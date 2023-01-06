  • Home
JJ's Taco Shop: Kitchen & Bar - Ft. Worth

No reviews yet

5040 North Tarrant Parkway #136

Fort Worth, TX 76244

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Call

Hours

Directions

Gift Cards

Popular Items

Order of 3 Regular Tacos
Queso Blanco
3 Premium Tacos

Appetizers

Queso Blanco

Queso Blanco

$6.99

Homemade at the JJS casa.

Sriracha Queso

Sriracha Queso

$7.99
Queso Blanco w/ Spinach

Queso Blanco w/ Spinach

$7.99
Queso Blanco w/ Ground Beef

Queso Blanco w/ Ground Beef

$8.99
Queso Blanco w/ Brisket

Queso Blanco w/ Brisket

$9.99
Guacamole

Guacamole

$7.99

Tres Quesos

$14.99

Spinach queso, Sriracha queso, and Beef queso.

JJ's Crab Cakes

JJ's Crab Cakes

$12.99

Two crab cakes on top of lime butter sauce, then garnished with orange pico.

Badass Jalapenos

Badass Jalapenos

$13.99

Bacon wrapped jalapenos stuffed with grilled shrimp and melted cheese.

Fried Avocado Fingers

Fried Avocado Fingers

$10.99

Breaded and fried per order. Served with Avocado Cream Sauce and Chipotle Mayo.

Rotisserie Chicken Taquitos

Rotisserie Chicken Taquitos

$9.99

Served with Avocado Cream Sauce and Chipotle Cream.

Elote Cup

Elote Cup

$5.99

Roasted corn, Chipotle mayo, Parmesan cheese, and Valentina sauce.

Mozzarella Cheese Sticks

Mozzarella Cheese Sticks

$9.99

Homemade in house and served with Homemade Marinara Sauce.

Chips and Salsa To-Go

Chips and Salsa To-Go

$2.99
Cup of Tortilla Soup

Cup of Tortilla Soup

$4.99
Bowl of Tortilla Soup

Bowl of Tortilla Soup

$7.99

Homemade soup topped with tortilla strips, pico, and cheese.

Cowboy Sampler

$14.99

Cheese Quesadillas, Chicken Taquitos, Grilled Steak Skewers & Queso Blanco.

JJ's Sampler

JJ's Sampler

$13.99

Grilled chicken, Sausage and Steak Skewers. Served with queso blanco & Texas Toast

6 Pack Street Reg Tacos

$14.99

6 ea Regular street style tacos of your choice

6 Pack Street Prem Tacos

$16.99

6 ea Premium Street style tacos of your choice

Wings

Made fresh in house. Never Frozen
5 Wings

5 Wings

$8.99

Never frozen and bread per order. Choose from: Buffalo, Honey BBQ, Mango Habanero, Red Chili, Booty Blaster or dry Lemon Pepper Rub

10 Wings

10 Wings

$14.99

Never frozen and bread per order. Choose from: Buffalo, Honey BBQ, Mango Habanero, Red Chili, Booty Blaster or dry Lemon Pepper Rub

15 Wings

15 Wings

$22.99

Never frozen and bread per order. Choose from: Buffalo, Honey BBQ, Mango Habanero, Red Chili, Booty Blaster or dry Lemon Pepper Rub

20 Wings

20 Wings

$29.99

Never frozen and bread per order. Choose from: Buffalo, Honey BBQ, Mango Habanero, Red Chili, Booty Blaster or dry Lemon Pepper Rub

5 Wings and Fries

5 Wings and Fries

$10.99

Never frozen and bread per order. Choose from: Buffalo, Honey BBQ, Mango Habanero, Red Chili, Booty Blaster or dry Lemon Pepper Rub

10 Wings and Fries

10 Wings and Fries

$19.99

Never frozen and bread per order. Choose from: Buffalo, Honey BBQ, Mango Habanero, Red Chili, Booty Blaster or dry Lemon Pepper Rub

15 Wings and Fries

15 Wings and Fries

$26.99

Never frozen and bread per order. Choose from: Buffalo, Honey BBQ, Mango Habanero, Red Chili, Booty Blaster or dry Lemon Pepper Rub

20 Wings and Fries

20 Wings and Fries

$32.99

Never frozen and bread per order. Choose from: Buffalo, Honey BBQ, Mango Habanero, Red Chili, Booty Blaster or dry Lemon Pepper Rub

Loaded Fries

Loaded Fries

Loaded Fries

$7.99

Natural cut fries topped with fresh pico de gallo, fresh sliced jalapeños, and our homemade Queso Blanco.

