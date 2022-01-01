- Home
- /
- Pickerington
- /
- La Fogata Grill
La Fogata Grill
4,703 Reviews
$$
1849 Winderly Ln
Pickerington, OH 43147
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Popular Items
Appetizers
Appetizer Cheese Quesadilla
Flour tortilla stuffed with cheese, grilled, then served with a side of lettuce topped with guacamole, sour cream, and pico de gallo.
Appetizer Shredded Chicken Quesadilla
Flour tortilla stuffed with cheese, shredded chicken, grilled, then served with a side of lettuce topped with guacamole, sour cream, and pico de gallo.
Appetizer Grilled Chicken Quesadilla
Flour tortilla stuffed with, grilled chicken, cheese, grilled, then served with a side of lettuce topped with guacamole, sour cream, and pico de gallo.
Appetizer Shrimp Quesadilla
Flour tortilla stuffed with grilled shrimp, cheese, grilled, then served with a side of lettuce topped with guacamole, sour cream, and pico de gallo.
Appetizer Steak Quesadilla
Flour tortilla stuffed with grilled steak, cheese, grilled, then served with a side of lettuce topped with guacamole, sour cream, and pico de gallo.
Appetizer Beef Quesadilla
Flour tortilla stuffed with your choice of beef, cheese, grilled, then served with a side of lettuce topped with guacamole, sour cream, and pico de gallo.
Appetizer Tinga Quesadilla
Flour tortilla stuffed with tinga, cheese, grilled, then served with a side of lettuce topped with guacamole, sour cream, and pico de gallo.
Cheese Fries
Our battered fries topped with cheese dip.
Bacon Cheese Fries
Our battered fries topped with cheese dip and bacon.
Bacon Jalapeño Cheese Fries
Our battered fries topped with cheese dip, jalapenos, and bacon.
Carne Asada Fries
Our battered fries topped with grilled steak strips, cheese dip, guacamole, pico de gallo, and sour cream.
Bean Dip
Bowl of refried beans drizzled with cheese dip.
Queso Con Chorizo
A bowl of our cheese dip topped with chorizo.
Beer-Battered Cheese Sticks
Beer-Battered Cheese Sticks served with marinara sauce.
Beer-Battered Jalapenos
Beer-Battered Jalapenos served with ranch.
Beer-Battered Onion Hot Scoops
Beer-Battered Onion Hot Scoops served with ranch.
Beer-Battered Pickles
Beer-Battered Pickle spears served with ranch
Jalapeno Poppers
Battered and deep fried jalapeno halves stuffed with cream cheese. served with ranch.
La Fogata Chicken Wings
Ten chicken wings served with a side of your choice of sauce.
La Fogata Fireballs
Two skewers of fireballs (shrimp with cheese and jalepeño wrapped in bacon, four balls per skewer) served on fries and topped with cheese dip.
Nachos
Chips topped with melted shredded cheese and cheese dip.
Fajita Nachos
Chips topped with melted shredded cheese, cheese dip grilled veggies (tomato, mushroom, onion, and bell pepper) and your choice of protein.
Nachos Deluxe
Chips topped shredded cheese, cheese dip, refried beans, shredded chicken, ground beef, lettuce, sour cream, and tomato.
Nachos With Beans
Chips topped with beans, cheese dip, and melted shredded cheese
Nachos With Ground Beef And Beans
Nachos With Ground Beef
Chips topped with melted shredded cheese, cheese dip, and ground beef.
Nachos With Carnitas
Chips topped with melted shredded cheese, cheese dip, and carnitas.
Nachos With Shredded Chicken
Chips topped with melted shredded cheese, shredded chicken, and cheese dip.
Nachos With Grilled Chicken
Nachos With Grilled Steak
Chips topped with melted shredded cheese, grilled steak, and cheese dip.
Super Nachos
Chips topped with melted shredded cheese, cheese dip, steak, grilled chicken, shrimp, and chorizo.
Beef - Carne
Campesino
Carne Asada
Two thin tender cuts of seasoned ribeye topped with sauteed onions. Served with a side of tortillas, rice, beans, and guac salad (lettuce, guac, and pico de gallo).
Chile Colorado
Ribeye Steak
10 oz ribeye steak served with rice or beans along with guac salad (lettuce, guac, and tomato) and sauteed zucchini, yellow squash, and onions.
Steak A La Mexicana
Steak Ranchero
Steak Tampiquena
Steak And Shrimp
Beef Or Chicken
Burritos Deluxe
Enchilada Supreme
Flautas
El Grande Burrito
A large burrito made with a 10" tortilla stuffed with rice, refried beans, and your choice of shredded beef, ground beef, or shredded chicken. Topped with shredded cheese, red sauce, lettuce, tomato, and sour cream.
Fogata Chimichanga Suprema
Chimichanga (deep-fried burrito) stuffed with shredded chicken, gound beef, or shredded beef topped with cheese dip, lettuce, tomato, sour cream, and guacamole. Served with rice and beans.
Burritos Verdes
El Tapatio Burritos Special
Quesadilla Mexicana
Enchiladas Verdes
Smothered Burrito
Huevos Rancheros
Huevos Con Chorizo
Three eggs scrambled with chorizo (mexican pork sausage) and served with rice, beans, and a side of tortillas.
Taco Loco
Dinner Combos
El Pollo
La Baja Especial
Pollo A La Crema
Pollo A La Parrilla
Pollo En Fuego
Grilled chicken and pineapple cooked with a spicy sauce and drizzled with cheese dip, served with rice, beans, and tortillas.
Pollo Loco
Two seasoned grilled chicken breasts topped with chorizo and melted shredded cheese. Served with rice, guac salad (lettuce, guac, and tomato), and a side of tortillas.
Pollo Ranchero
Pollo Tropical
Milanesa
Fajitas
Chicken Fajitas
Chicken fajitas (grilled chicken, bell peppers, onions, mushrooms, and tomatoes) served with tortillas, rice, beans, and guac salad (lettuce topped with guacamole, sour cream, and pico de gallo).
Steak Fajitas
Fajitas La Fogata Especial
Fajitas Texanas
Grande Fajitas
Seafood Fajitas
Shrimp Fajitas
Vegetarian Fajitas
Mix Fajitas
Hawiian Fajitas
Parrillada
Tacos
Pork Puerco
Grilled Platters
Fajita Quesadilla
Quesadilla stuffed with chicken/steak fajitas (grilled chicken/steak, bell pepper, onion, tomato, mushrooms) served with rice and a guac salad (lettuce topped with guacamole, tomato, and sour cream)
Fajita Chimichanga
Chimichanga (deep-fried burrito) stuffed with steak/chicken fajitas (grilled steak/chicken, bell peppers, onions, tomatos, mushrooms) topped with cheese dip, lettuce, tomato, sour cream, and guacamole. Served with rice and beans.
Burritos Rosqueto
Taco Salad Fajitas
California Burrito
Large burrito made with a 12" flour tortilla stuffed with your choice of grilled meat, lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream, shredded cheese, rice, black beans, and rice. Rolled and topped with cheese dip.
Choriquezo
Arroz Aliado
Burrito Azteca
Arroz Tapatio
Seafood
Side Dishes
4oz Chips To Go
8oz Chips To Go
12oz Chips To Go
20oz Chips To Go
4oz Cheese Dip
16oz Cheese Dip
32oz Cheese Dip
4oz Salsa
16oz Salsa
32oz Salsa
16oz Tomatillo Sauce
4oz Tomatillo Sauce
Black Beans
Burrito
Burrito Order (2)
Quesadilla
Cheese Quesadilla Order
Chiles Toreados
Grilled and deep fried whole jalapenos.
Chorizo
Sour Cream
Guacamole
Pico De Gallo
Cream Salad
Guacamole Salad
Enchilada
Order Enchilada (3)
Flauta(1)
Flautas (4) Order
Grilled Soft Taco
Grilled Soft Taco (3)
Grilled Chicken
Grilled Shrimp
Grilled Steak
Hard Taco
Hard taco (3) Order
Mexican Rice
Rice & Beans
Fried Beans
Chili Relleno
Order Chili Relleno (3)
Soft Taco
Order Soft Taco (3)
SD Burrito Deluxe
Shredded Cheese
Side Order Chimi
Tamale
Tamale Order (3)
Tortillas
Tostada
Chalupa
Tostaquac
House Salad
Grill Vegetables
Zucchini
Mushroom
Jalapeños
Fajita Salad
French Fries
Papas Mexicans
Ranch
Aguacate Rrayado
Shredded Chicken
Shredded Beef
AddChorizo
Half Sliced Avocado
Full Sliced Avocado
Silverware
16oz Guacamole
4oz Diabla Sauce
Soups And Salads
Seafood Sopa
1/2 Tortilla Soup
Tortilla Sopa
Flavorful fresh-made chicken broth with shredded chicken, tomato, onion, bell pepper, and crispy tortilla strips. Served with pico de gallo and fresh lime.
