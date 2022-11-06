Restaurant header imageView gallery

Jekyll Brewing

240 Reviews

$$

15 Academy St

Alpharetta, GA 30005

Order Again

Popular Items

Bison - Waygu Beef Smash Burger
Bavarian pretzel
Lite Bowl

Beer Togo

12pk Core Variety Pack

$18.99

12pk Hardly Water Variety Pack

$14.99

6pk 8-bit Revival

$11.99

6pk Big Creek Kolsch

$9.99

6pk Cooter Brown

$9.99

6pk Cryo Pop

$11.99

6pk Erin Go Braugh

$11.99

6pk Hardly Cans

$9.99

6pk Hop Dang Diggity

$9.99

6pk Moon Peeps - Peach

$10.99

6pk Moon People

$10.99

6pk Pineapple Habanero HDD

$9.99

6PK Sour Thangs Coco Pine

$12.99Out of stock

6pk Southern Juice

$9.99

Off the Grid - 22 OZ

$16.00

6pk Vienna

$10.99

Snacks

Pork Rinds

$7.00

Black Bean Quinoa Falafel

$11.00

Crawfish Hushpuppies

$11.00

Campers Charcuterie Plate

$15.00

Mike's Wings

$17.00

Bavarian pretzel

$15.00

Crab Dip

$15.00

Soups

Cup of Jekyll Island Milk Chowder

$6.00

Cup of Chicken- Andouille Gumbo

$6.00

Bowl of Jekyll Island Milk Chowder

$12.00

Bowl of Chicken- Andouille Gumbo

$12.00

Hand Helds

Black Bean Quinoa Veggie Wrap

$14.00

Bison - Waygu Beef Smash Burger

$19.00

Brewers Burger

$17.00

Chicken Fajita Quesadilla

$13.00

Chic'n Sammi

$16.00

Salads

Beach Salad

$7.00

Bibb Lettuce Wedge

$8.00

Lite Bowl

$17.00

Entrees

Friday Fish Plate

$21.00

Shrimp and Geechie Boy Grits

$21.00

Brewery Steak

$27.00

Coastal Chicken

$23.00

Breakfast all day plate

$12.00

Market

Comeback Sauce - Market

$8.00

Sides

Fries

$6.00

Rice N Beans

$6.00

Side Salads

$6.00

Coleslaw

$6.00

Grits

$6.00

Collards

$6.00

Smash Fingerlings

$6.00

Kid Menu

Kids Hotdog

$10.00

Kids Burger

$10.00

Kids Chicken Fingers

$10.00

Kids Fried Mac N Cheese

$10.00

Kids Fried Shrimp

$10.00

Brunch (Sat & Sun ONLY 10am - 2pm)

Warm Donuts

$6.00

Steak & Eggs

$16.00

Toad in a Hole

$11.00

Waffle

$9.00

Chef's Omelet

$12.00

Power Bowl

$13.00

Omelet Your Way

$12.00

Low Country Benedict

$13.00

N/A Bev

Coke

$4.00

Diet Coke

$4.00

Buffet

BB Quinoa Falafel for 10

$120.00

Brewers Steak for 10

$260.00

Charcuterie Plate for 10

$130.00

Coastal Chicken for 10

$170.00

Garden Salad for 10

$110.00

Hushpuppies for 10

$130.00

Low Country Crab Dip for 10

$160.00

Mike's Wings for 10

$175.00

Peel and Eat Shrimp for 10

$165.00

Pork Rinds for 10

$110.00

Royal Shrimp Rolls for 10

$180.00

Shrimp & Grits for 10

$190.00

Smash Burger Sliders for 10

$180.00

Veggie Wrap for 10

$150.00

Wedge Salad for 10

$115.00

Key Lime Tart Tray 12

$60.00

Chocolate PB Tart Tray for 12

$60.00

Super Bowl

Take out Wings & Beer

$100.00

First Course

Deviled Eggs ARW

$15.00

Wedge ARW

$15.00

Cup of Gumbo ARW

$15.00

Second Course

Fried Chicken ARW

$15.00

Shrimp and Grits ARW

$15.00

Carnitas ARW

$15.00

Third Course

Key Lime Tart ARW

$15.00

Peanut Butter Tart ARW

$15.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markReservations
check markLoyalty and Reward Programs
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markOnline Ordering
check markBuffet
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!!

Website

Location

15 Academy St, Alpharetta, GA 30005

Directions

Gallery
Jekyll Brewing City Center image
Jekyll Brewing City Center image
Jekyll Brewing City Center image
Jekyll Brewing City Center image

