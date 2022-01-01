Jonathan's on Brick Street 116 East Walworth Avenue
116 East Walworth Avenue
Delavan, WI 53115
Cocktails
Amaretto Stone Sour
$8.00
Aperol Spritz
$10.00
Black Russian
$8.00
Blind Russian (Latvian)
$9.00
Fleur de Force
$11.00
Chefs on Vacation
$13.00
Chocolate Martini
$10.00
Sangria
$13.00
Dark & Peary
$11.00
Dark & Stormy
$8.00
Dark Chocolate Raspberry Martini
$11.00
Espresso Martini
$12.00
1 oz Titos. 1 oz Kahlua. 1.5 oz Mr Black. Heavy Cream float.
Featured Martini
$12.00
Fernet About It
$13.00
Fuzzy Navel
$7.00
Green Appletini
$9.00
Hendricks on Brick
$13.00
Lions Mane
$12.00
Long Island Iced Tea
$9.00
Long Island Iced Tea Top Shelf
$15.00
Maple Old Fashion
$12.00
Mimosa
$8.00
Mojito
Orange Dreamsicle
$9.00
Root Beer Float
$9.00
Salted Carmel Appletini
$11.00
Sidecar
$9.00
Smith & Kerns
$8.00
Sour Cherry Sour
$12.00
Specialty Martini
$9.00
Tequila Mockingbird
$12.00
White Russian
$8.00
Tiff's Lemon Drop
$12.00
Mr. Black Manhattan
$13.00
28 Mile Smile
$12.00
Bee Hive
$12.00
White chocolate strawberry
$11.00
Turtle Sundae Martini
$11.00
Featured Cocktail
$10.00
Vodka
Rail Vodka
$5.50
Absolut
$7.00
Absolut Vanilla
$7.50
Belvedere
$10.00
Chopin
$12.00
Death's Door
$8.00
Grey Goose
$9.00
Ketel One
$8.00
Lacrosse Fieldnotes
$9.00
Leap
$7.00
Prairie Cucumber
$8.50
Prarie Organic
$8.00
Rehorst Citrus Honey
$8.00
Skyy
$6.50
Skyy Blood Orange
$6.50
Skyy Cherry
$6.50
Skyy Citrus
$6.50
Skyy Peach
$6.50
Skyy Raspberry
$6.50
Skyy Wild Strawberry
$6.50
Smirnoff
$7.00
Stoli
$8.50
Titos
$7.50
Van Gogh Apple
$8.50
DBL Rail Vodka
$7.50
DBL Absolut
$10.00
DBL Belvedere
$13.00
DBL Chopin
$15.00
DBL Death's Door
$11.00
DBL Grey Goose
$12.00
DBL Ketel One
$11.00
DBL Lacrosse Fieldnotes
$12.00
DBL Leap
$10.00
DBL Prairie Cucumber
$11.50
DBL Prarie Organic
$11.00
DBL Rehorst Citrus Honey
$11.00
DBL Absolut Vanilla
$10.50
DBL Skyy
$9.50
DBL Skyy Blood Orange
$9.50
DBL Skyy Cherry
$9.50
DBL Skyy Citrus
$9.50
DBL Skyy Peach
$9.50
DBL Skyy Raspberry
$9.50
DBL Skyy Wild Strawberry
$9.50
DBL Smirnoff
$10.00
DBL Stoli
$11.50
DBL Titos
$10.50
DBL Van Gogh Apple
$11.50
Bourbon/Whiskey
Angels Envy
$12.00
Bardstown Fusion
$14.00
Basil Hayden
$11.00
Basil Hayden Subtle Smoke
$14.00
Basil Hayden Toast
$14.00
Bib & Tucker
$13.00
Blantons
$18.00
Bradshaw
$9.00
Brown Sugar
$7.00
Buffalo Trace
$13.00
Bulleit
$8.00
Bulleit Rye
$9.00
Burning Chair
$10.00
Canadian Club
$7.00
Colonel Taylor
$24.00
Crown Apple
$7.50
Crown Royal
$7.00
Eagle Rare
$12.00
Elijah Craig
$9.00
Four Roses
$10.00
High West Dbl Rye
$9.00
Jack Daniels
$7.00
Jameson
$7.50
Jim Beam
$6.50
Keepers Heart
$11.00
Knob Creek
$9.00
Knob Creek 12 year
$16.00
Makers Mark
$8.00
Penelope
$14.00
Rail Bourbon
$5.50
Rail Whiskey
$5.50
Seagrams 7
$7.00
Seagrams VO
$7.00
Second Glance American
$9.00
Sons of Erin
$10.00
Southern Comfort
$7.00
Still & Oak
$10.00
Still & Oak Rye
$10.00
Tullamore Dew
$8.00
Uncle Nearest
$9.00
Wild Turkey 101
$7.50
Woodford Regular
$11.00
Woodford Reserve
$11.00
Woodford Rsv Dbl Oak
$15.00
Woodford Rye
$11.00
WT American Honey
$7.00
WT Longbranch
$10.00
Larceny Barrel Proof
$13.00
Elijah Craig Barrel Proof
$14.00
Jefferson
$14.00
Hooten Young 12 Year
$14.00
Blood Oath
$28.00
Hooten Young
$16.00
Bookers
$18.00
George Remus
$10.00
Weller Antique 107
$21.00
Bardstown Discovery
$20.00
Calumet Farm 15 year
$21.00
Whistle Pig Piggy Back 6 year
$13.00
DBL Rail Whiskey
$7.50
DBL Angels Envy
$15.00
DBL Basil Hayden
$14.00
DBL Bulliet Rye
$12.00
DBL Eagle Rare
$15.00
DBL Jack Daniels
$10.00
DBL Jim Beam
$9.50
DBL Knob Creek
$12.00
DBL Jameson
$10.50
DBL Makers Mark
$11.00
DBL Wild Turkey 101
$10.50
DBL Woodford Reserve
$14.00
DBL Bib & Tucker
$16.00
DBL Blantons
$20.00
DBL Bradshaw
$12.00
DBL Brown Sugar
$10.00
DBL Buffalo Trace
$14.00
DBL Bulleit
$11.00
DBL Burning Chair
$13.00
DBL Canadian Club
$10.00
DBL Colonel Taylor
$27.00
DBL Crown Apple
$10.50
DBL Crown Royal
$10.00
DBL Elijah Craig
$12.00
DBL Four Roses
$13.00
DBL High West Dbl Rye
$12.00
DBL Seagrams 7
$10.00
DBL Seagrams VO
$10.00
DBL Second Glance American
$12.00
DBL Sons of Erin
$13.00
DBL Southern Comfort
$10.00
DBL Still & Oak
$13.00
DBL Still & Oak Rye
$13.00
DBL Tullamore Dew
$11.00
DBL Uncle Nearest
$12.00
DBL WT American Honey
$10.00
DBL WT Longbranch
$13.00
DBL Woodford Rsv Dbl Oak
$18.00
DBL Woodford Rye
$14.00
DBL Woodford Regular
$11.00
Rum
Rail Rum
$5.50
Bacardi
$7.00
Bacardi 8 Year
$9.00
Bacardi Limon
$7.00
Bumbo Barbados
$9.00
Captain Morgan
$6.50
Diplomatico
$8.50
Kraken
$8.00
Malibu
$7.00
Meyers Dark
$7.00
Mount Gay
$8.00
Parce 12 year
$17.00
Parce Regular
$10.00
Parce 8 year
$14.00
DBL Rail Rum
$7.50
DBL Bacardi 8 Year
$12.00
DBL Bacardi
$10.00
DBL Bacardi Limon
$10.00
DBL Captain Morgan
$9.50
DBL Diplomatico
$11.50
DBL Meyers Dark
$10.00
DBL Kraken
$11.00
DBL Mount Gay
$11.00
DBL Bumbo Barbados
$12.00
DBL Malibu
$10.00
Tequila
Rail Tequila
$6.50
21 Seeds Cucumber Jalapeno
$8.00
21 Seeds Orange
$8.00
818 Tequilla Blanco
$11.00
1800 Coconut
$8.00
Don Julio Silver
$12.00
Cincoro Anejo
$17.00
Cincoro Blanco
$12.00
Cincoro Reposado
$14.00
Clase Azul
$24.00
Don Fulano Anejo
$14.00
Don Fulano Reposado
$11.00
Casamigos Anejo
$12.00
Casamigos Blanco
$10.00
Casamigos Mezcal
$12.00
Casamigos Reposado
$11.00
Teremana Blanco
$8.00
Teremana Reposado
$9.50
Cristalino Añejo
$16.00
Komos Anejo Cristalino
$13.00
Komos Extra Anejo
$35.00
Komos Reposado Rosa
$13.00
Patsch Anejo
$15.00
Patsch Reposado
$14.00
