FOOD

Starters - Veg

Cut Mirchi

$4.99

Batter fried stuffed hot peppers, garnished & served with chutney.

Spinach Pakoda

$7.99

Fresh spinach leaves coated in a flavorful gram flour batter

Gobi-65

$8.99

Cauliflower florets marinated in south Indian masala and deep fried

Gobi Manjurian

$10.99Out of stock
Veg Spring roll (3pcs)

$4.99

slender rolls are packed with a medley of farm-fresh vegetables, seasoned to perfection

Veg Samosa (2 PCS)

$4.99

Crispy shells filled with fresh veggies and aromatic spices.

Chilli Paneer

$11.99Out of stock

Cottage cheese tossed in soy chili sauce & spices

Starters - Non Veg

Chicken pepper fry

$11.99

Marinated chicken cooked in traditional South Indian style with freshly ground black peppers and spices

Chilli chicken

$11.99Out of stock

Batter fried chicken cubes sautéed with spicy onions & red chili sauce

Goat Chukka

$15.99

Pieces of goat (with bone) cooked in traditional South Indian style with spices.

Chicken 65

$9.99

Boneless cubes of chicken marinated with blend of Indian spices, deep friend. Popular Indian bar room snack.

Sea Food

Royal Veppudu

$14.99Out of stock

Deep-fried shrimp with sautéed chilies

Tawa Fish fry

$14.99

marinated wild caught fish is shallow-fried on a griddle until crispy and golden

Madras Fish curry

$13.99Out of stock

Spicy, tangy curry sauce with coconut milk and aromatic spices.

Shrimp kurma

$15.99

Pieces of shrimp simmered in chef’s special south Indian sauce made with coconuts

Shrimp Chettinad

$15.99

Shrimp cooked with South Indian hot sauce of freshly ground homemade spices.

Biryani

Hyderabad Chicken Dhum Biryani

$13.99

Uniquely layered Hyderabadi biryani (Persis) cooked in a traditional Nawabi way then garnished with egg, onion and lemon

Vijayawada Boneless Chicken Biryani

$14.99

Basmati rice cooked with tender chunks of chicken, blended with herbs and spices then garnished with egg, onion and lemon

Goat ghee roast Biryani

$16.99

Fragrant Indian rice dish with tender goat meat marinated in ghee and spices.

Egg Biryani

$11.99

Basmati rice cooked with egg, herbs, spices and garnished with onion and lemon

Paneer Biryani

$12.99
Shrimp Biryani

$15.99

Biryani prepared with Shrimp then garnished with egg, onion and lemon

Veg Biryani

$10.99

Tandoor

Chicken Tikka Kebab

$13.99

Boneless chunks of chicken marinated with North Indian spices & cooked to taste & grilled.

Malai Chicken Tikka

$13.99

Tender chicken pieces marinated in a creamy mixture of malai (cream), yogurt, and aromatic spices.

Paneer Tikka

$12.99

Diced homemade Indian cottage cheese marinated in yogurt, skewered in the oven with onions, tomatoes and bell peppers

Tandoor Shrimp

$14.99

Spiced shrimp cooked in a clay oven, resulting in a smoky, flavorful, and tender seafood dish.

Tandoori Chicken

$13.99

Boned chicken marinated with Kashmiri red chilies, yogurt and herbs & grilled

Bread

Plain Naan

$2.99

Leavened white flour bread baked from clay oven

Butter Naan

$3.49

Leavened white flour bread baked from clay oven spread with butter

Garlic Naan

$3.99

Leavened white flour bread topped with garlic baked in clay oven

Bullet Naan

$3.99

spicy Indian bread stuffed with fiery chili peppers and herbs.

Tandoori Roti

$3.99

Unleavened whole-wheat flour bread baked in the tandoor oven

Malabar Parota

$3.99

Flaky, layered Indian flatbread made with flour and ghee, crispy on the outside and soft inside.

Desserts

Gulab Jamoon

$3.99

Golden- fried dumplings of milk pastry are soaked in sweet, saffron enriched syrup and served hot.

Rasamalai

$3.99

Sweet dumplings of cottage cheese served in chefs special sweetened flavored milk, garnished with pistachio and almonds

Rava Kesari

$3.99Out of stock

Sweet Indian dessert with semolina, saffron, and cardamom.

Side Orders

Mint Chutney

$1.99

Tangy, spicy condiment with fresh mint, herbs, and spices.

Tamarind Chutney

$1.99

Yogurt-based condiment with herbs and spices, a cooling side dish in Indian cuisine.

Raitha

$1.99
Salan

$1.99

Spicy Indian gravy with peanuts, sesame, coconut, and tamarind

White Rice

$3.99

versatile and neutral-flavored staple food made from polished rice grains.

Veg Entrees

Paruppu Thalippu

$9.99

Lentils, seasoned with aromatic spices, creating a flavorful and fragrant delight.

Veg Chettinad

$12.99

Mixed fresh vegetables simmered in homemade special Chettinadu sauce.

Bhindi Masala

$12.99

Cut bhindi, stir-fried tempered with mustered oil, red chilies, onion & turmeric powder

Navaratna Kuruma

$13.99

Rich and creamy curry featuring nine assorted vegetables, nuts, and aromatic spices, blend of flavors and textures.

Methi Muttur Panneer

$13.99

Indian cottage cheese combined with green peas in a rich creamy sauce

Kadai Paneer

$13.99

Cubes of Indian cottage cheese cooked with cubes of onions, tomatoes, peppers and kadai masala.

Paneer Butter Masala

$13.99

Creamy Soft paneer cubes bathed in a luxurious, tomato-based gravy,

Aloo Gobi Masala

$12.99

Cauliflower and potatoes cooked in a blend of tomato & Cumin flavor curry sauce.

Saag Paneer

$13.99

Tender paneer cubes embraced by a vibrant spinach-based sauce

Non Veg Entrees

Chicken Chettinad

$13.99

Chicken cooked with south Indian hot sauce of freshly ground homemade spices.

Kadai Chicken

$13.99

Cubes of chicken, pepper, tomato and onion are blended in brown onion & gravy.

Chicken Tikka Masala

$14.99

Cubes of chicken roasted in a clay oven cooked with mildly spiced creamy tomato gravy.

Butter Chicken

$14.99

Tandoor chicken peeled and cooked in a rich tomato flavored butter sauce.

Chicken Mugalai

$14.99

Succulent chicken in a sumptuous, spice-infused creamy gravy

Goat Chettinad

$16.99

Goat cooked with south Indian hot sauce of freshly ground homemade spices.

Lamb Chettinad

$16.99

Lamb cooked with south Indian hot sauce of freshly ground homemade spices.

Goat Saag

$16.99Out of stock

Boneless pieces of goat cooked in chopped spinach flavored by garlic and finished with cream.

Hyderabadi Mutton curry

$16.99

Goat cooked with roasted coconut, peanut, sesame seed, garam masala & red chilies

Mutton Rogan josh

$16.99

Aromatic goat dish of Kashmiri origin

Lamb Tikka Masala

$16.99

Cubes of lamb meat roasted in a clay oven cooked with mildly spiced creamy tomato gravy

Lamb Saag

$16.99

Rich boneless lamb cubes cooked with fresh spinach

Lamb Kadai

$16.99

Cubes of Lamb, pepper, tomato and onion are blended in brown onion & gravy.

BAR

Beer

Haywards 5000 - lb

$11.99
Flying horse - lb

$10.99
Maharaja - lb,sb

$6.99
Corona - lb,sb

$5.99
Modelo - sb

$5.99
Blue moon - sb

$6.49
Taj Mahal - lb,sb

$10.99

Wine

Wine glass

$6.99
Wine bottle

Wine bottle

Hot drinks

Jack Daniels

$9.00
Black label

$10.00
Jameson

$10.00
Red label

$9.00
Glenlivet

$12.00
Glenfiddich

$14.00

BEVERAGES

Mango Lassi

$3.99

Creamy and sweet Indian drink blending ripe mangoes with yogurt and spices.

Masala Chai

$1.99

Spiced Indian tea with black tea, aromatic spices, milk, and sugar.

Madras Coffee

$2.99

Strong South Indian coffee brewed with dark roasted beans and chicory, served with hot milk and sugar.

Sodas

$1.49

Carbonated, sweetened beverages in various flavors.

Bottled Water

$1.49

Purified and packaged drinking water

Fresh Lime Soda

$2.99

Bubbly drink made with lime juice and soda water.

WEEKEND SPECIALS

Weekend Special

JP's Chicken Biryani

$13.99

Basmati rice cooked traditionally with tender chunks of chicken, blended with herbs and spices then garnished with egg, onion and lemon

JP's Mutton Biryani

$15.99
Hyderabad Goat Dhum Biryani

$15.99Out of stock