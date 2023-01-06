Restaurant header imageView gallery

Kansas Chicken and Burger Nostrand Avenue

review star

No reviews yet

1032 Nostrand Avenue

Brooklyn, NY 11225

Order Again

Seafood

2 PCS Whiting Fish

$6.00

3 PCS Whiting Fish

$9.00

4 PCS Whiting Fish

$11.00

2PCS Whiting Fish & 3 PCS Jumbo Shrimp

$9.00

6 PCS Jumbo Shrimp

$6.00

9 PCS Jumbo Shrimp

$8.50

1 PC Fish

$3.00

Platters

2 Pcs Fried Chicken Platter

$10.00

Rice, Salad, and Soda

Beef Gyro Platter

$10.00

Rice, Salad, and Soda

Chicken Gyro Platter

$10.00

Rice, Salad, and Soda

2 PCS Whiting Fish Platter

$10.00

Rice, Salad, and Soda

Sides Combo

Popcorn Chicken Combo

$10.00

Fries & Soda

Mozzarella Sticks Combo

$10.00

Fries & Soda

Popcorn Chicken solo

$6.00

Sides

Small Fries

$3.50

Medium Fries

$4.00

Large Fries

$6.00

Curly Fries

$4.50

Potato Wedges

$6.00

Cheese Fries

$4.50

Honey BBQ Fries

$4.50

Onion Rings (10)

$3.50

Mashed Potatoes

$3.00

Cole Slaw

$3.00

Macaroni Salad

$3.00

Sweet Potato Pie

$3.00

Mozzarella Sticks (6)

$6.00

Mozzarella Sticks (9)

$8.50

Biscuit

$1.00

Buttermilk Biscuit

Popcorn Chicken solo

$6.00

Burger and Sandwiches

Cheeseburger

Cheeseburger

$7.00

100% Halal Beef Steak burger 5oz

Hamburger

Hamburger

$7.00

100% Halal Beef Steak burger 5oz

Double Cheeseburger

Double Cheeseburger

$9.00

100% Halal Beef Steak burger 5oz

Bacon Cheeseburger

Bacon Cheeseburger

$8.50

Mayo, Ketchup, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Pickles

Double Bacon Cheeseburger

Double Bacon Cheeseburger

$10.00

Mayo, Ketchup, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Pickles

Chicken Sandwich

Chicken Sandwich

$6.00

Mayo, Lettuce, Tomato

Spicy Chicken Sandwich

Spicy Chicken Sandwich

$6.00

100% Halal Fresh Chicken breast 4oz

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$7.00

Mayo, Ketchup, Lettuce, Tomato

Fish Sandwich

Fish Sandwich

$7.00

Lettuce, Tomato, Cheese, Tartar Sauce

Chicken Gyro

Chicken Gyro

$7.00

Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, White Sauce

Beef Gyro

Beef Gyro

$7.00

Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, White Sauce

Philly Cheesesteak

Philly Cheesesteak

$8.00

Mayo, Ketchup, Onion, American Cheese

2 Chicken Sliders

$6.00

Mayo, Lettuce, Tomato

Chicken Pieces, Tenders & Family Meals

2 PCS Mixed Chicken

2 PCS Mixed Chicken

$5.00

100% halal, all nature crispy chicken. Served with side, drink, and biscuit

3 PCS Mixed Chicken

3 PCS Mixed Chicken

$6.50

100% halal, all nature crispy chicken. Served with side, drink, and biscuit

4 PCS Mixed Chicken

4 PCS Mixed Chicken

$9.50

100% halal, all nature crispy chicken. Served with side, drink, and biscuit

5 PCS Mixed Chicken

$12.00

6 PCS Mixed Chicken

$13.00

8 PCS Mixed Chicken

$17.00

10 PCS Mixed Chicken

$20.00

12 PCS Mixed Chicken

$24.50

16 PCS Mixed Chicken

$32.00
3 PCS Tenders

3 PCS Tenders

$6.00

Homemade Chicken Tenders 100%halal

4 PCS Tenders

$7.50

6 PCS Tenders

$10.50

9 PCS Tenders

$15.50

Extra Tenders

$1.99
6 PCS Mixed Chicken Family Meal

6 PCS Mixed Chicken Family Meal

$18.00

100% Halal Crispy Chicken served with 2 sides and 3 buttermilk biscuits

8 PCS Mixed Chicken Family Meal

8 PCS Mixed Chicken Family Meal

$25.00

100% Halal Crispy Chicken served with 3 sides and 4 buttermilk biscuits

12 PCS Mixed Chicken Family Meal

12 PCS Mixed Chicken Family Meal

$32.00

100% Halal chicken with 3 sides of choice and 5 Biscuits

16 PCS Mixed Chicken Family Meal

16 PCS Mixed Chicken Family Meal

$42.00

100% Halal chicken, served with 4 sides and 6 buttermilk biscuits

Original Wings

4 PCS Original Wings

$6.00

6 PCS Original Wings

$9.00

9 PCS Original Wings

$13.00

12 PCS Original Wings

$17.00

15 PCS Original Wings

$21.00

20 PCS Original Wings

$28.00

Hot Wings & Flavored Wings

4 PCS Wings

$6.00

6 PCS Wings

$9.00

9 PCS Wings

$13.00

12 PCS Wings

$17.00

Honey BBQ Wings

3 PCS Honey BBQ WIngs

$5.25

6 PCS Honey BBQ Wings

$10.50

9 PCS Honey BBQ Wings

$15.50

12 PCS Honey BBQ Wings

$19.99

Honey BBQ Mixed Chicken

2 PCS BBQ Chicken

$5.50

3 PCS BBQ Chicken

$7.50

4 PCS BBQ Chicken

$10.50

6 PCS BBQ Chicken

$15.00

Chicken Nuggets

6 Chicken Pcs Nuggets

$3.75

9 Pcs Chicken Nuggets

$5.50

12 Pcs Chicken Nuggets

$7.00

Extras

Ranch

$0.75

French Dressing

$0.75

Italian Dressing

$0.75

Thousand Island dressing

$0.75

Honey Mustard Dijon

$0.75

Cheese Sauce Cup

$0.99

Honey BBQ Sauce

$0.99

Bacon (Turkey 🥓)

$1.50

2 Slices of Turkey Bacon

Blue Cheese

$0.75

Balsamic Vinegar

$0.75

Drinks

Pepsi

$1.50

Water

$1.00

Coke

$1.50

Regular Lemonade 16oz

$1.50

Pink Lemonade 16oz

$1.50

Cheese Cakes

Plain Cheese Cake

$3.50

Strawberry Cheese Cake

$3.50

Red velvet Cake

$3.50

Chocolate Mousse Cake

$3.50

Carrot Cake

$3.50
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Kansas Chicken and Burger proudly serves delicious food to the greater Brooklyn community.

Website

Location

1032 Nostrand Avenue, Brooklyn, NY 11225

Directions

