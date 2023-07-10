Kitakata Ramen Ban Nai - Buena Park
No reviews yet
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info
We serve Authentic Ramen from JAPAN!! Please come try our quality, history and passion that is packed into one bowl of Ramen!! Kitakata Ramen Ban Nai is an authentic Japanese Ramen restaurant from Japan. We have been in this business for over 30 years with 70 locations throughout Japan. "Kitakata Ramen" is famous for its distinctive wavy flat hand-crumpled chewy noodles, light yet very flavorful golden clear pork broth, and Toro Chashu pork that melts in your mouth. Please come try our quality, history and passion that is packed into one bowl of Ramen at Kitakata Ramen Ban Nai!!
Location
7951 Othello Avenue, Suite 103, San Diego, CA 92111
Gallery
