Los Molcajetes - Fort Worth 4320 Western Center Blvd
4320 Western Center Boulevard
Fort Worth, TX 76137
Appetizers
Nachos Locos
Topped with refried beans, jack & cheddar cheese, guacamole, sour cream, diced tomatoes & jalapeños
Jalapenos Poppers
Jalapeños stuffed with 3 kinds of cheese & served with Mexican dressing
Quesadilla APT
A grilled flour tortilla filled with your choice of fajita with Monterey Jack cheese. Served with guacamole and sour cream.
Coctel de Camaron
Cooked shrimp in a cocktail sauce with pico de gallo & avocado
Queso Fundido
Mexican chorizo melted with monterey jack cheese. Served with tortillas
Chile con Queso
Guacamole
Sampler
Comes with our famous chicken fajita quesadillas, beef fajita nachos & chicken flautas. Served with guacamole, lettuce, sour cream & jalapeños
Soups & Salads
Taco Salad
Fried flour tortilla shell filled with fresh lettuce, ground beef, refried beans, cheese, tomatoes, guacamole and sour cream
Fajita Salad
A large flour tortilla shell filled with fresh lettuce, tomatoes, cheese, grilled onions & your choice of beef or chicken fajitas. Served with guacamole, sour cream, pico de gallo & Mexican dressing
Shrimp Salad
A large flour tortilla shell filled with fresh lettuce, cheese, grilled onions & shrimps. Served with guacamole, sour cream, pico de gallo & Mexican dressing
Menudo
Beef tripe soup prepared with fresh cilantro & onion
Tortilla Soup
Topped with tortilla strips, a slice of avocado & grated cheese
Charro Beans
Pinto beans and vegetables with bacon
Dinner Salad
Steaks & Seafood
Carne Asada
Thin cut ribeye steak & grilled onions, served with charro beans, rice, guacamole, pico de gallo & fresh tortillas
Acapulco Platter
Shrimp sautéed in garlic with our homemade al mojo de ajo sauce. Served with rice, charro beans, guacamole, pico de gallo & fresh tortillas
Camarones a la Mexicana
Shrimp cooked with fresh jalapeños, onions, tomatoes & our homemade ranchero sauce. Served with rice, refried beans, guacamole, pico de gallo & fresh tortillas
Filete de Pescado
Fish filet sautéed in garlic with our homemade al mojo de ajo sauce. Served with rice, charro beans, guacamole, pico de gallo & fresh tortillas
Carne Adovada
Thin cut ribeye steak prepared Mexican style, marinated with home- made guajillo pepper sauce & grilled onions. Served with charro beans, rice, guacamole, pico de gallo & fresh tortillas
Filete Pescado Mex
Fish filet cooked with fresh jalapeños, onions, tomatoes & our homemade ranchero sauce. Served with rice, refried beans, guacamole, pico de gallo & fresh tortillas
Especial del Mar
Fish filet & shrimp sautéed in garlic & our homemade al mojo de ajo sauce. Served with rice, charro beans, guacamole, pico de gallo & fresh tortillas
Los Molcajetes Fajitas
Beef Fajitas
Served with grilled onions, rice, charro beans, guacamole, pico de gallo & fresh tortillas
Chicken Fajitas
Served with grilled onions, rice, charro beans, guacamole, pico de gallo & fresh tortillas
Beef & Chicken Fajita
Served with grilled onions, rice, charro beans, guacamole, pico de gallo & fresh tortillas
Shrimp Fajita
Served with grilled onions, rice, charro beans, guacamole, pico de gallo & fresh tortillas
Beef & Shrimp Fajita
Served with grilled onions, rice, charro beans, guacamole, pico de gallo & fresh tortillas
Veggie Fajitas
Served with grilled onions, rice, charro beans, guacamole, pico de gallo & fresh tortillas
Fajita a la Mexicana
Served with rice, refried beans, guacamole, pico de gallo & fresh tortillas
Add SC & Cheese
Set-up Faj
Kids
#1 Kids Fajita Quesadilla
Served with sour cream, rice & refried beans
#2 Kids Taco
Served with rice & beans
#3 Kids Cheese Ench
Served with rice & beans
#4 Kids Mini Corn Dog
Served with fries
#5 Kids Chicken Fingers
Served with fries
#6 Kids Grilled Cheese Sandwich
Served with fries
#7 Kids Bean & Cheese Nachos
Served with lettuce & sour cream
#8 Kids Bean & Cheese Burrito
Served with rice & refried beans
Specialties
Codorniz
