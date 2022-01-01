Restaurant header imageView gallery

Thai Paradise Pickerington

1,142 Reviews

$$

1268 Hill Road North

Pickerington, OH 43147

Order Again

Appetizers

Chicken Lettuce Wraps

$7.95

Chicken Satay

$8.95

Crab Rangoon

$4.95

Crispy String Beans

$9.95

Crispy Tofu

$7.95

Crispy Wonton

$6.95

Edamame

$4.95

Fried Calamari

$10.95

Garden Roll

$2.95

Garlic Pepper Calamari

$12.95

Mala String Beans

$9.95

Mala Tofu

$8.95

EGGROLL

$3.50

Mini Eggroll

$3.95

Spring Roll

$3.00

Som Tum

$8.95

Fried Potstickers

$4.95

Steamed Potstickers

$5.50

Paradise Salad

$7.95

Side Salad

$3.00

Side Steamed Veggies

$6.00

Soup

Eggdrop Soup

$2.50

Hot & Sour Soup

$2.50

Wonton Soup

$3.50

Tom Kha Gai Soup

$9.95

Tom Yum Soup

$9.95

Phó

$12.95

Pho Chicken

$12.95

Thai

Garlic Black Pepper

$9.95

mushroom and onions stir-fried in a black pepper garlic sauce

Ginger Perfect

$9.95

Himmapan Chicken

$10.95

Island Chicken

$10.95

Larb Gai

$12.95

Moo Gra Tiem

$10.95

Naum Toak

$14.95

Pad Broccoli

$9.95

Pad Ka Pow

$10.95

Pad Pak

$9.95

Pad Prik Khing

$9.95

Pepper Beef

$11.95

Pepper Garlic

$9.95

Pra Raum Long Song

$10.95

Spicy Eggplant

$10.95

Sweet Medley

$12.95

Chinese

Cashew Chicken

$10.95

Chicken & Shrimp Stir Fry

$13.95

Empress Chicken

$10.95

Garlic Chicken

$10.95

General Tso Chicken

$10.95

Happy Family

$14.95

Hot Pepper Chicken

$10.95

Hunan

$9.95

Kung Pao

$9.95

Kung Pao Combination

$13.95

Mongolian

$9.95

Moo Goo Gai Pan

$10.95

Orange Chicken

$10.95

Pepper Steak

$11.95

Sesame Chicken

$10.95

Spicy Sprouts

$10.95

Sweet & Sour Chicken

$10.95

Szechwan Green Beans

$9.95

Szechwuan

$9.95

Triple Delight

$13.95

Vegetable Delight

$10.95

Walnut Shrimp

$12.95

Wor Sue Gai

$12.95

Seafood

Basil Green Mussels

$15.95

Basil Scallops

$15.95

Fisherman

$13.95

Hot Sea

$13.95

Pattaya Shrimp

$12.95

Prik Kaur Shrimp

$13.95

Seafood Ka Pow

$13.95

Soft Shell Crab

$26.95

Sweet & Sour Fish

$14.95

Walnut Shrimp

$12.95

Yum Talay

$13.95

Walnut Shrimp

$12.95

Noodles

Drunken Noodle

$9.95

Ladh Na

$9.95

Lo Mein

$9.95

Pad Lao

$9.95

Pad See You

$9.95

Pad Thai

$9.95

Pad Woonsen

$9.95

Singapore Noodle

$9.95

Side LoMein Noodle

$3.00

Side Pho Noodles

$4.00

Side Rice Noodle

$3.00

Side Woonsen Noodle

$3.00

Side Flat Noodle

$3.00

Sm Crunchy Noodles

$1.00

Lg Crunchy Noodles

$3.00

Rice

Crab Fried Rice

$12.95

Curry Fried Rice

$12.95

Shanghai Fried Rice

$9.95

Thai Fried Rice

$9.95

Side Steamed Rice

$2.00

Side Fried Rice

$2.00

Side Brown Rice

$2.00

Side Sticky Rice

$5.00

Curry

Green Curry

$9.95

Mussaman Curry

$9.95

Panang Curry

$9.95

Pineapple Curry

$9.95

Red Curry

$9.95

Yellow Curry

$9.95

Korean

Bulgogi

$15.95

Chap Chai

$10.95

Dak Bokkeum

$10.95

Ojing Oh Bokkeum

$12.95

Galbi

$17.95Out of stock

Kids Menu

Kids Chicken Fingers

$5.95

Kids Chicken LoMein

$5.95

Kids Chicken Pad Thai

$5.95

Kids Chicken Thai Fried Rice

$5.95

2 oz Sauces

Side Calamari Sauce

$1.00

Side Chili Flakes

$0.50

Side Chili Paste

$1.00

Side Crispy Bean Sauce

$1.00

Side Crushed Peanut

$1.00

Side Hot Mustard

$1.00

Side Hot Oil

$1.00

Side Peanut Sauce

$1.00

Side Plum Sauce

$0.50

Side Potsticker Sauce

$0.50

Side Salad Dressing

$0.50

Side Sweet & Sour Sauce

$0.50

16 oz Sauces

16 oz Brown Sauce

$5.00

16 oz Gen Tso Sauce

$5.00

16 oz Hunan Sauce

$5.00

16 oz Island Sauce

$5.00

16 oz Orange Sauce

$5.00

16 oz Peanut Sauce

$6.00

16 oz Plum Sauce

$5.00

16 oz Salad Dressing

$5.00

16 oz Sesame Sauce

$5.00

16 oz Sweet & Sour Sauce

$5.00

16 oz Szechwuan Sauce

$5.00

16 oz White Sauce

$5.00

16 oz Wor Su Gai Sauce

$5.00

16 oz Crispy String Bean Sauce

$5.00

16 oz Cucumber Salad

$5.00

16 oz Curry Sauce

16 oz Green Curry Sauce

$5.00

16 oz Massaman Curry Sauce

$5.00

16 oz Panang Curry Sauce

$5.00

16 oz Pineapple Curry Sauce

$5.00

16 oz Red Curry Sauce

$5.00

16 oz Yellow Curry Sauce

$5.00

N/A Drinks

Fountain Drinks

$2.50

Thai Iced Tea

$4.00

Thai Iced Coffee

$4.00

Thai Tea Lemonade

$4.00

Cranberry Thai Tea

$4.00

Roasted Coconut Juice

$3.00

Soybean Milk

$3.00

Hot Tea

$3.00Out of stock

Bottled Water

$2.00

Dessert

Mango Sticky Rice

$5.50

Fried Banana & Ice Cream

$5.50

Peanut Butter Mousse Cake

$3.95

Attributes and Amenities
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCatering
check markHigh Chairs
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!!

Website

Location

1268 Hill Road North, Pickerington, OH 43147

Directions

Gallery
Thai Paradise image
Thai Paradise image

