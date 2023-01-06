Kansas Chicken and Burger Nostrand Avenue
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
Kansas Chicken and Burger proudly serves delicious food to the greater Brooklyn community.
Location
1032 Nostrand Avenue, Brooklyn, NY 11225
Gallery