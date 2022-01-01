Kiwami Sushi Bar & Sake House 104 Kirkland Ave
Popular Items
A La Carte
Chicken Breast Teriyaki
Chicken breast in a garlic, ginger, sake brine. Grilled, sliced, served with shredded cabbage
Chicken Katsu
Panko breaded chicken breast. Deep fried, served with tonkatsu BBQ sauce, shredded cabbage.
Chicken Thigh Teriyaki
Chicken thigh in teriyaki marinade. Grilled, sliced, served with shredded cabbage.
Ginger Pork
Thinly sliced pork, onion, green onion. Sautéed in a ginger-soy sauce, served with shredded cabbage.
Kalbi Ribs
LA style Korean short ribs in tangy soy sauce marinade. Grilled, served with green onions, sesame seeds, grilled onions on a hot plate.
Pork Katsu
Panko breaded pork loin. Deep fried, served with tonkatsu BBQ sauce, shredded cabbage.
Salmon Teriyaki
6oz. Atlantic Salmon filet. Grilled, served with shredded cabbage, teriyaki sauce.
Tofu Teriyaki
Cubed tofu dusted in cornstarch. Deep fried, served with shredded cabbage, teriyaki sauce.
Yasai-Itame
Cabbage, carrot, shiitake, asparagus, onion, green onion, broccoli, garlic, ginger, shiitake/konbu-dashi sauce.
Appetizer Kitchen
Age-dashi Tofu
soft tofu rolled in cornstarch & deep fried. nori, green onions, grated daikon, itogaki, sweet tentsuyu dip
Baked Mussels
5-piece mussels topped with mayo, garlic, tobiko. Baked, green onion.
Chicken Kara-age
chicken thigh pieces marinated in ginger-soy sauce. rolled in cornstarch & deep fried. lemon, spicy mayo.
Ebi Katsu
Gyoza Deep-Fried (5)
5-piece chicken pot stickers.
Gyoza Pan-Fried (5)
5-piece chicken pot stickers.
House Salad
green leaf lettuce, arugula, tomato, cucumber, red radish, carrot-ginger shoyu dressing
Salted Edamame
boiled soybean pods, kosher salt.
Sautéed Mushroom
shiitake, enoki, oyster mushroom, asparagus sautéed in butter & shoyu. With green leaf lettuce, arugula, ponzu, wonton chips
Shishito Pepper
blistered shishito peppers sauteed with yuzu-miso, ito-gaki. (Careful, 1 in 10 are spicy!)
Shrimp Tempura
5-piece shrimp tempura. sweet tentsuyu dip.
Spicy Salmon Poppers *
3-piece jalapeño tempura stuffed w/ cream cheese, spicy salmon. sweet sauce, spicy mayo, green onion.
Takoyaki
5-piece fried pancake balls with octopus & vegetable. sweet takoyaki sauce, Kewpie mayo, ito-gaki.
Tempura Seafood & Vegetable
3-piece stretched shrimp, 1-piece Hokkaido scallop, 1-piece Atlantic salmon, 5-piece veetables. sweet tentsuyu dip.
Tempura Shrimp & Vegetable
2-piece shrimp tempura, assorted vegetable tempura. sweet tentsuyu dip.
Tempura Vegetable
10-piece vegetable tempura. sweet tentsuyu dip.
Appetizer Sushi Bar
Crispy Rice w/ Spicy Tuna
5-piece fried & cubed sushi rice topped with spicy ground tuna, jalapeno slices, sweet sauce
Cucumber Sunomono
pickled cucumber, wakame & sweet rice-vinegar dressing.
Hamachi Jalapeño
5-piece thinly sliced yellowtail, jalapeño, ginger salsa, yuzu shoyu, garlic chips.
Kiwami Poké
cucumber, avocado, ikura, Seaweed Salad, green onions, kaiware, sesame seeds, chili-poke dressing.
Sashimi Carpaccio
9-piece thinly sliced sashimi, garlic olive oil, sea salt, cracked peppercorn, yuzu shoyu.
Sashimi Salad
assorted cubed fish, tobiko, sesame seeds, kaiware, avocado, cucumber, red radish, green leaf lettuce, arugula, shoyu-onion dressing.
Seaweed Salad
mixed seaweed, soy sauce, sesame oil, wakame, sesame seeds.
Tuna Tataki
Bowls/Noodles/Soups
Chirashi-don
10-piece chef selection sashimi, tamago, shrimp. Over sushi rice in a bowl. Served with miso soup.
Gyu-don
simmered sliced beef & onion in sweet tentsuyu broth. Served over a bowl of rice with green onions, sesame seeds.
Hwe-Du-Bop
Korean style dish of assorted fish & mixed greens over steamed rice. Topped tobiko, tamago, radish, cucumber, sesame oil. Served with our vinegared spicy go-chu-jjang sauce, miso soup. 28
Katsu Donburi
simmered fried cutlet, onion, shiitake & lightly beaten egg steamed in sweet tentsuyu broth. Served over a bowl of rice with green onions, sesame seeds.
