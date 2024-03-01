Kava Roots - Billings
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy a healthy social alternative to your traditional bar setting
Location
928 Broadwater Ave, Billings, MT 59101
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
City Brew Coffee - Billings - 5th & Grand
No Reviews
1325 5th Street West Billings, MT 59101
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Billings
City Brew Coffee - Billings - Shiloh
4.5 • 263
802 Shiloh Crossing Boulevard Billings, MT 59102
View restaurant