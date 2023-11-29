- Home
Breakfast Club 51 | Fort Worth
No reviews yet
6650 North Beach Street #108
Fort Worth, TX 76137
Main Menu
Eggs
- 1 Egg$7.25
- 1 Egg + 1 Choice$9.25
- 1 Egg + 2 Choices$11.95
- 2 Eggs$8.75
- 2 Eggs + 1 Choice$10.75
- 2 Eggs + 2 Choices$12.95
- Brunch Coco$16.95
2 eggs, beans, fresh fruit, bacon, ham, sausages, crepe & french toast
- 2014 Plate$13.95
2 eggs, choice of meat, crepe or french toast
- Construction$14.95
3 eggs, beans or creton, bacon, ham, and sausages
- 2 Eggs w/Smoked Sausage$12.95
- 2 Eggs w/Smoked Meat & Crepe$12.95
- 2 Eggs w/Corned Beef Hash$11.95
- 2 Eggs w/Pork Belly$12.95
- breakfast burrito$11.95
Omelettes
- Plain Omelette$9.95
- Yellow Cheese Omelette$11.95
- Bacon & Jack Omelette$13.95
- Sausage & Jack Omelette$13.95
- Ham & Swiss Omelette$12.95
- Sabz Omelette$12.95
Spinach and cheddar cheese
- Healthy Omelette$12.95
Tomatoes, onions, peppers, Monterrey Jack cheese
- Western Omelette$12.95
Peppers, onions and ham
- Western King Omelette$13.95
Peppers, onions, ham and Monterrey Jack cheese
- Veggie Omelette$12.95
Vegetarian
- Veggie King Omelette$13.95
Vegetarian and Monterrey Jack cheese
- Meat Lover's Omelette$13.95
Bacon, sausage, ham and swiss cheese
- Smoke Salmon & Onion Omelette$16.95
- Tomatoes & Avocado Omelette$14.95
Tomatoes, avocado and mozzarella cheese
- Bacado Omelette$13.95
Crumbled bacon with spinach, diced tomatoes, sliced avocado and Monterrey Jack and cheddar cheese