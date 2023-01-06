JJ's Taco Shop: Kitchen & Bar - Ft. Worth
No reviews yet
5040 North Tarrant Parkway #136
Fort Worth, TX 76244
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Popular Items
Appetizers
Queso Blanco
Homemade at the JJS casa.
Sriracha Queso
Queso Blanco w/ Spinach
Queso Blanco w/ Ground Beef
Queso Blanco w/ Brisket
Guacamole
Tres Quesos
Spinach queso, Sriracha queso, and Beef queso.
JJ's Crab Cakes
Two crab cakes on top of lime butter sauce, then garnished with orange pico.
Badass Jalapenos
Bacon wrapped jalapenos stuffed with grilled shrimp and melted cheese.
Fried Avocado Fingers
Breaded and fried per order. Served with Avocado Cream Sauce and Chipotle Mayo.
Rotisserie Chicken Taquitos
Served with Avocado Cream Sauce and Chipotle Cream.
Elote Cup
Roasted corn, Chipotle mayo, Parmesan cheese, and Valentina sauce.
Mozzarella Cheese Sticks
Homemade in house and served with Homemade Marinara Sauce.
Chips and Salsa To-Go
Cup of Tortilla Soup
Bowl of Tortilla Soup
Homemade soup topped with tortilla strips, pico, and cheese.
Cowboy Sampler
Cheese Quesadillas, Chicken Taquitos, Grilled Steak Skewers & Queso Blanco.
JJ's Sampler
Grilled chicken, Sausage and Steak Skewers. Served with queso blanco & Texas Toast
6 Pack Street Reg Tacos
6 ea Regular street style tacos of your choice
6 Pack Street Prem Tacos
6 ea Premium Street style tacos of your choice
Wings
5 Wings
Never frozen and bread per order. Choose from: Buffalo, Honey BBQ, Mango Habanero, Red Chili, Booty Blaster or dry Lemon Pepper Rub
10 Wings
Never frozen and bread per order. Choose from: Buffalo, Honey BBQ, Mango Habanero, Red Chili, Booty Blaster or dry Lemon Pepper Rub
15 Wings
Never frozen and bread per order. Choose from: Buffalo, Honey BBQ, Mango Habanero, Red Chili, Booty Blaster or dry Lemon Pepper Rub
20 Wings
Never frozen and bread per order. Choose from: Buffalo, Honey BBQ, Mango Habanero, Red Chili, Booty Blaster or dry Lemon Pepper Rub
5 Wings and Fries
Never frozen and bread per order. Choose from: Buffalo, Honey BBQ, Mango Habanero, Red Chili, Booty Blaster or dry Lemon Pepper Rub
10 Wings and Fries
Never frozen and bread per order. Choose from: Buffalo, Honey BBQ, Mango Habanero, Red Chili, Booty Blaster or dry Lemon Pepper Rub
15 Wings and Fries
Never frozen and bread per order. Choose from: Buffalo, Honey BBQ, Mango Habanero, Red Chili, Booty Blaster or dry Lemon Pepper Rub
20 Wings and Fries
Never frozen and bread per order. Choose from: Buffalo, Honey BBQ, Mango Habanero, Red Chili, Booty Blaster or dry Lemon Pepper Rub
Loaded Fries
Nachos
Quesadillas
Steak Asada Quesadilla
Chicken & Spinach Quesadilla
Al Pastor Quesadilla
Roasted Brisket Quesadilla
Grilled Shrimp Quesadilla
Avocado & Roasted Tomato Quesadilla
Rotisserie Chicken Quesadilla
Roasted Corn & Zucchini Quesadilla
Mixed Grill Quesadilla
Cheese Quesadilla
Ground Beef Quesadilla
Salads
Chicken Salad
Fresh mixed greens, tomatoes, red onions, cheddar-jack cheese, homemade croutons, and your choice of dressing.
Steak Asada Salad
Fresh mixed greens, tomatoes, red onions, cheddar-jack cheese, homemade croutons, and your choice of dressing.
Shrimp & Avocado Salad
Fresh mixed greens, tomatoes, red onions, cheddar-jack cheese, homemade croutons, and your choice of dressing.