Two grilled quails & served with rice, refried beans, pico de gallo & fresh tortillas
Codorniz Mexican Way
Two grilled quails prepared with guajillo pepper sauce & served with rice, refried beans & fresh tortillas
Molcajete Especial
Beef or chicken fajita, five shrimp & a grilled quail. Served with grilled onions, charro beans, rice, pico de gallo & fresh tortillas
Monterrey Chicken
Grilled chicken breast topped with grilled onions, sliced avocados & jack cheese. Served with rice & pico de gallo
Pollo a la Plancha
Grilled chicken breast prepared Mexican style & marinated with our homemade guajillo pepper sauce. Served with grilled onions, rice, charro beans, guacamole, pico de gallo, & fresh tortillas
Tacos al Carbon
Three soft beef fajita tacos served with jack & cheddar cheese, lettuce, sour cream, guacamole, pico de gallo, rice & refried beans
Pollo con Mole
Grilled chicken breast prepared with our homemade mole sauce. Served with rice, beans & fresh tortillas
Bistec Ranchero
Chopped top sirloin prepared with onions, tomatoes & jalapeños in ranchero sauce. Served with rice, refried beans, guacamole & pico de gallo
Brisket Tacos
Three soft corn tortillas filled with brisket, melted jack cheese, shredded lettuce & tomatoes. Served with guacamole, pico de gallo, rice & charro beans.
Pollo Poblano
Grilled chicken breast, sliced poblano peppers, onions & tomatoes sautéed in a sour cream sauce. Served with rice, pico de gallo, lettuce & sliced avocados
Carnitas Plate
Steamed pork served with lettuce, guacamole, pico de gallo, rice, refried beans & tortillas
Al Pastor Plate
Pork loin cuts marinated with red chile sauce. Served with lettuce, guacamole, pico de gallo, rice, refried beans & tortillas
Barbacoa A La Mexicana
Barbacoa beef served with lettuce, guacamole, pico de gallo, rice, beans & tortillas
Enchiladas
Beef Enchiladas
Three hand rolled tortillas filled with beef. Topped with enchilada sauce & cheese
Chicken Enchiladas
Three hand rolled tortillas filled with chicken. Topped with enchilada sauce & cheese
Cheese Enchiladas
Three hand rolled tortillas filled with cheese & topped with enchilada sauce & cheese.
Mix Enchiladas
Three hand rolled tortillas filled with beef, chicken & cheese. Topped with enchilada sauce & cheese.
Brisket Enchiladas
Three hand rolled tortillas filled with brisket. Topped with enchilada sauce & cheese.
Fajita Enchiladas
Three hand rolled cheese enchiladas topped with beef or chicken fajitas, enchilada sauce, jack & cheddar cheese, shredded lettuce, pico de gallo, guacamole & sour cream.
Enchiladas Verdes
Three hand rolled tortillas filled with chicken. Topped with green tomatillo sauce, cheese & sour cream
Sour Cream Enchiladas
Three hand rolled tortillas filled with chicken. Topped with sour cream sauce & cheese
Mushroom & Onions Enchiladas
Three hand rolled tortillas filled with mushrooms & onions. Topped with enchilada sauce & cheese
Chicken Mole Enchiladas
Three hand rolled tortillas filled with chicken & topped with our homemade mole sauce & cheese
Enchiladas de Camaron
Three hand rolled tortillas filled with shrimp & onions. Topped with enchilada sauce & cheese
Spinach Ench
Quesadillas
Beef Quesadillas
A grilled flour tortilla filled with beef fajita & monterey jack cheese. Served with guacamole, lettuce & sour cream
Chicken Quesadillas
A grilled flour tortilla filled with chicken fajita & monterey jack cheese. Served with guacamole, lettuce & sour cream
Mix Quesadilla
A grilled flour tortilla filled with beef, chicken fajita & monterey jack cheese. Served with guacamole, lettuce & sour cream
Quesadilla de Camaron
A grilled flour tortilla filled with shrimp, onions & monterey jack cheese. Served with guacamole, lettuce & sour cream
Spinach Quesadillas
A grilled flour tortilla filled with spinach, onions, mushrooms & monterey jack cheese. Served with guacamole, lettuce & sour cream
Bacon & Mushroom Quesadillas
A grilled flour tortilla filled with bacon, onions, mushrooms & monterey jack cheese. Served with guacamole, lettuce & sour cream
