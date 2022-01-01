Restaurant header imageView gallery

Smokejack BBQ

review star

No reviews yet

29 S Main Street

ALPHARETTA, GA 30009

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Add-Ons

1 Bun

$1.75

1 Slice Texas Toast

$1.00

1/2 Rack of Ribs

$19.00

1/4 Chicken

$6.50

2 Chicken Tenders

$6.50

Add Bacon

$2.50

Add Celery

$0.50

Blackened Tuna

$8.00

Pulled Chicken 4oz

$5.00

Pulled Pork 4oz

$5.00

Sausage Link

$4.00

Smoked Turkey 4oz

$6.00

8oz Grilled Chx

$8.00

Hot Dog Bun

$1.75

Burnt Ends 4oz

$7.00

Brisket 4oz

$7.00

Pita

$1.50

4oz Queso

$3.50

1/2 Avocado

$3.00

Add Slice Cheddar

$1.00

Add Slice Swiss

$1.00

Add Slice Fontina

$1.00

Between The Bread

Bama Chicken Sandwich

$12.00

Grilled Chicken Breast, Tomato, Lettuce, White Bama BBQ Sauce

Cheeseburger Double

Cheeseburger Double

$15.00

Cheddar, Lettuce, Tomato, Pickle, Onion

Cheeseburger Single

$11.00

Cheddar, Lettuce, Tomato, Pickle, Onion

Chopped Beef Brisket

$14.00

Spicy BBQ Sauce, Texas Toast All Jacked Up Pickled Onions & Jalapeños, Cheddar

PBLT

$11.00

Pimento, Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, Texas Toast

Porkzilla

Porkzilla

$13.00

9oz Pulled Pork, Carolina Sauce, Cole Slaw, Pickle Relish, Texas Toast

Pulled Chicken

$10.00

Pulled Pork

$10.00

Smoked Pork Sausage

$12.00

Pickled Onions & Jalapeños, Spicy BBQ Sauce, Texas Toast

The Smokin’ Gunn

The Smokin’ Gunn

$13.00

Spicy Fried Chicken Thigh, Cole Slaw, Hot Honey, Pickles

The “Tex Reubenstein” Brisket

The “Tex Reubenstein” Brisket

$15.00

Brisket OR Turkey, Swiss, Cole Slaw, 1000 Island Dressing, Rye Bread

The “Tex Reubenstein” Turkey

$15.00

Brisket OR Turkey, Swiss, Cole Slaw, 1000 Island Dressing, Rye Bread

Triple B

$15.00

CAB Patty, Smoked Beef Brisket, AWS Bacon, Lettuce, Cheddar, Horseradish Mayo, Spicy BBQ Sauce

Tuna

$15.00

Blackened Tuna, Sriracha Mayo, Lettuce, Tomato, Avocado

Turkey Sandwich

$12.00

Smoked Turkey Breast, Toasted Bun

“Cue” Bano Pork

“Cue” Bano Pork

$14.00

Ham, Swiss, Pickles, Mustard, Mayo, So good it can't be changed

“Cue” Bano Turkey

$14.00

Ham, Swiss, Pickles, Mustard, Mayo, So good it can't be changed

Brisket Jacked Up

$15.00

Dessert

Banana Pudding

Banana Pudding

$6.00

Banana, Nilla Wafer, Whipped Cream

Banana Pudding Quart

$18.00

BRING HOME A QUART FOR $18

Bowl Of Ice Cream

$5.00
Coca Cola Cake

Coca Cola Cake

$6.00

w/ Ice Cream

Homemade Key Lime Pie

$6.00

Peanutbutter Ice Cream Sandwich

$5.75

Peanut Butter Pie

$7.00

Scoop Of Ice Cream

$2.50

Oatmeal Icecream Sandwich

$5.75

Extra Sauce

1000 Island Dressing

Blue Cheese Dressing

Carolina BBQ Sauce

Honey Mustard

KC BBQ Sauce

Lemon Oregano Vinaigrette

Mojo Wing Sauce

Ranch

Sour Cream

Spicy BBQ Sauce

Sriracha Mayo

White Bama BBQ Sauce

Pepper Vin

Fresh Greens

Cobb Salad

$12.00

Romaine, Bacon, Avocado, Cheddar, Egg, Tomatoes, Ranch Dressing

Field Green Salad

$8.00

Cucumber, Tomatoes, Feta, Red Onions, Lemon Oregano Vinaigrette

Pit Master Salad

$11.00

Romaine, Cheddar Jack, Wonton Strips, Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Ranch Dressing