Blackened Salmon Salad
Fresh mixed greens, tomatoes, red onions, cheddar-jack cheese, homemade croutons, and your choice of dressing.
Roasted Corn & Zucchini Salad
Fresh mixed greens, tomatoes, red onions, cheddar-jack cheese, homemade croutons, and your choice of dressing.
Rotisserie Chicken Salad
Fresh mixed greens, tomatoes, red onions, cheddar-jack cheese, homemade croutons, and your choice of dressing.
Protein Bowls
Steak Asada Protein Bowl ( 46g)
Cilantro lime rice, black beans, roasted corn, fresh spinach, Mexican slaw and your choice of meat.
Salmon Protein Bowl ( 56g )
Cilantro lime rice, black beans, roasted corn, fresh spinach, Mexican slaw and your choice of meat.
Rotisserie Chicken Protein Bowl ( 48g )
Cilantro lime rice, black beans, roasted corn, fresh spinach, Mexican slaw and your choice of meat.
Carnitas Protein Bowl ( 46g )
Cilantro lime rice, black beans, roasted corn, fresh spinach, Mexican slaw and your choice of meat.
Brisket Protein Bowl (47g )
Cilantro lime rice, black beans, roasted corn, fresh spinach, Mexican slaw and your choice of meat.
Shrimp Protein Bowl ( 50g )
Cilantro lime rice, black beans, roasted corn, fresh spinach, Mexican slaw and your choice of meat.
Ground Beef Protein Bowl ( 48g )
Cilantro lime rice, black beans, roasted corn, fresh spinach, Mexican slaw and your choice of meat.
JJ's Bowls
Steak Asada Bowl
Cilantro lime rice, black beans, shredded lettuce, fresh pico de gallo, shredded cheese and your choice of meat.
Al Pastor Bowl
Cilantro lime rice, black beans, shredded lettuce, fresh pico de gallo, shredded cheese and your choice of meat.
Brisket Bowl
Cilantro lime rice, black beans, shredded lettuce, fresh pico de gallo, shredded cheese and your choice of meat.
Shrimp Bowl
Cilantro lime rice, black beans, shredded lettuce, fresh pico de gallo, shredded cheese and your choice of meat.
Rotisserie Chicken Bowl
Cilantro lime rice, black beans, shredded lettuce, fresh pico de gallo, shredded cheese and your choice of meat.
Roasted Veggies Bowl
Cilantro lime rice, black beans, shredded lettuce, fresh pico de gallo, shredded cheese and your choice of meat.
Mixed Grill Bowl
Cilantro lime rice, black beans, shredded lettuce, fresh pico de gallo, shredded cheese and your choice of meat.
Carnitas Bowl
Cilantro lime rice, black beans, shredded lettuce, fresh pico de gallo, shredded cheese and your choice of meat.
Bad Ass Burritos
Steak Asada Burrito
Stuffed with black beans, shredded cheese & topped with choice of Tomatillo, Chipotle Cream, or Red Enchilada sauce. Served with cilantro lime rice, pico de gallo, and sour cream. (Add Queso +1.99
Roasted Brisket Burrito
Stuffed with black beans, shredded cheese & topped with choice of Tomatillo, Chipotle Cream, or Red Enchilada sauce. Served with cilantro lime rice, pico de gallo, and sour cream. (Add Queso +1.99
Carnitas Burrito
Stuffed with black beans, shredded cheese & topped with choice of Tomatillo, Chipotle Cream, or Red Enchilada sauce. Served with cilantro lime rice, pico de gallo, and sour cream. (Add Queso +1.99
Al Pastor Burrito
Stuffed with black beans, shredded cheese & topped with choice of Tomatillo, Chipotle Cream, or Red Enchilada sauce. Served with cilantro lime rice, pico de gallo, and sour cream. (Add Queso +1.99
Rotisserie Chicken Burrito
Stuffed with black beans, shredded cheese & topped with choice of Tomatillo, Chipotle Cream, or Red Enchilada sauce. Served with cilantro lime rice, pico de gallo, and sour cream. (Add Queso +1.99
Ground Beef Burrito
Stuffed with black beans, shredded cheese & topped with choice of Tomatillo, Chipotle Cream, or Red Enchilada sauce. Served with cilantro lime rice, pico de gallo, and sour cream. (Add Queso +1.99
Grilled Shrimp Burrito
Stuffed with black beans, shredded cheese & topped with choice of Tomatillo, Chipotle Cream, or Red Enchilada sauce. Served with cilantro lime rice, pico de gallo, and sour cream. (Add Queso +1.99
Mixed Grill Burrito
Stuffed with black beans, shredded cheese & topped with choice of Tomatillo, Chipotle Cream, or Red Enchilada sauce. Served with cilantro lime rice, pico de gallo, and sour cream. (Add Queso +1.99
Badass Bean & Cheese Burrito
Stuffed with Refried Beans, Shredded cheese & topped with choice of Tomatillo, Chipotle Cream, or Red Enchilada sauce. Served with cilantro lime rice, pico de gallo, and sour cream. (Add Queso +1.99
Bean & Cheese Only Burrito
Stuffed with Refried Beans and Cheese and then wrapped in foil. No sides just burrito by it self.
