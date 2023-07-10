Restaurant header imageView gallery

Kitakata Ramen Ban Nai - Buena Park

7951 Othello Avenue

Suite 103

San Diego, CA 92111

Ramen

Kitakata Ramen

Kitakata Ramen

$14.75

Pork Broth, Shoyu Base, Toro Chashu (5), Bamboo Shoot, Green Onions. (Allergen: Wheat, Soy, Fish)

Chashu Ramen

Chashu Ramen

$19.95

Pork Broth, Shoyu Base, Toro Chashu (13), Bamboo Shoot, Green Onion. (Allergen: Wheat, Soy, Fish)

Miso Ramen

Miso Ramen

$16.75

Pork Broth, Miso Base, Toro Chashu (5), Bean Sprouts, Corn, Green Onions. (Allergen: Wheat, Soy, Fish, Sesame)

Green Chili Shio Ramen

Green Chili Shio Ramen

$16.75

Pork Broth, Shio Base, Shoyu Base, Toro Chashu(5), Green Chili, Nappa, Asian Chives, Green Onion, Sesame Oil. SPICY (Allergen: Wheat, Soy, Fish, Sesame)

Mixed Boiled Vegetable Shio Ramen

Mixed Boiled Vegetable Shio Ramen

$16.75

Pork Broth, Shio Base, Shoyu Base, Toro Chashu (5), Cabbage, Bean Sprouts, Carrots, Spinach, Asian Chives. NOT VEGETARIAN (Allergen: Wheat, Soy, Fish, Sesame)

Spicy Miso Ramen

Spicy Miso Ramen

$18.25

Pork Broth, Spicy Miso Base, Toro Chashu (5), Green Onion, Carrots, Spinach, Bean Sprouts, Cabbage, Spicy Garlic Oil. SPICY (Allergen: Wheat, Soy, Sesame)

Vegan Miso Ramen

Vegan Miso Ramen

$18.25

Vegan Broth, Miso Base, Seasoned Tofu (5), Cabbage, Nappa, Carrots, Spinach, Garlic, Sesame Oil. VEGETARIAN (Allergen: Wheat, Soy, Sesame)

Umakara Tan Tan Ramen

Umakara Tan Tan Ramen

$18.25

Pork Broth, Spicy Tan Tan Base, Cubed Toro Chashu, Bean Sprouts, Green Onion, Asian Chives, Spicy Garlic Oil, Red Pepper, Sichuan Pepper, Sesame Seads. Spicy (Allergen: Wheat, Soy, Sesame)

Rice Bowls

Small Aburi Chashu Bowl

Small Aburi Chashu Bowl

$6.20

Seared Toro Chashu (3) with Aburi Sauce, Green Onion. (Allergen: Wheat, Soy)

Small Juicy Fried Chicken Bowl

Small Juicy Fried Chicken Bowl

$6.20

Juicy Fried Chicken (2), House Special Sauce. (Allergen: Wheat, Soy, Egg)

Small Ban Nai Bowl

Small Ban Nai Bowl

$6.20

Cubed Toro Chashu, Sweet & Spicy Soy Sauce, Green Onion, Rice. (Allergen: Wheat, Soy, Sesame)

Aburi Chashu Bowl

Aburi Chashu Bowl

$17.30

Seared Toro Chashu (10) with Aburi Sauce, Shredded Green Onion, Red Ginger, Rice, Soup. (Allergen: Wheat, Soy, Fish, Sesame)

Juicy Fried Chicken Bowl

Juicy Fried Chicken Bowl

$17.30

Juicy Fried Chicken (8), House Special Sauce, Rice, Soup. (Allergen: Wheat, Soy, Egg, Fish)

Ban Nai Bowl

Ban Nai Bowl

$17.30

Cubed Toro Chashu, Sweet & Spicy Soy Sauce, Green Onion, Rice, Soup. (Allergen: Wheat, Soy, Sesame, Fish)

Ban Nai Curry - Chicken Katsu

Ban Nai Curry - Chicken Katsu

$17.95

Handmade Curry with Rice. Medium Spicy, Bursting Flavor. (Allergen: Wheat, Soy, Dairy, Fish, Egg)

Steamed Rice

Steamed Rice

$3.80

Appetizers

Pan Fried Gyoza

Pan Fried Gyoza

$7.50

Pan Fried Gyoza (5). (Allergen: Wheat, Soy, Egg, Dairy, Sesame)

Ban Nai Bun

Ban Nai Bun

$5.50

Thick Cut Toro Chashu, Ban Nai Bun Sauce, Mayo, Green Onion. (Allergen: Wheat, Soy, Egg)

Juicy Fried Chicken

Juicy Fried Chicken

$9.25

Fried Chicken (5) Marinated with House Special Sauce, Crispy Outside and Juicy Inside. (Allergen: Wheat, Soy, Egg)

Aburi Chashu Plate

Aburi Chashu Plate

$7.00

Seared Toro Chashu (5) with Aburi Sauce over Shredded Green Onion. (Allergen: Wheat, Soy)

Edamame

Edamame

$5.50

(Allergen: Soy)

Spicy Edamame

Spicy Edamame

$6.50

Edamame tossed with Garlic Chili Sauce (Allergen: Soy, Dairy, Fish, Sesame)

Takoyaki

Takoyaki

$9.70

Takoyaki (6), Octopus Balls topped with Sweet Takoyaki Sauce, Mayo, Green Onion and Bonito Flakes. (Allergen: Wheat, Soy, Egg, Fish)

Toppings

Seasoned Egg

Seasoned Egg

$1.90

(Allergen: Wheat, Soy, Egg)

Dried Seaweed

Dried Seaweed

$1.30
Corn

Corn

$1.30
Boiled Bean Sprouts

Boiled Bean Sprouts

$1.30
Spicy Shredded Green Onion

Spicy Shredded Green Onion

$2.30

(Allergen: Wheat, Soy, Fish, Sesame)

Chopped Green Onion

Chopped Green Onion

$1.30
Boiled Nappa Cabbage

Boiled Nappa Cabbage

$1.30
Boiled Cabbage

Boiled Cabbage

$1.30
Bamboo Shoot

Bamboo Shoot

$2.30

(Allergen: Wheat, Soy)

Mixed Boiled Vegetable

Mixed Boiled Vegetable

$2.80
Toro Chashu 3pcs

Toro Chashu 3pcs

$3.80

(Allergen: Wheat, Soy)

Toro Chashu 5pcs

Toro Chashu 5pcs

$6.00

(Allergen: Wheat, Soy)

Seasoned Tofu 5pcs

Seasoned Tofu 5pcs

$3.00

(Allergen: Wheat, Soy)

Umami Chili

Umami Chili

$1.80

(Allergen: Wheat, Soy, Sesame)

Yuzu Chili Paste

Yuzu Chili Paste

$1.80
Spicy Miso Paste

Spicy Miso Paste

$1.80
Red Ginger

Red Ginger

$1.30
Extra Noodle-Regular

Extra Noodle-Regular

$4.00

(Allergen: Wheat)

Extra Noodle-Gluten Free

$4.00

Extra Soup-Shoyu

$4.00

Extra Soup-Miso

$4.00

Extra Soup-Shio

$4.00

Extra Soup-Green Chili Shio

$4.00

Extra Soup-Tsukemen

$4.00

Extra Soup-Spicy Miso

$4.00

Extra Soup-Tan Tan

$4.00

Soft Drink

Coke

Coke

$2.75
Diet Coke

Diet Coke

$2.75
Sprite

Sprite

$2.75
Calpico

Calpico

$3.50

(Allergen: Dairy, Soy)

Ramune-Original

Ramune-Original

$3.95
Ramune-Strawberry

Ramune-Strawberry

$3.95
Ramune-Lychee

Ramune-Lychee

$3.95
Ramune-Melon

Ramune-Melon

$3.95
Green Tea - Cold

Green Tea - Cold

$3.50

Green Tea - Hot

$3.50

Alcohol

Sapporo-Small

Sapporo-Small

$5.95
Sapporo-Large

Sapporo-Large

$7.95
Naraman-Junmai

Naraman-Junmai

$19.00
Aizu Homare-Yuzu

Aizu Homare-Yuzu

$19.00
Aizu Homare-Strawberry Nigori

Aizu Homare-Strawberry Nigori

$19.00
Yaemon-Nigori

Yaemon-Nigori

$19.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
We serve Authentic Ramen from JAPAN!! Please come try our quality, history and passion that is packed into one bowl of Ramen!! Kitakata Ramen Ban Nai is an authentic Japanese Ramen restaurant from Japan. We have been in this business for over 30 years with 70 locations throughout Japan. "Kitakata Ramen" is famous for its distinctive wavy flat hand-crumpled chewy noodles, light yet very flavorful golden clear pork broth, and Toro Chashu pork that melts in your mouth. Please come try our quality, history and passion that is packed into one bowl of Ramen at Kitakata Ramen Ban Nai!!

Location

7951 Othello Avenue, Suite 103, San Diego, CA 92111

Directions

