Kiwami Sushi Bar & Sake House 104 Kirkland Ave

No reviews yet

104 Kirkland Ave

Kirkland, WA 98033

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Order Again

Popular Items

Hang-Ten Roll
California Roll
Alaskan Roll

A La Carte

Chicken Breast Teriyaki

$13.00

Chicken breast in a garlic, ginger, sake brine. Grilled, sliced, served with shredded cabbage

Chicken Katsu

$15.00

Panko breaded chicken breast. Deep fried, served with tonkatsu BBQ sauce, shredded cabbage.

Chicken Thigh Teriyaki

$12.00

Chicken thigh in teriyaki marinade. Grilled, sliced, served with shredded cabbage.

Ginger Pork

$16.00

Thinly sliced pork, onion, green onion. Sautéed in a ginger-soy sauce, served with shredded cabbage.

Kalbi Ribs

Kalbi Ribs

$23.00

LA style Korean short ribs in tangy soy sauce marinade. Grilled, served with green onions, sesame seeds, grilled onions on a hot plate.

Pork Katsu

$16.00

Panko breaded pork loin. Deep fried, served with tonkatsu BBQ sauce, shredded cabbage.

Salmon Teriyaki

$19.00

6oz. Atlantic Salmon filet. Grilled, served with shredded cabbage, teriyaki sauce.

Tofu Teriyaki

$11.00

Cubed tofu dusted in cornstarch. Deep fried, served with shredded cabbage, teriyaki sauce.

Yasai-Itame

Yasai-Itame

$13.00

Cabbage, carrot, shiitake, asparagus, onion, green onion, broccoli, garlic, ginger, shiitake/konbu-dashi sauce.

Appetizer Kitchen

Age-dashi Tofu

$10.00

soft tofu rolled in cornstarch & deep fried. nori, green onions, grated daikon, itogaki, sweet tentsuyu dip

Baked Mussels

Baked Mussels

$11.00

5-piece mussels topped with mayo, garlic, tobiko. Baked, green onion.

Chicken Kara-age

$9.50

chicken thigh pieces marinated in ginger-soy sauce. rolled in cornstarch & deep fried. lemon, spicy mayo.

Ebi Katsu

Ebi Katsu

$15.00

Gyoza Deep-Fried (5)

$6.00

5-piece chicken pot stickers.

Gyoza Pan-Fried (5)

$7.00

5-piece chicken pot stickers.

House Salad

$9.00

green leaf lettuce, arugula, tomato, cucumber, red radish, carrot-ginger shoyu dressing

Salted Edamame

$4.50

boiled soybean pods, kosher salt.

Sautéed Mushroom

Sautéed Mushroom

$11.00

shiitake, enoki, oyster mushroom, asparagus sautéed in butter & shoyu. With green leaf lettuce, arugula, ponzu, wonton chips

Shishito Pepper

$10.00

blistered shishito peppers sauteed with yuzu-miso, ito-gaki. (Careful, 1 in 10 are spicy!)

Shrimp Tempura

$12.00

5-piece shrimp tempura. sweet tentsuyu dip.

Spicy Salmon Poppers *

$11.00

3-piece jalapeño tempura stuffed w/ cream cheese, spicy salmon. sweet sauce, spicy mayo, green onion.

Takoyaki

$10.00

5-piece fried pancake balls with octopus & vegetable. sweet takoyaki sauce, Kewpie mayo, ito-gaki.

Tempura Seafood & Vegetable

$17.00

3-piece stretched shrimp, 1-piece Hokkaido scallop, 1-piece Atlantic salmon, 5-piece veetables. sweet tentsuyu dip.

Tempura Shrimp & Vegetable

$12.50

2-piece shrimp tempura, assorted vegetable tempura. sweet tentsuyu dip.

Tempura Vegetable

$10.00

10-piece vegetable tempura. sweet tentsuyu dip.

Appetizer Sushi Bar

Crispy Rice w/ Spicy Tuna

Crispy Rice w/ Spicy Tuna

$12.00Out of stock

5-piece fried & cubed sushi rice topped with spicy ground tuna, jalapeno slices, sweet sauce

Cucumber Sunomono

$5.00

pickled cucumber, wakame & sweet rice-vinegar dressing.

Hamachi Jalapeño

$15.00

5-piece thinly sliced yellowtail, jalapeño, ginger salsa, yuzu shoyu, garlic chips.

Kiwami Poké

$13.00

cucumber, avocado, ikura, Seaweed Salad, green onions, kaiware, sesame seeds, chili-poke dressing.

Sashimi Carpaccio

$18.00

9-piece thinly sliced sashimi, garlic olive oil, sea salt, cracked peppercorn, yuzu shoyu.

Sashimi Salad

Sashimi Salad

$18.00

assorted cubed fish, tobiko, sesame seeds, kaiware, avocado, cucumber, red radish, green leaf lettuce, arugula, shoyu-onion dressing.

Seaweed Salad

$6.00

mixed seaweed, soy sauce, sesame oil, wakame, sesame seeds.

Tuna Tataki

$22.00

Bowls/Noodles/Soups

Chirashi-don

$32.00

10-piece chef selection sashimi, tamago, shrimp. Over sushi rice in a bowl. Served with miso soup.

Gyu-don

$18.00

simmered sliced beef & onion in sweet tentsuyu broth. Served over a bowl of rice with green onions, sesame seeds.

Hwe-Du-Bop

$32.00

Korean style dish of assorted fish & mixed greens over steamed rice. Topped tobiko, tamago, radish, cucumber, sesame oil. Served with our vinegared spicy go-chu-jjang sauce, miso soup. 28

Katsu Donburi

$17.00

simmered fried cutlet, onion, shiitake & lightly beaten egg steamed in sweet tentsuyu broth. Served over a bowl of rice with green onions, sesame seeds.

Nabeyaki Udon

$21.00

thick wheat noodles, clear shoyu broth, chicken, poached egg, vegetables, kamaboko, 2-piece tempura shrimp.

Oyako Donburi

$13.00

simmered chicken thigh, onion, shiitake & lightly beaten egg steamed in sweet tentsuyu broth. Served over a bowl of rice with green onions, sesame seeds.

Poké Bowl

$29.00

assorted cubed fish, snow crab mix, avocado, cucumber, kaiware, seaweed salad, tobiko, chili-poke dressing. Over a bowl of sushi rice. Served with miso soup.

Salmon Bowl

$32.00

10-piece Atlantic Salmon, avocado. Over sushi rice in a bowl. Served with miso soup.

Seafood Nabeyaki

$26.00

thick wheat noodles, clear shoyu broth, chicken, poached egg, vegetables, kamaboko, bay scallop, Atlantic Salmon, manila clams, 2-piece tempura shrimp.

Udon Noodle Soup

$8.00

thick wheat noodles, clear shoyu broth, green onions, wakame.

Yaki-Udon Noodles

$12.00

stir-fried thick wheat noodle, cabbage, onion, carrot, broccoli, shiitake, green onion, ao-nori, sesame seeds, sweet & savory yakisoba sauce.

Yakisoba Noodles

$12.00

stir-fried egg noodle, cabbage, onion, carrot, broccoli, shiitake, green onion, ao-nori, sesame seeds, sweet & savory yakisoba sauce.

California Rolls

7-Train Roll

$13.00

California Roll topped with tuna, green onions, mayo, sweet sauce.

California Roll

$8.00

imitation crab, mayo, cucumber, avocado

Golden California Roll

$10.00

California Roll tempura fried, sweet sauce

Rainbow Roll

$16.50

California Roll topped Maguro, Bincho Maguro, Shake, Hamachi, Ebi, avocado.

Snow Crab California Roll

$12.50

Snow crab mix, cucumber, avocado.

Sunshine Roll

$12.00

California Roll topped with seared salmon, spicy mayo & sweet sauce.

Tiger Roll

Tiger Roll

$12.00

California Roll topped with boiled shrimp, sweet chili mayo, green onion, fried leek.

Spicy California Roll

$8.50

imitation crab, spicy mayo, cucumber, avocado

Dragon Cali Roll

$13.00

Classic Rolls

Alaskan Roll

$9.00

Atlantic salmon, cucumber, avocado.

Avocado Roll

$5.00

Cucumber Avocado Roll

$5.50

Cucumber Roll

$4.00

Fried Tofu Roll

$7.00

fried tofu, avocado, sweet sauce.

House Vegetable Roll

$6.50

cucumber, avocado, kaiware, takuan, yamagobo.

Negi-Hamachi Roll

$9.00

Negi-Toro Roll

$12.50

Philadelphia Roll

$9.00

Atlantic salmon, cream cheese, avocado

Salmon Roll

$8.00

Spicy Hamachi Roll

$11.00

chopped yellowtail, spicy sauce, cucumber, kaiware, avocado.

Spicy Salmon Roll

$9.50

chopped Atlantic salmon, spicy sauce, cucumber, kaiware, avocado

Spicy Scallop Roll

$11.50

chopped bay scallop, spicy mayo, masago, cucumber, kaiware, avocado.

Spicy Tuna Roll

Spicy Tuna Roll

$11.00

ground tuna, spicy sauce, cucumber, kaiware, avocado

Tuna Roll

$11.00

Unagi Roll

$12.00

broiled eel, cucumber, kaiware, avocado, yamagobo, sweet sauce.