Roasted Corn and Zuccini Burrito
Stuffed with black beans, shredded cheese & topped with choice of Tomatillo, Chipotle Cream, or Red Enchilada sauce. Served with cilantro lime rice, pico de gallo, and sour cream. (Add Queso +1.99
Tacos
Order of 3 Regular Tacos
3 delicious tacos of your choice. Served with your choice of tortilla. Choose from: Al Pastor, Carnitas, Beef, and lots of more.
Regular Taco Plate
3 delicious tacos of your choice. Served with your choice of tortilla. Choose from: Al Pastor, Carnitas, Beef, Buffalo Chicken & lots of more. Served with Refried Beans & Cilantro Lime rice.
Al Pastor Taco
Topped with Chopped Onions and Cilantro
Carnitas Taco
Topped with Chopped Onions and Cilantro
Ground Beef Taco
Topped with shredded lettuce, fresh pico de gallo and shredded cheese.
Rotisserie Chicken Taco
Rotisserie shredded chicken cooked with grilled onions on top of a tortilla of your choice and topped with chopped cilantro. ( Can't remove onions )
Roasted Veggies Taco
Roasted corn and zucchini on top a tortilla of your choice and topped with fresh cilantro.
Fried Avocado Taco
Topped with shredded lettuce and fresh pico de gallo.
Buffalo Chicken Taco
Topped with shredded lettuce and fresh diced tomatoes.
Red Chili Pork Taco
Topped with Mexican slaw and fresh pico de gallo..
Sriracha Chicken Taco
Topped with shredded lettuce and fresh diced tomatoes.
3 Premium Tacos
3 delicious tacos of your choice. Served with your choice of tortilla. Choose from: Steak, Asada, Brisket, Baja Fish & lots of more.
Premium Taco Plate
3 delicious tacos of your choice. Served with your choice of tortilla. Choose from: Steak, Asada, Brisket, Baja Fish & lots of more. Served with Refried Beans & Cilantro Lime rice.
Roasted Brisket Taco
Topped with Chopped Onions and Cilantro
Steak Asada Taco
Diced steak meat cooked with grilled onions on top of your choice of tortilla. Topped with cilantro. (can't remove onions )
Baja Fish Taco
Blackened fish on your choice of tortilla and topped with chipotle mayo, Mexican slaw and Orange Pico.
Grilled Shrimp Taco
Grilled shrimp on your choice of tortilla and topped with chipotle mayo, Mexican slaw and Orange Pico.
Blackened Salmon Taco
Blackened Salmon on your choice of tortilla and topped with chipotle mayo, Mexican slaw and Orange Pico.
Mixed Grill Taco
Steak & Shrimp on your choice of tortilla and topped with chipotle mayo, Mexican slaw and Orange Pico.
Chicken, Bacon, & Avocado Taco
Rotisserie chicken & cooked bacon on your choice of tortilla. Topped with shredded lettuce and diced tomatoes.
Sriracha Chicken Taco
Topped with shredded lettuce and fresh diced tomatoes.
Bean and Cheese taco
Refried beans and cheese on your choice of tortilla.
Hatch Green Chili Pork Taco
Topped with shredded lettuce and diced tomatoes.