Little Jack's Club

COMES W/ 1 SIDE & a fountain DRINK* *Drink Dine-In Only**Mac & Cheese served in jumbo-sized bowl & does not come w/ side

Chicken Tenders

$8.00

Grilled Cheese

$7.00

Hot Dog

$6.00

Jr Chix Sandwich

$8.00

Jr. Pork Sandwich

$8.00

Mac & Cheese

$6.00

Turkey Plate

$8.00

Pig Out

so good they can’t be changed

FLIPPIN’ GOOD

$32.00

1⁄2 Rack Pork Ribs 1⁄2 lb Burnt Ends or Brisket Choice of 2 Sides, & 1 Slice of Texas Toast

SON OF A GUNN

$29.00

4oz Smoked Turkey Breast,1 Jalapeño Cheddar or 1 Cajun Smoked Sausage 4oz Pulled Pork 4oz Burnt Ends or Brisket Choice of 2 Sides, & 1 Slices of Texas Toast

TEXAS HOLY TRINITY

$36.00

1⁄2 Rack Pork Ribs, 1⁄2 lb Brisket, 2 Smoked Sausage Links (1 Cajun , 1 Jalapeño Cheddar), Pickled Onions & Jalapeños, Choice of 4 Sides, & 2 Slices of Texas Toast

THE JACK

$44.00

Pulled Pork, Burnt Ends, Smoked Chicken (1⁄4 lb each), 1⁄2 Rack Pork Ribs, Choice of 4 Sides, & 2 Slices of Texas Toast

