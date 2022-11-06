Restaurant header imageView gallery
Italian
Pizza
Sandwiches

Vito's Pizza & Ristorante

1,024 Reviews

$$

3665 Old Milton Pkwy

Alpharetta, GA 30005

Popular Items

Cheese Pizza
Greek Salad
Meat Lover Pizza

APPETIZERS

Fried Calamari

$12.99

Served with Marinara Sauce.

Mozzarella Sticks

$10.99

Served with Marinara Sauce.

Chicken Wings

$14.99+

KID'S MENU

Kid's Baked Ziti

$9.99

Kid's Chicken Fingers With Fries

$10.99

Kid's Ravioli

$9.99

Kid's Spaghetti

$9.99

Tomatoes Sauce

PIZZA SLICES

Pizza Slice

$3.99

Topped with Marinara Sauce and Mozzarella Cheese.

Meat Lover Slice

$4.99

Pepperoni,Sausage,Ham,Ground Beef and Bacon.

Veggie Slice

$4.99

Mushrooms,Onions,Green Peppers,Fresh Spinash,Garlic,Black Olives

Vito's Special Slice

$4.99

Topped With Marinara Sauce,Pepperoni,Sausage,Mushrooms,Green Peppers,Onions and Extra Cheese.

SIDES

Fries

$3.99+
Garlic Rolls

$2.99+

Meatballs (2)

$6.99

Sausage (2)

$5.99

Sautéed Broccoli

$4.99

Side of Marinara Sauce

$2.00+

Side of Meat Sauce

$2.99+

Side of Alfredo Sauce

$2.99+

Side Lunch Grilled Chicken

$2.99

Side Dinner Grilled Chicken

$3.99

DESSERTS

Cannoli

$4.99

Mini Cannoli

$3.99
Tiramisu

$6.99
Zeppole

$5.99

Entree

Chicken Francese Dinner

$18.99

Lightly eeg battered chicken scallopini sauteed in a white wine butter sauce flavored with Fresh lemon.

Chicken Marsala Dinner

$18.99

Scallopini sauteed with mushrooms in a marsala wine reduction sauce.

Chicken Parmigiana Dinner

$16.99

Lightly breaded cutled baked in a slowly simmered tomato sauce topped with parmesan and mozzarella cheese.

Eggplant Parmigiana Dinner

$16.99

Lightly breaded eggplant baked in slowly simmered tomato sauce topped with parmesan and mozzarella cheese

Eggplant Rollatini Dinner

$17.99

Lightly breaded eggplant stuffed with Ricotta topped with tomato sauce and Mozzarella Cheese

Sausage & Peppers Dinner

$16.99

Mild Italian Sausage sauteed with green peppers in a light tomato sauce with italian spices.

GOURMET PIZZAS

Caprese Pizza

$19.99+

Topped with fresh mozzarella ,tomato , basil , balsamic glaze

Chicken BBQ Pizza

$17.99+

Mozzarella Cheese, Grill Chicken and BBQ Sauce.

Chicken Parmesan Pizza

$17.99+

lightly breaded cutlet baked slowly simmered tomato sauce topped with parmesan & mozzarella cheese

Margherita Pizza

$18.99+

Garlic Sauce,Fresh Tomatoes,Fresh Basil,Mozzarella Cheese.

Meat Lover Pizza

$19.99+

Pepperoni,sausage,ham,ground beef,bacon.

Vegetarian Pizza

$18.99+

Mushrooms, Onion, Green Peppers, Fresh Spinach, Garlic, Black Olives and Mozzarella Cheese

Vito's Special Pizza

$19.99+

Pepperoni,Sausage,Mushrooms,Green Peppers,Onions and Extra Cheese.

White Pizza

$18.99+

Ricotta Cheese,Mixed Garlic,Parmesan Cheese,Mozzarella Cheese.

BUFFALO CHICKEN PIZZA

$17.99+

Buffalo Sauce Base, Breaded Chicken served with a Side of Ranch and Mozzarella Cheese

Greek Pizza

$15.99+

Bake with light tomato sauce with Red Pepper, Fresh Tomato's, Feta Cheese and Mozzarella Cheese.

Two World Pizza

$18.99+

Refried White Beans with Roasted chicken, Fresh Tomato's, Fresh Lettuce and Mozzarella Cheese.

Alfredo Shrimp Pizza

$19.99+

Alfredo Sauce Base with Bread Onion, Roasted Red Pepper, Broccoli and Mozzarella Cheese.

Mushroom Pizza

$17.99+

Refried White Beans Paste with Mushrooms, Sweet White Onions, Rosemary, Thyme, Scrambled Goat Cheese and Mozzarella Cheese.

Chicken BBQ 10" Gluten-Free Pizza

$15.99

Mozzarella Cheese, Grill Chicken and BBQ Sauce.