Nabeyaki Udon
thick wheat noodles, clear shoyu broth, chicken, poached egg, vegetables, kamaboko, 2-piece tempura shrimp.
Oyako Donburi
simmered chicken thigh, onion, shiitake & lightly beaten egg steamed in sweet tentsuyu broth. Served over a bowl of rice with green onions, sesame seeds.
Poké Bowl
assorted cubed fish, snow crab mix, avocado, cucumber, kaiware, seaweed salad, tobiko, chili-poke dressing. Over a bowl of sushi rice. Served with miso soup.
Salmon Bowl
10-piece Atlantic Salmon, avocado. Over sushi rice in a bowl. Served with miso soup.
Seafood Nabeyaki
thick wheat noodles, clear shoyu broth, chicken, poached egg, vegetables, kamaboko, bay scallop, Atlantic Salmon, manila clams, 2-piece tempura shrimp.
Udon Noodle Soup
thick wheat noodles, clear shoyu broth, green onions, wakame.
Yaki-Udon Noodles
stir-fried thick wheat noodle, cabbage, onion, carrot, broccoli, shiitake, green onion, ao-nori, sesame seeds, sweet & savory yakisoba sauce.
Yakisoba Noodles
stir-fried egg noodle, cabbage, onion, carrot, broccoli, shiitake, green onion, ao-nori, sesame seeds, sweet & savory yakisoba sauce.
California Rolls
7-Train Roll
California Roll topped with tuna, green onions, mayo, sweet sauce.
California Roll
imitation crab, mayo, cucumber, avocado
Golden California Roll
California Roll tempura fried, sweet sauce
Rainbow Roll
California Roll topped Maguro, Bincho Maguro, Shake, Hamachi, Ebi, avocado.
Snow Crab California Roll
Snow crab mix, cucumber, avocado.
Sunshine Roll
California Roll topped with seared salmon, spicy mayo & sweet sauce.
Tiger Roll
California Roll topped with boiled shrimp, sweet chili mayo, green onion, fried leek.
Spicy California Roll
imitation crab, spicy mayo, cucumber, avocado
Dragon Cali Roll
Classic Rolls
Alaskan Roll
Atlantic salmon, cucumber, avocado.
Avocado Roll
Cucumber Avocado Roll
Cucumber Roll
Fried Tofu Roll
fried tofu, avocado, sweet sauce.
House Vegetable Roll
cucumber, avocado, kaiware, takuan, yamagobo.
Negi-Hamachi Roll
Negi-Toro Roll
Philadelphia Roll
Atlantic salmon, cream cheese, avocado
Salmon Roll
Spicy Hamachi Roll
chopped yellowtail, spicy sauce, cucumber, kaiware, avocado.
Spicy Salmon Roll
chopped Atlantic salmon, spicy sauce, cucumber, kaiware, avocado
Spicy Scallop Roll
chopped bay scallop, spicy mayo, masago, cucumber, kaiware, avocado.
Spicy Tuna Roll
ground tuna, spicy sauce, cucumber, kaiware, avocado
Tuna Roll
Unagi Roll
broiled eel, cucumber, kaiware, avocado, yamagobo, sweet sauce.
Vegetable Tempura Roll
asparagus, yam & kabocha tempura, sweet sauce
Shrimp Roll
Shiso Roll
Ume-Shiso Roll
Nori Roll
Oshinko Roll
Combination Sets
Kiwami Specialty Rolls
7th Heaven Roll
spicy tuna, tempura green onion. Topped seared albacore, avocado, garlic chips, 7-spice, creamy sesame dressing.
Boom Roll
spicy imitation crab mix, avocado, crispy tempura bits. Topped seared salmon, spicy mayo, 7- spice, green onions.
Buddha Roll
asparagus, yamagobo, jalapeño, cream cheese, avocado. Tempura fried, sesame dressing, 7-spice.
Caterpillar Roll
Caterpillar Roll Broiled eel, cucumber. Topped avocado slices, sweet sauce, sesame seeds.
Dynamite Roll
Go Green Roll
green bean tempura, green onion tempura. Topped avocado slices, sweet chili-soy sauce.
Godzilla Roll
shrimp tempura, yamagobo tempura, avocado. Topped Unagi, sweet sauce, sansho pepper.
Hang-Ten Roll
shrimp tempura, avocado. Topped seared salmon, sweet sauce, spicy mayo
Heart Attack Roll
Hot Night Roll
shrimp tempura, avocado. Topped spicy tuna, spicy mayo, masago.
Kabuki Roll
Kaleidoscope Roll
Hamachi, tuna, salmon, tobiko & avocado.
Katana Roll
yellowtail, asparagus, green onion, avocado. Topped Bluefin Tuna, ginger salsa, garlic olive oil, ponzu.
