Katie's Kitchen
565 Reviews
$$
623 N Wolf Rd
Des Plaines, IL 60016
Popular Items
Eggs And More
Two Eggs
Two Eggs w/ Bacon
Two Eggs w/ Links
Sausage Patty w/ Eggs
Canadian Bacon w/ Eggs
Ham w/ Eggs
Turkey Sausage w/ Eggs
Corned Beef Hash w/ Eggs
Corned beef hash topped with two eggs
Marinated Skirt Steak
Stuffed Portabella Mushroom
Biscuits And Gravy
Oatmeals
All Scrambled Up
Veggie Scrambler
Broccoli, onions, tomatoes, zucchini, asparagus, cheddar cheese.
Bacon And Cheese Scrambler
Crispy bacon, cheddar cheese.
Meat Lovers Scrambler
Pork sausage links, smoked ham, crispy bacon, cheddar cheese.
Feta Scrambler
Tomatoes, green peppers, spinach, onions, black olives, feta cheese.
Spinach Scrambler
Spinach, crispy bacon, tomatoes, mozzarella cheese.
Create Your Own Scrambler
Select 3 of the following ingredients: Bacon, hame, sausage, chorizo, canadian bacon , asparagus, zucchini, broccoli, tomatoes, mushrooms, onions, red peppers, spinach, swiss, feta, monterey jack, cheddar, mozzarella, american cheese.
Nested Up
Garden Nest
Spinach, red and green peppers, onions, mushrooms, cheddar jack cheese.
Santa Fe Chicken Nest
Santa fe chicken sausage, jalapeños peppers, green onions, tomatoes, asparagus, cheddar jack cheese.
Potato Nest
Crispy bacon, onions, cheddar jack cheese.
Brisket Nest
BBQ beef brisket, grilled onions, mushrooms, cheddar jack cheese.
Steak & Portabella Nest
Portabella mushroom, tomatoes, onions, cheddar jack cheese, marinated skirt steak on the side.
Omelets
Plain Omelet
Three egg omelet
Denver Omelet
Smoked ham, green peppers, onions, american cheese.
Garden Omelet
Broccoli, tomatoes, mushrooms, onions, cheddar cheese.
Spinach Omelet
Spinach, mushroom, feta cheese.
Pesto & Sun-Dried Tomato Omelet
Basil pesto, sun-dried tomatoes, Italian sausage, asparagus, asparagus, fresh mozzarella.
Avocado Omelet
Bacon, avocado, Monterey Jack cheese, topped with pico de gallo, sour cream.
Create Omelet
Choose three ingredients
Bacon & Cheese Omelet
Lk & Cheese Omelet
Ham & Cheese Omelet
Cheese Omelet
Pancakes And Oven Cakes
Short Stack (2)
Pancakes (3)
Homemade Potato Pancakes
Chocolate Chip Pancakes
Oatmeal Banana Chocolate Chip Pancakes
Multi-grain oatmeal, filled with bananas, chocolate chips.
Cannoli Pancakes
Filled with pistachios, layered with cannoli filling, drizzled with chocolate sauce.
Lemon Blueberry Ricotta Pancakes
Three homemade ricotta pancakes filled with fresh blueberries and topped with our homemade lemon curd.
Homemade Swedish Pancakes
Served with lingonberries.
German Pancake
*****Allow 30 minutes for this item!*****
Dutch Baby Pancake
*****Allow 30 minutes for this item!*****
Cinnabun Apple Pancake
*****Allow 30 minutes for this item!***** Our German batter, cinnamon apples, topped with vanilla cheese glaze.
Mini Apple Pancake
*****Allow 30 minutes for this item!***** Our german batter baked with cinnamon apples.
Apple Campfire Pancake
*****Allow 30 minutes for this item!***** Our German batter, apples, walnuts, maple-cinnamon sugar, drizzled with B&B Liqueur.
Peach Campfire Pancake
******Allow 30 minutes for this item****** Our German batter, peaches, walnuts, maple-cinnamon sugar, drizzled with B&B Liqueur
Large Apple Pancakes
**Allow 30 minutes for the following item** German batter baked with cinnamon apples.
Crepes
Powdered Crepe
Light and fluffy, covered in powdered sugar.
Cheese Blintzes Crepe
Double Chocolate Chip Crepe
White and dark chocolate chips, fresh strawberries, drizzled with chocolate sauce.
Katie’s Crepes
Walnut pieces filled with cannoli filling, topped with banana and Amaretto raspberry sauce.
French Crepe
Strawberries, Suzette sauce.
Grand Marnier Peach Crepe
Sliced peaches sautéed in Grand Marnier, cobbler mixture.
Brunch Crepes (2)
Filled with creamy spinach, scrambled eggs, topped with diced tomatoes, Canadian bacon bits, homemade hollandaise sauce. Served with two potato pancakes.
Oreo Crepes
Oreo crumbs filled with cream cheese, topped with chocolate sauce.
Homemade Belgian Waffles
French Toast
French Toast
Fresh whipped butter and powdered sugar.
Sticky Pecan
Grilled pecan roll, served with smoked ham.
Cinnamon Swirl
Fresh homemade cinnamon rolls lightly grilled and served with maple syrup and cream cheese glaze.
Nutella Stuffed French Toast
White bread stuffed with Nutella and bananas, topped with strawberries, bananas and wildberry sauce.
Lingonberry Stuffed French Toast
Multi-grain bread filled with lingonberries and bananas, grilled and topped with chocolate chips and powdered sugar.
Peaches and Cream French Toast
Stuffed with cream cheese, baked peaches, topped with cobbler mixture.
Skillets
Veggie Heaven Skillet
Asparagus, broccoli, zucchini, onions, tomatoes.
Ham Skillet
Smoked ham, green peppers, onions, Cheddar cheese.
Meat Lovers Skillet
Crispy bacon, smoked ham, pork sausage links, Cheddar cheese.
The Mount Skillet
Crispy bacon, portabella mushrooms, diced onions, Cheddar cheese.
Skirt Steak Skillet
Marinated skirt steak, diced onions, mushrooms, tomatoes.
Chorizo Skillet
Chorizo sausage, avocado, fresh jalapenos, pico de gallo, queso fresco.
Corned Beef Hash Skillet
Corned beef hash, onions, green peppers, Swiss cheese.
Create Skillet
Eggs Benedict
Eggs Benedict
Toasted English muffin, Canadian bacon, two poached eggs, homemade hollandaise sauce.
Portabella Benedict
Toasted English muffin, grilled portabella mushrooms, grilled tomatoes, two poached eggs, homemade hollandaise sauce, bacon bits.
Huevos Rancheros Benedict
Toasted English muffin, marinated skirt steak, avocado, two poached eggs, ranchero sauce, baked with Cheddar cheese.
Cubana Benedict
Toasted english muffin, ham, pulled pork, two poached eggs, homemade hollandaise, diced pickles.
Chorizo Benedict
Toasted English muffin, fried green tomato, chorizo, poached eggs, chimichurri hollandaise sauce, fresh jalapeño.
Breakfast Sandwiches And More
Breakfast Sandwich
Bacon or sausage, two fried eggs, American cheese on a New York bagel.
Breakfast Burrito
Scrambled eggs, chorizo sausage, tomatoes, onions, diced potatoes, Monterey Jack cheese wrapped in a flour tortilla and a side of salsa.
Fruit & Yogurt Bowl
Yogurt, granola, fresh fruit, served with raisin toast
Fried Green Tomato Breakfast Sandwich
Toasted ciabatta bread, fried green tomatoes, garlic aioli, arugula, two over hard eggs, bacon, mozzarella cheese, served with fresh fruit.
Breakfast Enchiladas
Three flour tortillas filled with turkey taco meat, scrambled eggs, onions, tomatoes and Monterey Jack cheese, topped with our homemade salsa verde, queso fresco and sour cream, served with fresh fruit.
On The Healthy Side
Veggie Breakfast Quesadilla
Choice of egg beater or egg whites, spinach, roasted red peppers, green onions, zucchini, tomatoes, Mozzarella cheese in a whole wheat tortilla served with fruit or tomatoes.
Northshore Egg White Scrambler
Turkey sausage, broccoli, onions, tomatoes, Mozzarella cheese. Served with choice of toast and fruit or tomato
Avocado Toast
Nine grain toast topped with avocado, cherry tomatoes and bacon, served with two eggs and fresh fruit.
Southwest Egg White Scrambler
Spicy chicken sausage, onions, tomatoes, cilantro, Mozzarella cheese. Served with choice of toast and fruit or tomato.
Healthy Breakfast
Choice of egg beaters or egg whites, three turkey sausage links, nine grain toast, fresh strawberries, bananas topped with yogurt, granola.
Senior Selection
All American Breakfast
One egg, two strips of bacon or sausage links, red diced potatoes made with onions, one slice of toast or pancake.
Senior Treat
1/2 plain belgian waffle, one egg, two sausage links.
