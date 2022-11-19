A map showing the location of KB'S Texas BBQView gallery

KB'S Texas BBQ

review star

No reviews yet

180 Race Track Road

Unit I W Concessions

Oldsmar, FL 34677

Order Again

Sides

Potato Salad

$3.00

Coleslaw

$2.00

Fries

$2.50

Energy Drinks

Redbull

$3.50

Redbull Zero

$3.50

Redbull 12oz

$5.50

Juice

Snapple Watermelon Lemonade

$3.00

Welch's Fruit Punch

$2.00Out of stock

Welch's Orange Pineapple Apple

$2.00

Welch's Strawberry Kiwi

$2.00

Welch's Grape

$2.00

Soda

Bubly Grapefruit

$1.50

Bubly Lime

$1.50

Coke

$1.50

Coke Zero

$1.50

Diet Coke

$1.50

Diet Dr. Pepper

$1.50

Diet Pepsi

$1.50

Dr. Pepper

$1.50

Mt. Dew

$1.50

Mt. Dew Frost Bite

$1.50Out of stock

Mt. Dew Major Melon

$1.50

Orange Crush

$1.50

Pepsi

$1.50Out of stock

Rootbeer

$1.50Out of stock

Sprite

$1.50

Sunkist Cherry Limeade

$1.50

Mt. Dew Baja Blast

$1.50

Lemonade

$2.00

Water

Purified Water

$1.00

Breakfast

French Toast

$4.99

Egg Sandwich

$3.49

Snacks

Chicken Fries

$7.50

Brisket Fries

$8.50Out of stock

Pork Fries

$6.99

Wings

$7.99

Sandwiches

Chicken Sandwich

$7.50

Brisket Sandwich

$8.99Out of stock

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$7.50

Grilled Cheese

$2.99
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 11:00 am, 11:30 am - 3:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 11:00 am, 11:30 am - 3:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 11:00 am, 11:30 am - 3:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 11:00 am, 11:30 am - 3:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 11:00 am, 11:30 am - 3:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 11:00 am, 11:30 am - 3:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 11:00 am, 11:30 am - 3:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

180 Race Track Road, Unit I W Concessions, Oldsmar, FL 34677

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

