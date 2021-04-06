Restaurant header imageView gallery

Woomiok

review star

No reviews yet

3860 Convoy St

San Diego, CA 92111

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Food

Soups

Brisket Soup

$16.99

Brisket Soup Lunch

$15.99

Mixed Soup

$17.99

Mixed Soup Lunch

$16.99

Spicy Soup

$17.99

Spicy Soup Lunch

$16.99

Emperor Soup

$22.49

Emperor Soup Lunch

$20.49

Beef Gukbap

$19.99

Beef Gukbap Lunch

$18.99

Oxtail Soup

$22.49

Oxtail Soup Lunch

$20.49

Short Rib Soup

$21.49

Short Rib Soup Lunch

$19.49

Cabbage Short Rib Soup

$21.99

Cabbage Short Rib Lunch

$19.99

Combo Special

Woomiok Special Combo

$119.99

LA Galbi + Cold Noodle

$34.99

LA Galbi + Spicy Cold Noodle

$34.99

Spicy Pork + Cold Noodle

$29.99

Spicy Pork + Spicy Cold Noodle

$29.99

Bulgogi + Cold Noodle

$31.99

Bulgogi + Spicy Cold Noodle

$31.99

Braised Entrees

Bossam

$39.99

Soy Galbi Jjim

$64.99

Oxtail Galbi Jjim

$71.99

Galbi Jjim

$64.99

Meals

Octopus over Rice

$22.49

Octopus over Rice Lunch

$20.49

Bulgogi over Rice

$21.49

Bulgogi over Rice Lunch

$19.49

Tofu over Rice

$17.99

Tofu over Rice Lunch

$16.99

Spicy Pork over Rice

$19.99

Spicy Pork over Rice Lunch

$17.99

Spam Kimchi Cheese

$18.99

Spam Kimchi Cheese Lunch

$17.99

Pork Cutlet

$19.99

Pork Cutlet Lunch

$17.99

Cold Noodle

$15.99

Cold Noodle Lunch

$14.99

Spicy Cold Noodle

$15.99

Spicy Cold Noodle Lunch

$14.99

Add On

LA Galbi

$29.99

Lg Spicy Pork

$23.99

Lg Bulgogi

$25.99

Seafood Pancake

$24.49

Panko Breaded Dumplings

$13.99

LA Galbi Lunch

$27.99

Lg Spicy Pork Lunch

$21.99

Lg Bulgogi Lunch

$23.99

Extra

Extra Rice

$1.50

Kimchi Takeout

$9.00

Radish Takeout

$8.00

Bone Soup Only

$9.00

Add Cheese

$5.00

Extra White Noodle

$1.50

Extra Clear Noodle

$1.50

Drinks

Chamisul Fresh

$11.99

Chamisul Original

$11.99

Peach Soju

$11.99

Grape Soju

$11.99

Grapefruit Soju

$11.99

Terra (Beer)

$9.99

Rice Wine (Makgeolli)

$9.99

Coke

$3.00

Zero Coke

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Dr. Pepper

$3.00

Sunkist

$3.00

Free Soda

Delivery Orders

Soups

Short Rib Soup (D)

$23.49

Cabbage Short Rib (D)

$23.99

Oxtail Soup (D)

$24.49

Brisket Soup (D)

$18.99

Mixed Soup (D)

$19.99

Spicy Soup (D)

$19.99

Emperor Soup (D)

$24.49

Beef Gukbap (D)

$21.99

Combo Special

Woomiok Combo Special (D)

$129.99

Braised Entrees

Oxtail Galbi Jjim (D)

$76.99

Galbi Jjim (D)

$70.99

Soy Galbi Jjim (D)

$70.99

Bossam (D)

$43.99

Meals

Bulgogi over Rice (D)

$23.49

Octopus over Rice (D)

$24.49

Tofu over Rice (D)

$19.99

Spicy Pork over Rice (D)

$21.99

Spam Kimchi Cheese over Rice (D)

$20.99

Pork Cutlet (D)

$21.99

Add On

LA Galbi (D)

$33.99

Lg Spicy Pork Stir Fry (D)

$27.99

Lg Bulgogi Stir Fry (D)

$28.99

Seafood Pancake (D)

$26.49

Panko Dumplings (D)

$14.99

Extra

Extra White Noodle (D)

$1.50

Extra Clear Noodle (D)

$1.50

Extra Rice (D)

$1.50

Kimchi Takeout (D)

$9.00

Radish Takeout (D)

$8.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

3860 Convoy St, San Diego, CA 92111

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

