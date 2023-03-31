Restaurant header imageView gallery

Joe De’s Brick Oven Pizza

15631 Puritas Ave

Cleveland, OH 44135

Popular Items

Large 14" (10 Slices)
Boneless Wings (12-14 pcs)
Medium 12" (8 Slices)

Pizza

Pizza's - Pick Your Toppings

Small 9" (6 Slices)

$7.00

Medium 12" (8 Slices)

$10.00

Large 14" (10 Slices)

$13.00
1/2 Sheet (15 Square Slices)

1/2 Sheet (15 Square Slices)

$16.00

Half & Half Pizzas

Small

$8.00

Medium

$11.00

Large

$14.00

1/2 Sheet

$17.00

Specialty Pizzas

Small Deluxe

$15.00

Pepperoni, Sausage, Ham, Bacon, Mushrooms, Onions, Black Olives, Green Peppers & Provolone Cheese.

Medium Deluxe

$20.00

Pepperoni, Sausage, Ham, Bacon, Mushrooms, Onions, Black Olives, Green Peppers & Provolone Cheese.

Large Deluxe

$24.00

Pepperoni, Sausage, Ham, Bacon, Mushrooms, Onions, Black Olives, Green Peppers & Provolone Cheese.

1/2 Sheet Deluxe

$30.00

Pepperoni, Sausage, Ham, Bacon, Mushrooms, Onions, Black Olives, Green Peppers & Provolone Cheese.

Small Meat Lovers

$13.00

Bacon, Ham, Sausage and Pepperoni.

Medium Meat Lovers

$17.00

Bacon, Ham, Sausage and Pepperoni.

Large Meat Lovers

$21.00

Bacon, Ham, Sausage and Pepperoni.

1/2 Sheet Meatlovers

$27.00

Small Buffalo Chicken

$11.00

Buffalo Sauce, Chicken & Provolone Cheese.

Medium Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$16.00

Buffalo Sauce, Chicken & Provolone Cheese.

Large Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$20.00

Buffalo Sauce, Chicken & Provolone Cheese.

1/2 Sheet Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$26.00

Small Hawaiian

$15.00

Bacon, Ham, Pineapple & Provolone Cheese.

Medium Hawaiian

$16.00

Bacon, Ham, Pineapple & Provolone Cheese.

Large Hawaiian

$20.00

Bacon, Ham, Pineapple & Provolone Cheese.

Small Veggie Lovers

$12.00

Mushrooms, Green Peppers, Onion, Black Olives and Provolone Cheese.

Medium Veggie Lovers

$17.00

Mushrooms, Green Peppers, Onion, Black Olives and Provolone Cheese.

Large Veggie Lovers

$21.00

Mushrooms, Green Peppers, Onion, Black Olives and Provolone Cheese.

Small White Pizza

$10.00

Garlic Butter & Provolone Cheese.

Medium White Pizza

$13.00

Garlic Butter & Provolone Cheese

Large White Pizza

$16.00

Garlic Butter & Provolone Cheese

Small BBQ Chicken Pizza

$11.00

Sweet BBQ, Chicken & Provolone Cheese.

Medium BBQ Chicken Pizza

$16.00

Sweet BBQ, Chicken & Provolone Cheese.

Large BBQ Chicken Pizza

$20.00

Sweet BBQ, Chicken & Provolone Cheese.

1/2 Sheet BBQ Chicken Pizza

$26.00

Small Chicken Bacon Ranch

$12.00

Chicken, Bacon, Ranch & Provolone Cheese.

Medium Chicken Bacon Ranch

$17.00

Chicken, Bacon, Ranch & Provolone Cheese.

Large Chicken Bacon Ranch

$21.00

Chicken, Bacon, Ranch & Provolone Cheese.

1\2 Sheet Chicken Bacon Ranch

$30.00

Chicken

Traditional Wings

5 Wings

$8.00

10 Wings

$14.00

15 Wings

$20.00

Boneless Chicken Wings

Boneless Wings (12-14 pcs)

$10.00

Boneless Chicken Wings (24-26 pcs)

$19.00

Chicken Tenders

Breaded Chicken & Dipping sauce

(4 pcs) Chicken Tenders

$8.00

(8 pcs) Chicken Tenders

$15.00

Appetizers

Beer Battered Mushrooms

Beer Battered Mushrooms

$5.00

Beer Battered Mushrooms are deep fried to a crispy golden brown with the perfect beer batter coating over delicious whole button mushrooms.

Beer Battered Onion Rings

Beer Battered Onion Rings

$5.00

Beer battered with thick slices of sweet onion.

French Fries

French Fries

$5.00

Crispy slices of Potato, fried to perfection.

Mozzarella Sticks (5 psc)

Mozzarella Sticks (5 psc)

$7.00

sticks of mozzarella cheese that are coated in beer battered, then deep fried until golden brown.

Jalapeño Poppers (6 pcs)

Jalapeño Poppers (6 pcs)

$7.00

Breaded Jalapenos with Cheddar or Cream Cheese.

Cheezy Bread

Cheezy Bread

$10.00

Garlic Butter & Melted Provolone cheese.

Garlic Bread

Garlic Bread

$4.00

Toasted bread topped with butter & garlic.

Garlic Butter Bread Sticks (6 PCs)

Garlic Butter Bread Sticks (6 PCs)

$8.00

Glazed Garlic Butter, Herbs & Parmesan on a light bread, served

Hoagies

Chicken Hoagie

$10.00

Crispy Breaded Chicken, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Mayo & Provolone Cheese.

Steak Hoagie

$12.00

Steak Patty, mushrooms, onions, lettuce, tomatoes & provolone cheese.

Meatball Hoagie

$10.00

Meatballs, red sauce & provolone cheese.

De's Deluxe

$10.00

Ham, Genoa Salami, lettuce, tomatoes, mayo & provolone cheese

Ham Hoagie

$10.00

Ham, lettuce, tomatoes, mayo & provolone cheese.

Fish Hoagie

$10.00

Breaded Cod, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Provolone Cheese, and Tartar Sauce.

Dinners

Chicken Tender Dinner (4 PCS)

$12.00

Breaded chicken tenderloin & served with fries.

Shrimp Dinner

$13.00

Tender shrimp that's coated in a seasoned breading, then fried until golden and crispy.

Chicken Wing Dinner (8 pcs)

$15.00

Breaded fried Chicken wings, served with fries.

Fish Dinner

$13.00

Breaded fried Cod, Served with French Fries.

Spaghetti and Meatball Dinner

$14.00

Spaghetti with red sauce and four meatballs. Served with a side salad.

Fresh Salads

Salads

Small Tossed Salad

$6.00

Lettuce, tomatoes, onion & cheese

Large Tossed Salad

$8.00

Lettuce, tomatoes, onion & cheese

Small Antipasto

$8.00

Lettuce, tomatoes, green peppers, onion, black olives, pepperoni, ham, bacon bits & cheese

Large Antipasto

$10.00

Small Chicken Salad

$8.00

Breaded chicken breast, lettuce, tomatoes, onions & provolone cheese.

Large Chicken Salad

$11.00

Drinks

Beverages

20 oz Bottled Coke

$2.75

2 Liter Coke

$4.00

20 oz Bottled Sprite

$2.75

2 Liter Sprite

$4.00

20 oz Bottled Diet Coke

$2.75Out of stock

2 Liter Diet Coke

$4.00

2 Liter Canada Dry

$4.00

2 Liter Orange Fanta

$4.00

20oz Canada Dry

$2.75

20oz Orange Fanta

$2.75

**Specials**

Large One Topping & 10 Wings

Large One Topping and 10 Wings

$25.00

Large one topping and 10 wings with sauce on the side.

Extra Sauces

BBQ

$0.75

Hot

$0.75

Buffalo

$0.75

Sweet BBQ

$0.75

Garlic Parmesan

$1.00

Mango Habanero

$1.00

Nashville Hot

$1.00

Sweet Chili

$0.75

Spicy Garlic Parmesan

$1.00

Ranch

$1.50

Blue Cheese

$1.50

Desserts

Vanilla Cheesecake

$6.00

Oreo Mousse Cake

$6.00

Tiramisu

$6.00
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Family owned and operated since 1984.

15631 Puritas Ave, Cleveland, OH 44135