Nachos

Topped with queso blanco, shredded lettuce, pico de gallo, and fresh jalapeños.

Pinches Nachos

$7.99

Topped with queso blanco, shredded lettuce, pico de gallo, and fresh jalapeños.

Quesadillas

Shredded cheddar and Jack cheese stuffed inside a large flour tortilla with your choice of meat.
Steak Asada Quesadilla

Steak Asada Quesadilla

$11.99
Chicken & Spinach Quesadilla

Chicken & Spinach Quesadilla

$10.99
Al Pastor Quesadilla

Al Pastor Quesadilla

$10.99
Roasted Brisket Quesadilla

Roasted Brisket Quesadilla

$12.99
Grilled Shrimp Quesadilla

Grilled Shrimp Quesadilla

$12.99
Avocado & Roasted Tomato Quesadilla

Avocado & Roasted Tomato Quesadilla

$9.99
Rotisserie Chicken Quesadilla

Rotisserie Chicken Quesadilla

$9.99
Roasted Corn & Zucchini Quesadilla

Roasted Corn & Zucchini Quesadilla

$9.99
Mixed Grill Quesadilla

Mixed Grill Quesadilla

$13.99
Cheese Quesadilla

Cheese Quesadilla

$7.99
Ground Beef Quesadilla

Ground Beef Quesadilla

$9.99

Salads

Chicken Salad

$9.99

Fresh mixed greens, tomatoes, red onions, cheddar-jack cheese, homemade croutons, and your choice of dressing.

Steak Asada Salad

$9.99

Fresh mixed greens, tomatoes, red onions, cheddar-jack cheese, homemade croutons, and your choice of dressing.

Shrimp & Avocado Salad

$12.99

Fresh mixed greens, tomatoes, red onions, cheddar-jack cheese, homemade croutons, and your choice of dressing.

Blackened Salmon Salad

$12.99

Fresh mixed greens, tomatoes, red onions, cheddar-jack cheese, homemade croutons, and your choice of dressing.

Roasted Corn & Zucchini Salad

$9.99

Fresh mixed greens, tomatoes, red onions, cheddar-jack cheese, homemade croutons, and your choice of dressing.

Rotisserie Chicken Salad

$9.99

Fresh mixed greens, tomatoes, red onions, cheddar-jack cheese, homemade croutons, and your choice of dressing.

Protein Bowls

Steak Asada Protein Bowl ( 46g)

$11.99

Cilantro lime rice, black beans, roasted corn, fresh spinach, Mexican slaw and your choice of meat.

Salmon Protein Bowl ( 56g )

$13.99

Cilantro lime rice, black beans, roasted corn, fresh spinach, Mexican slaw and your choice of meat.

Rotisserie Chicken Protein Bowl ( 48g )

$10.99

Cilantro lime rice, black beans, roasted corn, fresh spinach, Mexican slaw and your choice of meat.

Carnitas Protein Bowl ( 46g )

$11.99

Cilantro lime rice, black beans, roasted corn, fresh spinach, Mexican slaw and your choice of meat.

Brisket Protein Bowl (47g )

$12.99

Cilantro lime rice, black beans, roasted corn, fresh spinach, Mexican slaw and your choice of meat.

Shrimp Protein Bowl ( 50g )

$12.99

Cilantro lime rice, black beans, roasted corn, fresh spinach, Mexican slaw and your choice of meat.

Ground Beef Protein Bowl ( 48g )

$9.99

Cilantro lime rice, black beans, roasted corn, fresh spinach, Mexican slaw and your choice of meat.

JJ's Bowls

Steak Asada Bowl

$10.99

Cilantro lime rice, black beans, shredded lettuce, fresh pico de gallo, shredded cheese and your choice of meat.

Al Pastor Bowl

$9.99

Cilantro lime rice, black beans, shredded lettuce, fresh pico de gallo, shredded cheese and your choice of meat.

Brisket Bowl

$10.99

Cilantro lime rice, black beans, shredded lettuce, fresh pico de gallo, shredded cheese and your choice of meat.

Shrimp Bowl

$10.99

Cilantro lime rice, black beans, shredded lettuce, fresh pico de gallo, shredded cheese and your choice of meat.

Rotisserie Chicken Bowl

$8.99

Cilantro lime rice, black beans, shredded lettuce, fresh pico de gallo, shredded cheese and your choice of meat.