Plates

1/2 lb Beef Brisket Plate

1/2 lb Beef Brisket Plate

$23.00

Sliced, Spicy BBQ Sauce

1/2 lb Burnt Ends Plate

$23.00

Charred Brisket Cubes SJ BBQ Sauce

1/2 lb Smoked Turkey Breast Plate

1/2 lb Smoked Turkey Breast Plate

$16.00

Baby Back Pork Ribs 1/2 Rack

$24.00

Baby Back Pork Ribs Full Rack

$32.00

Pulled Chicken Plate

$15.00

Pulled Pork Plate

$15.00
Smoked Bone-In Chicken 1/2

Smoked Bone-In Chicken 1/2

$15.00

Smoked Bone-In Chicken 1/4

$12.00

Smoked Pork Sausage 2Links

$13.00
Smoked Pork Sausage 3Links

Smoked Pork Sausage 3Links

$17.00

Tender Platter

$16.00

1/4 Bama Chicken

$12.00

1/2 Bama Chicken

$15.00

Sides

Baked Beans w/ Bacon

$3.00

Broccoli Salad

$3.00

Brunswick Stew

$3.00

Cole Slaw

$3.00

Collard Greens w/ Pork

$3.00

Corn Pudding

$3.00

Cucumber Salad

$3.00

French Fries

$3.00

Mac & Cheese

$3.00

Mashed Sweet Potatoes

$3.00

Potato Salad w/ Bacon

$3.00

Steamed Broccoli

$3.00

Veggie Plate

$12.00

Snacks

Bowl of Brunswick Stew

$5.00

Served w/ Crackers

Fried Pickles

Fried Pickles

$7.00
Homemade Pimento Cheese

Homemade Pimento Cheese

$8.00

w/ Flatbread & Celery

Mojo Smoked Wings 10 Ct

$15.00

SJ Wing Sauce Served w/ Blue Cheese or Ranch

Mojo Smoked Wings 6 Ct

$10.00

SJ Wing Sauce Served w/ Blue Cheese or Ranch

Nachos Brisket

$18.00

Salsa, Sour Cream, Jalapeños, Cheddar Jack, Lettuce, Queso

Nachos Chicken

$15.00

Salsa, Sour Cream, Jalapeños, Cheddar Jack, Lettuce, Queso

Nachos No Meat

$11.00

Salsa, Sour Cream, Jalapeños, Cheddar Jack, Lettuce, Queso

Nachos Pork

Nachos Pork

$15.00

Salsa, Sour Cream, Jalapeños, Cheddar Jack, Lettuce, Queso

SJ Queso & Chips

SJ Queso & Chips

$7.00

SJ Salsa & Chips

$4.00
Smoked Boneless Chicken Thighs

Smoked Boneless Chicken Thighs

$12.00

Orange Habanero Glaze, Cole Slaw, Blue Cheese, Scallions

Queso W/ Pork

$9.00

Chip Refill

SPECIALS

Burnt End Sandwich

$14.00

Buffalo Chick

$15.00

Loaded Brisket Fries

$18.00

Loaded Pork Fries

$15.00

Loaded Chx Fries

$15.00

Special 5

Special 6

Special 7

Special 8

Special 1

Individual

*Free Refills When Dining In

1/2 and 1/2 Tea

$2.95

Arnold Palmer

$3.00

Boylan Bottled Soda

$3.25

Coffee

$2.50

Cranberry

$3.95

Fountain Drink

$2.95

Ginger Beer

$3.00

Grapefruit

$3.95

Homemade Lemonade

$3.00

Hot Tea

$2.50

Milk

$3.00

OJ

$3.95

Pineapple

$3.95

Sweet Tea

$2.95

Unsweet Tea

$2.95

Water

Soda Water

$3.00

By the Gallon

Sweet Tea 1 Gallon

$5.50

Unsweet Tea 1 Gallon

$5.50

Homemade Lemonade 1 Gallon

$9.95

Kid Drink

Soda/Tea

$2.00

Kid Milk

$2.00

Kid OJ

$2.95

Kid Lemonade

$2.00

To Go Drink

Can Coke

$1.50

Can Diet Coke

$1.50

Can Sprite

$1.50

Bottled Water

$1.25
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Southern BBQ and Comfort Food

Website

Location

29 S Main Street, ALPHARETTA, GA 30009

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Pure Taqueria - Alpharetta
orange starNo Reviews
103 Roswell St Alpharetta, GA 30009
View restaurantnext
MADE Kitchen | El Gallo Latin Grilled Chicken
orange starNo Reviews
45 B Roswell St Alpharetta, GA 30009
View restaurantnext
City Eats Kitchen - 210 S. Main St., STE A
orange starNo Reviews
210 S. Main St., STE A Alpharetta, GA 30009
View restaurantnext
Bocado Avalon - 2820 Old Milton Parkway
orange starNo Reviews
2820 Old Milton Parkway Alpharetta, GA 30009
View restaurantnext
The Cape - 700 Avalon Boulevard
orange star4.5 • 64
700 Avalon Boulevard Alpharetta, GA 30009
View restaurantnext
Jeni's Splendid Ice Creams - Avalon
orange star4.6 • 946
800 Avalon Blvd Alpharetta, GA 30009
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in ALPHARETTA

Brooklyn Bagel Bakery & Deli - Haynes Bridge Road
orange star4.8 • 4,000
9925 Haynes bridge rd Johns creek, GA 30022
View restaurantnext
Vinny's on Windward
orange star4.4 • 3,119
5355 Windward Parkway Alpharetta, GA 30004
View restaurantnext
Egg Harbor Café - Alpharetta
orange star4.6 • 2,682
5966 North Point Parkway Alpharetta, GA 30022
View restaurantnext
Vincenza Pizzeria
orange star4.7 • 1,782
765 McFarland Pkwy Alpharetta, GA 30004
View restaurantnext
Eggs Up Grill - Alpharetta, GA
orange star4.6 • 1,080
270 Rucker Rd Alpharetta, GA 30004
View restaurantnext
Vito's Pizza & Ristorante
orange star4.4 • 1,024
3665 Old Milton Pkwy Alpharetta, GA 30005
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near ALPHARETTA
Roswell
review star
Avg 4.4 (35 restaurants)
Duluth
review star
Avg 4.5 (44 restaurants)
Norcross
review star
Avg 4.5 (31 restaurants)
Suwanee
review star
Avg 4.7 (18 restaurants)
Cumming
review star
Avg 4.4 (23 restaurants)
Woodstock
review star
Avg 4.5 (18 restaurants)
Tucker
review star
Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)
Lilburn
review star
Avg 4.1 (11 restaurants)
Buford
review star
Avg 4.1 (18 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston