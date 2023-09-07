Truck & Tap Alpharetta
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 3:00 am
|Monday
|11:00 am - 3:00 am
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 3:00 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 3:00 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 3:00 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 3:00 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 3:00 am
Restaurant info
Food Trucks & Craft Beer
Location
30 Milton Ave, ALPHARETTA, GA 30009
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Fogón and Lions Alpharetta -
No Reviews
10 Roswell Street Suite 100 Alpharetta, GA 30009
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in ALPHARETTA
Brooklyn Bagel Bakery & Deli - Haynes Bridge Road
4.8 • 4,000
9925 Haynes bridge rd Johns creek, GA 30022
View restaurant