JP's Biryani
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
The Idea of JP's Biryani came about from the group of cricket players and their love for biryani. During weekly team gatherings players would often bring homemade biryani to share. As they sample different varieties it became clear that JP's Chicken and Mutton/Lamb Biryani was a stand out favorite. As requests for JP to cook biryani for family events began to increase the group saw an opportunity to create a convenient way for people to order his delicious biryani, And thus JP Biryani was born, We welcome you to join us and enjoy the taste of JP's Biryani and all other authentic Indian dishes.
Location
9825 Chapel Hill Road, Unit F, Morrisville, NC 27560