DBL Rail Tequila
$8.50
DBL 21 Seeds Cucumber Jalapeno
$11.00
DBL 21 Seeds Orange
$11.00
DBL 818 Tequilla Blanco
$14.00
DBL 1800 Coconut
$11.00
DBL Don Julio Silver
$15.00
DBL Cincoro Anejo
$20.00
DBL Cincoro Blanco
$15.00
DBL Cincoro Reposado
$17.00
DBL Clase Azul
$27.00
DBL Don Fulano Anejo
$17.00
DBL Don Fulano Reposado
$14.00
DBL Casamigos Anejo
$15.00
DBL Casamigos Blanco
$13.00
DBL Casamigos Mezcal
$15.00
DBL Casamigos Reposado
$14.00
DBL Espolon Blanco
$11.00
DBL Teremana Blanco
$11.00
DBL Teremana Reposado
$12.50
Gin
Rail Gin
$5.50
Beefeater
$9.00
Bombay Saphire
$9.00
Empress
$9.00
Hendricks
$9.00
Malfy
$8.50
Monkey 47
$17.00
Rehorst
$9.00
Sipsmith Strawberry
$8.00
Tangueray 10
$11.00
Tanqueray
$8.50
The Botanist
$9.00
Yuzugin
$8.00
DBL Rail Gin
$7.50
DBL Beefeater
$12.00
DBL Bombay Saphire
$12.00
DBL Empress
$12.00
DBL Hendricks
$12.00
DBL Tanqueray
$11.50
DBL Malfy
$11.50
DBL Monkey 47
$20.00
DBL Rehorst
$12.00
DBL Sipsmith Strawberry
$11.00
DBL Tangueray 10
$14.00
DBL The Botanist
$12.00
DBL Yuzugin
$11.00
Scotch/Brandy
Aberlour 12 yr
$11.00
B & B
$10.00
Brightwood Apple Brandy
$10.00
Dewars
$8.00
Glen Moray 15 yr
$14.00
Glenfiddich 12 yr
$12.00
Glenlivet 12yr
$14.00
Glenmorangie 10 yr
$11.00
Grand Marnier
$10.00
Johnnie Walker Black
$9.00
Johnnie Walker Red
$9.00
Korbel
$7.00
Lagavulin 12 yr
$11.00
Lagavulin 16 yr
$15.00
Macallan 15 yr
$20.00
Rail Christian Brothers
$6.50
Remy Martin
$12.00
The Balvenie 12 yr
$11.00
Hennessy
$15.00
The Dalmore
$13.00
DBL Aberlour 12 yr
$14.00
DBL Glen Moray 15 yr
$17.00
DBL Glenfiddich 12 yr
$15.00
DBL Dewars
$11.00
DBL Glenmorangie 10 yr
$14.00
DBL Lagavulin 12 yr
$14.00
DBL Johnnie Walker Black
$12.00
DBL Johnnie Walker Red
$12.00
DBL Lagavulin 16 yr
$18.00
DBL Macallan 15 yr
$23.00
DBL The Balvenie 12 yr
$14.00
DBL Rail Christian Brothers
$9.50
DBL B & B
$13.00
DBL Brightwood Apple Brandy
$13.00
DBL Korbel
$10.00
DBL Grand Marnier
$13.00
DBL Remy Martin
$15.00
Liqueurs
Amaretto
$6.00
Baileys
$8.50
Campari
$8.00
Chambord
$9.00
Cointreau
$8.00
Drambuie
$8.50
Frangelico
$9.00
Godiva White
$8.00
Fernet
$7.00
Jagermeister
$6.00
Kahlua
$8.00
Lemoncello
$8.00
Melon Liquor
$6.00
Pama
$7.50
Pimms No 1
$7.50
Disaronno
$8.00
Dorda Chocolate
$8.00
Dorda Salted Caramel
$8.00
Fireball
$6.00
Presidential 20 YR Tawny Port
$15.00
Presidential Ruby Port
$8.50
Quinta Do Vallado 10 yr Tawny Port
$10.00
Rumchatta
$7.00
Sambuca
$8.00
Banana Liqueur
$6.00
Blackberry Brandy
$6.00
Wine
GLS Pinot Noir Castle Rock
$9.00
GLS Pinot Noir The Seeker
$9.00
GLS Malbec Ruta 22
$9.00
GLS Merlot Castle Rock
$9.00
GLS Cabernet Castle Rock
$9.00
GLS Pinot Noir Hob Knob
$9.00
GLS Pinot Noir Firesteed
$11.00
GLS Merlot Folie a Deux
$12.50
GLS Red Blend Conundrum
$10.00
GLS Red Blend Z. Alexander