Katie’s Senior Special
One slice of thick french toast, one egg, two slices of bacon.
Signature Sandwiches
Tuna Salad Sandwich
served on a bed of lettuce and tomato with your choice of bread.
Chicken Salad Sandwich
Chicken breast, celery and mayo, served on a bed of lettuce and tomato with your choice of bread.
Mom’s Sloppy Joe’s
Our homemade Sloppy Joe’s made with ground beef and our special BBQ sauce served on a bun.
B.L.T.
Turkey Club “Mike’s Way”
Roasted turkey, bacon, lettuce, tomato, mayo, served on your choice of toast.
Mike’s Corned Beef Sandwich
Corned beef, Dijon mustard, on seeded rye bread.
Cranberry Chicken Salad Sandwich
Celery, dried cranberries, almonds.
Bbq Pulled Pork
House smoked Pulled Pork, BBQ sauce, served on a bun.
Reuben
Hot corned beef, sauerkraut, Swiss cheese, thousand island dressing on marble rye bread
Katie’s Patty Melt
Charbroiled beef patty, caramelized onions, mushrooms, Cheddar cheese, BBQ sauce on marble rye.
Breadless Burger
Shredded lettuce, red onions, tomatoes, topped with beef patty, roasted red peppers, avocado, black olives and drizzled with ranch dressing.
Pesto Turkey
Roasted turkey, pesto mayo, spinach, tomato, mozzarella cheese, served on ciabatta bread.
Shrimp Tacos
Three flour tortillas filled with sautéed shrimp, cabbage, avocado, queso fresco, chipotle aioli, served with fresh fruit.
Steak Tacos
Albacore Melt Down
Create Your Own Burger
Charbroiled beef patty garnished with lettuce and tomato and your choice of 2 toppings. Choose from: Cheddar, American, Swiss, Mozzarella, Monterey Jack, Bacon, Onion, Mushrooms, Portabella Mushroom, Avocado.
Pick 2 Combo
Grilled Cheese Sandwiches
Chicken Fingers
Panini / Wraps
Triple Grilled Cheese Panini
American, Swiss and Mozzarella cheese, tomatoes, bacon.
Turkey Bacon Avocado Panini
Turkey with bacon, avocado, tomato, chipotle mayonnaise, red onion, Mozzarella cheese.
Chicken Marsala Panini
Chicken sauteed with Marsala wine, tomato, onion, fresh Mozzarella on Ciabatta bread.
Veggie Panini
Spinach, red peppers, zucchini, onions and tomatoes, flour tortilla, hummus, Feta cheese.
Katie's Wrap
Chicken tenders, Cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, Ranch dressing, wrapped in flour tortilla.
Chipotle Wrap
Choice of grilled chicken or turkey, chipotle aioli, avocado, black bean corn salsa, tomato, spinach, queso fresco, wrapped in flour tortilla.
Pork Carnitas Wrap
Pork carnitas, avocado, cheddar cheese, pico de gallo, fresh jalapeño, chipotle aioli, served in flour tortilla.
Salads
Cobb Salad
Charbroiled chicken breast or chilled roast turkey, hardboiled egg, avocado, carrots, bacon, tomato, black olives, Cheddar Jack cheese.
Fruit & Chicken
Fruit & Chicken Assorted fresh fruit, topped with homemade chicken salad, raisin toast.
Caesar
Romaine lettuce, Caesar dressing, croutons, Parmesan cheese.
Mediterranean Tuna Salad
White Albacore tuna, red onions, tomatoes, cucumbers, black olives, hardboiled egg, Feta cheese, Greek vinaigrette dressing.
Warm Goat Cheese Chicken
Fried Goat cheese patties, grilled chicken, sundried tomatoes, apples, cherry tomatoes, toasted almonds, balsamic dressing.
Chopped
Chicken breast, dried cranberries, apples, celery, crumbled goat cheese, served with raspberry vinaigrette dressing.
Southwest Chopped Salad
Romaine, black beans, corn, red onion, chicken, avocado, tortilla strips, cherry tomatoes and cheddar jack cheese, tossed in our southwest ranch dressing.
Sides
Thick Sliced Bacon
Ham Off The Bone
Canadian Bacon
Corned Beef Hash
Sausage Links
Sausage Patties
Turkey Sausage
Vegan Sausage Patty
Vegan Chorizo
Skirt Steak Ala
Homemade Hash Browns
Shredded Hash Browns
Toasted Pecan Roll
Cinnamon Roll
Toast
1pc Toast
French Fries
Bagel
Side Pancakes
Egg ala
Cup Of Soup
Bowl Of Soup
Quart Soup
Sweet Potato Fries
Tossed Salad
Side Caesar Salad
Weekly Salad
Side of Fruit
Fruit, Yogurt, Granola Tulip Cup
Fruit, Yogurt, Granola Cup
Cottage Cheese
Apples and Peanut Butter
Side Avocado
Side of Sauteed Veggies
Chicken Breast Ala
Hollandaise Sauce
Peanut Butter
Salsa
Sour Cream
Cream Cheese
Apple Sauce
Sausage Gravy
B&G Ala
BBQ Sauce
Ranch
Side of Tomatoes
Fresh Jalapenos
Pickled Jalapenos
Pico De Gallo
Two Scoops Chicken Salad Ala
Two Scoops Tuna Salad Ala
Chorizo
Cup of Fruit
Qt of Pulled Pork
Qt of Sloppy Joe
Qt of Tuna Salad
Qt of Chicken Salad
Qt of Cranberry Chicken Salad
Fried Green Tomato Ala
Side Chipotle Mayo
Side Of Yogurt
Side Mayo
Specials
2x2x2x2
Two eggs, two sausage links, two pieces of bacon and two crepes coated with graham crackers crumbs and filled with pumpkin cheese.
Pumpkin Pancakes
Three homemade pumpkin pancakes topped with warm apple filling and served with cinnamon butter.
Apple, Sweet Potato Brussels Hash
Roasted brussels sprouts, apples, sweet potatoes and apple maple chicken sausage, topped with two eggs and served with toast or pancakes.
Butternut Squash Nest
A layer of shredded potatoes filled with scrambled eggs, cheddar jack cheese, roasted butternut squash, onions, apples, pork sausage and kale, served with toast or pancakes.
Thanksgiving Benedict
Two mashed potato pancakes topped with our homemade sausage stuffing, roasted turkey breast, two poached eggs and topped with homemade hollandaise sauce, served with fresh fruit.
Thanksgiving Panini
Panini bread filled with grilled turkey, brie cheese, sliced pears and homemade cranberry sauce, served with sweet potato fries.
Hot Turkey Lunch
Hot sliced turkey breast topped with gravy, served with mashed potatoes, homemade sausage stuffing, cranberry sauce and corn bread with honey butter.
Weekend Specials
Pumpkin Crepes
Three homemade crepes coated with graham cracker crumbs and filled with our pumpkin cheese filling.
Spooky Nest
A layer of shredded potatoes filled with scrambled eggs, cheddar jack cheese, cranberry chicken sausage, spinach, mushrooms and grilled onions, served with toast or pancakes.
Wednesday Special
Brunch Package
Bakery
Scones (4)
Pumpkin And Ghost Cookies
4 Pak Chocolate Cookies
2pack Chocolate Chip
Candy Hands
Square Halloween Cookies
Cookie Kits
Steak Marinade
Holiday Tin Of Cookies
Grill Seasoning
Pumpkin Loaves
Cherry Pies
Unicorn /rainbow Cookies
2pak BOO Cookies
Pumpkin Pie
2 Pak Pretzel Rods
Turtle Pecan Cookies
2 Pak Apple Tarts
Apple Pies
6pak Halloween Cookies
Italain Chewes
Hot CocoA Cup
Hot Coco Thermal
Coffee Mugs
Rice Krispy
Easter Rice Krispy
Rainbow Cake
Strawberry Cake
Pumpkin Bread
Breakfast
Lunch
Juices & Milk
Smoothies
Milkshakes
Drinks
Coffee
Cold Brew
Hot Tea
Hot Chocolate
Iced Tea
Iced Chai
Peach Iced Tea
Raspberry Iced Tea
Pepsi
Diet Pepsi
Sierra Mist
Root Beer
Dr. Pepper
Lemonade
Fruit Punch
Refill Syrup
Toasted Almond Coffee
Mango Iced Tea
Chai Latte
Mocha
Latte
Cookies and Cream Frappe
Espresso
Hot Water
Vanilla Bean Frappe
Dirty Iced Chia Latte
Pumpkin Coffee
Pumpkin Cold Brew
Maple Cinnamon Latte
Caramel Apple Steamer
|Sunday
|6:30 am - 2:00 pm
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Tuesday
|6:30 am - 2:00 pm
|Wednesday
|6:30 am - 2:00 pm
|Thursday
|6:30 am - 2:00 pm
|Friday
|6:30 am - 2:00 pm
|Saturday
|6:30 am - 2:00 pm
623 N Wolf Rd, Des Plaines, IL 60016