Fajita Steak Salad
Full Camarones A La Plancha Salad
Half Camarones A La Plancha Salad
Full Grilled Chicken Salad
Half Grilled Chicken Salad
Suprema Tossed Salad
Vallarta Salad
Vegetarian Specials
Chips and Salsas +
4oz Chips To Go
8oz Chips To Go
12oz Chips To Go
20oz Chips To Go
4oz Cheese Dip
16oz Cheese Dip
32oz Cheese Dip
4oz Salsa
16oz Salsa
32oz Salsa
4oz Tomatillo Sauce
16oz Tomatillo Sauce
Hot Sauce
Sour Cream
Guacamole
16oz Guacamole
Pico De Gallo
Shredded Cheese
Half Sliced Avocado
Full Sliced Avocado
4oz Diabla Sauce
Salad Dressing
16oz Pico De Gallo
16oz Pico De Gallo
A La Carte
Enchilada
Order Enchilada (3)
Soft Taco
Order Soft Taco (3)
Hard Taco
Hard taco (3) Order
Grilled Soft Taco
Grilled Soft Taco (3)
Flauta(1)
Flautas (4) Order
Burrito
Burrito Order (2)
Quesadilla
Cheese Quesadilla Order
Chili Relleno
Order Chili Relleno (3)
Tamale
Tamale Order (3)
Guacamole Salad
Cream Salad
Side Order Chimi
Chalupa
Tostaquac
Tostada
Sides
Mexican Rice
Fried Beans
Rice & Beans
Black Beans
Grill Vegetables
Pico De Gallo
Guacamole
Sour Cream
Shredded Cheese
Guacamole Salad
Cream Salad
French Fries
Papas Mexicans
Tortillas
Chiles Toreados
Grilled and deep fried whole jalapenos.
Jalapeños
Chorizo
Grilled Steak
Grilled Chicken
Grilled Shrimp
Ground Beef
Shredded Beef
Shredded Chicken
House Salad
Zucchini
Mushroom
Fajita Salad
Sliced Lime
Margaritas
Jumbo A Fogata Original
Jumbo El Paso
Jumbo A Fogata Especial
Jumbo El Dorado
Jumbo Grand Gold
Jumbo Spicy Margarita
Jumbo Flavored Margarita
Jumbo Grand Don Julio
Jumbo Margarita Lengendario
Jumbo Grand Pineapple Margarita,
Jumbo Don Pama Margarita
Jumbo Jd Special
Jumbo Margarita Lengendario
Jumbo patron
Jumbo Margarona
jumbo cuervo
jumbo traditional mar
Jumbo Sangarita
Jumbo Gold
Jumbo Tuaca-Rita
Jumbo Silver Fox
Jumbo Casamigos Margarita
Sweat Heat Marg
1800 Marg
To-Go Drinks
Lunch Favorites
Burrito A La Mexicana
L Smothered Burrito
Speedy Gonzalez
L Huevos Rancheros
L Huevos Con Chorizo
Three eggs scrambled with chorizo (mexican pork sausage) and served with rice, beans, and a side of tortillas.
Lunch Fajitas
Chicken/Steak fajitas (grilled chicken/steak, bell peppers, onions, mushrooms, and tomatoes) served with tortillas, rice, beans, and guac salad (lettuce topped with guacamole, sour cream, and pico de gallo).
Taco Loco
Burrito Mananero
Lunch Fogata Chimichanga
L Quesadilla Mexicana
Flour tortilla stuffed with melted cheese, beans, and your choice of shredded beef, ground beef, and shredded chicken. Served with rice and a guac salad (lettuce, guac, sour cream, and tomato).
L Carne Asada
L Pollo A La Parrilla
L El Grande Burrito
Sincronizadas
L California Burrito
L Pollo Tropical
L Carnitas Burrito
L Pollo Loco
Lunch Fajita Chimichanga
Lunch Pick 1
Lunch Pick 2
L Pollo Crema
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 9:30 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!
1849 Winderly Ln, Pickerington, OH 43147