$10.00
GLS Tuscan Castiglion del Bosco Dainero
$12.00
GLS Zinfandel Decoy
$11.00
GLS Cabernet Fran The Franc
$11.00
GLS Cabernet Caymus
$28.00
GLS Cabernet Decoy
$15.00
GLS Cabernet Layer Cake
$13.00
GLS Cabernet Routestock
$15.00
GLS Cabernet The Quilt
$18.00
GLS Cabernet Vina Robles
$12.00
GLS Featured Red
$12.00Out of stock
Sample
GLS Moscato Allegro
$9.00
GLS Pinot Grigio Lumina
$9.00
GLS Sauvignon Blanc Emmolo
$9.00
GLS Chardonnay Castle Rock
$9.00
GLS Chardonnay The Seeker
$9.00
GLS Brut Wycliff
$9.00
GLS Riesling Schlink Haus
$9.00
GLS Brut Prosecco
$12.00
GLS Riesling A to Z
$11.00
GLS White Blend Conundrum
$10.00
GLS Sauvignon Blanc Charles Krug
$10.00
GLS Sauvignon Blanc Kim Crawford
$11.00
GLS Rose Diora
$12.00Out of stock
GLS Rose Maison
$12.00
GLS Pinot Grigio Aqua di Venus
$12.00
GLS Chardonnay Mer Soleil
$10.00
GLS Chardonnay Ferrari-Carano
$12.00
GLS Featured White
$10.00Out of stock
Sample
BTL Pinot Noir Castle Rock
$28.00
BTL Pinot Noir Seeker
$28.00
BTL Merlot Castle Rock
$28.00
BTL Malbec Ruta 22
$28.00
BTL Cabernet Castle Rock
$28.00
BTL Bordeaux Blend Papillon OS
$117.00
BTL Cab Franc Freemark Abbey
$108.00
BTL Cabernet Cade Howell
$150.00
BTL Cabernet Cakebread Cellars
$115.00
BTL Cabernet Caymus
$120.00
BTL Cabernet Clos Pegase
$66.00
BTL Cabernet Decoy
$49.00
BTL Cabernet Double Diamond
$135.00
BTL Cabernet Duckhorn
$79.00
BTL Cabernet Fran The Franc
$42.00
BTL Cabernet Jordan
$92.00
BTL Cabernet Layer Cake
$48.00
BTL Cabernet Mercury Head OS
$165.00
BTL Cabernet Merryvale
$86.00
BTL Cabernet Monticello
$78.00
BTL Cabernet Mt. Veeder
$62.00
BTL Cabernet Palermo OS
$90.00
BTL Cabernet Penfolds 407
$92.00
BTL Cabernet Plumpjack
$160.00
BTL Cabernet Routestock
$52.00
BTL Cabernet Sequoia Grove
$69.00
BTL Cabernet Simi Landslide
$72.00
BTL Cabernet The Pact
$170.00
BTL Cabernet The Quilt
$70.00
BTL Cabernet Titus
$79.00
BTL Cabernet Vina Robles
$44.00
BTL Malbec Pascual Toso
$38.00
BTL Meritage The Mariner
$65.00
BTL Merlot Duckhorn
$62.00
BTL Merlot Folie a Deux
$46.00
BTL Pinot Noir Belle Glos
$54.00
BTL Pinot Noir BrewerClifton
$110.00
BTL Pinot Noir Cambria
$47.00
BTL Pinot Noir Firesteed
$36.00
BTL Pinot Noir Hob Knob
$34.00
BTL Pinot Noir Migration
$49.00
BTL Pinot Noir Sanford Terlato
$72.00
BTL Pinot Noir Slander OS
$79.00
BTL Red Blend 8 Years in the Dessert OS
$74.00
BTL Red Blend Conundrum
$39.00
BTL Red Blend Locations E
$39.00
BTL Red Blend Machete OS
$95.00
BTL Red Blend Prisoner
$69.00
BTL Red Blend Z. Alexander
$42.00
BTL Super Tuscan Dainero
$39.00
BTL Sirah Vina Robles
$46.00
BTL Syrah Plumpjack
$135.00
BTL Zinfandel Decoy
$44.00
BTL Zinfandel Klinker Brick
$36.00
BTL Featured Red
$98.00
BTL Abstract
$62.00
Captain Feature
$98.00
BTL Waterbrooke Melange Red Blend
