FOOD

APPS

Fire Rosted Okra

$12.00Out of stock

Crispy Shallots, ScotchBonnet powder, Lime Zest, Candied Cashews

Island Pan Roasted Scallops with grilled corn and chorizo

$21.00

Scotch bonnet oil, Creole Chimichurri, Epice butter

Signature Fries Deviled Eggs

$19.00Out of stock

Bacon-Tomato jam, Blackened Shrimp, Caviar

" Djondjon ", Black Rice boudin balls

$14.00

Goat, Whipped Goat cheese Aoili, Epices Gramolata

griyo

$16.00

Jerk wings 12

$20.00

ENTREES

Main

Coffee and Chili Rubbed Hangar Steak

$38.00

Yucca Puree and sauted Vegetables, coffee demi-glace

Show Roasted Half chicken with Cashews

$28.00

Creole Butter sauce, Caribean Vegetable, White Rice.

Coconut Butter Halibut

$32.00

Southern Style Succotash w/Okra, Corn, Tomatoes, Carrots

DESSERTS

Sousop And Coconut Panacota

$14.00

SIDES

white rice

$4.00

Tostones

$5.00

Maduros

$5.00

Djon djon Rice

$5.00

Side mix Vegetables

$4.00

Side Yucca Puree

$5.00

Fries

$3.00

SPECIALS

OX TAIL

$29.00

ARROZ CON GANDULES YELLOWTAIL

$35.00

CEVICHE MIXTO

$16.00Out of stock

SCALLOPS AND SHRIMP

HOOKAH

WATERMELON MINT

$40.00

BLUEBERRY

$40.00

MIX

$40.00

VIP PACKAGES

VIP 2 PEOPLE 1 BTL 1H1 APP

$300.00

VIP 5 PEOPLE 2 BTL 1 H 1 APP

$500.00

VIP 8 PEOPLE 2BTL 2 C 2 H 1APP

$800.00

DRINKS

LIQUOR

Titos

$10.00+

Grey Goose

$14.00+

Belvedeer

$15.00+

Bombay

$10.00+

Hendriks

$12.00+

Impress Gin

$15.00+

segrams

$6.00

Barcadi Superior

$12.00+

Barcadi Gold

$12.00+

Papas Pilar Dark

$12.00+

Barbancourt Silver

$10.00+

Barbancourt 3 Yr

$12.00+

Barbancourt 8 Yr

$15.00+

Pango Rum

$10.00+

Wray & Nephew

$10.00+

Appleton Estate 8 Yr

$15.00+

Appleton Estate

$12.00+

Malibu

$10.00+

Myers

$10.00+

Goslings

$10.00+

Don Q 7 Yr

$10.00+

Don Q Coco

$10.00+

Don Q Passion Fuit

$10.00+

Don Q 151

$10.00+

Don Q Silver

$10.00+

Sauza

$10.00+

Casamigos

$12.00+

Patron Silver

$15.00+

Patron Reposado

$15.00+

Glenlevit Caribbean

$15.00+

Johnny Walker Black

$15.00+

Jack Daniels

$10.00+

Makers Mark

$10.00+

Woodfort Reserve

$15.00+

Angels Envy

$20.00+

Basil Hayden

$20.00+

Hennesy

$15.00+

Remy Martin

$15.00+

1738

$15.00

remy xo

$20.00

BEER

Corona

$7.99

prestige

$5.00

heineken

$7.99

WINE

Dr Loosen Riesling

$10.00+

Wycliff bubbles

$10.00+

protea chenin blanc

$12.00+

protea cabernet sauvignon

$13.00+

Tapiz malbec

$13.00+

CLASSIC COCKTAILS

Painkiller

$12.00

Cuba Libre, Cuba

$12.00

Planters Punch, Jamaica

$12.00

Rum Runner, Islamorada

$12.00

Dark n Stormy, Bermuda

$12.00

Sky Juice, Bahamas

$12.00

SPECIALTY COCKTAILS

Coquito Bueno

$14.00

Sorrel Rum Punch

$14.00

Malanga Martini

$16.00

Uptown Kingston

$16.00

Island Nights

$14.00

Paradise Mojito

$14.00

Pango Sangria (Red)

$15.00

Tropical Sangria (White)

$15.00

The Signature

$16.00

Sweet Heat

$15.00

Florida Hurricane

$14.00

Escape to Paradise

$16.00

Caribeno

$14.00

zombie

$14.00

N/A BEVERAGES

Coke

$3.50

Sprite

$3.50

Diet Coke

$3.50

Ginger Ale

$3.50

Lemonade

$3.50

Sweet Tea

$3.50

Unsweet Tea

$3.50

San pellegrino

$5.00

Fresh coconut

$8.00

Cranberry Juice

$3.50

Pinneaple Juice

$3.50

Soursop

$6.00

Orange Juice

$3.50

Bottle Water

$3.00

SIGNATURE COCKTAILS

The signature

$16.00

Escape to Paradise

$16.00

Uptown

$16.00

Malanga Martini

$16.00

Sweet Heat

$15.00

Florida Hurricane

$14.00

Paradise Mojito

$14.00

Island Nights

$13.00

BOTTLE SERVICE

TITOS

$170.00

GREY GOOSE

$170.00

BLACK LABEL

$170.00

REMY

$175.00

HENNESY

$175.00

PATRON

$190.00

CASAMIGOS

$250.00

MOET

$200.00

DRINK OF THE DAY FRESH FRUIT

MARG

$15.00

MOJITO

$15.00

COLLINS

$15.00

Happy hour

Hh marg

$5.00

Hh corona

$5.00

Hh prestige

$5.00

Hh Mimosa

$5.00