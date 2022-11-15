Restaurant header imageView gallery

Johnny Mac's Pizzeria & Deli

review star

No reviews yet

894 State Fair Boulevard

Syracuse, NY 13209

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

16" Large Cheese Pizza
(10) Wings
18" EX-Large Cheese Pizza

NY STYLE PIZZA

New York Style Thin Crust
14" Medium Cheese Pizza

14" Medium Cheese Pizza

$13.50

NY Thin Crust 14 inch pizza with 8 slices

16" Large Cheese Pizza

16" Large Cheese Pizza

$14.95

NY Thin Crust 16 inch pizza with 8 slices

18" EX-Large Cheese Pizza

18" EX-Large Cheese Pizza

$17.45

NY Style Thin Crust 18 inch pizza with 8 slices

THE "WORKS" PIZZA

Our Works Pizza includes the following toppings: Pepperoni, Mushrooms, Green Peppers, Onions, Black Olives and Sausage.
14" Medium "The Works" Pizza

14" Medium "The Works" Pizza

$21.95

Mozzarella, Pepperoni, Mushrooms, Green Peppers, Onions, Black Olives and Sausage

16" Large "The Works" Pizza

16" Large "The Works" Pizza

$24.70

Mozzarella, Pepperoni, Mushrooms, Green Peppers, Onions, Black Olives and Sausage

18" Ex-Large "The Works" Pizza

18" Ex-Large "The Works" Pizza

$28.85

Mozzarella, Pepperoni, Mushrooms, Green Peppers, Onions, Black Olives and Sausage

14" Medium "The Works" Sicilian

$22.95

Thick crust pizza cut into 8 slices with the following toppings: Mozzarella, Pepperoni, Mushrooms, Green Peppers, Onions, Black Olives and Sausage.

16" Large "The Works" Sicilian

16" Large "The Works" Sicilian

$25.70

16 inch Large thick crust pizza with the following toppings: Mozzarella, Pepperoni, Mushrooms, Green Peppers, Onions, Black Olives and Sausage.

SICILIAN STYLE PIZZA

Our Sicilian style pizza is a thick crust and is cut into 8 slices.
14" Medium Cheese Sicilian

14" Medium Cheese Sicilian

$14.50

14 inch Medium thick crust pizza cut into 8 slices.

16" Large Cheese Sicilian

16" Large Cheese Sicilian

$15.95

16 inch Large Thick Crust Pizza.

14" Medium "The Works" Sicilian

$22.95

Thick crust pizza cut into 8 slices with the following toppings: Mozzarella, Pepperoni, Mushrooms, Green Peppers, Onions, Black Olives and Sausage.

16" Large "The Works" Sicilian

16" Large "The Works" Sicilian

$25.70

16 inch Large thick crust pizza with the following toppings: Mozzarella, Pepperoni, Mushrooms, Green Peppers, Onions, Black Olives and Sausage.

SPECIALTY PIZZAS

Medium Buffalo Chicken Pizza

Medium Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$16.25

Blue Cheese Base, Mozzarella, Hot Chicken, and a swirl of Hot Sauce.

Medium Chicken Parm Pizza

$16.25

Marinara base, mozzarella, chicken in marinara and topped off with parmesan and more marinara.

Medium Chicken Bacon Ranch

Medium Chicken Bacon Ranch

$17.95

Ranch base with mozzarella, bacon, chicken and a Ranch swirl.

Medium Chicken Bacon Bourbon Pizza

Medium Chicken Bacon Bourbon Pizza

$17.95

A Bourbon base with mozzarella, bacon, chicken and a Bourbon swirl.

Medium 5 Meat Pizza

Medium 5 Meat Pizza

$20.95Out of stock

Mozzarella, pepperoni, ham, bacon, meatball and sausage.

Medium Veggie Delight Pizza

Medium Veggie Delight Pizza

$20.95Out of stock

Mozzarella topped with your choice of any 5 vegetables.

Medium Chicken Parm Italian Style

Medium Chicken Parm Italian Style

$20.95

Mozzarella, mushrooms, red onions, spinach, chicken in marinara, parmesan and swirl of marinara.

Large Buffalo Chicken Pizza

Large Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$18.45

Blue Cheese base, mozzarella, chicken in hot sauce and a swirl of hot sauce.

Large Chicken Parm Pizza

$18.45

Mozzarella, chicken in marinara, parmesan, and a swirl of marinara.

Large Chicken Bacon Ranch

Large Chicken Bacon Ranch

$20.55

Ranch base, mozzarella, bacon, chicken, and a Ranch swirl.

Large Chicken Bacon Bourbon Pizza

Large Chicken Bacon Bourbon Pizza

$20.55

Bourbon base with mozzarella, bacon, chicken and a swirl of more Bourbon.

Large 5 Meat Pizza

Large 5 Meat Pizza

$22.95Out of stock

Mozzarella, pepperoni, ham, bacon, meatball and sausage.

Large Veggie Delight Pizza

Large Veggie Delight Pizza

$22.95Out of stock

Mozzarella, and your choice of any 5 vegetables for toppings cut into 8 slices.

Large Chicken Parm Italian Style

Large Chicken Parm Italian Style

$22.95

Marinara base, mozzarella, mushrooms, red onions, spinach, chicken in marinara, parmesan and a swirl of marinara.

Large Atlas Pizza

$24.65
Ex-Large Buffalo Chicken Pizza

Ex-Large Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$21.20

Blue cheese base, mozzarella, chicken in hot sauce and topped with a hot sauce swirl.

Ex-Large Chicken Parm Pizza

$21.20

Marinara base, mozzarella, chicken in marinara, parmesan and a swirl of more marinara.

Ex-Large Chicken Bacon Ranch

Ex-Large Chicken Bacon Ranch

$23.65

Ranch base, mozzarella, bacon, chicken, and a Ranch swirl.

Ex-Large Chicken Bacon Bourbon Pizza

Ex-Large Chicken Bacon Bourbon Pizza

$23.65

Bourbon base, with mozzarella, bacon, chicken and a bourbon swirl.

Ex-Large 5 Meat Pizza

Ex-Large 5 Meat Pizza

$25.25Out of stock

Mozzarella, pepperoni, ham, bacon, meatball and sausage.

Ex-Large Veggie Delight Pizza

Ex-Large Veggie Delight Pizza

$25.25Out of stock

Mozzarella, and your choice of any 5 vegetables for toppings.

Ex-Large Chicken Parm Italian Style

Ex-Large Chicken Parm Italian Style

$25.25

Marinara base, mushrooms, red onions, spinach, chicken in marinara, parmesan and a swirl of more marinara.

CALZONE/PIZZA ROLLS

Pizza Roll - Pepperoni

Pizza Roll - Pepperoni

$6.25

Pizza dough rolled up with pepperoni and mozzarella cheese.

Pizza Roll - Ham

Pizza Roll - Ham

$6.25

Pizza dough rolled up with ham and mozzarella.

Pizza Roll - Sausage

Pizza Roll - Sausage

$6.25

Pizza dough wrapped around a piece of Gianelli sausage and mozzarella.

Pizza Roll - Spinach

Pizza Roll - Spinach

$6.25

Pizza dough rolled up with spinach and mozzarella.

Cheese Calzone w/2 Marinara

Cheese Calzone w/2 Marinara

$9.95

Pizza dough pocket with ricotta and mozzarella.

Pizza Roll - Broccolli

$6.25

EVERYDAY SPECIALS

Everyday Special #1 Med 10 Wings

$26.70

14 Medium pizza 10 wings

Everyday Special #2 -2 Medium Pizzas

$23.60

Two 14

Everyday Special #3- LG 10 Wings

$27.95

16' Large Cheese Pizza and 10 Wings

Everyday Special #4- 2 LG Cheese

$26.60

Two 16

Everyday Special #5 - XLG 10 Wings

$29.95

18

Tuesday Special Large Cheese

Tuesday Special Large Cheese

$10.95

16

DAILY SPECIAL & SLICES

Daily Special

$6.00

Cheese Slice

$2.75
1 Topping Slice

1 Topping Slice

$2.80
2 Topping Slice

2 Topping Slice

$2.95
3 Topping Slice

3 Topping Slice

$3.10

Dough Ball

Dough Ball

$3.50

WINGS

(5) Wings

(5) Wings

$7.50
(10) Wings

(10) Wings

$14.95
(20) Wings

(20) Wings

$29.90
(50) Wings

(50) Wings

$74.75

10 0z boneless Wings

$11.95

5 Oz Boneless Wings

$6.00

FINGER FOODS/SIDE ORDERS

Chicken Tenders (3)

Chicken Tenders (3)

$5.25
Chicken Tenders (6)

Chicken Tenders (6)

$9.95
Chicken Tenders (12)

Chicken Tenders (12)

$19.50
Small Ranch Fry w/1 Ranch

Small Ranch Fry w/1 Ranch

$6.50

French fries topped with mozzarella and bacon. Baked in the oven and served with one Ranch dressing on the side.

Large Ranch Fry w/2 Ranch

Large Ranch Fry w/2 Ranch

$11.50

French fries topped with mozzarella and bacon. Baked in the oven and served with 2 Ranch dressings on the side.

Cheese Sticks (3)

Cheese Sticks (3)

$4.00
Cheese Sticks (6)

Cheese Sticks (6)

$7.95
Cheese Sticks (12)

Cheese Sticks (12)

$15.95
Small French Fry

Small French Fry

$3.10
Large French Fry

Large French Fry

$4.95
Buffalo Cheese Sticks (3) w/ Bleu Cheese

Buffalo Cheese Sticks (3) w/ Bleu Cheese

$4.50
Buffalo Cheese Sticks (6) W/ Bleu Cheese

Buffalo Cheese Sticks (6) W/ Bleu Cheese

$8.95
Buffalo Cheese Sticks (12) W/ Bleu Cheese

Buffalo Cheese Sticks (12) W/ Bleu Cheese

$17.40
Beer Battered Onion Rings w/Russian

Beer Battered Onion Rings w/Russian

$7.95
Fried Mushrooms w/Marinara

Fried Mushrooms w/Marinara

$7.95
Fried Zucchini Sticks w/Ranch

Fried Zucchini Sticks w/Ranch

$7.95
6 Garlic Knots

6 Garlic Knots

$4.00

Our garlic knots are made fresh to order, using our pizza dough, and tossed in a melted garlic parmesan butter.

3 Meatballs in Sauce

3 Meatballs in Sauce

$4.75

Three of our homemade meatballs, served in our own marinara sauce.

PASTA DINNERS

Baked Ziti Dinner

Baked Ziti Dinner

$10.30

Our baked ziti, is tossed in our own marinara sauce, parmesan and is topped with melted mozzarella. Served with a small chef salad, choice of dressing, and a toasted garlic dinner roll with melted butter and mozzarella.

Side Of Penne In Marinara

Side Of Penne In Marinara

$5.75

Penne tossed in our marinara sauce.

Side Of Penne In Marinara With Cheese

Side Of Penne In Marinara With Cheese

$7.35

Penne tossed in our own marinara sauce and topped with mozzarella. Baked just until the cheese melts.

SALADS

Chef Salad

Chef Salad

$3.75+

Lettuce, Tomatoes, Red Onions and Olives

Antipasto Salad

Antipasto Salad

$5.95+

Lettuce, Tomatoes, Red Onions, Black Olives, Pepperoncini, Ham, Salami, and Provolone Cheese

Grilled Chicken Salad

Grilled Chicken Salad

$5.95+

Lettuce, Tomatoes, Black Olives, Red Onions and Grilled Chicken

Fried Chicken Salad

Fried Chicken Salad

$5.95+

Lettuce, Tomatoes, Black Olives, Red Onions and Fried Chicken

COLD SUB/SANDWICHES

Half Ham Sandwich

Half Ham Sandwich

$6.45

We only serve Boars Head lunch meat and cheese for our subs and sandwiches.

Whole Ham Sandwich

Whole Ham Sandwich

$11.95

We only serve Boars Head lunch meat and cheese for our subs and sandwiches.

Half Salami Sandwich

Half Salami Sandwich

$6.55

We only serve Boars Head lunch meat and cheese for our subs and sandwiches.

Whole Salami Sandwich

Whole Salami Sandwich

$11.95

We only serve Boars Head lunch meat and cheese for our subs and sandwiches.

Half Italian Mix

Half Italian Mix

$6.70

We only serve Boars Head lunch meat and cheese for our subs and sandwiches. Ham, Salami, Capicola and Provolone

Whole Italian Mix

Whole Italian Mix

$12.25

We only serve Boars Head lunch meat and cheese for our subs and sandwiches. Ham, Salami, Capicola and Provolone

HOT SUBS

6" Buffalo Chicken Sub

6" Buffalo Chicken Sub

$6.45

Toasted 6 inch sub roll with chicken tenders shaken in hot sauce and topped with melted mozzarella.

12" Buffalo Chicken Sub

12" Buffalo Chicken Sub

$11.95

Toasted 12 inch sub roll with chicken tenders shaken in hot sauce and topped with melted mozzarella.

6" Chicken Parmigiana Sub

6" Chicken Parmigiana Sub

$6.45

Toasted 6 inch sub roll with chicken tenders in our own marinara sauce topped with melted mozzarella.

12" Chicken Parmigiana Sub

12" Chicken Parmigiana Sub

$11.95

Toasted 12 inch sub roll with chicken tenders in our own marinara sauce topped with melted mozzarella.

6" Chicken Finger Sub

6" Chicken Finger Sub

$6.45

Toasted 6 inch sub roll with mayo, chicken tenders, lettuce, tomatoes and melted provolone.

12" Chicken Finger Sub

12" Chicken Finger Sub

$11.95

Toasted 12 inch sub roll with mayo, chicken tenders, lettuce, tomatoes and melted provolone.

6" Meatball Sub

6" Meatball Sub

$6.45

Toasted 6 inch sub roll with our own marinara and homemade meatballs, topped with parmesan and melted mozzarella.

12" Meatball Sub

12" Meatball Sub

$11.95

Toasted 12 inch sub roll with our own marinara and homemade meatballs, topped with parmesan and melted mozzarella.

6" Sausage, Pepper, and Onion Sub

6" Sausage, Pepper, and Onion Sub

$6.45

Toasted 6 inch sub roll with grilled Gianelli hot sausage, green peppers and onions.

12" Sausage, Pepper, and Onion Sub

12" Sausage, Pepper, and Onion Sub

$11.95

Toasted 12 inch sub roll with grilled Gianelli hot sausage, green peppers and onions.

12" Steak Sub W Onions

12" Steak Sub W Onions

$12.25

We hand trim and cut our own steaks. Our steak is seasoned and grilled with onions and served on a toasted 12 inch sub roll.

Sides of Sauce

Extra Bleu Cheese

Extra Bleu Cheese

$0.90

Extra Celery

$0.90
Side Ranch

Side Ranch

$0.90
Side Marinara Sauce

Side Marinara Sauce

$0.90
Side Russian

Side Russian

$0.90
Side Honey mustard

Side Honey mustard

$0.90
Side Mild

Side Mild

$0.90
Side Medium

Side Medium

$0.90
Side Hot

Side Hot

$0.90

Side Honey Barbeque

$0.90
Side Red Hot & Butter

Side Red Hot & Butter

$0.90

Side Bourbon

$0.90

Side Mango Habenero

$0.90

Side Thai Chili

$0.90Out of stock

Ketchup Packets

$0.90Out of stock

DESSERTS

Bag of Pizza Frittes

Bag of Pizza Frittes

$4.75

BEVERAGES

12 oz Coke

12 oz Coke

$1.35

12 oz Diet Coke

$1.35

12 oz Sprite

$1.35

12 oz Ginger Ale

$1.35
12 oz Dr. Pepper

12 oz Dr. Pepper

$1.35

12 oz Grape

$1.35

12 oz Orange

$1.35

12 0z Diet Dr. Pepper

$1.35

Nirvana Water

$1.35
20 oz Coke

20 oz Coke

$2.35
20 oz Diet Coke

20 oz Diet Coke

$2.35
2 Liter Coke

2 Liter Coke

$3.50
2 Liter Diet Coke

2 Liter Diet Coke

$3.50
2 Liter Orange

2 Liter Orange

$3.50
2 Liter Dr. Pepper

2 Liter Dr. Pepper

$3.50

2 Liter Sprite

$3.50
Peace Tea Hello Mango

Peace Tea Hello Mango

$2.25Out of stock
Peace Tea Sno-Berry

Peace Tea Sno-Berry

$2.25Out of stock
Peace Tea Razzleberry

Peace Tea Razzleberry

$2.25
Peace Tea Tea And Lemonade

Peace Tea Tea And Lemonade

$2.25Out of stock
Gold Peak Sweetened

Gold Peak Sweetened

$2.25
Gold Peak Unsweetened

Gold Peak Unsweetened

$2.25Out of stock
Gold Peak Green Tea

Gold Peak Green Tea

$2.25Out of stock
Gold Peak Raspberry

Gold Peak Raspberry

$2.25Out of stock
Gold Peak Lemon

Gold Peak Lemon

$2.25Out of stock
Powerade Fruit Punch

Powerade Fruit Punch

$2.15
Powerade Mountain Berry Blast

Powerade Mountain Berry Blast

$2.15
Powerade Lemon Lime

Powerade Lemon Lime

$2.15
Powerade Grape

Powerade Grape

$2.15
Powerade Orange

Powerade Orange

$2.15

Berry Cherry Power Water

$2.15Out of stock

Mango Power Water

$2.15Out of stock

Cucumber Lime Power Water

$2.15Out of stock
20 oz Smart Water

20 oz Smart Water

$2.25Out of stock
Cucumber Lime

Cucumber Lime

$2.45Out of stock

Nirvana Water

$1.25
All hours
Sunday2:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

894 State Fair Boulevard, Syracuse, NY 13209

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Johnny Mac's Pizzeria & Deli, Inc. image

Similar restaurants in your area

Mangia - 779 State Fair Blvd
orange starNo Reviews
779 State Fair Blvd Syracuse, NY 13209
View restaurantnext
Jammers Sports Bar & Restaurant
orange starNo Reviews
3535 Walters Rd, Syracuse, NY 13209 Syracuse, NY 13209
View restaurantnext
Heid's of Liverpool
orange star4.3 • 725
305 Oswego Street Liverpool, NY 13088
View restaurantnext
Bianchi's Pizza and Catering - 2623 Milton Ave
orange starNo Reviews
2623 Milton Ave Solvay, NY 13209
View restaurantnext
Nestico's Too - 4105 W GENESEE ST
orange star4.4 • 947
4105 W GENESEE ST Syracuse, NY 13219
View restaurantnext
Rise And Grind Cafe - 4119 West Genesee Street
orange star4.7 • 264
4119 West Genesee Street Syracuse, NY 13219
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Syracuse

Dinosaur Bar-B-Que
orange star4.5 • 4,926
246 W Willow Street Syracuse, NY 13202
View restaurantnext
The Pizza Cutters
orange star4.4 • 2,868
2410 Court St Syracuse, NY 13208
View restaurantnext
Pastabilities
orange star4.5 • 2,709
311 South Franklin Street Syracuse, NY 13202
View restaurantnext
Wings Over - Syracuse, NY
orange star4.2 • 1,341
315 Nottingham Rd Syracuse, NY 13210
View restaurantnext
Nestico's Too - 4105 W GENESEE ST
orange star4.4 • 947
4105 W GENESEE ST Syracuse, NY 13219
View restaurantnext
Water Street Bagel Co.
orange star4.7 • 509
239 E Water St. Syracuse, NY 13202
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Syracuse
Baldwinsville
review star
Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)
Skaneateles
review star
Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)
Auburn
review star
No reviews yet
Cortland
review star
Avg 4.7 (5 restaurants)
Oswego
review star
Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)
New Hartford
review star
Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)
Ithaca
review star
Avg 4.6 (17 restaurants)
Utica
review star
Avg 4.6 (14 restaurants)
Canandaigua
review star
Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston