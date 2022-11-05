Restaurant header imageView gallery

PLG CAFE

499 Rogers Ave

Brooklyn, NY 11225

Chai Latte
The Reuben
The Farm System

Breakfast Sandwiches

Smoked Salmon

$11.75

bagel w/ cream cheese, red onions, capers & lemon

Turkey & Cheese Croissant

$6.00

North Country Smokehouse Organic Turkey and Kerrygold White Cheddar cheese on a flaky butter croissant.

Avocado Toast

$12.50

on rye w/ cumin, chia, salt & pepper

Bagel

$2.00

Waffle

$9.50

Two sweet mini Belgium waffles

Waffle w/BE

$13.75

Two sweet mini Belgium waffles, two eggs, and a side of bacon.

Whitefish

$11.50

Blue Hill Bay Smoked Whitefish salad with your choice of bagel, capers, onions and lemon.

Sandwiches & Salad

Turkey Avocado

$12.25

on baguette: North Country Smokehouse Organic turkey, avocado, tomato, white cheddar & mayo

The Club

$11.75

on soft white: North Country Smokehouse Organic Turkey, bacon, mixed greens, tomato & mayo

The BLT

$9.75

on soft white, Applegate bacon, mixed greens, tomato & mayo

Tuna Melt

$11.75

on baguette, homemade tuna salad, avocado, cheddar & mayo

Tomato Mozzarella Pesto

$11.00

on baguette with balsamic vinaigrette

Veggie Hummus

$11.25

on ciabatta, hummus, goat cheese, avocado, cucumber, tomato, onion

Greek Salad

$13.25

organic mixed greens, roasted vegetables, olives, feta & hummus

The Reuben

$14.50

House cured & carved Corned Beef Brisket, white Irish cheddar, sauerkraut & dijon mustard on Rye

The Farm System

$14.50

on ciabatta: Joyce Farms Organic Chicken Thighs, bacon, white Irish cheddar, tomato, onion, mayo and pickled jalapeño

Crab Cake

$16.00Out of stock

SW Chix Wrap

$12.50

Your choice of a plain or spinach tortilla. Joyce Farms Organic Chicken Thighs, black beans, sweet corn, cheese, lettuce and chipotle Mayo.

Vegan Veg Bowl

$11.50

Fresh lettuce topped with avocado, tomatoes, cucumber, onion, vegan dressing and tortilla chips.

Zucchini Bowl

$12.00

Fresh lettuce topped with basil pesto zucchini noodles, chopped baked chicken, diced tomatoes, goat cheese and a dash of salt & pepper .

Side of Chips

$4.00

Side Salad

$9.00

Side of Roast Veggies

$6.00

Local seasonal roasted veggies

Pastries

Almd Choc Croissant

$4.75Out of stock

Almond Croissant

$4.25

Apple Cinnamon Cheese Danish

$4.50

Banana Bread

$3.75Out of stock

Vegan Banana Nut Muffin

$3.75Out of stock

Chocolate Croissant

$4.25

Cinnamon Roll

$4.50Out of stock

Cookies

$3.50

Croissant

$3.25

GF Chocolate Chip Almond Cookie

$3.25

Little Fudge Cake (V/GF)

$4.00

Muffin

$3.25

Pumpkin Loaf Slice (V)

$3.75

Scones/Biscuits

$3.50

Sweets

Annie's Gummy Snacks

$1.00

Baguette

$3.50

Banana

$1.00Out of stock

Cliff/Kind Bar

$2.75

Go-Go Squeeze Apple Sauce

$1.50

Granola Bowl

$8.50

Orange

$0.50

Parfait

$8.50

RX Bar

$3.50Out of stock

Breakfast Sides

Side of Bacon

$3.50

Side Toast

$3.00

Avocado

$3.50

Bacon and Avocado

$5.00

Coffee

PLG Drip Coffee

$2.25+

Iced Coffee

$3.75+

Cold Brew

$4.25+

Red Eye

$4.25+

Latte

$4.25+

Cappuccino

$4.25+

Americano

$3.50+

Mocha

$4.75+

Cafe au lait

$3.50+

Chai Latte

$4.25+

Hot Chocolate

$4.00+

Organic Tea

$3.75+

Small Cortado

$3.75

Small Macchiato

$3.75

Matcha Latte

$5.00+

Turmeric Latte

$5.00+

Small Espresso

$3.75

Homemade Lemonade

$3.75+

Coffee Refill

$1.00

Smoothies

Berry Bomb

$8.50

Strawberries, Raspberries, Blueberries, Banana

Mango Madness

$8.50

Mango, Strawberries, Banana

Green Machine

$8.50

Kale, Mango, Apples, Ginger, Banana

Tropical Thunder

$8.50

Pineapple, Mango, Banana

Purple People Eater

$8.50

Strawberries, Raspberries, Blueberries, Kale, Chia, Banana, Peanut Butter

Peanutbutter + Jelly

$8.50

Strawberries, Peanut Butter, Banana

Health Bomb

$8.50

Blueberries, Strawberries, Banana Turmeric and Ginger

Parfait Smoothie

$8.50

Mango, Banana 🍌, Yogurt, Granola, Honey.

Cooler Drinks

12oz Orange/Grapefruit Juice

$4.50

16oz Bottle Water

$1.50

16oz Orange/Grapefruit Juice

$5.50

8oz Bottle Water

$0.75Out of stock

Coconut Water

$3.75

Fever Tree Ginger Beer

$3.50

Ginger Shot

$5.50

Kids Apple Juice

$1.75

La Croix/Polar

$2.50

La Fermiere Yogurt

$3.75

Overnight Oats

$5.50

Red Jacket Apple Juice

$4.50

Ronny Brook Chocolate Milk

$3.75

San Pellegrino Soda

$3.00

San Pellegrino Sparkling Water

$2.75Out of stock

Spindrift

$3.00

Topo Chico Grapefruit

$2.75

Topo Chico Lime

$2.75Out of stock

Topo Chico Plain

$2.75

Turmeric Shot

$5.50

Saratoga Still Water 12oz

$3.00

Saratoga Sparkling Water 12oz

$3.00

Saratoga Still Water 28oz

$6.50

Saratoga Sparkling Water 28oz

$6.50

Retail

Corned Beef

$9.99+

Cheddar Bulk

$6.00+

Bag Of Coffee

$15.50

Baguette Retail

$4.00

Hummus Retail

$4.99+

Loaf Rye Retail

$8.00

Tuna Retail

$9.49+

Turkey Retail

$7.99+

Metal Straw

$3.00

Sunday 9:00 am - 5:00 pm
Monday 9:00 am - 5:00 pm
Tuesday 9:00 am - 5:00 pm
Wednesday 9:00 am - 5:00 pm
Thursday 9:00 am - 5:00 pm
Friday 9:00 am - 5:00 pm
Saturday 9:00 am - 5:00 pm
PLG serves coffee drinks, breakfast and lunch daily. We are a local favorite where you can experience the true flavor of Brooklyn. Stop by and say hello.

499 Rogers Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11225

