GREEK STAR

Restaurant info

We started our FAMILY business in 2002 with one goal in mind: providing an enjoyable dining experience to the Pickerington area. Thanks to our experience and dedication, we’ve managed to become masters of the craft. Providing dishes that are fresh, hearty and simply unforgettable. Serving Columbus's Finest Greek & Mediterranean Cuisine Over 18 Years. "Award Winning Fresh Mediterranean cuisine with authentic flavors from all around the Mediterranean region. Guaranteed to satisfy your palate whether you stop by for lunch or dinner." A Restaurant, Bar & Catering.