Sushi & Japanese

Kao Coral Gables 127 Miracle Mile

review star

No reviews yet

127 Miracle Mile

Coral GAbles, FL 33134

Order Again

Starters

Argentinian Empanadas

$5.00
Duck Dumplings

Duck Dumplings

$18.00Out of stock

Steamed and sautéed duck dumplings with pico de gallo, ponzu, and huancaina sauce

Grilled Octopus Appetizer

$26.00

Octopus steamed in soy sauce and blue tea, grilled and caramelized in brown sugar, garlic and green onions, served with roasted potatoes

Spring Rolls

$6.00

Vegetable spring rolls with orange-ginger sauce

Tiradito Ceviche

Tiradito Ceviche

$18.00

Tuna, salmon and glazed octopus in a Peruvian sauce

Ceviche

Ceviche

$18.00
Barbeque Ribs Appetizer

Barbeque Ribs Appetizer

$18.00

Tender pork ribs grilled in home-made whiskey barbeque sauce and a side of potato wedges - 3 Ribs

BAO Buns

BAO Buns

$10.00

Edamame

$7.00
Spicy Edamame

Spicy Edamame

$8.00

Steamed and sautéed in Asian sweet and spicy sauce

La Tablita Grill

La Tablita Grill

$22.00

Flap meat, chorizo, blood sausage, chimichurri and pico de gallo sauce

Lettuce Tacos

Lettuce Tacos

$12.00

3 UNITS

Tango Sliders

Tango Sliders

$15.00

Wagyu mini burger, cheddar cheese and aioli in a brioche bun with chimichurri on the side

Argentinian Chorizo

Argentinian Chorizo

$10.00

Argentinian chorizo served with a side of bread, pico de gallo and chimichurri sauce

Miso Soup

Miso Soup

$6.00

Green onions, tofu

Octopus Croquettes (6)

Octopus Croquettes (6)

$8.00

Sushi

Salmon Nigiri

$4.00

Tuna Nigiri

$4.00

Hamachi Nigiri

$4.00
Lima Platter

Lima Platter

$42.00

(15 p.) KAO Tempura, Volcano, Huancaina, Sashimis

KAO Evolution Platter

KAO Evolution Platter

$42.00

(15p.) Scallop Ceviche, Tiger, Crispy Salmon, Nigiris

Salmon Sashimi

$4.00

Tuna Sashimi

$4.00

Hamachi Sashimi

$4.00
Buenos Aires

Buenos Aires

$18.00

Rice, seaweed, salmon, avocado, cream cheese, shrimp and sesame sauce

California

$14.00

Rice, seaweed, krab, avocado and sesame seeds

Crispy Salmon

Crispy Salmon

$19.00

Panko fried roll, rice, spicy cream cheese, salmon, topped with spicy mayo

Dragon

$17.00

Rice, seaweed, tempura shrimp, avocado and spicy mayonnaise

Hamachi

Hamachi

$19.00

Rice, seaweed, krab with spicy mayo, hamachi, accompanied butter yuzu sauce

Huancaina

Huancaina

$18.00

Rice, seaweed, shrimp tempura, avocado, covered with salmon, huancaina sauce, tempura red flakes, sesame seeds, cilantro and lime

KAO Tempura

KAO Tempura

$18.00

Pako fried roll, rice, seaweed, tempura shrimp, Asian flavored cream cheese and honey mustard sauce

Rainbow

$17.00

Rice, seaweed, krab, avocado, salmon, tuna, white fish, and avocado cream

Scallop Ceviche (4 pieces)

Scallop Ceviche (4 pieces)

$18.00

Salmon, crispy sweet potatoes, cilantro, black caviar, covered with scallop ceviche

Tempura Shrimp

$17.00Out of stock

Rice, seaweed, tempura shrimp, tempura flakes and guacamole

Tiger

Tiger

$17.00

Rice, seaweed, shrimp tempura, avocado, salmon, tiger milk and tempura flakes

Volcano Roll

Volcano Roll

$18.00

Rice, seaweed, krab, avocado, sesame seeds, krab with spicy mayonnaise and eel sauce, togarashi and tempura red flakes

Main Course

Caesar Salad

Caesar Salad

$15.00

Croutons, parmesan cheese and home-made Caesar dressing

Chicken Teriyaki

Chicken Teriyaki

$23.00

Sautéed chicken in teriyaki sauce, served with mashed potatoes

Barbeque Ribs

Barbeque Ribs

$26.00

Tender pork ribs grilled in home-made whiskey barbeque sauce and a side of potato wedges - 6 Ribs

KAO Chicken

KAO Chicken

$26.00

10oz chicken marinated in miso mayonnaise and covered in our special KAO miso sauce with a side of asparagus

Branzino

Branzino

$45.00

16oz whole branzino with yuzu and herb-infused butter

Linguine Alfredo

Linguine Alfredo

$20.00

Creamy alfredo sauce over home-made linguine

BRANZINO FILETS 10/14/22 W/CARROT PURE/ SAUTEED BOK CHOY

$25.00

Fried Rice

Shrimp Chaufa

Shrimp Chaufa

$24.00

Peruvian-style rice wok, nikkei-style seared shrimp with scrambled eggs, sautéed vegetables, red onion and cilantro

KAO WOK

$19.00

Stir-fried rice with vegetables, sautéed in our home-made soy and oyster sauce

Grill

Parrillada Argentina

$79.00

Lamb ribs, Argentinian sausages topped with pico de gallo, blood sausages, grilled chicken topped with barbeque sauce, beef churrasco topped with chimichurri sauce, grilled vegetables, potato wedges and a side of French bread rolls

Argentinian Churrasco

$33.00

Flap meat steak 10oz, served with gourmet potatoes and a side of chimichurri sauce

Patagonian Lamb Ribs

Patagonian Lamb Ribs

$37.00

Patagonian lamb seasoned with salt, served with gourmet potatoes and a side of pico de gallo

Grilled Salmon

Grilled Salmon

$32.00

Grilled salmon 8oz with home-made pesto salad

New York Steak

$35.00

Seasoned with sea salt and black pepper, served with gourmet potatoes

Filet Mignon

Filet Mignon

$38.00Out of stock

Filet mignon 8oz served with herb-infused butter and a side of asparagus

Grilled Octopus

$42.00

Octopus 9oz steamed in soy sauce, grilled and caramelized in brown sugar, garlic, and green onions, served with roasted potatoes and grilled vegetables

Wagyu Burger

Wagyu Burger

$24.00

9oz Wagyu burger with cheddar cheese, red onions, lettuce, tomato, aioli, pickles, and smoked bacon, in a brioche bun

Kids

Mac & Cheese

$12.00

Home-made cheddar sauce over macaroni pasta

Grilled Chicken Kids

$12.00

Grilled chicken strips with French fries or mashed potatoes

Beef Kids

$14.00

Grilled steak strips with French fries or mashed potatoes

Sides

Mashed Potatoes

$6.00

Genuine potatoes, mashed until creamy with olive oil, butter and cream

Side Green Salad

$6.00

Mixed greens, cherry tomatoes, grated parmesan cheese with ginger dressing

Gohan

$5.00

White sushi rice topped with sesame seeds

Steamed Broccoli

$5.00

Grilled Veggies

$6.00

Potato Wedges

$7.00

Side Caesar Salad

$8.00

Croutons, parmesan cheese, home-made caesar dressing

Grilled Asparagus

$7.00

Plantain

$2.00

Dessert

3 Leches

3 Leches

$11.00

Sponge cake infused with evaporated and condensed milk and cream, topped with dulce de leche and Swiss meringue, dusted with cinnamon

Matcha Cheesecake

$13.00Out of stock

Cheesecake infused with matcha, on a chocolate crust and bathed in a white chocolate drizzle

Strawberry Mousse

Strawberry Mousse

$11.00

Delicate chocolate mousse topped with a rich berry reduction

Chocolate Mousse

Chocolate Mousse

$12.00

Flan Regular

$7.00

Sauces To-go

Spicy Mayo

$0.85

Eel Sauce

$0.85

Buenos Aires Sauce

$0.85

Passion Fruit Sauce

$0.85

Honey Mustard

$0.85

Siracha

$0.85

Ponzu

$0.85
All hours
Sunday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

A unique fusion restaurant that introduces South Florida into the world of Argentine-Japanese inspired dishes with some Peruvian flair

Location

127 Miracle Mile, Coral GAbles, FL 33134

Directions

Gallery
Kao Coral Gables image

