PLG CAFE
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|9:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Monday
|9:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Tuesday
|9:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Wednesday
|9:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Thursday
|9:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Friday
|9:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Saturday
|9:00 am - 5:00 pm
Restaurant info
PLG serves coffee drinks, breakfast and lunch daily. We are a local favorite where you can experience the true flavor of Brooklyn. Stop by and say hello.
Location
499 Rogers Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11225
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
El Rinconcito Mix Mexicano - 347 Empire Boulevard
No Reviews
347 Empire Boulevard Brooklyn, NY 11225
View restaurant