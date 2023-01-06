  • Home
Kami-Koi Sushi Fusion 13816 Southwest 56th Street

No reviews yet

13816 Southwest 56th Street

Miami, FL 33175

sushi

Valentina Roll

$22.60

tempura shrimp avocado cream cheese

tiger maki

$18.60

tempura shrimp asparagus cream cheese

king salmon maki

$20.60

tempura salmon avocado scallion

trico maki

$21.60

hamachi salmon tuna cucumber

David Roll

$20.60

black rices panko shrimp torch eel

tuna volcano

$19.60

tuna cucumber top with tuna torch

Isabella Roll

$23.60

black bean puree roast pork avocado

Kami-koi Roll

$39.60

tempura lobster avocado asparagus

spicy tuna

$12.60

spicy tuna green tabiko spicy mayo

california maki

$10.60

kanikama cucumber avocado

Jb maki

$11.60

creamcheese avocado scallion

Kanizu tuna

$19.60

tuna avocado masago scallion asparagus

kanizu salmon

$17.60

salmon scallions red tabiko aji amarillo

kanizu

$16.60

kanikama ebi avocado green tabiko

crudo/ceviche

medai crudo

$23.60

medai with ponzu aji amarilo dot

tuna crudo

$22.60

marinared tuna with a sweet potato ponzu

hamachi ema ebi crudo

$25.60

hamachi emaebi tamate and bell paper redoction

tuna ceviche

$18.60

tuna cucumber avocado shiso scallions kimchee

medai ceviche

$21.60

medai chancho choclo sweet potato leche de trigre

Tuna Tataki

$18.00

nigiri/sashimi

tuna

$12.60

tuna rices

salmon

$10.60

salmon rices

hamachi

$11.60

hamachi rices

ema ebi shrimp

$14.60

ema ebi rices

ebi shrimp

$10.60

ebi rices

medai

$13.60

medai rices

eel

$12.60

eel rices

ikura

$13.60

ikura rices

steak

$16.60

steak rices

scallop

$17.60

scallop rices

octopus

$13.60

octopus rices

appetizer

chicken gyosas

$12.60

gyosas in a teriyaki reduction

octopus

$24.60

marinared octopus in a boniato puree

pork bao bun

$13.60

teriyaki pork spicy mayo and piko cucumber and red onion

oyster 6

$19.60

oyster

oyster 12

$35.60

oyster

tuna tartare

$16.60

tuna tartare sushi rice wonton

steak tartare

$17.60

red onion capers kimchee soy sauce

mix tempura app

$21.60

tempura shrimp calamari softshell crab

soup and salad

cesar salad

$14.60

romaine crouton crouton parmesan

ginger salad

$10.60

romaine cucumber carrot tomate

quinoa mango feta salad

$18.60

quinoa mango feta avocao cucumber

miso soup

$7.60

fish and miso

udon soup chicken

$13.60

veggies udon noodles chicken

udon soup shrimp

$18.60

shrimp veggies udon noodles

main courses

hamachi kama

$25.60

hamachi kama sauted vegetable

korean marinade chicken

$24.60

grill korean chicken with a puree voniato

beef yuki

$34.60

skirt steak asian sauce and sushi rices

kami koi sushi rices

$26.60

shrimp porkbelly skirt steak ginger garlic

RIB EYE

$44.60

bonito puree sauted veggies fry rices frenchfries mash potato

skirt steak

$35.60

bonito puree sauted veggies fry rices french fries mash potato

tomahawk

$97.60

bonito puree sauted veggies fry rices french fries mash potato

kids menu

fish finger

$11.60

fries fish finger

chicken finger

$11.60

fries ckicken finger

macaroni and cheese

$11.60

macaroni and cheese

sides

fry rices

$10.60

ginger garlic snow peas onion egg

french fries

$6.60

french fries

mash potato

$8.60

mash potato

bonitato puree

$9.60

boniato puree

sauteed veggies

$8.60

mushroom snow peas garlic onion

sushi rice

$5.60

sushi rices sesame seed

rice

$4.60

garlic butter rices scallions

dessert

Arros con leche

$7.00

chocolate moose

$7.00

Crema de vanilla

$7.00

Crema de mango

$7.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Location

13816 Southwest 56th Street, Miami, FL 33175

Directions