Brisket Quesadilla
A grilled flour tortilla filled with brisket & monterey jack cheese. Served with guacamole, lettuce & sour cream
Cheese Quesa
Combination Platters
Tijuana Platter
Beef enchilada, chicken quesadilla & chicken flautas, served with guacamole & sour cream
Guadalajara Platter
Beef enchilada, pork tamale & a soft beef taco. Served with guacamole & sour cream
El Paisano Platter
Cheese enchilada & a chile relleno stuffed with cheese or ground beef & covered with ranchero sauce
Rio Grande Platter
A beef burrito & a chicken fajita taco. Served with guacamole, sour cream & pico de gallo
El Tejano Platter
Three ground beef tacos (soft or crispy) served with guacamole & sour cream
Gringo Platter
Two cheese enchiladas & a crispy taco. Served with guacamole & sour cream
El Mariachi Platter
Beef enchilada, chicken fajita taco & a beef fajita taco. Served with guacamole, sour cream & pico de gallo
Tampiquena Platter
Two cheese enchiladas & a beef fajita taco. Served with guacamole, sour cream & pico de gallo
Palenque Platter
Two beef enchiladas & a beef taco al carbon. Served with guacamole, sour cream & pico de gallo
Pleasers
Tampico Platter
Chopped chicken breast or chopped beef steak. Sautéed with tomatoes, onions, jalapeños & charro beans. Topped with melted jack cheese & sliced avocados
Nachos
Individual corn tortilla chips topped with beans, beef or chicken fajita & cheese. Served with sour cream, guacamole, jalapeños, lettuce & tomatoes
Burrito Dinner
A ground beef burrito topped with enchilada sauce & cheese. Served with sour cream, guacamole, rice & refried beans
Chicken Flautas
Four chicken flautas served with sour cream, guacamole, rice & refried beans
Tamales
Three homemade pork tamales topped with enchilada sauce & cheese. Served with rice & refried beans
Chimichanga
A flour tortilla filled with shredded brisket (or shredded chicken), fried & topped with enchilada sauce & served with sour cream, guacamole, rice & refried beans
Super Burrito
A large burrito filled with beef or chicken fajita, rice & refried beans. Topped with our homemade ranchero sauce & cheese. Served with sour cream & guacamole
Pollo con Brocoli
Grilled chicken breast prepared with broccoli & chile con queso over rice. Served with guacamole, lettuce & pico de gallo.
Chile Relleno Plate
Poblano pepper stuffed with your choice of ground beef or cheese, topped with our homemade ranchero sauce & cheese. Served with rice, refried beans & tortillas
Chicken Wrap
A la Carte
Single Enchilada
Single Chile Relleno
SingleTaco
Single Pork Tamale
Tostada
Single Chicken Flautas (2)
Single Chimichanga
Single Chicken Breast
Single SM Bean Burrito
Single LG Bean Burrito
Single SM G Beef Burrito
Single LG G Beef Burrito
Single Quail
Sides
Tortillas
SD Rice
SD Beans
SD Guacamole
SD Cheese
SD Ground Beef
SD Sour Cream
SD Jalapenos
SD Pico Gallo
Sliced Avocados
SD Shredded Chk
Chips&Salsa Entree
Chips&Salsa ToGo
Salsa TOGO
Add Shrimp
French Fries
Jalapenos Toreados
SD Spinach
SD Broccoli
SD Mushrooms
SD Bacon
Fajita
SD Veggies
Taco Meat Sauce
SD Verde Sauce
SD SC Sauce
SD Chile Queso
SD Mole
SD Ranchera Sauce
Egg
Queso Fresco
Set-up
Grilled Onions
Grilled Peppers
Chips Only
Desserts
Sopaipillas
Three to an order, a “must” to finish your meal
Xango
Fried tortilla filled with cheesecake & topped with vanilla ice cream & fudge
Fried Ice Cream
Topped with caramel & whipped cream
Flan
Creamy custard-like Mexican treat
Cheesecake
Comes with strawberries on top for a delicious finish to your meal
Ice Cream Cup
Topped with caramel & whipped cream
Sgl Sopaipilla
|Sunday
|9:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|9:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|9:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|9:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|9:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|9:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|9:00 am - 10:00 pm
4320 Western Center Boulevard, Fort Worth, TX 76137