Kajiken

112 S B ST.

SAN MATEO, CA 94401

DRINKS

SOFT DRINKS

COKE

$2.50
DIET COKE

$2.50
SPRITE

$2.50
RAMUNE

$2.50

ABURASOBA (Takeout)

SIGNATURE

ORIGINAL ABURASOBA

$14.00

chashu, bamboo shoots, tokyo onions, seaweed

SPICY MINCED PORK ABURASOBA

$16.00

spicy minced pork, tokyo onions, bamboo shoots, seaweed, fish powder, chives, raw egg yolk (can sub poached egg or half ajitama)

KARAMEN SPICY ABURASOBA

$16.00

diced chashu, chili powder, crunchy garlic w/ chili oil, cabbage, chives, bean sprouts, and raw egg yolk (can sub poached egg or half ajitama)

KEEMA CURRY ABURASOBA

$14.50

curry minced pork, parsley, raw egg yolk (can sub poached egg or half ajitama)

ROAST BEEF ABURASOBA

$18.00

roast beef, crispy onions, green onions, chaliapin sauce, yogurt sauce, and raw egg yolk (can sub poached egg or half ajitama)

TANTAN ABURASOBA

$15.00

spicy minced pork, green onions, bean sprouts, bok choy, chili threads, sesame seeds

NIKUMORI MINCED PORK ABURASOBA

$17.00

spicy minced pork, pork belly slices, green onions, chili threads, raw egg yolk (can sub poached egg or half ajitama)

SHIO SALTED ABURASOBA

$14.00

chashu, bamboo shoots, tokyo onions, green onions, seaweed

MUSHROOM ABURASOBA

$15.00

shimeji, king trumpet mushrooms, spinach, tofu, and red onions (vegan ok)

APPETIZERS (Takeout)

KARAAGE

ORIGINAL KARAAGE

$9.50

with mayonnaise and lemon

OROSHI PONZU KARAAGE

$9.50

with grated daikon, green onions, and ponzu

WASABI MAYO KARAAGE

$9.50

with wasabi mayonnaise

SWEET & SPICY KARAAGE

$9.50

with sweet & spicy sauce, and chili threads

NANKOTSU KARAAGE

$9.50

TAKOYAKI

TAKOYAKI

$8.50

6 pieces of deep fried balls with octopus, okonomi sauce, mayonnaise, aonori, and bonito flakes

GYOZA

PAN FRIED GYOZA

$7.50

with ponzu sauce

DEEP FRIED GYOZA

$7.50

with ponzu sauce

BOILED GYOZA

$7.50

with ponzu & green onions

EDAMAME

SALTED EDAMAME

$5.50

with salt

PEPERONCINO EDAMAME

$5.50

with crushed red pepper

SESAME OIL EDAMAME

$5.50

with sesame oil

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Kajiken specializes in Aburasoba - soupless "ramen" that's flavored with special oils and sauce.

Website

Location

112 S B ST., SAN MATEO, CA 94401

Directions