Roasted Veggies Bowl

$9.99

Cilantro lime rice, black beans, shredded lettuce, fresh pico de gallo, shredded cheese and your choice of meat.

Mixed Grill Bowl

$11.99

Cilantro lime rice, black beans, shredded lettuce, fresh pico de gallo, shredded cheese and your choice of meat.

Carnitas Bowl

$10.99

Cilantro lime rice, black beans, shredded lettuce, fresh pico de gallo, shredded cheese and your choice of meat.

Bad Ass Burritos

Steak Asada Burrito

$12.95

Stuffed with black beans, shredded cheese & topped with choice of Tomatillo, Chipotle Cream, or Red Enchilada sauce. Served with cilantro lime rice, pico de gallo, and sour cream. (Add Queso +1.99

Roasted Brisket Burrito

$12.95

Stuffed with black beans, shredded cheese & topped with choice of Tomatillo, Chipotle Cream, or Red Enchilada sauce. Served with cilantro lime rice, pico de gallo, and sour cream. (Add Queso +1.99

Carnitas Burrito

$10.95

Stuffed with black beans, shredded cheese & topped with choice of Tomatillo, Chipotle Cream, or Red Enchilada sauce. Served with cilantro lime rice, pico de gallo, and sour cream. (Add Queso +1.99

Al Pastor Burrito

$10.95

Stuffed with black beans, shredded cheese & topped with choice of Tomatillo, Chipotle Cream, or Red Enchilada sauce. Served with cilantro lime rice, pico de gallo, and sour cream. (Add Queso +1.99

Rotisserie Chicken Burrito

$9.95

Stuffed with black beans, shredded cheese & topped with choice of Tomatillo, Chipotle Cream, or Red Enchilada sauce. Served with cilantro lime rice, pico de gallo, and sour cream. (Add Queso +1.99

Ground Beef Burrito

$9.95

Stuffed with black beans, shredded cheese & topped with choice of Tomatillo, Chipotle Cream, or Red Enchilada sauce. Served with cilantro lime rice, pico de gallo, and sour cream. (Add Queso +1.99

Grilled Shrimp Burrito

$13.95

Stuffed with black beans, shredded cheese & topped with choice of Tomatillo, Chipotle Cream, or Red Enchilada sauce. Served with cilantro lime rice, pico de gallo, and sour cream. (Add Queso +1.99

Mixed Grill Burrito

$13.95

Stuffed with black beans, shredded cheese & topped with choice of Tomatillo, Chipotle Cream, or Red Enchilada sauce. Served with cilantro lime rice, pico de gallo, and sour cream. (Add Queso +1.99

Badass Bean & Cheese Burrito

$8.95

Stuffed with Refried Beans, Shredded cheese & topped with choice of Tomatillo, Chipotle Cream, or Red Enchilada sauce. Served with cilantro lime rice, pico de gallo, and sour cream. (Add Queso +1.99

Bean & Cheese Only Burrito

$6.95

Stuffed with Refried Beans and Cheese and then wrapped in foil. No sides just burrito by it self.

Roasted Corn and Zuccini Burrito

$9.95

Stuffed with black beans, shredded cheese & topped with choice of Tomatillo, Chipotle Cream, or Red Enchilada sauce. Served with cilantro lime rice, pico de gallo, and sour cream. (Add Queso +1.99

Tacos

Order of 3 Regular Tacos

$9.99

3 delicious tacos of your choice. Served with your choice of tortilla. Choose from: Al Pastor, Carnitas, Beef, and lots of more.

Regular Taco Plate

$13.98

3 delicious tacos of your choice. Served with your choice of tortilla. Choose from: Al Pastor, Carnitas, Beef, Buffalo Chicken & lots of more. Served with Refried Beans & Cilantro Lime rice.

Al Pastor Taco

$3.99

Topped with Chopped Onions and Cilantro

Carnitas Taco

$3.99

Topped with Chopped Onions and Cilantro

Ground Beef Taco

$3.99

Topped with shredded lettuce, fresh pico de gallo and shredded cheese.

Rotisserie Chicken Taco

$3.99

Rotisserie shredded chicken cooked with grilled onions on top of a tortilla of your choice and topped with chopped cilantro. ( Can't remove onions )

Roasted Veggies Taco

$3.99

Roasted corn and zucchini on top a tortilla of your choice and topped with fresh cilantro.

Fried Avocado Taco

$3.99

Topped with shredded lettuce and fresh pico de gallo.

Buffalo Chicken Taco

$3.99

Topped with shredded lettuce and fresh diced tomatoes.

Red Chili Pork Taco

$3.99

Topped with Mexican slaw and fresh pico de gallo..

Sriracha Chicken Taco

$3.99

Topped with shredded lettuce and fresh diced tomatoes.

3 Premium Tacos

$12.99

3 delicious tacos of your choice. Served with your choice of tortilla. Choose from: Steak, Asada, Brisket, Baja Fish & lots of more.

Premium Taco Plate

$16.98

3 delicious tacos of your choice. Served with your choice of tortilla. Choose from: Steak, Asada, Brisket, Baja Fish & lots of more. Served with Refried Beans & Cilantro Lime rice.

Roasted Brisket Taco

$4.99

Topped with Chopped Onions and Cilantro

Steak Asada Taco

$4.99

Diced steak meat cooked with grilled onions on top of your choice of tortilla. Topped with cilantro. (can't remove onions )

Baja Fish Taco

$4.99

Blackened fish on your choice of tortilla and topped with chipotle mayo, Mexican slaw and Orange Pico.

Grilled Shrimp Taco

$4.99

Grilled shrimp on your choice of tortilla and topped with chipotle mayo, Mexican slaw and Orange Pico.

Blackened Salmon Taco

$4.99

Blackened Salmon on your choice of tortilla and topped with chipotle mayo, Mexican slaw and Orange Pico.

Mixed Grill Taco

$4.99

Steak & Shrimp on your choice of tortilla and topped with chipotle mayo, Mexican slaw and Orange Pico.

Chicken, Bacon, & Avocado Taco

$4.99

Rotisserie chicken & cooked bacon on your choice of tortilla. Topped with shredded lettuce and diced tomatoes.

Sriracha Chicken Taco

$3.99

Topped with shredded lettuce and fresh diced tomatoes.

Bean and Cheese taco

$2.99

Refried beans and cheese on your choice of tortilla.

Hatch Green Chili Pork Taco

$4.99

Topped with shredded lettuce and diced tomatoes.

Fried Fish Taco

$4.99

Fried catfish on top of your choice of tortilla. Topped with chipotle mayo, Mexican slaw and fresh Orange pico

Enchiladas

Santa Fe Chicken Enchiladas

$13.99

Three chicken enchiladas covered with green tomatillo sauce & melted cheese. Served on top of refried beans and then topped with Mexican slaw & Parmesan cheese.

Roasted Brisket Enchiladas

$14.99

Three roasted brisket enchiladas topped with your choice of green tomatillo, chipotle cream, or red enchilada sauce. Topped with melted cheese and served with cilantro lime rice and refried beans.

Steak Asada Enchiladas

$14.99

Three steak asada enchiladas topped with your choice of green tomatillo, chipotle cream, or red enchilada sauce. Served with cilantro lime rice and refried beans.

Shrimp Enchiladas

$15.99

Three shrimp enchiladas topped with your choice of green tomatillo, chipotle cream, or red enchilada sauce. Served with cilantro lime rice and refried beans.

Red Chili Pork Enchiladas

$12.99

Three red chili pork enchiladas covered with red enchilada sauce and melted cheese. Served with cilantro lime rice and refried beans.

Ground Beef Enchiladas

$11.99

Three beef enchiladas topped with your choice of green tomatillo, chipotle cream, or red enchilada sauce. Served with cilantro rice and refried beans.

Rotisserie Chicken Enchiladas

$11.99

Three chicken enchiladas topped with your choice of green tomatillo, chipotle cream, or red enchilada sauce. Served with cilantro rice and refried beans. (can not mix enchiladas)

Shredded Cheese Enchiladas

$11.99

Three cheese enchiladas topped with your choice of green tomatillo, chipotle cream, or red enchilada sauce. Served with cilantro rice and refried beans. (can not mix enchiladas)

Blue Crab Enchiladas

$16.95

Three crab enchiladas smothered with chipotle cream sauce, melted cheese, Mexican slaw and topped with orange pico. Served on top of cilantro lime rice & a side of black beans.

Mixed Grill Enchiladas

$15.99

Three shrimp & steak enchiladas topped with your choice of green tomatillo, chipotle cream, or red enchilada sauce. Served with cilantro lime rice and refried beans.

A La Carte Cheese Enchilada

$2.49

A La Carte Beef Enchilada

$2.99

A La Carte Chicken Enchilada

$2.99

A La Carte Steak Enchilada

$3.49

A La Carte Brisket Enchilada

$3.49

A La Carte Shrimp Enchilada

$3.49

Tortas

Steak Asada Torta

Steak Asada Torta

$11.99Out of stock

Large Mexican bread layered with refried beans, your choice of meat, shredded lettuce, pico de gallo, pickled jalapeños, avocado slices, and chipotle mayo.

