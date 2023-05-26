Restaurant header imageView gallery
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Seafood
Bars & Lounges

Zapata's Mexican Kitchen

1,084 Reviews

$$

1284 Hill Rd N

Pickerington, OH 43147

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Popular Items

Chimichanga Supreme

$13.00

Cheese Dip

$4.00

KIDS Quesadilla

$7.00

FOOD

A la Carte

**********

+1/2 Pico De Gallo

$1.00

1/2 Sour Cream

$0.50

16oz Large Salsa

$3.00

16oz Salsa Picosa

$8.00

1\2 Cilantro

$0.75

1\2 Onion

$0.75

1\2 Pan Beans

$25.00

1\2 Pan Rice

$25.00

1\2 Tomato

$0.75

32oz Cheese Dip

$22.00

32oz Salsa

$6.00

4oz Salsa Picosa

$2.50

4ozRanch

$1.50

Apple Sauce

$1.50

Avocado Slices

$3.00

Burrito

$5.75

Cheese Dip

$4.00

Chile Relleno

$5.50

Chimichanga

$5.00

Corn Tortilla

$1.75

Enchilada

$4.50

Enchilada Order

$10.00

Fajita Plate

$7.00

Flauta

$4.00

Flour Tortilla

$1.75

Fruit Cup

$2.10

Grilled Chicken

$5.50

Grilled Onion Y Bell Pepper

$5.00

Grilled Shrimp

$6.50

Grilled Steak

$5.75

Jalapeños

$1.25

Large Cheese Dip

$12.00

Large Chips

$5.00

Large Guacamole

$13.50

Lettuce

$1.00

Pico De Gallo

$2.00

Quesadilla

$3.50

Ranch

$0.75

Rice&Beans

$4.25

Santa Fe Side

$0.75

SH CHEESE

$1.25

Side Guacamole

$4.50

Side Of Cucumbers

$1.50

Small Chips

$2.25

Small Salsa

$0.75

Sour Cream

$1.50

TACO

$3.50

Yogurt

$2.10

Chipotle Sauce 4oz

$1.00

Side Of Limes

$1.25

Mac&Cheese

$3.75

16 Oz Pico

$10.00

4oz Salsa Verde

$2.00

Appetizers

Appetizer Quesadilla

$4.00

Bean Dip

$3.65

Beef Quesadilla Apt

$5.40

Carne Azada Fries

$12.00
Ceviche Acapulco

Ceviche Acapulco

$11.00

Cheese Fries

$7.00

Cheese Nachos

$8.00

Apptz Steak Quesadilla

$11.75

Chicken Quesadilla Apt

$5.40

Jalapeno Poppers

$7.50

Nachos Revolution

$12.50

Queso Fundido

$11.75

Tequila Ribs

$10.50

Zapata's Quesadilla

$13.50

Appet Que Grld Chx

$11.00

1/2 Fajita Nachos

$9.00

Fajita Nachos

$13.75

Guacamole

$4.50

Cheese Dip

$4.00

Chicken Wings

$11.00

FIREBALLS

$14.50

Seafood Nachos

$15.50

Chorizo Art Dip

$12.00

CHICKEN< >POLLO

Chicken Yucatan

$14.25

Pollo Loco

$15.25

Chicken Mexicali

$15.25

Chicken Chipotle

$15.25

Chicken Ala Cream

$15.25

Chicken Ranchero

$15.25

Enchilada Poblans

$15.25
El Tapatio

El Tapatio

$15.25

Enchiladas Verdes

$13.00

Pollo Parilla

$15.75

Milanesa De Pollo

$15.25

Combos

Pick 1

$11.25

Pick 2

$12.25

Pick 3

$13.25

Dessert

Flan

$5.00

Xango

$6.00

Nutella Poppers

$6.00

Churros

$5.00

Frie Ice Cream

$5.75

Tres Leches

$5.00

DINNER

Build Your Own Burrito

$14.00

Burrito Deluxe

$13.00

Carne Azada

$19.75

Carnitas Michoacan

$14.75

Chimichanga Supreme

$13.00

Enchiladas Supreme

$13.00

Fajita Quesadilla

$14.00

Flautas

$13.00

Monterrey Special

$16.50
Zapata's Grill Special

Zapata's Grill Special

$22.50

El Amigo

$19.50

Fajitas

Steak Fajitas

$17.25

Chicken Fajitas

$16.25

Combo Fajitas

$20.00

Zapata's Fajitas

$22.00

SHRIMP FAJ

$19.00

Fajita Mixta

$17.50

KIDS MENU

KIDS Taco

$7.00

KIDS Quesadilla

$7.00

KIDS Burrito

$7.00

KIDS Chicken Nuggets

$7.00

KIDS Chicken Fingers

$7.00

KIDS Burger

$7.00

KIDS Mac & Cheese

$7.00

KIDS GRILLED CHICKEN

$7.00

Kids Enchilada

$7.00

Burger Kids

$7.00

Salads

Chicken Caesar

$11.75

Chicken Fiesta

$12.00

Grilled Chicken Salad

$11.75

House Salad

$8.00

Island Salad

$14.00

Taco Salad Dinner

$12.50

SEAFOOD

Camarones A La Diabla

$15.25

Fajitas Quesadilla Camarones

$15.50

Fish Tacos

$14.00

Ocean Enchiladas

$15.25

Seafood Rice

$15.25

Shrimp Cocktail

$15.25

Sides

Refried Beans

$3.10

