo, Cajun, Lemon Pepper

Fried Calamari

$11.10
Chicken Tenders (3)

Chicken Tenders (3)

$9.30

Garlic Bread (4)

$5.99

Jay's Special Fried Sampler

$16.74

Seafood Spaghetti

$10.80

BASKET

Served with choice of sauce, Ketchup, Cocktail, Tartar, Spicy Mayo, Horseradish, or Marinara Sauce. No substitution. Each basket comes with French Fries, Sweet Potato Fries, or Cajun Fries. No Substitution.

Buffalo Shrimp Basket

$15.30

Coconut Shrimp Basket

$17.10

Chicken Tenders Basket

$11.94

Fried Yellow Perch

$22.74

Fried Shrimp Basket

$16.50

Fried Oyster Basket

$17.94

Fried Catfish Basket

$16.50

Fried Tilapia Basket

$15.30

Wings Basket

$16.80

Fried Walleye Basket

$22.50

Fried Clams Basket

$15.30

SLIDERS/ ROLLS

All Come with French Fries, Sweet Potato Fries or Cajun Fries. No Substitution.
Seafood Shrimp Roll

Seafood Shrimp Roll

$15.59
Lobster Roll

Lobster Roll

$27.54

Lobster meat with your choice of fries

Shrimp and Lobster Roll

$21.54

Jay’s Philly Steak Roll

$15.59

Jay’s Philly Chicken Roll

$13.79

Fish Sliders

$16.50

Chicken Burger Sliders

$14.70

Crabmeat Sliders

$18.90Out of stock

PO BOY SANDWICHES

All Come with French Fries, Sweet Potato Fries or Cajun Fries. No Substitution.

Chicken Po Boy

$13.50

Fried Fish Po Boy

$16.50

Shrimp Po Boy

$16.80

Oyster Po Boy

$17.10

Jay's Special Cajun Beef Po Boy

$19.20

PASTA

Chicken Linguine

$14.39

Steak Linguine

$15.59

Seafood Linguine

$15.59

COLD BAR + CHAR-GRILL+ LAVE STONE

With cocktail sauce, horseradish sauce, soy sauce wasabi, and lemon

Char-grilled Chilean Sea Bass

$33.59Out of stock

Char-Grilled Cheesy Chicken Finger

$19.14

Tequila Lime Cheesy Chicken Finger Fajita

$19.14

Char-grilled Lobster and Argentina Red Shrimp

$41.94

Char-grilled Lobster & Shrimp

$41.94

JAY’S SPECIAL LAMB ( LAVA STONE GRILL)

$33.59

Stuffed Clams (4)

$15.54

Old Bay Cocktail Shrimp (10)

$16.74

Half Dozen Live Clams

$15.54

Special Grilled Shrimp

$22.74

Cocktail Shrimp (10)

$16.74

Dozen Oysters

$37.20

1/2 Dozen Oysters

$19.20

Create Your Own Seafood Tower

Kumamoto Oyster

$4.50

Pink Lady Oyster

$3.90

Raspberry Point Oyster

$3.90

Blue Point Oyster

$3.60

SIDES

Fried Red Potato

$3.60

Broccoli

$3.60

Asparagus

$3.60

White Rice

$3.00

Linguine

$3.00

Mashed Potato

$3.00

Fries

$3.60

Cajun Fries

$4.20

Potato Fires

$3.60

Sweet Potato Waffle

$3.60

Fried Shrimp(6)

$8.39

Coconut Shrimp(6)

$8.39

Grilled Shrimp(6)

$8.39

SIDE/EXTRA

Corn on the Cobs (3pcs)

$3.00

Potatoes (3pcs)

$3.00

Sausages (1/2 lb)

$6.90

Boiled Eggs (2)

$3.00

Fried Red Potato

$3.60

Broccoli

$3.60

Asparagus

$3.60

White Rice

$3.00

Linguine

$3.00

Mashed Potato

$3.00

Fries

$3.60

Cajun Fries

$4.20

Sweet Potato Fries

$4.20

Fried Shrimp (6)

$8.39

Coconut Shrimp (6)

$8.39

Grilled Shrimp (6)

$8.39

DESSERT

Ice Cream

$3.54

Cheese Cake

$6.00Out of stock

Chocalate Cake

$7.80

Kids Sundae

$3.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markOnline Ordering
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Monday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come on in and enjoy!

Website

Location

10705 Blacklick-Eastern Rd NW, Pickerington, OH 43147

Directions

Gallery
Jay's Crab Boil & Oyster Bar image

Similar restaurants in your area

SmokeOut BBQ
orange starNo Reviews
1850 Winderly Ln Pickerington, OH 43147
View restaurantnext
La Fogata Grill
orange star4.5 • 4,703
1849 Winderly Ln Pickerington, OH 43147
View restaurantnext
Roosters - Pickerington
orange star3.7 • 200
1500 Stonecreek Dr S Pickerington, OH 43147
View restaurantnext
Zapata's Mexican Kitchen
orange star4.4 • 1,084
1284 Hill Rd N Pickerington, OH 43147
View restaurantnext
GENJIGO
orange starNo Reviews
1217 N. Hill Road Pickerington, OH 43147
View restaurantnext
GREEK STAR
orange starNo Reviews
1276 Hill Road North, Pickerington, OH 43147
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Pickerington

La Fogata Grill
orange star4.5 • 4,703
1849 Winderly Ln Pickerington, OH 43147
View restaurantnext
Thai Paradise - Pickerington
orange star4.4 • 1,142
1268 Hill Road North Pickerington, OH 43147
View restaurantnext
Zapata's Mexican Kitchen
orange star4.4 • 1,084
1284 Hill Rd N Pickerington, OH 43147
View restaurantnext
Cardo's Pizza & Tavern - Pickerington
orange star4.7 • 671
7897 Refugee Road Pickerington, OH 43147
View restaurantnext
Combustion Brewery & Taproom
orange star4.5 • 79
80 West Church Street STE 101 Pickerington, OH 43147
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Pickerington
Reynoldsburg
review star
Avg 4 (9 restaurants)
Canal Winchester
review star
Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)
Columbus
review star
Avg 4.4 (387 restaurants)
Lancaster
review star
Avg 4.6 (11 restaurants)
Grove City
review star
Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)
Westerville
review star
Avg 4.6 (28 restaurants)
Johnstown
review star
Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)
Granville
review star
Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)
Heath
review star
Avg 1 (4 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston