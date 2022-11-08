Noodles @ Boba Tea House imageView gallery

Noodles @ Boba Tea House

review star

No reviews yet

7355 North Beach Street

Suite #101

Fort Worth, TX 76137

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

CLASSIC PHO
GRILLED SPRINGROLLS
MILK TEAS

STARTERS

FRIED EGGROLLS

$5.49

FRIED VEGGIE EGGROLLS

$7.49

EDAMAME

$4.99

TORPEDO SHRIMP

$9.99

POTSTICKERS

$6.99

CHICKEN LETTUCE WRAPS

$10.49

AGE TOFU

$7.49

GRAND APPETIZER

$19.99

SPRINGROLLS

CALIFORNIA SPRINGROLLS - Cua va Bo

$7.99

CRUNCHY CHICKEN SPRINGROLLS - Ga Don

$8.49

FRESH VEGGIE SPRINGROLLS - Rau Cuon

$7.49

GRILLED SPRINGROLLS

$7.49

TRADITIONAL SPRINGROLLS - Tom Thit

$7.49

GLAZED PORK SROLLS - Nem Nuong Cuon

$7.49

TOFU SPRINGROLLS - Dau Hu Cuon

$7.49

SALADS

SHAKEN BEEF SALAD

$13.99

THAI SALAD

$13.99

GRILLED SALAD

$11.49

SWEET TOFU SALAD

$11.49

HOUSE SALAD

$3.99

PHO NOODLE SOUPS

CLASSIC PHO

$11.49

CUSTOM PHO

$12.99

DELUXE PHO

$11.99

GRILLED PHO

$11.99

PHO (NO MEAT) SMALL

$6.99

SEAFOOD PHO

$11.99

VEGGIE & TOFU PHO

$11.49

PHO (NO MEAT) LARGE

$7.99

POKE BOWL

ALL THINGS SPICY BOWL

$15.99

DYNAMITE BOWL

$15.99

OCTOPUS BOWL

$15.99

2 FISH CUSTOM POKE

$15.99

3 FISH CUSTOM POKE

$16.99

VERM & RICE NOODLES

VERMICELLI BOWLS

$11.49

SPICY BEEF NOODLE SOUP

$12.99

MY THO CRYSTRAL NOODLE

$11.99

SATAY VERMICELLI

$12.99

HA NOI VERMICELLI

$12.99

ANGEL HAIR VERMICELLI

$11.99

FRIED RICE

FRIED RICE

$11.99

SRIRACHA FRIED RICE

$11.99

RICE PLATES

GRILLED RICE DISH

$11.49

BEEF & ONION RICE

$12.49

ORANGE CHICKEN

$12.99

SWEET & SOUR CHICKEN

$12.99

CHICKEN TERIYAKI

$12.99

STIR FRY RICE DISH

$12.99

GRILLED PORK CHOPS

$11.99

SHAKEN BEEF

$13.99

KOREAN BBQ

$17.99

LEMONGRASS CHILI

$12.99

FRIED CORNISH HEN

$13.99

SALMON TERIYAKI

$14.99

SATAY WITH RICE

$12.99

LOMEIN & FLAT NOODLES

NOODLES STIR FRY

$11.99

LO MEIN NOODLES

$11.99

BASIL FLAT NOODLES

$11.99

KIDS MENU

KIDS GRILLED SPECIAL

$7.99

KIDS CHICKEN FRIED RICE

$8.49

KIDS BEEF PHO

$7.99

KIDS CHICKEN PHO

$7.99

KIDS CHICKEN TERIYAKI

$7.99

KIDS ORANGE CHICKEN

$8.99

KIDS SWEET & SOUR CHICKEN

$8.99

EXTRAS

SIDE OF NOODLES

$3.00

SIDE OF STEAMED RICE

$3.00

SIDE OF LO MEIN

$5.95

SIDE OF ZOODLES

$2.00

SIDE OF EGG FRIED RICE

$4.95

ADD EGG & EGGROLL

$2.99

SIDE ONION FRIED RICE

$4.95

ADD OPEN ITEM

SUSHI

AVOCADO BOMB

$15.99

BLACK LOTUS ROLL

$13.99

BTH HIGHRISE

$14.99

CALIFORNIA SUSHI ROLL

$8.99

CALIFORNIA SUNSHINE

$10.99

CATERPILLAR ROLL

$12.49

COWBOY ROLL

$12.99

CRUNCHY SALMON ROLL

$11.49

CUCUMBER ROLL

$7.99

CUCUMBER WRAPPIN ROLL

$11.99

DANCING EEL ROLL

$13.99

FANTASY ROLL

$8.99

HAMACHI CERVICHE

$12.99

HOTTY ROLL

$11.99

HULK ROLL

$13.99

JAPANESE BAGEL ROLL

$9.99

LAZY SHRIMP ROLL

$10.49

MIDNIGHT ROLL

$12.49

NEW YEAR ROLL

$13.99

PHILLY ROLL

$9.99

.

PINK PANTHER ROLL

$13.49

RAINBOW ROLL

$14.99

SALMON CERVICHE

$11.99

SHRIMP TEMPURA ROLL

$11.99

SNAKE EYE ROLL

$13.99

SNOW WHITE W/ ATTITUDE

$11.99

SPICY TUNA ROLL

$8.99

SPIDER ROLL

$11.99

SUMMER ROLL

$13.99

SUNSET ROLL

$12.99

TEXAS ROLL

$12.99

TOOTSIE ROLL

$11.99

TUNA TATAKI

$11.99

VEGGIE ROLL

$8.99

VOLCANO ROLL

$11.99

WHITE LOTUS ROLL

$13.99

DRINKS

COKE

$2.50

DIET COKE

$2.50

DR. PEPPER

$2.50

SPRITE

$2.50

FANTA ORANGE

$2.50

LEMONADE

$2.50

ICED JASMINE TEA

$3.00

HOT JASMINE TEA

$2.50

COCONUT JUICE

$4.00

BOBA DRINKS

COFFEE CHILLERS

$6.00

COFFEE SHAKES

$6.75

FRUIT SLUSHES

$6.00

FRUIT SMOOTHIES

$6.75

MILK TEAS

$5.50

SPECIALTY BLENDS

$6.75

SPECIALTY COFFEES

$6.00

TEA FUSIONS

$5.50
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Fresh Vietnamese food made just like we do at home.

Location

7355 North Beach Street, Suite #101, Fort Worth, TX 76137

Directions

Gallery
Noodles @ Boba Tea House image

Similar restaurants in your area

Indian Creek Smokehouse
orange starNo Reviews
4440 Basswood Boulevard Fort Worth, TX 76137
View restaurantnext
BB's Burger Shack
orange starNo Reviews
6650 North Beach Street Fort Worth, TX 76137
View restaurantnext
Los Molcajetes - Fort Worth - 4320 Western Center Blvd
orange starNo Reviews
4320 Western Center Boulevard Fort Worth, TX 76137
View restaurantnext
Pizza Buzz
orange starNo Reviews
5418 Basswood Blvd Fort Worth, TX 76137
View restaurantnext
Rudy's Country Store & Bar-B-Q
orange starNo Reviews
6800 North Freeway Fort Worth, TX 76137
View restaurantnext
Posado's Cafe - Ft Worth
orange star4.1 • 809
6770 Fossil Bluff Dr Fort Worth, TX 76137
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Fort Worth

Fat Shack - Fort Worth
orange star4.4 • 7,592
2858 W Berry St. Fort Worth, TX 76109
View restaurantnext
Woody Creek BBQ - Fort Worth
orange star4.5 • 3,291
1776 Mall Cir Fort Worth, TX 76116
View restaurantnext
Blue Sushi Sake Grill - Blue Fort Worth
orange star4.4 • 2,990
3131 W 7TH ST Fort Worth, TX 76107
View restaurantnext
Perrotti's Pizza - 3021 Greene Avenue
orange star4.6 • 2,663
3021 Greene Avenue Fort Worth, TX 76109
View restaurantnext
Galligaskin's Submarines
orange star4.6 • 1,924
5817 CAMP BOWIE BLVD Fort Worth, TX 76107
View restaurantnext
Tricky Fish
orange star4.6 • 1,345
5917 Convair Dr. Fort Worth, TX 76109
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Fort Worth
North Richland Hills
review star
No reviews yet
Hurst
review star
Avg 4 (14 restaurants)
Arlington
review star
Avg 4.4 (58 restaurants)
Bedford
review star
Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)
Keller
review star
Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)
Colleyville
review star
Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)
Burleson
review star
Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)
Aledo
review star
Avg 4 (3 restaurants)
Southlake
review star
Avg 4.6 (16 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston