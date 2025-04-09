Karla's imageView gallery

Karla's

review star

No reviews yet

5 W Mechanic Street

New Hope, PA 18938

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Fried Chicken Sandwich
Basket of Fries
House Salad

Soup

French Onion

$11.00

Soup Of The Day

$7.00

Gazpacho

$10.00Out of stock

Salads

House Salad

$9.00

Mixed Greens with Red Onion, Cucumber & Tomato with a Thai Vinaigrette Dressing (Sesame Based)

Ceasar Salad

$13.00

Hearts of Romain, Creamy Homemade Dressing, Parmesan & Pecorino Cheese, Herbed Croutons

Spinach Salad

$16.00

Fresh spinach, pecans, candied bacon, raisin, green apple and goat cheese, date vinaigrette

Wedge Salad

$16.00

Caprese Salad

$17.00Out of stock

Watermelon Salad

$18.00Out of stock

Sandwiches

Fried Chicken Sandwich

$16.00

Fried chicken breast served with apple 'slaw and chipotle aioli on a brioche bun with a side of mixed greens and a pickle

Cheese Steak

$18.00

Shrimp Tacos

$17.00

Salmon Burger

$19.00Out of stock

Mahi Sand

$18.00

Chicken Special

$17.00Out of stock

Chicken BLT

$17.00

Tilapia Sandwich

$17.00

Special Burger

$18.00

BURGERS

Goat Cheese & Spinach Burger

$16.00

Cheddar & Bacon Burger

$17.00

Brie & Bacon Onion Jam Burger

$18.00

8 Oz Angus Burger topped with Brie Cheese and Homemade Bacon & Onion Jam

Short Rib & Fried Egg Burger

$18.00

Burger

$14.00

Turkey Burger

$18.00Out of stock

Salmon Burger

$18.00Out of stock

Fries

Basket of Fries

$8.00

Cajun Basket

$9.00

Entrees

Salmon

$30.00

Spice & panko crusted salmon served over vegetable risotto with pickle lemon zest

Seafood Pasta

$34.00

Pork Chop

$32.00

Half Chicken

$28.00

Monk Fish

$36.00

NY Strip

$35.00

Clams Over Pasta White

$24.00

Clams Pasta Red

$24.00

Turkey Meatballs

$22.00

Octo Pasta

$30.00Out of stock

Mac & Cheese (quart, served cold)

Quart of Mac & Cheese (served cold)

$15.00

Appetizers

Mac & Cheese

$15.00

Panko Crusted, For Two

Crispy Calamari

$15.00

Gorgonzola Bread

$8.00

Buffalo Wings

$16.00

Served with Blue Cheese & Celery

Baked Brie

$15.00

Toasted Almonds & Apricot Glaze. Served with Old Fashioned Bread.

Poutine Fries

$17.00

Coconut Shrimp

$17.00

Octopus Appetizer

$19.00

Clams White

$18.00

Clams Red

$18.00

Empanada Sampler

$15.00

Coffee

Coffee

$3.00

Decaf Coffee

$3.00

FREE COFFEE

Eggs & Favorites

2 Eggs Any Style

$7.00

3 Eggs Any Style

$9.50

Bagel Sandwich

$13.00

Smoked Salmon Sandwich

$13.00

Avocado Toast

$12.00

Chilaquiles

$16.00

Biscuits & Gravy

$13.00

Fruit Bowl

$8.00

Nina's Frangipane Waffle

$9.00

Karla's Breakfast

$10.50

French Toast & Pancakes

Plain French Toast

$8.00

Stuffed French Toast

$13.00

Plain Pancakes

$8.00

Lemon Ricotta Pancakes

$14.00

Omeletes

Bacon & Cheddar Omelete

$13.00

Meat Lover's Omelete

$15.00

Mechanic Street Omelet

$14.00

Vikki Loves Paris

$16.00

Three Pepper Omelet

$14.00

Make Your Own Omelet

$10.00

Sides

Sausage Patty

$4.00

Sausage Links

$4.00

Bacon

$5.00

Grilled Ham

$4.00

Pork Roll

$4.50

Fresh Fruit Bowl

$8.00

SMALL Fruit Bowl

$4.00

English Muffin

$2.00

Home Fries

$4.00

Toasted Bagel

$2.00
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Hello!

Location

5 W Mechanic Street, New Hope, PA 18938

Directions

Gallery
Karla's image

Similar restaurants in your area

Nektar
orange starNo Reviews
8 west mechanic st new hope, PA 18938
View restaurantnext
The Burgerly
orange star5.0 • 2
137 South Main St New Hope, PA 18938
View restaurantnext
John & Peter's
orange star4.5 • 544
96 S Main st New Hope, PA 18938
View restaurantnext
Liv and Charlies Real Food - 5 N Union St
orange starNo Reviews
5 N Union St Lambertville, NJ 08530
View restaurantnext
Metá Café
orange star4.9 • 25
15 Klines Court Lambertville, NJ 08530
View restaurantnext
Sprig & Vine Pure Vegetarian
orange starNo Reviews
450 Union Square Drive New Hope, PA 18938
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in New Hope

John & Peter's
orange star4.5 • 544
96 S Main st New Hope, PA 18938
View restaurantnext
The Burgerly
orange star5.0 • 2
137 South Main St New Hope, PA 18938
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near New Hope
Lambertville
review star
Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)
Doylestown
review star
Avg 4.2 (21 restaurants)
Pennington
review star
Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)
Newtown
review star
Avg 4.1 (16 restaurants)
Warminster
review star
Avg 4.2 (7 restaurants)
Warrington
review star
Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)
Southampton
review star
Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)
Langhorne
review star
Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)
Trenton
review star
Avg 4.5 (31 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston