Johnny Mac's Pizzeria & Deli
894 State Fair Boulevard
Syracuse, NY 13209
NY STYLE PIZZA
THE "WORKS" PIZZA
14" Medium "The Works" Pizza
Mozzarella, Pepperoni, Mushrooms, Green Peppers, Onions, Black Olives and Sausage
16" Large "The Works" Pizza
Mozzarella, Pepperoni, Mushrooms, Green Peppers, Onions, Black Olives and Sausage
18" Ex-Large "The Works" Pizza
Mozzarella, Pepperoni, Mushrooms, Green Peppers, Onions, Black Olives and Sausage
SICILIAN STYLE PIZZA
14" Medium Cheese Sicilian
14 inch Medium thick crust pizza cut into 8 slices.
16" Large Cheese Sicilian
16 inch Large Thick Crust Pizza.
SPECIALTY PIZZAS
Medium Buffalo Chicken Pizza
Blue Cheese Base, Mozzarella, Hot Chicken, and a swirl of Hot Sauce.
Medium Chicken Parm Pizza
Marinara base, mozzarella, chicken in marinara and topped off with parmesan and more marinara.
Medium Chicken Bacon Ranch
Ranch base with mozzarella, bacon, chicken and a Ranch swirl.
Medium Chicken Bacon Bourbon Pizza
A Bourbon base with mozzarella, bacon, chicken and a Bourbon swirl.
Medium 5 Meat Pizza
Mozzarella, pepperoni, ham, bacon, meatball and sausage.
Medium Veggie Delight Pizza
Mozzarella topped with your choice of any 5 vegetables.
Medium Chicken Parm Italian Style
Mozzarella, mushrooms, red onions, spinach, chicken in marinara, parmesan and swirl of marinara.
Large Buffalo Chicken Pizza
Blue Cheese base, mozzarella, chicken in hot sauce and a swirl of hot sauce.
Large Chicken Parm Pizza
Mozzarella, chicken in marinara, parmesan, and a swirl of marinara.
Large Chicken Bacon Ranch
Ranch base, mozzarella, bacon, chicken, and a Ranch swirl.
Large Chicken Bacon Bourbon Pizza
Bourbon base with mozzarella, bacon, chicken and a swirl of more Bourbon.
Large 5 Meat Pizza
Mozzarella, pepperoni, ham, bacon, meatball and sausage.
Large Veggie Delight Pizza
Mozzarella, and your choice of any 5 vegetables for toppings cut into 8 slices.
Large Chicken Parm Italian Style
Marinara base, mozzarella, mushrooms, red onions, spinach, chicken in marinara, parmesan and a swirl of marinara.
Large Atlas Pizza
Ex-Large Buffalo Chicken Pizza
Blue cheese base, mozzarella, chicken in hot sauce and topped with a hot sauce swirl.
Ex-Large Chicken Parm Pizza
Marinara base, mozzarella, chicken in marinara, parmesan and a swirl of more marinara.
Ex-Large Chicken Bacon Ranch
Ranch base, mozzarella, bacon, chicken, and a Ranch swirl.
Ex-Large Chicken Bacon Bourbon Pizza
Bourbon base, with mozzarella, bacon, chicken and a bourbon swirl.
Ex-Large 5 Meat Pizza
Mozzarella, pepperoni, ham, bacon, meatball and sausage.
Ex-Large Veggie Delight Pizza
Mozzarella, and your choice of any 5 vegetables for toppings.
Ex-Large Chicken Parm Italian Style
Marinara base, mushrooms, red onions, spinach, chicken in marinara, parmesan and a swirl of more marinara.
CALZONE/PIZZA ROLLS
Pizza Roll - Pepperoni
Pizza dough rolled up with pepperoni and mozzarella cheese.
Pizza Roll - Ham
Pizza dough rolled up with ham and mozzarella.
Pizza Roll - Sausage
Pizza dough wrapped around a piece of Gianelli sausage and mozzarella.
Pizza Roll - Spinach
Pizza dough rolled up with spinach and mozzarella.
Cheese Calzone w/2 Marinara
Pizza dough pocket with ricotta and mozzarella.
Pizza Roll - Broccolli
EVERYDAY SPECIALS
Everyday Special #1 Med 10 Wings
14 Medium pizza 10 wings
Everyday Special #2 -2 Medium Pizzas
Two 14
Everyday Special #3- LG 10 Wings
16' Large Cheese Pizza and 10 Wings
Everyday Special #4- 2 LG Cheese
Two 16
Everyday Special #5 - XLG 10 Wings
18
Tuesday Special Large Cheese
16
DAILY SPECIAL & SLICES
Dough Ball
WINGS
FINGER FOODS/SIDE ORDERS
Chicken Tenders (3)
Chicken Tenders (6)
Chicken Tenders (12)
Small Ranch Fry w/1 Ranch
French fries topped with mozzarella and bacon. Baked in the oven and served with one Ranch dressing on the side.
Large Ranch Fry w/2 Ranch
French fries topped with mozzarella and bacon. Baked in the oven and served with 2 Ranch dressings on the side.
Cheese Sticks (3)
Cheese Sticks (6)
Cheese Sticks (12)
Small French Fry
Large French Fry
Buffalo Cheese Sticks (3) w/ Bleu Cheese
Buffalo Cheese Sticks (6) W/ Bleu Cheese
Buffalo Cheese Sticks (12) W/ Bleu Cheese
Beer Battered Onion Rings w/Russian
Fried Mushrooms w/Marinara
Fried Zucchini Sticks w/Ranch
6 Garlic Knots
Our garlic knots are made fresh to order, using our pizza dough, and tossed in a melted garlic parmesan butter.
3 Meatballs in Sauce
Three of our homemade meatballs, served in our own marinara sauce.
PASTA DINNERS
Baked Ziti Dinner
Our baked ziti, is tossed in our own marinara sauce, parmesan and is topped with melted mozzarella. Served with a small chef salad, choice of dressing, and a toasted garlic dinner roll with melted butter and mozzarella.
Side Of Penne In Marinara
Penne tossed in our marinara sauce.
Side Of Penne In Marinara With Cheese
Penne tossed in our own marinara sauce and topped with mozzarella. Baked just until the cheese melts.
SALADS
Chef Salad
Lettuce, Tomatoes, Red Onions and Olives
Antipasto Salad
Lettuce, Tomatoes, Red Onions, Black Olives, Pepperoncini, Ham, Salami, and Provolone Cheese
Grilled Chicken Salad
Lettuce, Tomatoes, Black Olives, Red Onions and Grilled Chicken
Fried Chicken Salad
Lettuce, Tomatoes, Black Olives, Red Onions and Fried Chicken
COLD SUB/SANDWICHES
Half Ham Sandwich
We only serve Boars Head lunch meat and cheese for our subs and sandwiches.
Whole Ham Sandwich
We only serve Boars Head lunch meat and cheese for our subs and sandwiches.
Half Salami Sandwich
We only serve Boars Head lunch meat and cheese for our subs and sandwiches.
Whole Salami Sandwich
We only serve Boars Head lunch meat and cheese for our subs and sandwiches.
Half Italian Mix
We only serve Boars Head lunch meat and cheese for our subs and sandwiches. Ham, Salami, Capicola and Provolone
Whole Italian Mix
We only serve Boars Head lunch meat and cheese for our subs and sandwiches. Ham, Salami, Capicola and Provolone
HOT SUBS
6" Buffalo Chicken Sub
Toasted 6 inch sub roll with chicken tenders shaken in hot sauce and topped with melted mozzarella.
12" Buffalo Chicken Sub
Toasted 12 inch sub roll with chicken tenders shaken in hot sauce and topped with melted mozzarella.
6" Chicken Parmigiana Sub
Toasted 6 inch sub roll with chicken tenders in our own marinara sauce topped with melted mozzarella.
12" Chicken Parmigiana Sub
Toasted 12 inch sub roll with chicken tenders in our own marinara sauce topped with melted mozzarella.
6" Chicken Finger Sub
Toasted 6 inch sub roll with mayo, chicken tenders, lettuce, tomatoes and melted provolone.
12" Chicken Finger Sub
Toasted 12 inch sub roll with mayo, chicken tenders, lettuce, tomatoes and melted provolone.
6" Meatball Sub
Toasted 6 inch sub roll with our own marinara and homemade meatballs, topped with parmesan and melted mozzarella.
12" Meatball Sub
Toasted 12 inch sub roll with our own marinara and homemade meatballs, topped with parmesan and melted mozzarella.
6" Sausage, Pepper, and Onion Sub
Toasted 6 inch sub roll with grilled Gianelli hot sausage, green peppers and onions.
12" Sausage, Pepper, and Onion Sub
Toasted 12 inch sub roll with grilled Gianelli hot sausage, green peppers and onions.
12" Steak Sub W Onions
We hand trim and cut our own steaks. Our steak is seasoned and grilled with onions and served on a toasted 12 inch sub roll.
Sides of Sauce
Extra Bleu Cheese
Extra Celery
Side Ranch
Side Marinara Sauce
Side Russian
Side Honey mustard
Side Mild
Side Medium
Side Hot
Side Honey Barbeque
Side Red Hot & Butter
Side Bourbon
Side Mango Habenero
Side Thai Chili
Ketchup Packets
DESSERTS
BEVERAGES
12 oz Coke
12 oz Diet Coke
12 oz Sprite
12 oz Ginger Ale
12 oz Dr. Pepper
12 oz Grape
12 oz Orange
12 0z Diet Dr. Pepper
Nirvana Water
20 oz Coke
20 oz Diet Coke
2 Liter Coke
2 Liter Diet Coke
2 Liter Orange
2 Liter Dr. Pepper
2 Liter Sprite
Peace Tea Hello Mango
Peace Tea Sno-Berry
Peace Tea Razzleberry
Peace Tea Tea And Lemonade
Gold Peak Sweetened
Gold Peak Unsweetened
Gold Peak Green Tea
Gold Peak Raspberry
Gold Peak Lemon
Powerade Fruit Punch
Powerade Mountain Berry Blast
Powerade Lemon Lime
Powerade Grape
Powerade Orange
Berry Cherry Power Water
Mango Power Water
Cucumber Lime Power Water
20 oz Smart Water
Cucumber Lime
Nirvana Water
|Sunday
|2:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