Carnitas Torta

Carnitas Torta

$11.99Out of stock

Large Mexican bread layered with refried beans, your choice of meat, shredded lettuce, pico de gallo, pickled jalapeños, avocado slices, and chipotle mayo.

Al Pastor Torta

Al Pastor Torta

$11.99Out of stock

Large Mexican bread layered with refried beans, your choice of meat, shredded lettuce, pico de gallo, pickled jalapeños, avocado slices, and chipotle mayo.

Bean & Cheese Torta

$8.99Out of stock

Large Mexican bread layered with refried beans, shredded lettuce, pico de gallo, pickled jalapeños, avocado slices, and chipotle mayo.

Roasted Brisket Torta

Roasted Brisket Torta

$12.99Out of stock

Large Mexican bread layered with refried beans, your choice of meat, shredded lettuce, pico de gallo, pickled jalapeños, avocado slices, and chipotle mayo.

Red Chili Pork Torta

Red Chili Pork Torta

$11.99Out of stock

Large Mexican bread layered with refried beans, your choice of meat, shredded lettuce, pico de gallo, pickled jalapeños, avocado slices, and chipotle mayo.

Rotisserie Chicken Torta

Rotisserie Chicken Torta

$9.99Out of stock

Large Mexican bread layered with refried beans, your choice of meat, shredded lettuce, pico de gallo, pickled jalapeños, avocado slices, and chipotle mayo.

Ground Beef Torta

Ground Beef Torta

$9.99Out of stock

Large Mexican bread layered with refried beans, your choice of meat, shredded lettuce, pico de gallo, pickled jalapeños, avocado slices, and chipotle mayo.

Specialties

Cowboy Special

Cowboy Special

$24.95

Blackened Chicken on top of Garlic Mashed Potatoes, topped with a Grilled Sausage, Steak and a Shrimp Skewer. Served with Texas Toast

Salmon Dinner

Salmon Dinner

$17.99

Blackened Salmon served on top of Garlic Mashed Potatoes & Roasted Veggies, then topped w/ Lime Butter sauce and Orange Pico.

Blue Crab & Shrimp Enchiladas

Blue Crab & Shrimp Enchiladas

$19.95

Three crab enchiladas smothered with chipotle cream sauce, melted cheese, Mexican slaw and topped with a shrimp skewer and orange pico. Served on top of cilantro lime rice & a side of black beans

Chicken Fried Chicken

$14.95

Topped with homemade pepper gravy. Served with garlic mashed potatoes, roasted veggies, and Texas toast.

Chicken Fried Steak

$14.95Out of stock

Topped with homemade pepper gravy. Served with garlic mashed potatoes, roasted veggies, and Texas toast.

Latin Spice Chicken

Latin Spice Chicken

$13.99

Blackened chicken served on top of cilantro lime rice, our chipotle cream sauce, and topped with spinach, melted cheese, and fresh pico.

Steak & Shrimp Plato

$17.99

Three steak asada enchiladas topped with green tomatillo or our chipotle cream sauce, melted cheese, and grilled shrimp. Served with black beans and cilantro lime rice.

Adrian's Plate

Adrian's Plate

$19.99

Blackened chicken on top of roasted veggies, then topped with a homemade crab cake, our lime butter sauce, and orange pico

Fried Catfish Basket

$11.95

Hand breaded per order. Served with seasoned fries, tartar sauce, and Texas toast.

Fried Shrimp Basket

$13.95

Hand breaded per order. Served with seasoned fries, cocktail sauce, and Texas toast.

Combo Fried Basket

$16.95

Catfish and Shrimp hand breaded per order. Served with seasoned fries, tartar sauce, cocktail sauce, and Texas toast.