House Rice

$3.10

Charro Beans

$3.50

Side Salad

$3.50

Calabacitas a La Mexicana

$4.00

Rajas Poblanas

$4.00

Black Beans

$3.50

French Fries

$2.50

Pico De Gallo

$2.00

Chiles Toreados

$2.00

Tostada De Guacamole

$3.50

Tostada de Salsa

$3.00

Tostada de Frijol

$3.00

Grilled Corn, Onion & Jalapenos

$3.00

Guac Salad

$3.75

Soups

Bowl Black Bean Soup

$6.75

Bowl Chicken Tortilla

$6.75

Bowl Zapata's Soup

$6.75

Cup Black Bean Soup

$5.25

Cup Chicken Tortilla

$5.25

Cup Zapata's Soup

$5.25

TACOS

Steak Tacos

$13.25

Zapata's Steak Tacos

$13.50

Classic Tacos

$10.75

New Tacos de Birria

$13.50

Tacos Al Pastor

$13.25

Adelitas

$15.50

Tacos De Carnitas

$13.00

Tacos De Chorizo

$13.00

VEGETARIAN

Vegetarian Quesadilla

$11.50

Vegetarian Burrito

$11.50

Green Fajita

$14.00

LUNCH

Lunch Favorites

Speedy Gonzales

$8.25

Smother Burrito

$8.25

L Huevos Rancheros

$9.75

Huevos Chorizo

$9.75

Lunch Fajitas

$11.25

Beef Burrito & Enchilada

$8.50

Taco Loco

$9.00

Lunch Chimichanga

$9.00

L Carne Azada

$11.75

Lunch Build BTO

$11.00

Carnitas Burrito

$11.00

LUNCH CKN YUCATAN

$10.25

LUNCH Pollo ALA Crema

$11.00

LUNCH Pollo Loco

$11.00

LUNCH El Tapatio

$11.00

LUNCH Adelitas

$11.00

Huevos Ala Mexican

$9.75

L Pollo Parrilla

$11.00

Express Lunch

L#1

$8.00

L#2

$7.25

L#3

$7.25

L#4

$7.25

L#5

$7.25

L#6

$7.25

L#7

$7.25

L#8

$7.25
Attributes and Amenities
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 12:00 am
Monday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Tuesday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 12:00 am
Saturday12:00 pm - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Come Join The Revolution!!

Website

Location

1284 Hill Rd N, Pickerington, OH 43147

Directions

Gallery
Zapata's Mexican Kitchen image
Zapata's Mexican Kitchen image
Zapata's Mexican Kitchen image

Similar restaurants in your area

Cardo's Pizza & Tavern - Pickerington
orange star4.7 • 671
7897 Refugee Road Pickerington, OH 43147
View restaurantnext
Stadz Pizzeria
orange star4.9 • 257
6755 Taylor Rd B Blacklick, OH 43004
View restaurantnext
Barrel & Boar - Gahanna
orange star4.4 • 1,954
121 Mill St Gahanna, OH 43230
View restaurantnext
Shrimp Lips Seafood - 1622 Parsons Ave
orange starNo Reviews
1622 Parsons Ave Columbus, OH 43207
View restaurantnext
Buns and Brew
orange star4.4 • 526
970 Parsons Columbus, OH 43206
View restaurantnext
Comune
orange star4.9 • 1,339
677 Parsons Avenue Columbus, OH 43206
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Pickerington

La Fogata Grill
orange star4.5 • 4,703
1849 Winderly Ln Pickerington, OH 43147
View restaurantnext
Thai Paradise - Pickerington
orange star4.4 • 1,142
1268 Hill Road North Pickerington, OH 43147
View restaurantnext
Jay's Crab Boil & Oyster Bar
orange star4.4 • 710
10705 Blacklick-Eastern Rd NW Pickerington, OH 43147
View restaurantnext
Cardo's Pizza & Tavern - Pickerington
orange star4.7 • 671
7897 Refugee Road Pickerington, OH 43147
View restaurantnext
Combustion Brewery & Taproom
orange star4.5 • 79
80 West Church Street STE 101 Pickerington, OH 43147
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Pickerington
Reynoldsburg
review star
Avg 4 (9 restaurants)
Canal Winchester
review star
Avg 4.4 (13 restaurants)
Columbus
review star
Avg 4.5 (405 restaurants)
Lancaster
review star
Avg 4.6 (15 restaurants)
Grove City
review star
Avg 4.3 (13 restaurants)
Westerville
review star
Avg 4.5 (30 restaurants)
Johnstown
review star
Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)
Granville
review star
Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)
Heath
review star
Avg 1 (2 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston