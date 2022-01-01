Restaurant header imageView gallery

La Fogata Grill

4,703 Reviews

$$

1849 Winderly Ln

Pickerington, OH 43147

Popular Items

Kid's Meal
California Burrito
Chicken Fajitas

Appetizers

Appetizer Cheese Quesadilla

Appetizer Cheese Quesadilla

$7.00

Flour tortilla stuffed with cheese, grilled, then served with a side of lettuce topped with guacamole, sour cream, and pico de gallo.

Appetizer Shredded Chicken Quesadilla

Appetizer Shredded Chicken Quesadilla

$10.00

Flour tortilla stuffed with cheese, shredded chicken, grilled, then served with a side of lettuce topped with guacamole, sour cream, and pico de gallo.

Appetizer Grilled Chicken Quesadilla

Appetizer Grilled Chicken Quesadilla

$11.75

Flour tortilla stuffed with, grilled chicken, cheese, grilled, then served with a side of lettuce topped with guacamole, sour cream, and pico de gallo.

Appetizer Shrimp Quesadilla

$14.00

Flour tortilla stuffed with grilled shrimp, cheese, grilled, then served with a side of lettuce topped with guacamole, sour cream, and pico de gallo.

Appetizer Steak Quesadilla

Appetizer Steak Quesadilla

$11.75

Flour tortilla stuffed with grilled steak, cheese, grilled, then served with a side of lettuce topped with guacamole, sour cream, and pico de gallo.

Appetizer Beef Quesadilla

Appetizer Beef Quesadilla

$10.50

Flour tortilla stuffed with your choice of beef, cheese, grilled, then served with a side of lettuce topped with guacamole, sour cream, and pico de gallo.

Appetizer Tinga Quesadilla

Appetizer Tinga Quesadilla

$10.00

Flour tortilla stuffed with tinga, cheese, grilled, then served with a side of lettuce topped with guacamole, sour cream, and pico de gallo.

Cheese Fries

$6.50

Our battered fries topped with cheese dip.

Bacon Cheese Fries

$7.25

Our battered fries topped with cheese dip and bacon.

Bacon Jalapeño Cheese Fries

Bacon Jalapeño Cheese Fries

$8.00

Our battered fries topped with cheese dip, jalapenos, and bacon.

Carne Asada Fries

$11.50

Our battered fries topped with grilled steak strips, cheese dip, guacamole, pico de gallo, and sour cream.

Bean Dip

$6.75

Bowl of refried beans drizzled with cheese dip.

Queso Con Chorizo

$10.75

A bowl of our cheese dip topped with chorizo.

Beer-Battered Cheese Sticks

$7.00

Beer-Battered Cheese Sticks served with marinara sauce.

Beer-Battered Jalapenos

$7.00Out of stock

Beer-Battered Jalapenos served with ranch.

Beer-Battered Onion Hot Scoops

$6.25

Beer-Battered Onion Hot Scoops served with ranch.

Beer-Battered Pickles

$7.25

Beer-Battered Pickle spears served with ranch

Jalapeno Poppers

$7.25

Battered and deep fried jalapeno halves stuffed with cream cheese. served with ranch.

La Fogata Chicken Wings

$12.00

Ten chicken wings served with a side of your choice of sauce.

La Fogata Fireballs

La Fogata Fireballs

$13.50

Two skewers of fireballs (shrimp with cheese and jalepeño wrapped in bacon, four balls per skewer) served on fries and topped with cheese dip.

Nachos

$7.00

Chips topped with melted shredded cheese and cheese dip.

Fajita Nachos

$14.75

Chips topped with melted shredded cheese, cheese dip grilled veggies (tomato, mushroom, onion, and bell pepper) and your choice of protein.

Nachos Deluxe

$12.25

Chips topped shredded cheese, cheese dip, refried beans, shredded chicken, ground beef, lettuce, sour cream, and tomato.

Nachos With Beans

$7.25

Chips topped with beans, cheese dip, and melted shredded cheese

Nachos With Ground Beef And Beans

$11.00

Nachos With Ground Beef

$11.00

Chips topped with melted shredded cheese, cheese dip, and ground beef.

Nachos With Carnitas

$11.25

Chips topped with melted shredded cheese, cheese dip, and carnitas.

Nachos With Shredded Chicken

Nachos With Shredded Chicken

$10.50

Chips topped with melted shredded cheese, shredded chicken, and cheese dip.

Nachos With Grilled Chicken

$12.25

Nachos With Grilled Steak

$12.75

Chips topped with melted shredded cheese, grilled steak, and cheese dip.

Super Nachos

Super Nachos

$14.75

Chips topped with melted shredded cheese, cheese dip, steak, grilled chicken, shrimp, and chorizo.

Beef - Carne

Campesino

$14.50
Carne Asada

Carne Asada

$18.50

Two thin tender cuts of seasoned ribeye topped with sauteed onions. Served with a side of tortillas, rice, beans, and guac salad (lettuce, guac, and pico de gallo).

Chile Colorado

$14.50
Ribeye Steak

Ribeye Steak

$20.75

10 oz ribeye steak served with rice or beans along with guac salad (lettuce, guac, and tomato) and sauteed zucchini, yellow squash, and onions.

Steak A La Mexicana

$18.50

Steak Ranchero

$18.50

Steak Tampiquena

$18.50

Steak And Shrimp

$22.50

Beef Or Chicken

Burritos Deluxe

$9.00

Enchilada Supreme

$11.00

Flautas

$13.00
El Grande Burrito

El Grande Burrito

$13.00

A large burrito made with a 10" tortilla stuffed with rice, refried beans, and your choice of shredded beef, ground beef, or shredded chicken. Topped with shredded cheese, red sauce, lettuce, tomato, and sour cream.

Fogata Chimichanga Suprema

Fogata Chimichanga Suprema

$13.75

Chimichanga (deep-fried burrito) stuffed with shredded chicken, gound beef, or shredded beef topped with cheese dip, lettuce, tomato, sour cream, and guacamole. Served with rice and beans.

Burritos Verdes

$12.75

El Tapatio Burritos Special

$13.00

Quesadilla Mexicana

$13.00

Enchiladas Verdes

$13.00

Smothered Burrito

$12.75

Huevos Rancheros

$11.50
Huevos Con Chorizo

Huevos Con Chorizo

$11.00

Three eggs scrambled with chorizo (mexican pork sausage) and served with rice, beans, and a side of tortillas.

Taco Loco

$10.00

Dessert

Cinnamon Churros

$3.75

Flan

$3.75

Sopapillas

$3.25

Xango Cheesecake

$4.25

Dinner Combos

Pick 1

$10.25

Pick 2

$12.50

Pick 3

$13.50

El Pollo

La Baja Especial

$14.75

Pollo A La Crema

$14.75

Pollo A La Parrilla

$15.25
Pollo En Fuego

Pollo En Fuego

$14.75

Grilled chicken and pineapple cooked with a spicy sauce and drizzled with cheese dip, served with rice, beans, and tortillas.

Pollo Loco

Pollo Loco

$14.75

Two seasoned grilled chicken breasts topped with chorizo and melted shredded cheese. Served with rice, guac salad (lettuce, guac, and tomato), and a side of tortillas.

Pollo Ranchero

$14.75

Pollo Tropical

$14.75

Milanesa

$14.75

Fajitas

Chicken Fajitas

Chicken Fajitas

$15.75

Chicken fajitas (grilled chicken, bell peppers, onions, mushrooms, and tomatoes) served with tortillas, rice, beans, and guac salad (lettuce topped with guacamole, sour cream, and pico de gallo).

Steak Fajitas

$16.75

Fajitas La Fogata Especial

$20.50

Fajitas Texanas

$19.75

Grande Fajitas

$22.50

Seafood Fajitas

$19.25

Shrimp Fajitas

$19.00

Vegetarian Fajitas

$14.50

Mix Fajitas

$16.25

Hawiian Fajitas

$18.75

Parrillada

$20.00

Tacos

Tacos De Carne Asada

$13.25

Tacos De Pollo Asado

$13.25

Tacos De Carne A La Dabla

$13.25

Tacos De Camaron

$14.25

Tacos De Carnitas

$13.25

Tacos De Chorizo

$13.25

Tacos De Pescado

$13.25

Tacos De Tinga

$13.25

Especial Soft Tacos

$13.25

Tacos Al Pastor

$13.25

Tacos Dorados

$13.25

Kid's Menu

Kid's Meal

$5.99

Yogurt

$1.50

Apple Sauce

$1.50

Mac N Cheese

$2.75

Fruit Cup

$1.50

Pork Puerco

Carnitas Burrito

$14.75

Carnitas Dinner

$15.50

Chile Verde

$13.75

Enchiladas Rancheras

$15.50

Burrito San Jose

$11.25

Grilled Platters

Fajita Quesadilla

Fajita Quesadilla

$14.75

Quesadilla stuffed with chicken/steak fajitas (grilled chicken/steak, bell pepper, onion, tomato, mushrooms) served with rice and a guac salad (lettuce topped with guacamole, tomato, and sour cream)

Fajita Chimichanga

Fajita Chimichanga

$14.75

Chimichanga (deep-fried burrito) stuffed with steak/chicken fajitas (grilled steak/chicken, bell peppers, onions, tomatos, mushrooms) topped with cheese dip, lettuce, tomato, sour cream, and guacamole. Served with rice and beans.

Burritos Rosqueto

$14.75

Taco Salad Fajitas

$13.75
California Burrito

California Burrito

$13.75

Large burrito made with a 12" flour tortilla stuffed with your choice of grilled meat, lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream, shredded cheese, rice, black beans, and rice. Rolled and topped with cheese dip.

Choriquezo

$13.75

Arroz Aliado

$12.75

Burrito Azteca

$14.50

Arroz Tapatio

$13.75

Sandwiches

Chicken Sandwich

$7.50

Half Pound Burger

$9.75

Salmon Burger

$9.50Out of stock

Seafood

Camarones A La Diabla

$15.50

Camarones A La Mexicana

$15.50

Camarones Al Mojo De Ajo

$15.50

Shrimp Enchiladas

$15.75

Camarones Rancheros

$15.50

Plato Del Mar

$16.25

Tilapia Deluxe

$16.50
Shrimp Cocktail

Shrimp Cocktail

$15.75

Fish Tacos

$13.75

Side Dishes

4oz Chips To Go

$1.50

8oz Chips To Go

$3.75Out of stock

12oz Chips To Go

$5.50

20oz Chips To Go

$8.50

4oz Cheese Dip

$3.75

16oz Cheese Dip

$12.00

32oz Cheese Dip

$23.00

4oz Salsa

$0.50

16oz Salsa

$2.50

32oz Salsa

$5.00

16oz Tomatillo Sauce

$2.50

4oz Tomatillo Sauce

$0.75

Black Beans

$2.75

Burrito

$4.25

Burrito Order (2)

$7.00

Quesadilla

$3.40

Cheese Quesadilla Order

$5.00
Chiles Toreados

Chiles Toreados

$2.00

Grilled and deep fried whole jalapenos.

Chorizo

$3.00

Sour Cream

$1.00

Guacamole

$4.00

Pico De Gallo

$1.50

Cream Salad

$1.50

Guacamole Salad

$5.00

Enchilada

$3.50

Order Enchilada (3)

$7.25

Flauta(1)

$2.75

Flautas (4) Order

$6.00

Grilled Soft Taco

$2.95

Grilled Soft Taco (3)

$7.75

Grilled Chicken

$6.75

Grilled Shrimp

$7.25

Grilled Steak

$6.95

Hard Taco

$2.75

Hard taco (3) Order

$6.25

Mexican Rice

$2.75
Rice & Beans

Rice & Beans

$5.50

Fried Beans

$2.75

Chili Relleno

$4.25

Order Chili Relleno (3)

$7.50

Soft Taco

$2.75

Order Soft Taco (3)

$6.75

SD Burrito Deluxe

$5.75

Shredded Cheese

$2.00

Side Order Chimi

$5.50

Tamale

$3.75

Tamale Order (3)

$7.75

Tortillas

$1.00

Tostada

$3.75

Chalupa

$3.25

Tostaquac

$3.75

House Salad

$1.99

Grill Vegetables

$6.25

Zucchini

$4.99

Mushroom

$1.99

Jalapeños

$1.00

Fajita Salad

$5.50

French Fries

$2.75

Papas Mexicans

$4.75

Ranch

$0.50

Aguacate Rrayado

$2.00

Shredded Chicken

$3.99

Shredded Beef

$3.99

AddChorizo

$1.00

Half Sliced Avocado

$1.75

Full Sliced Avocado

$3.25

Silverware

16oz Guacamole

$11.00

4oz Diabla Sauce

Soups And Salads

Seafood Sopa

Seafood Sopa

$15.75

1/2 Tortilla Soup

$6.00
Tortilla Sopa

Tortilla Sopa

$10.25

Flavorful fresh-made chicken broth with shredded chicken, tomato, onion, bell pepper, and crispy tortilla strips. Served with pico de gallo and fresh lime.

Fajita Steak Salad

$13.50

Full Camarones A La Plancha Salad

$14.25

Half Camarones A La Plancha Salad

$9.50

Full Grilled Chicken Salad

$11.50

Half Grilled Chicken Salad

$8.75

Suprema Tossed Salad

$9.50

Vallarta Salad

$11.00

Vegetarian Specials

Vegetatian Burrito

$10.50

Vegetarian Enchiladas

$10.50

Fajita Quesadilla Vegetariana

$11.50

Vegetarian Pick 2

$10.00

Vegetarian Pick 3

$12.50

Vegetarian Arroz Tapatio

$10.50

Vegetarian Fajita Nachos

$11.50

Chips and Salsas +

4oz Chips To Go

$1.50

8oz Chips To Go

$3.75Out of stock

12oz Chips To Go

$5.50

20oz Chips To Go

$8.50

4oz Cheese Dip

$3.75

16oz Cheese Dip

$12.00

32oz Cheese Dip

$23.00

4oz Salsa

$0.50

16oz Salsa

$2.50

32oz Salsa

$5.00

4oz Tomatillo Sauce

$0.75

16oz Tomatillo Sauce

$2.50

Hot Sauce

$0.75

Sour Cream

$1.00

Guacamole

$4.00

16oz Guacamole

$11.00

Pico De Gallo

$1.50

Shredded Cheese

$2.00

Half Sliced Avocado

$1.75

Full Sliced Avocado

$3.25

4oz Diabla Sauce

Salad Dressing

$0.75

16oz Pico De Gallo

$5.00

16oz Pico De Gallo

$5.00

A La Carte

Enchilada

$3.50

Order Enchilada (3)

$7.25

Soft Taco

$2.75

Order Soft Taco (3)

$6.75

Hard Taco

$2.75

Hard taco (3) Order

$6.25

Grilled Soft Taco

$2.95

Grilled Soft Taco (3)

$7.75

Flauta(1)

$2.75

Flautas (4) Order

$6.00

Burrito

$4.25

Burrito Order (2)

$7.00

Quesadilla

$3.40

Cheese Quesadilla Order

$5.00

Chili Relleno

$4.25

Order Chili Relleno (3)

$7.50

Tamale

$3.75

Tamale Order (3)

