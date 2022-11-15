Restaurant header imageView gallery

GREEK STAR

review star

No reviews yet

1276 Hill Road North,

Pickerington, OH 43147

Order Again

Popular Items

Traditional Gyro
Greek Fries
Grilled Chicken Gyro

Appetizers

Appetizer Sampler

$18.99

Consists of 2 Dips of Choice (Hummus, Tzatziki, or Baba Ghanouge) 2 Pcs Falafel, 3 Pcs Stuffed Grape Leaves, 3 Pcs Mozzarella Sticks, 5 Pcs Onion Rings

Hummus

$8.99

A choice of one dip served with warm pita bread [This item requires 2 minutes to prepare.]

Tzatziki

$8.99

A choice of one dip served with warm pita bread [This item requires 2 minutes to prepare.]

Baba Ghanough

$8.99

A choice of one dip served with warm pita bread [This item requires 2 minutes to prepare.]

Greek Star Trio

$15.99

All 3 dips served with warm pita bread

Greek Fries

$5.99+

Topped with our delicious GYRO SAUCE and FETA CHEESE

Spicy Feta Dip

$8.99

Crumbled feta cheese mixed with our Home-Made Hot Sauce, oregano, and a blend of spices, served with warm pita bread

Stuffed Grape Leaves

$9.99

Vine grape leaves stuffed with rice and blend of Mediterranean herbs and spices.

Falafel

$7.99+

Seasoned ground chick peas blended with Herbs and Mediterranean spices, fried to golden brown. [This item requires 2 minutes to prepare.]

Spanakopita

$8.50+

Spinach and Feta Wrapped up in a filo dough, Freshly Baked Per Order

Calamari

$12.99

Home-breaded Calamari served with Marinara sauce and house dressing

French Fries

$4.99+

[This item requires 2 minutes to prepare.]

Mozzarella Sticks

$9.50

[This item requires 1 minutes to prepare.]

Onion Rings

$9.50

[This item requires 2 minutes to prepare.]

Soups & Salads

Half Greek Salad

$8.50

Half Size - Romain lettuce with tomatoes, cucumbers, banana peppers, kalamata olives, feta cheese, and onions. Served with a side of our house dressing.

Full Greek Salad

$10.99

Full Size - Romain lettuce with tomatoes, cucumbers, banana peppers, kalamata olives, feta cheese, and onions. Served with a side of our house dressing.

Half Tabouli Salad

$8.99

Half Size - Cracked wheat mixed with fresh chopped parsley, tomatoes, green onions, olive oil, lemon juice and a blend of Mediterranean herbs and spices. [This item requires 1 minutes to prepare.]

Full Tabouli Slad

$11.99

Full Size - Cracked wheat mixed with fresh chopped parsley, tomatoes, green onions, olive oil, lemon juice and a blend of Mediterranean herbs and spices. [This item requires 1 minutes to prepare.]

Chicken Soup

$7.99

[This item requires 1 minutes to prepare.]

Lentil Soup

$7.99

Soup served with warm pita bread [This item requires 1 minutes to prepare.]

Wraps & Sandwiches

Traditional Gyro

$7.99+

Grilled Chicken Gyro

$7.99+

Shawarma Roll

Falafel Pita Wrap

$9.99

Hummus Tabouli Roll

$9.99

Veggie Delight

$8.50+

Greek Feta Burger

$8.99+

American Cheese Burger

$6.99+

Bowls

Traditional Gyro Bowl

$9.99+

Grilled Chicken Gyro Bowl

$9.99+

Falafel Bowl

$9.99+

Shawarma Bowl

$14.99

House Specialties

Gyro on Rice

$18.99

Spicy Gyro on Rice

$19.99

Grilled Chicken on Rice

$18.99

Spicy Chicken on Rice

$19.99

Shawrma on Rice

$19.99

Traditional Feta Pasta

$14.99

Seafood Dinners

Shrimp Kabobs

$22.99

On a bed of yellow rice [This item requires 15 minutes to prepare.]

Fried Tilapia Dinner

$22.99

On a bed of yellow rice

Grilled Tilapia

$22.99

On a bed of yellow rice [This item requires 10 minutes to prepare.]

Calamari Dinner

$22.99

Vegetarian Dinners

Falafel on Rice

$18.99

On a bed of yellow rice [This item requires 15 minutes to prepare.]

Stuffed Grape Leaves

$18.99

Served with house dressing and marinara

Vegetarian Dinner

$24.99

Combination platter consisting of hummus, falafel, tabouli salad and stuffed grape leaves. Served with tahini sauce, house dressing and pita bread [This item requires 8 minutes to prepare.]

Kabobs

Lamb Kabob Dinner

$19.99

Chicken Kabob Dinner

$19.99

Filet Mignon Kabob Dinner

$19.99

Kabob Mix (Serves 2-3)

$45.00

ALL 3 KABOBS served with grilled vegetables atop a bed of our house Greek rice. Served with our house dressing.

Family Meal (Servers 4-6)

$95.00

All (shrimp, chicken, shish and lamb kobab), 1 chicken shawerma order and 1 beef shawerma order on a bed of our house style rice, served with 1 Greek salad, 1 hummus dip and 1 baba ghanoush dip, with warm pita bread

Kids Meals

Chicken Nuggets

$5.99

With fries [This item requires 3 minutes to prepare.]