Fried Fish Taco
Fried catfish on top of your choice of tortilla. Topped with chipotle mayo, Mexican slaw and fresh Orange pico
Enchiladas
Santa Fe Chicken Enchiladas
Three chicken enchiladas covered with green tomatillo sauce & melted cheese. Served on top of refried beans and then topped with Mexican slaw & Parmesan cheese.
Roasted Brisket Enchiladas
Three roasted brisket enchiladas topped with your choice of green tomatillo, chipotle cream, or red enchilada sauce. Topped with melted cheese and served with cilantro lime rice and refried beans.
Steak Asada Enchiladas
Three steak asada enchiladas topped with your choice of green tomatillo, chipotle cream, or red enchilada sauce. Served with cilantro lime rice and refried beans.
Shrimp Enchiladas
Three shrimp enchiladas topped with your choice of green tomatillo, chipotle cream, or red enchilada sauce. Served with cilantro lime rice and refried beans.
Red Chili Pork Enchiladas
Three red chili pork enchiladas covered with red enchilada sauce and melted cheese. Served with cilantro lime rice and refried beans.
Ground Beef Enchiladas
Three beef enchiladas topped with your choice of green tomatillo, chipotle cream, or red enchilada sauce. Served with cilantro rice and refried beans.
Rotisserie Chicken Enchiladas
Three chicken enchiladas topped with your choice of green tomatillo, chipotle cream, or red enchilada sauce. Served with cilantro rice and refried beans. (can not mix enchiladas)
Shredded Cheese Enchiladas
Three cheese enchiladas topped with your choice of green tomatillo, chipotle cream, or red enchilada sauce. Served with cilantro rice and refried beans. (can not mix enchiladas)
Blue Crab Enchiladas
Three crab enchiladas smothered with chipotle cream sauce, melted cheese, Mexican slaw and topped with orange pico. Served on top of cilantro lime rice & a side of black beans.
Mixed Grill Enchiladas
Three shrimp & steak enchiladas topped with your choice of green tomatillo, chipotle cream, or red enchilada sauce. Served with cilantro lime rice and refried beans.
A La Carte Cheese Enchilada
A La Carte Beef Enchilada
A La Carte Chicken Enchilada
A La Carte Steak Enchilada
A La Carte Brisket Enchilada
A La Carte Shrimp Enchilada
Tortas
Steak Asada Torta
Large Mexican bread layered with refried beans, your choice of meat, shredded lettuce, pico de gallo, pickled jalapeños, avocado slices, and chipotle mayo.
Carnitas Torta
Large Mexican bread layered with refried beans, your choice of meat, shredded lettuce, pico de gallo, pickled jalapeños, avocado slices, and chipotle mayo.
Al Pastor Torta
Large Mexican bread layered with refried beans, your choice of meat, shredded lettuce, pico de gallo, pickled jalapeños, avocado slices, and chipotle mayo.
Bean & Cheese Torta
Large Mexican bread layered with refried beans, shredded lettuce, pico de gallo, pickled jalapeños, avocado slices, and chipotle mayo.
Roasted Brisket Torta
Large Mexican bread layered with refried beans, your choice of meat, shredded lettuce, pico de gallo, pickled jalapeños, avocado slices, and chipotle mayo.
Red Chili Pork Torta
Large Mexican bread layered with refried beans, your choice of meat, shredded lettuce, pico de gallo, pickled jalapeños, avocado slices, and chipotle mayo.
Rotisserie Chicken Torta
Large Mexican bread layered with refried beans, your choice of meat, shredded lettuce, pico de gallo, pickled jalapeños, avocado slices, and chipotle mayo.
Ground Beef Torta
Large Mexican bread layered with refried beans, your choice of meat, shredded lettuce, pico de gallo, pickled jalapeños, avocado slices, and chipotle mayo.
Specialties
Cowboy Special
Blackened Chicken on top of Garlic Mashed Potatoes, topped with a Grilled Sausage, Steak and a Shrimp Skewer. Served with Texas Toast
Salmon Dinner
Blackened Salmon served on top of Garlic Mashed Potatoes & Roasted Veggies, then topped w/ Lime Butter sauce and Orange Pico.
