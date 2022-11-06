- Home
Vito's Pizza & Ristorante
1,024 Reviews
$$
3665 Old Milton Pkwy
Alpharetta, GA 30005
Popular Items
APPETIZERS
KID'S MENU
PIZZA SLICES
Pizza Slice
Topped with Marinara Sauce and Mozzarella Cheese.
Meat Lover Slice
Pepperoni,Sausage,Ham,Ground Beef and Bacon.
Veggie Slice
Mushrooms,Onions,Green Peppers,Fresh Spinash,Garlic,Black Olives
Vito's Special Slice
Topped With Marinara Sauce,Pepperoni,Sausage,Mushrooms,Green Peppers,Onions and Extra Cheese.
SIDES
Entree
Chicken Francese Dinner
Lightly eeg battered chicken scallopini sauteed in a white wine butter sauce flavored with Fresh lemon.
Chicken Marsala Dinner
Scallopini sauteed with mushrooms in a marsala wine reduction sauce.
Chicken Parmigiana Dinner
Lightly breaded cutled baked in a slowly simmered tomato sauce topped with parmesan and mozzarella cheese.
Eggplant Parmigiana Dinner
Lightly breaded eggplant baked in slowly simmered tomato sauce topped with parmesan and mozzarella cheese
Eggplant Rollatini Dinner
Lightly breaded eggplant stuffed with Ricotta topped with tomato sauce and Mozzarella Cheese
Sausage & Peppers Dinner
Mild Italian Sausage sauteed with green peppers in a light tomato sauce with italian spices.
GOURMET PIZZAS
Caprese Pizza
Topped with fresh mozzarella ,tomato , basil , balsamic glaze
Chicken BBQ Pizza
Mozzarella Cheese, Grill Chicken and BBQ Sauce.
Chicken Parmesan Pizza
lightly breaded cutlet baked slowly simmered tomato sauce topped with parmesan & mozzarella cheese
Margherita Pizza
Garlic Sauce,Fresh Tomatoes,Fresh Basil,Mozzarella Cheese.
Meat Lover Pizza
Pepperoni,sausage,ham,ground beef,bacon.
Vegetarian Pizza
Mushrooms, Onion, Green Peppers, Fresh Spinach, Garlic, Black Olives and Mozzarella Cheese
Vito's Special Pizza
Pepperoni,Sausage,Mushrooms,Green Peppers,Onions and Extra Cheese.
White Pizza
Ricotta Cheese,Mixed Garlic,Parmesan Cheese,Mozzarella Cheese.
BUFFALO CHICKEN PIZZA
Buffalo Sauce Base, Breaded Chicken served with a Side of Ranch and Mozzarella Cheese
Greek Pizza
Bake with light tomato sauce with Red Pepper, Fresh Tomato's, Feta Cheese and Mozzarella Cheese.
Two World Pizza
Refried White Beans with Roasted chicken, Fresh Tomato's, Fresh Lettuce and Mozzarella Cheese.
Alfredo Shrimp Pizza
Alfredo Sauce Base with Bread Onion, Roasted Red Pepper, Broccoli and Mozzarella Cheese.
Mushroom Pizza
Refried White Beans Paste with Mushrooms, Sweet White Onions, Rosemary, Thyme, Scrambled Goat Cheese and Mozzarella Cheese.
Chicken BBQ 10" Gluten-Free Pizza
Mozzarella Cheese, Grill Chicken and BBQ Sauce.