Kirkland Roll
sushi rice, green leaf lettuce, arugula, avocado, salmon, imitation crab mix, cucumber wrapped, creamy sesame dressing
Kiwami Crunch Roll
shrimp tempura, imitation crab mix, takuan, cucumber. Rolled in crispy tempura bits, sweet sauce.
Red Dragon Roll
spicy tuna, cucumber. Topped Unagi, avocado, sweet sauce.
Red Lantern Roll
spicy tuna, jalapeño, yamagobo. Tempura fried, spicy mayo, sweet sauce.
Salmon Lovers Roll
Atlantic salmon, asparagus, takuan. Topped sockeye salmon, lemon, miso mayo, crispy leeks.
Sea Monster Roll
Golden California Roll topped chopped bay scallops, wasabi mayo, tobiko, crispy leeks.
Seattle Tempura Roll
Atlantic salmon, cream cheese, avocado. Tempura fried, sweet sauce.
Shrimp Tempura Roll
Shrimp tempura, imitation crab mix, cucumber, avocado, masago & sweet sauce.
Spider Roll
Fried soft-shell crab, imitation crab mix, cucumber, avocado, masago & sweet sauce.
Super Mario Roll
spicy salmon, avocado, cream cheese. Tempura fried & topped seared imitation crab mix, sweet sauce, wasabi mayo, green onion, tobiko.
T.N.T. Roll
spicy imitation crab mix, takuan, kaiware. Topped yellowtail, jalapeño, crispy tempura bits, spicy sauce, sweet sauce.
Tarantula Roll
fried soft-shell crab, spicy tuna, jalapeño. Topped avocado slices, spicy mayo, tobiko.
Tropical Roll
Truffle Scallop Roll
shrimp, kaiware, cucumbers, avocado, spicy mayo. Topped Hotategai, lime slice, truffle oil, cracked peppercorn. 18
Tuna Tataki Roll
green onion tempura, spicy tuna. Topped seared tuna slices, ponzu, crispy leeks
Ultimate Roll
imitation crab mix, cucumber, shrimp tempura. Topped with seared salmon, unagi, sweet sauce, tobiko, green onions.
Veggie Crunch Roll
asparagus tempura, cream cheese. Rolled in crispy tempura bits, spicy mayo.
Zen Garden Roll
inari, cucumber, salad. Topped sliced avocado
Vegetarian Futomaki
Nigiri / Gunkan
Ama Ebi
Sweet Shrimp
Benizake
Sockeye
Bincho Maguro
Albacore
Chu-Toro
Medium Fatty Tuna
Creamy Scallop Gunkan
Ebi
Boiled Shrimp
Hamachi
Yellowtail
Hotategai
Hokkaido Scallops
Ikura
Salmon Roe
Inari
Kamasu
Kani
Snow Crab Legs
Kanpachi
Amberjack
Maguro
Bluefin Tuna
Negi-Toro Gunkan
Chopped Fatty Tuna, Green Onions
Peppersear Albacore
Saba
Pickled Mackerel
Shake
Atlantic Salmon
Tako
Octopus
Tamago
Sweet Egg Omelet
Tobiko
Flying Fish Roe
Unagi
Freshwater Eel
Wagyu Nigiri
White King Salmon
Sashimi
Ama Ebi Sashimi
Sweet Shrimp
Benizake Sashimi
Sockeye
Bincho Maguro Sashimi
Albacore
Chu-Toro Sashimi
Medium Fatty Tuna
Ebi Sashimi
Boiled Shrimp
Hamachi Sashimi
Yellowtail
Hotategai Sashimi
Hokkaido Scallop
Ikura Sashimi
Salmon Roe
Kanpachi Sashimi
Amberjack
Kurodai Sashimi
Maguro Sashimi
Bluefin Tuna
Saba Sashimi
Pickled Mackerel
Shake Sashimi
Atlantic Salmon
Shima Aji Sashimi
Shiromi Sashimi
Striped Bass
Tako Sashimi
Octopus
Tamago Sashimi
Sweet Egg Omelet
Tobiko Sashimi
Flying Fish Roe
Umazurahagi Sashimi
Unagi Sashimi
Freshwater Eel
White King Salmon Sashimi
King Crab Sashimi
Sides
Miso Soup
Real Wasabi
Steamed White Rice
Sushi Rice
Side Salad
Extra Wasabi
Extra Ginger
Extra Spicy Mayo
Extra Sweet Sauce
Extra Teriyaki Sauce
Extra Sesame Dressing
Steamed Vegetables
No Utensils
Extra Soy Sauce
Sriracha
Side Jalapeno
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Kiwami Sushi Bar & Sake House is a local, family owned restaurant operating since 2015. It is our goal to provide our guests quality and fresh sushi. Using traditional and modern techniques we hope everyone will find something to enjoy!
