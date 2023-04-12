Main picView gallery

Kinoko

3524 Davis Drive

Morrisville, NC 27560

Full Menu

Appetizers/ Shareables

Edamame

$6.00

Shishito Peppers

$6.00

Lighty salt, lime

Chuka Idako

$6.00

Seasoned baby Octopus

Goma-ae Spinach Sesame

$6.00

Chilled, steamed spinach with sesame sauce

Crispy Spicy Tuna Appetizer

$7.00

Spicy tuna mixed served on top of crispy sesame rice with special sauce

Pork Gyoza (6)

$7.50

Pan-fried pork potstickers served with gyoza sauce

Vegetable Gyoza (6)

$7.50

Pan-fried vegetable potstickers served with gyoza sauce

Tuna Tataki

$7.50

Seared tuna with chef special sauce; topped with micro greens

Spicy Tuna Pizza

$9.00

Spicy tuna, jalapeño, cherry tomato and cream cheese on fryer corn flour tortilla

Ceviche Tacos

$9.75

Salmon, Tuna, avocado, peppers, shallot, yuzu-apple marinade in corn flour tortilla

Hirame Usuzukuri

$12.00

Fluke with ponzu sauce

Traffic Light

$14.00

Salmon, caviar, tuna with special sauce

Soups

Miso Soup

$3.00

Tofu, seaweed, scallion

Kinoko Ziru

$7.00

Mushroom with clear soup

Seafood Soup

$8.00

Fish, baby shrimp, scallop with clear soup

Salads

Garden Greens

$5.00

Mixed greens with Kinoko special ginger dressing

Seaweed Salad

$6.00

Sesame soy vinaigrette

Avocado Salad

$7.00

Green salad with avocado

Poke Bowls

Ahi Tuna Poke Bowl

$12.00

Ahi tuna, cucumber and green onions mixed in poke sauce; served with grape tomatoes, avocados and seaweed salad; topped with sesame seeds

Salmon Poke Bowl

$12.00

Salmon, cucumber and green onions mixed in poke sauce; served with grape tomatoes, avocado and seaweed salad; topped with sesame seeds

Sushi Entrées

Sushi & Sashimi for Two

$59.00

4 tuna, 4 salmon, 2 shrimp, 2 yellowtail, 2 eel, 2 albacore tuna, 1 each eel cucumber, tuna avocado caviar, crunchy spicy salmon roll

Sushi for Two

$49.00

2 tuna, 2 yellowtail, 3 salmon, 2 eel, 2 albacore tuna, tobiko caviar, 1 each California, yellowtail scallion caviar, spicy tuna, tuna roll

Sushi & Sashimi

$36.00

3 tuna, whitefish, salmon, 2 yellowtail, 2 albacore tuna, shrimp, eel cucumber hand roll, California roll

Sashimi

$32.00

11 pieces chef's choice

Sushi

$27.00

2 tuna, whitefish, salmon, yellowtail, albacore tuna, shrimp, tobiko caviar (8 pcs) plus 1 tuna or California roll

Harumi

$21.00

2 tuna, 2 salmon, 2 yellowtail sushi (6 pcs)

RDU Combo

$22.00

Spicy tuna roll, yellowtail jalapeño roll, crunchy spicy salmon roll

Research Triangle Combo

$23.00

Spicy tuna roll, eel cucumber roll, salmon avocado roll

Vegetarian Sushi

$20.00

Shiitake, inari, oshinko, tofu, avocado, eringi (king oyster mushroom), asparagus plus 1 avocado or cucumber roll

