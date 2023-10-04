Dinner Menu

Appetizers

Kai Lettuce Wraps

$12.00

Korean Fried Chicken

$10.00

Extra crispy chicken wings tossed in your choice of sauce

Soup Dumplings

$12.00

Steamed dumplings filled with a savory chicken and pork broth and filling

Fried Scallion Pancakes

$8.00Out of stock

Korean style crispy pancakes with long cut green scallions

Mini Bao Buns

$14.00Out of stock

Bahn Mi style, pickled daikon radish and carrots with cilantro, sliced cucumbers and sriracha mayo

Korean Cheese Corn Skillet

$8.00

Sweet cirb and diced onions tossed in sriracha mayo and condensed milk. Baked with gouda and mozzarella cheese, topped with spring onions and parsley

Blackened Garlic Shrimp

$10.00

Soups

Soybean Medley CUP

$5.00

Soybean Medley BOWL

$8.00

Chinese Onion CUP

$6.00Out of stock

French onion soup with shiitake mushrooms, brisket, crispy wontons, baked with provolone cheese

Chinese Onion BOWL

$10.00Out of stock

Kimchi Stew CUP

$8.00

Kimchi cooked with Kielbasa sausage, ham, mixed vegetables in a spicy and tangy red pepper garlic broth

Kimchi Stew BOWL

$12.00

Spicy Silk Tofu CUP

$6.00

Extra soft tofu, brisket, mixed vegetables, in a spicy and tangy red pepper broth and poached egg

Spicy Silk Tofu BOWL

$10.00

Salads

Vietnamese Noodle Salad

$14.00

Iceberg lettuce with pickled daikon, carrots, cilantro, limes, fresh jalapenos, grilled pork, mini fried spring rolls, rice noodles, with a chili garlic vinaigrette

Sesame Ginger Salad

$14.00

Chopped Romain lettuce with grilled lemon grass chicken, garlic croutons, sliced asian pears, with a sesame ginger dressing topped with shredded parmesan

Kai Salad

$12.00Out of stock

Rice Dishes

Kimchi Fried Rice

$15.00

Caramelized Kimchi sauteed with diced ham, carrots, onions, peas, corn, topped with a slice of Gouda cheese and a sunnyside egg

Bibimbap

$15.00

Jasmine rice with mixed vegetables, Bulgogi ribeye meat, tossed in a roasted sesame red pepper sauce, topped with a sunnyside egg

Brisket Fried Rice

$16.00

Jasmine fried rice with eggs, carrots, onions, peas, corn, fresh jalapenos, and thick sliced brisket

Asian Pot Roast

$14.00

Slow cooked Korean gravy with carrots, onions, red potatoes, steak bited over Jasmine rice

Noodle Dishes

Glass Island Noodles

$14.00

Korean Street Ramen

$12.00

Black or Red Shin Ramen with your choice of 4 toppings

Phozilla Noodle Soup

$24.00

Thin Udon noodles with braised short ribs, cilantro, onions, fresh jalapenos, served in a viet pho broth

Mia's Favorite (Jajangmyeon)

$14.00

This pasta tossed in a sweet and savory soy sauce with diced onions, zucchini, pork and topped with fresh thinly sliced cucumbers

Entrees

King Katsu Plate

$18.00

Deep fried pork cutlet Japanese style with a sweet Tonkatsu sauce with steamed Jasmine rice side of Asian salad

KBBQ Short Ribs (Galbi)

$20.00

Grilled tri-bone beef ribs KBBQ style with assorted vegetable tapas and steamed Jasmine rice

KBBQ Sliced Ribeye (Bulgogi)

$20.00

Thin sliced ribeye steak KBBQ style with caramelized onions, green peppers, served over fried blooming onion, and red lettuce and pickled garlic to wrap with spicy Korean dipping sauce

MAD Korean Tacos (Mojo Aint Dead)

$18.00

KBBQ style tacos with cheese corn, caramelized kimchi, red and green onions, cilantro, limes, and sriracha sour scream

Army Base Hot Pot

$22.00

Hot Pot style spicy red pepper garlic broth, mixed vegetables, ramen noodles, sausage, ham, Kielbasa, long cut scallions

Mackarel Rolls

$18.00Out of stock

Kai BBQ Ribs

$16.00

Desserts

Korean Shaved Ice (Patbingsu)

$12.00Out of stock

Shaved ice topped with assorted fruits, mochi bites, and sweet red bean sauce and condensed milk

Matcha Fried Ice Cream

$10.00Out of stock

Matcha Ice Cream fried inside a Chinese donut

Melon Bars

$8.00Out of stock

Korean melon bar popsicle

Beer Menu

Draft Beers

Bud Light

Mich Ultra

Miller Lite

Coorslight

Dos XXX Amber

Bottled Beer

Budlight

Mich Ultra

Corona

Corona Light

Coorslight

Dos XXX Lager

Modelo Esp

Millerlite

Sapporo

Kirin Ichiban

Yuengling

Heineken

Bluemoon

Angry Orchird

Wine Menu

Red Wine

House Merlot

$6.00

House Cabernet

$6.00

House Pinot Noir

$6.00

Tribute Cabernet (Glass)

$8.00

Tribute Cabernet (Bottle)

$22.00

Tribute Pinot Noir (Glass)

$9.00

Tribute Pinot Noir (Bottle)

$24.00

White Wine

House Chardonnay

$6.00

House Pinot Grigio

$6.00

Bonterra Chardonnay (Glass)

$12.00

Bonterra Chardonnay (Bottle)

$45.00

Rose All Day

$8.00

champagne

$6.00

Bottle Champagne

$20.00

Sake/Shochu

House Koshu Sake Glass

$7.00

Koshu Plum Wine Glass

$6.00

Koshu Plum Wine Bottle

$20.00

Choya Sparkling

Snow Beauty Nigori

Yobo Soju Luxe

Chiyonosono Shochu Glass

$12.00

Chiyonosono Shochu Bottle

$45.00

Kikkoman Plum Glass

$6.00

Kikkoman Plum Bottle

$22.00

Snow Maiden Nigori Bottle

$16.00

Koshino Junmai Glass

$15.00

Koshino Junmai Bottle

$45.00

Kinoene Yuzu Sake Glass

$15.00

Kinoene Yuzu Sake Bottle

$45.00

Niwa Bottle

$18.00

Happy Hour

Beer

Modelo

$5.00+

Lunch Menu

Entrees

BAHN Mi SUB

$14.00

LOCO MOCO

$15.00Out of stock

MINI BAO BUNS

$16.00Out of stock

K F C

$10.00Out of stock

KIMCHI FRIED RICE

$12.00Out of stock

KOREAN STREET RAMEN

$10.00

M.A.D. TACOS

$16.00

BRISKET FRIED RICE

$14.00Out of stock

SESAME GINGER SALAD

$10.00

KBBQ RIBS

$12.00Out of stock

Soft Drink

Soft Drinks

Coke

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Dr. Pepper

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Coke Zero

$3.00

Water