Grilled Cheese

$5.99

With fries

Kids Traditional Gyro

$5.99

Kids Chicken Gyro

$5.99

Kids Pasta

$5.99

Desserts

Baklava

$4.99

Tiramisu

$5.99

Rice Pudding

$5.99

Chocolate Ball

$1.99

Cheese Cake

$5.99

Chocolate Cake

$5.99

Sides

Pita Bread

$0.99+

House Dressing

$1.25+

Feta Cheese

$1.50+

Hot Sauce

$1.50+

Tzatziki

$1.50+

Tahini Sauce

$1.50+

Drinks

Iced Tea

$2.99

Sweet or unsweet

Water Bottle

$0.99

Tea

$3.99

Coffee

$3.99

Turkish Coffee

$6.99

Pepsi

$2.99

Diet Pepsi

$2.99

Pink Lemonade

$2.99

Dr. Pepper

$2.99

Fruit Punch

$2.99

Mt. Dew

$2.99

Beer (Take Out & Delivery)

Almaza Bottle

$3.75

Angry Orchad

$2.99

Bud Light Bottle

$2.99

Budweiser Bottle

$2.99

Michelob Ultra Bottle

$2.99

Miller Lite Bottle

$2.99

Mythos Bottle

$3.75

Sam Adams Bottle

$2.99

Stella Bottle

$3.50

Yuengling Lager Bottle

$2.99

Yuengling Light Bottle

$2.99

Stella 6 Pack

$12.99

Almaza 6 Pack

$14.99

Miller Lite 6 Pack

$12.99

Mythos 6 Pack

$14.99

Sam Adams 6 Pack

$12.99

Budweiser 6 Pack

$12.99

Bud Light 6 Pack

$12.99

Michelob Ultra 6 Pack

$12.99

Yuengling Lager 6 Pack

$12.99

Yuengling Light 6 Pack

$12.99

Stella 12 Pack

$19.99

Almaza 12 Pack

$24.99

Mythos 12 Pack

$24.99

Sam Adams 12 Pack

$19.99

Budweiser 12 Pack

$19.99

Bud Light 12 Pack

$19.99

Michelob Ultra 12 Pack

$19.99

Almaza 24 Pack

$39.99

Mythos 24 Pack

$39.99

Budweiser 24 Pack

$29.99

Bud Light 24 Pack

$29.99

Wine

Dark Horse Big Red Blend (750ml)

$14.99

The Dark Horse Big Red Blend has deep flavors of dark berry and black currant, supported by plush tannins, hints of dark roasted oak and a long finish. This Red Blend underwent alcoholic fermentation with hand chosen yeast to provide enhanced color, structure and fruit characteristics. A blend of Malbec, Rubired, Syrah, Tempranillo, and Merlot.

Kouros Red (Greek Wine) 750ML

$29.99

Dry White or Red Greek Wine

Kouros White (Greek Wine) 750ML

$29.99

Makedonikos (Greek WIne) 750ML

$29.99

Fruity Red or White Wine

Apothic Red

$14.99

Red or Dark

Apothic Dark

$14.99

Josh Cellars Merlot Son CTY

$14.99

Dark Horse Sauvignon Blanc

$9.99

Chardonnay (187ML)

$6.50

taste is tropical, with pineapple and banana flavors, balanced with medium acidity

Cabernet Sauvignon (187ML)

$6.50

a gorgeous ruby color, with alluring aromas of fresh red cherries, sweet vanilla and light herbal notes.

Moscato (187ML)

$6.50

Moscato wine is famous for its sweet flavors of peach, orange blossom and nectarine.

Merlot (187ML)

$6.50

soft, velvety wines with plum flavors.

Pinot Grigio (187ML)

$6.50

Pinot Grigio Wine refreshes with tart green apples, white peach undertones, floral blossoms and citrus

Pinot Noir (187ML)

$6.50

Pinot Noir is a luscious red wine that is juicy and delicious.

Riesling (187ML)

$6.50

the aromatic, deliciously refreshing wine that tastes like the nectar of apples, apricots, peaches and pears

White Zinfandel (187ML)

$6.50

a dry to sweet, pink-colored blush wine. White Zinfandel is made from the Zinfandel wine grape, which would otherwise produce a bold and spicy red wine.

Wine 4 Packs

Chardonnay (187ML) 4 Pack

$12.99

Cabernet Sauvignon (187ML) 4 Pack

$12.99

Moscato (187ML) 4 Pack

$12.99

Merlot (187ML) 4 Pack

$12.99

Pinot Grigio (187ML) 4 Pack

$12.99

Pinot Noir (187ML) 4 Pack

$12.99

Riesling (187ML) 4 Pack

$12.99

White Zinfandel (187ML) 4 Pack

$12.99
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

We started our FAMILY business in 2002 with one goal in mind: providing an enjoyable dining experience to the Pickerington area. Thanks to our experience and dedication, we’ve managed to become masters of the craft. Providing dishes that are fresh, hearty and simply unforgettable. Serving Columbus's Finest Greek & Mediterranean Cuisine Over 18 Years. "Award Winning Fresh Mediterranean cuisine with authentic flavors from all around the Mediterranean region. Guaranteed to satisfy your palate whether you stop by for lunch or dinner." A Restaurant, Bar & Catering.

Location

1276 Hill Road North,, Pickerington, OH 43147

Directions