Blue Crab & Shrimp Enchiladas
Three crab enchiladas smothered with chipotle cream sauce, melted cheese, Mexican slaw and topped with a shrimp skewer and orange pico. Served on top of cilantro lime rice & a side of black beans
Chicken Fried Chicken
Topped with homemade pepper gravy. Served with garlic mashed potatoes, roasted veggies, and Texas toast.
Chicken Fried Steak
Topped with homemade pepper gravy. Served with garlic mashed potatoes, roasted veggies, and Texas toast.
Latin Spice Chicken
Blackened chicken served on top of cilantro lime rice, our chipotle cream sauce, and topped with spinach, melted cheese, and fresh pico.
Steak & Shrimp Plato
Three steak asada enchiladas topped with green tomatillo or our chipotle cream sauce, melted cheese, and grilled shrimp. Served with black beans and cilantro lime rice.
Adrian's Plate
Blackened chicken on top of roasted veggies, then topped with a homemade crab cake, our lime butter sauce, and orange pico
Fried Catfish Basket
Hand breaded per order. Served with seasoned fries, tartar sauce, and Texas toast.
Fried Shrimp Basket
Hand breaded per order. Served with seasoned fries, cocktail sauce, and Texas toast.
Combo Fried Basket
Catfish and Shrimp hand breaded per order. Served with seasoned fries, tartar sauce, cocktail sauce, and Texas toast.
Fajitas
Served with cilantro lime rice, refried beans, guacamole, pico & choice of corn or flour tortillas. (add sour cream & cheese +1.49)
Fajitas for Two
Served with cilantro lime rice, refried beans, guacamole, pico & choice of corn or flour tortillas. (add sour cream & cheese +1.49)
Shrimp Fajitas
Served with cilantro lime rice, refried beans, guacamole, pico & choice of corn or flour tortillas. (add sour cream & cheese +1.49)
Shrimp Fajitas for Two
Served with cilantro lime rice, refried beans, guacamole, pico & choice of corn or flour tortillas. (add sour cream & cheese +1.49)
Combo Beef & Shrimp Fajitas
Served with cilantro lime rice, refried beans, guacamole, pico & choice of corn or flour tortillas. (add sour cream & cheese +1.49)
Sides
Side of Sour Cream
Side of Shredded Cheese
Side of Avocado Slices
SMALL side of Queso
SMALL side of Guacamole
Side of Cilantro Lime Rice
Side of Refried Beans
Side of Black Beans
Side of Roasted Veggies
Side of Natural Cut Fries
Side of Tortillas
Side of FRESH Jalapenos
Side of PICKLED Jalapenos
Side of Pico de Gallo
CUP Of Queso
CUP of Guacamole
Side Mexican Slaw
Grilled Jalapeno
Side Fruit
Mashed Potatoes
Cocktail Sauce
Tartar Sauce
1 Steak Skewer
1 Chicken Skewer
1 Shrimp Skewer
1 Sausage Skewer
Kid's Menu
Desserts
Tacos
Burritos
Lunch
L. Soup and 2 Tacos
L. Soup and Salad
L. Enchilada and Taco Plate
L. Chicken Fajitas
L. Beef Fajitas
L. Taco Plate
L. Beef Enchilada Plate
L. Chicken Enchilada Plate
L. Cheese Enchilada Plate
L. Badass Burritos
L. Quesadillas
L. Salads
L. JJ's Bowls
L. Latin Spice Chicken
L. Loaded Fries
Cup of Soup
Homemade soup topped with tortilla strips, pico, and cheese.
N/A Beverages
Dr. Pepper
Coke
Diet Coke
Coke Zero
Fanta Orange
Lemonade
Root Beer
Sprite
Unsweet Tea
Coffee
Redbull
Redbull Sugar Free
Bottled Root Beer
Orange Juice
Cranberry Juice
Milk
Pineapple Juice
Side of Zing Zang
Sweet and Sour
Mexican Coke
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Established 2017, we’re proud to be a place where people bring their families and friends, enjoy our food, and feel the good vibes every time they walk in. It is very important to us that each and every experience at JJ’s will be a memorable one, and that you will return regardless of the occasion. It’s our pleasure to serve you and we hope to see you again. - JJ
5040 North Tarrant Parkway #136, Fort Worth, TX 76244