$45.00
BTL Miro Cabernet
$75.00
BTL Moscato Allegro
$28.00
BTL Pinot Grigio Lumina
$28.00
BTL Sauvignon Blanc Emmolo
$28.00
BTL Chardonnay Castle Rock
$24.00
BTL Chardonnay The Seeker
$28.00
BTL Brut Wycliff
$30.00
BTL Brut Prosecco
$12.00
BTL Brut Moet & Chandon
$75.00
BTL Brut Veuve Clicquot
$95.00
BTL Riesling Schlink Haus
$25.00
BTL Riesling A to Z
$32.00
BTL Riesling Roaming Dog
$36.00
BTL White Blend Conundrum
$30.00
BTL Sauvignon Blanc Vavasour
$32.00
BTL Sauvignon Blanc Charles Krug
$30.00
BTL Sauvignon Blanc Loveblock
$39.00
BTL Sauvignon Blanc Cade
$54.00
BTL Sauvignon Blanc Kim Crawford
$39.00
BTL Rose Diora
$39.00
BTL Rose Maison
$44.00
BTL Pinot Grigio Aqua di Venus
$44.00
BTL Pinot Grigio Colli Orientali by Terlato
$45.00
BTL Chardonnay Mer Soleil Unoaked
$32.00
BTL Chardonnay Wente
$36.00
BTL Chardonnay Rombauer
$65.00
BTL Chardonnay Ferrari-Carano
$44.00
BTL Chardonnay Decoy
$49.00
BTL Chardonnay Mannequin OS
$57.00
BTL Chardonnay Plumpjack
$115.00
BTL Featured White
$40.00
Beer
Ayinger Dopplebock
$8.50
Bells Two Hearted
$5.50
Blue Moon
$5.00
Blueberry Hard Seltzer
$8.00
Bud
$4.25
Bud Light
$4.25
Chimay
$12.00Out of stock
Ciderboys First Press
$5.00
Coors Light
$4.25
Corona
$5.00
Dogfish Head 90 Minute
$6.00
Guiness
$6.50
Hacker Pschorr
$6.00
Hawaiian Hammer IPA
$7.00
Heineken
$5.50
High Noon Seltzer
$5.00
Hoegaarden
$6.50
Chocolate Lab Porter
$6.00
Krombacher N/A
$5.50
Lake Front River Stein
$6.00
Lakefront IPA
$6.00
Leffe Brown
$7.00
Michelob Ultra
$4.25
Miller High Life
$4.25
Miller Lite
$4.25
Modelo Negra
$5.00
Moostache Milk Stout
$7.00Out of stock
New Glarus Staghorn
$5.00Out of stock
New Glarus Fat Squirrel
$5.00
Pilsner Urquell
$6.00Out of stock
Potosi Lemon Shandy
$5.00Out of stock
Spotted Cow
$5.00
Sprecher Triple Abbey
$6.00Out of stock
Stella Artois
$6.00
Weise'n Shine
$7.00
Youngs Chocolate Stout
$7.00
Lakefront Brewery GF New Grist
$5.00
New Glarus Kid Kolsch
$5.00
Kentucky Bourbon Barrel Ale
$6.00
N/A Beverages
Coke
$2.00
Diet Coke
$2.00
Lemonade
$2.00
Sprite
$2.00
Sprite Zero
$2.00
Soda Water
$2.00
Tonic
$2.00
Iced Tea
$2.00
Sour
$2.00
Kiddie Cocktail
$2.00
Arnold Palmer
$2.00
Freddies Root Beer
$3.50
Ginger Ale
$2.50
Ginger Beer
$2.50
Red Bull (Can)
$5.00
Coffee
$2.00
Decaf Coffee
$2.00
Hot Tea
$2.00
Cranberry Juice
$2.50
Orange Juice
$2.50
Apple Juice
$2.50
Grape Juice
$2.50
Pineapple Juice
$2.50
Milk
$2.50
San Pelligrino
$4.00
Water
Mocktail
$6.00
Virgin Bloody Mary
$4.00
All hours
|Sunday
|5:00 am - 3:45 am
|Monday
|5:00 am - 3:45 am
|Tuesday
|5:00 am - 3:45 am
|Wednesday
|5:00 am - 3:45 am
|Thursday
|5:00 am - 3:45 am
|Friday
|5:00 am - 3:45 am
|Saturday
|5:00 am - 3:45 am
Casual Fine Dining! Come in and Enjoy!
Location
116 East Walworth Avenue, Delavan, WI 53115