Nigiri & Sashimi

Uni

Sea urchin

Toro

Tuna belly

Aji

$7.00

Horse Mackerel

Snow Crab Leg

$6.75

Snow Crab Leg

Hotate

$5.00

Scallop

Maguro

$4.50

Tuna

Ebi

$4.50

Shrimp

Anago

$4.50

Sea Eel

Unagi

$4.50

Eel

Smoked Salmon

$4.50

Smoked Salmon

Ikura

$4.50

Salmon roe

Sake

$4.25

Salmon

Hamachi

$4.25

Yellowtail

Albacore Tuna

$4.00

Albacore Tuna

Spicy Tuna

$3.50

Hot & Spicy Tuna

Hirame

$3.50

Fluke

Tako

$3.50

Octopus

Saba

$3.25

Mackerel

Tobiko

$3.00

Flying fish roe

Tamago

$2.75

Egg custard

Inari

$2.75

Inari

Specialty Rolls

Chapel Hill Roll

$19.00

Crunchy spicy albacore tuna and jalapeños wrapped with tuna, yellowtail and salmon, topped with lemon, cilantro, tobiko caviar, gold leaf and yuzu miso sauce

Cary Roll

$19.00

Tuna, avocado and mango wrapped around crunchy spicy salmon, finished with black tobiko caviar and gold leaf

Apex Roll

$18.00

Spicy red and white tuna, avocado, tempura flakes, topped with mango, tobiko and gold leaf

Morrisville Roll

$17.00

Salmon, avocado and ikura caviar, wrapped around crunchy spicy tuna

Holly Springs Roll

$16.00

Crunchy salmon, cucumber, lemon-chili mayo, topped with salmon, avocado, black tobiko caviar and sriracha; served with lemon-chili mayo and sriracha flames

Raleigh Roll

$15.00

Salmon, albacore tuna, jalapeño and wasabi tobiko caviar, wrapped around crunchy spicy tuna and jalapeño, sriracha

Fuquay Varina Roll

$14.00

Avocado-wrapped shrimp tempura and asparagus, with spicy mayo

Durham Dynamite Roll

$13.00

Tuna, eel, asparagus, deep fried with special sauce

Rainbow Roll

$18.00

Assorted fish

Dragon Roll

$14.00

Avocado on eel cucumber roll

Maki & Hand Rolls

Negitoro Roll

$15.00

Tuna belly, scallion

Ebi Tempura Roll

$9.00

Shrimp tempura, flying fish roe & cucumber

Crunchy Spicy Salmon Roll

$8.50

Salmon, caviar, mayonnaise, tempura flake & scallion

Crunchy Spicy Tuna Roll

$8.50

Tuna, caviar, mayonnaise, tempura flake & scallion

Salmon Avocado Roll

$8.50

Salmon & avocado

Salmon Jalapeño Roll

$8.50

Salmon & pickle

Unagi Cucumber Roll

$8.25

Eel & cucumber

Unagi Avocado Roll

$8.25

Eel & avocado

Spicy Tuna Roll

$8.25

Negi Hamachi Roll

$7.75

Yellowtail scallion

California Roll

$7.75

Crabstick, avocado

Tekka Maki

$7.25

Tuna

Philadelphia Roll

$7.25

Smoked salmon & cream cheese and cucumber

Salmon Skin Roll

$7.25

Salmon skin & cucumber

Vegetable Tempura Roll

$7.00

Carrot & asparagus & cucumber

Vegetable Roll

$6.00

Avocado Roll

$6.00

Mango Roll

$6.00

Kappa Roll

$5.00

Cucumber

Hot Entrées

Chicken Teriyaki

$22.00

Boilded Chicken with Steamed vegetables

Salmon Teriyaki

$24.00

Broiled Salmon with Steamed Vegetables

Beef Teriyaki

$26.00

Beef Steak with Steamed Vegetable

Yasai Itame

$17.00

Stir-fry vegetable

Una-jyu

$24.00

Broiled eel serve over rice with special sauce

Kinoko Kamameshi

$18.00

Japanese rice dish with mushroom (mushroom paella in Japanese style)

NA Beverages

Bottle Water

$2.00

Soda

$3.00

Coke, diet Coke, Sprite, Ginger Ale

Perrier 330ml

$4.50

San Pellegrino 750ml

$8.00