$7.75

Guacamole Salad

$5.00

Cream Salad

$1.50

Side Order Chimi

$5.50

Chalupa

$3.25

Tostaquac

$3.75

Tostada

$3.75

Sides

Mexican Rice

$2.75

Fried Beans

$2.75
Rice & Beans

Rice & Beans

$5.50

Black Beans

$2.75

Grill Vegetables

$6.25

Pico De Gallo

$1.50

Guacamole

$4.00

Sour Cream

$1.00

Shredded Cheese

$2.00

Guacamole Salad

$5.00

Cream Salad

$1.50

French Fries

$2.75

Papas Mexicans

$4.75

Tortillas

$1.00
Chiles Toreados

Chiles Toreados

$2.00

Grilled and deep fried whole jalapenos.

Jalapeños

$1.00

Chorizo

$3.00

Grilled Steak

$6.95

Grilled Chicken

$6.75

Grilled Shrimp

$7.25

Ground Beef

$3.99

Shredded Beef

$3.99

Shredded Chicken

$3.99

House Salad

$1.99

Zucchini

$4.99

Mushroom

$1.99

Fajita Salad

$5.50

Sliced Lime

$1.00

Margaritas

Jumbo A Fogata Original

$9.00

Jumbo El Paso

$11.75

Jumbo A Fogata Especial

$11.75

Jumbo El Dorado

$11.75

Jumbo Grand Gold

$11.75

Jumbo Spicy Margarita

$10.75

Jumbo Flavored Margarita

$10.00

Jumbo Grand Don Julio

$16.75

Jumbo Margarita Lengendario

$15.75

Jumbo Grand Pineapple Margarita,

$16.75

Jumbo Don Pama Margarita

$15.50

Jumbo Jd Special

$15.00

Jumbo Margarita Lengendario

$16.50

Jumbo patron

$16.75

Jumbo Margarona

$10.00

jumbo cuervo

$11.75

jumbo traditional mar

$10.25

Jumbo Sangarita

$9.50

Jumbo Gold

$9.75

Jumbo Tuaca-Rita

$16.50

Jumbo Silver Fox

$14.25

Jumbo Casamigos Margarita

$14.25

Sweat Heat Marg

$16.50

1800 Marg

$16.50

To-Go Drinks

Pepsi

$3.00

Diet Pepsi

$3.00

Mt. Dew

$3.00
Jarritos

Jarritos

$3.25

Popuar Mexican soda! Comes in a glass bottle and a wide variety of flavors.

Lunch Favorites

Burrito A La Mexicana

$9.00

L Smothered Burrito

$8.25

Speedy Gonzalez

$8.00

L Huevos Rancheros

$9.50
L Huevos Con Chorizo

L Huevos Con Chorizo

$9.50

Three eggs scrambled with chorizo (mexican pork sausage) and served with rice, beans, and a side of tortillas.

Lunch Fajitas

Lunch Fajitas

$11.50

Chicken/Steak fajitas (grilled chicken/steak, bell peppers, onions, mushrooms, and tomatoes) served with tortillas, rice, beans, and guac salad (lettuce topped with guacamole, sour cream, and pico de gallo).

Taco Loco

$8.75

Burrito Mananero

$9.00

Lunch Fogata Chimichanga

$8.75
L Quesadilla Mexicana

L Quesadilla Mexicana

$9.00

Flour tortilla stuffed with melted cheese, beans, and your choice of shredded beef, ground beef, and shredded chicken. Served with rice and a guac salad (lettuce, guac, sour cream, and tomato).

L Carne Asada

$11.50

L Pollo A La Parrilla

$10.75

L El Grande Burrito

$9.75

Sincronizadas

$7.50

L California Burrito

$10.00

L Pollo Tropical

$10.75

L Carnitas Burrito

$9.75

L Pollo Loco

$10.50

Lunch Fajita Chimichanga

$10.75

Lunch Pick 1

$9.00

Lunch Pick 2

$10.00

L Pollo Crema

$10.50
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