Fajitas

$16.99

Served with cilantro lime rice, refried beans, guacamole, pico & choice of corn or flour tortillas. (add sour cream & cheese +1.49)

Fajitas for Two

$31.95

Served with cilantro lime rice, refried beans, guacamole, pico & choice of corn or flour tortillas. (add sour cream & cheese +1.49)

Shrimp Fajitas

$18.99

Served with cilantro lime rice, refried beans, guacamole, pico & choice of corn or flour tortillas. (add sour cream & cheese +1.49)

Shrimp Fajitas for Two

$32.75

Served with cilantro lime rice, refried beans, guacamole, pico & choice of corn or flour tortillas. (add sour cream & cheese +1.49)

Combo Beef & Shrimp Fajitas

$18.95

Served with cilantro lime rice, refried beans, guacamole, pico & choice of corn or flour tortillas. (add sour cream & cheese +1.49)

Sides

Side of Sour Cream

$0.50

Side of Shredded Cheese

$0.99

Side of Avocado Slices

$1.99

SMALL side of Queso

$1.99

SMALL side of Guacamole

$1.99

Side of Cilantro Lime Rice

$1.99

Side of Refried Beans

$1.99

Side of Black Beans

$1.99

Side of Roasted Veggies

$2.99

Side of Natural Cut Fries

$3.99

Side of Tortillas

$1.99

Side of FRESH Jalapenos

$0.50

Side of PICKLED Jalapenos

$0.50

Side of Pico de Gallo

$0.99

CUP Of Queso

$6.99

CUP of Guacamole

$5.99

Side Mexican Slaw

Grilled Jalapeno

$0.99

Side Fruit

$1.99

Mashed Potatoes

$3.99

Cocktail Sauce

Tartar Sauce

1 Steak Skewer

$3.49

1 Chicken Skewer

$2.99

1 Shrimp Skewer

$3.49

1 Sausage Skewer

$3.49

Kid's Menu

Kid's Chicken Taco

$5.99

Kid's Beef Taco

$5.99

Kid's Cheese Quesadilla

$5.99

Kid's Chicken Fingers

$5.99

Kid's Bean & Cheese Taco

$5.99

Kids Cheese Enchilada

$5.99

Desserts

Tres Leches Cheesecake

$8.99

Daily Specials

Enchilada Wednesday

$7.99

Taco Tuesday

$5.99

Nacho Monday

$7.99

Tacos

Potatoes, Eggs, & Cheese Taco

$2.99

Chorizo, Eggs, & Cheese Taco

$3.49

Bacon, Eggs, & Cheese Taco

$3.49

Eggs & Cheese Taco

$2.99

Sausage, Eggs, & Cheese Taco

$3.49

Avocado, Eggs, & Cheese Taco

$3.49

Machacado Taco

$3.79

Steak, Eggs, & Cheese Taco

$3.79

Burritos

Potatoes, Egg, & Cheese Burrito

$8.99

Chorizo, Eggs, & Cheese Burrito

$9.99

Bacon, Eggs, & Cheese Burrito

$10.99

Eggs & Cheese Burrito

$9.99

Sausage, Eggs, & Cheese Burrito

$10.99

Avocado, Eggs, & Cheese Burrito

$10.99

Machacado Burrito

$10.99

Steak, Eggs, & Cheese Burrito

$10.99

Lunch

L. Soup and 2 Tacos

$7.99

L. Soup and Salad

$7.99

L. Enchilada and Taco Plate

$8.99

L. Chicken Fajitas

$9.99

L. Beef Fajitas

$9.99

L. Taco Plate

$7.99

L. Beef Enchilada Plate

$7.99

L. Chicken Enchilada Plate

$7.99

L. Cheese Enchilada Plate

$7.99

L. Badass Burritos

$7.99

L. Quesadillas

$7.99

L. Salads

$7.99

L. JJ's Bowls

$7.99

L. Latin Spice Chicken

$8.99

L. Loaded Fries

$7.99

Cup of Soup

$1.99

Homemade soup topped with tortilla strips, pico, and cheese.

N/A Beverages

Dr. Pepper

$2.99

Coke

$2.99

Diet Coke

$2.99

Coke Zero

$2.99

Fanta Orange

$2.99

Lemonade

$2.99

Root Beer

$2.99

Sprite

$2.99

Unsweet Tea

$2.99

Coffee

$2.99

Redbull

$3.99

Redbull Sugar Free

$3.99

Bottled Root Beer

$3.00

Orange Juice

$2.99

Cranberry Juice

$2.99

Milk

$2.99

Pineapple Juice

$2.99

Side of Zing Zang

$0.50

Sweet and Sour

$0.99

Mexican Coke

$3.99
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Established 2017, we’re proud to be a place where people bring their families and friends, enjoy our food, and feel the good vibes every time they walk in. It is very important to us that each and every experience at JJ’s will be a memorable one, and that you will return regardless of the occasion. It’s our pleasure to serve you and we hope to see you again. - JJ

Website

Location

5040 North Tarrant Parkway #136, Fort Worth, TX 76244

Directions

Gallery
BG pic
Main pic