Vegetable Tempura Roll

$8.50

asparagus, yam & kabocha tempura, sweet sauce

Shrimp Roll

$7.00

Shiso Roll

$5.00

Ume-Shiso Roll

$5.00

Nori Roll

$3.25

Oshinko Roll

$5.00

Combination Sets

Combination Bento

$20.00

Pick any 2 items from the list below. Served with steamed White Rice, side salad, Miso Soup.

Kids Bento

Steamed Rice, Miso Soup, Edamame

Kids Sushi Bento

$13.95

1pc Ebi nigiri, 1pc Tamago nigiri, 1pc Inari nigiri, Avocado Roll. Steamed rice, Miso Soup, Edamame.

Kiwami Specialty Rolls

7th Heaven Roll

7th Heaven Roll

$18.00

spicy tuna, tempura green onion. Topped seared albacore, avocado, garlic chips, 7-spice, creamy sesame dressing.

Boom Roll

Boom Roll

$15.00

spicy imitation crab mix, avocado, crispy tempura bits. Topped seared salmon, spicy mayo, 7- spice, green onions.

Buddha Roll

$9.50

asparagus, yamagobo, jalapeño, cream cheese, avocado. Tempura fried, sesame dressing, 7-spice.

Caterpillar Roll

$17.00

Caterpillar Roll Broiled eel, cucumber. Topped avocado slices, sweet sauce, sesame seeds.

Dynamite Roll

$15.00
Go Green Roll

Go Green Roll

$11.00

green bean tempura, green onion tempura. Topped avocado slices, sweet chili-soy sauce.

Godzilla Roll

Godzilla Roll

$17.00

shrimp tempura, yamagobo tempura, avocado. Topped Unagi, sweet sauce, sansho pepper.

Hang-Ten Roll

Hang-Ten Roll

$14.00

shrimp tempura, avocado. Topped seared salmon, sweet sauce, spicy mayo

Heart Attack Roll

$21.00

Hot Night Roll

$15.00

shrimp tempura, avocado. Topped spicy tuna, spicy mayo, masago.

Kabuki Roll

$22.00

Kaleidoscope Roll

$13.50

Hamachi, tuna, salmon, tobiko & avocado.

Katana Roll

Katana Roll

$18.00

yellowtail, asparagus, green onion, avocado. Topped Bluefin Tuna, ginger salsa, garlic olive oil, ponzu.

Kirkland Roll

Kirkland Roll

$12.00

sushi rice, green leaf lettuce, arugula, avocado, salmon, imitation crab mix, cucumber wrapped, creamy sesame dressing

Kiwami Crunch Roll

$13.00

shrimp tempura, imitation crab mix, takuan, cucumber. Rolled in crispy tempura bits, sweet sauce.

Red Dragon Roll

$16.00

spicy tuna, cucumber. Topped Unagi, avocado, sweet sauce.

Red Lantern Roll

$12.00

spicy tuna, jalapeño, yamagobo. Tempura fried, spicy mayo, sweet sauce.

Salmon Lovers Roll

$17.00

Atlantic salmon, asparagus, takuan. Topped sockeye salmon, lemon, miso mayo, crispy leeks.

Sea Monster Roll

$15.00

Golden California Roll topped chopped bay scallops, wasabi mayo, tobiko, crispy leeks.

Seattle Tempura Roll

$12.00

Atlantic salmon, cream cheese, avocado. Tempura fried, sweet sauce.

Shrimp Tempura Roll

$11.00

Shrimp tempura, imitation crab mix, cucumber, avocado, masago & sweet sauce.

Spider Roll

$14.00

Fried soft-shell crab, imitation crab mix, cucumber, avocado, masago & sweet sauce.

Super Mario Roll

$21.00

spicy salmon, avocado, cream cheese. Tempura fried & topped seared imitation crab mix, sweet sauce, wasabi mayo, green onion, tobiko.

T.N.T. Roll

$16.00

spicy imitation crab mix, takuan, kaiware. Topped yellowtail, jalapeño, crispy tempura bits, spicy sauce, sweet sauce.

Tarantula Roll

Tarantula Roll

$18.00

fried soft-shell crab, spicy tuna, jalapeño. Topped avocado slices, spicy mayo, tobiko.

Tropical Roll

$20.00
Truffle Scallop Roll

Truffle Scallop Roll

$20.00

shrimp, kaiware, cucumbers, avocado, spicy mayo. Topped Hotategai, lime slice, truffle oil, cracked peppercorn. 18

Tuna Tataki Roll

Tuna Tataki Roll

$23.00

green onion tempura, spicy tuna. Topped seared tuna slices, ponzu, crispy leeks

Ultimate Roll

Ultimate Roll

$18.00

imitation crab mix, cucumber, shrimp tempura. Topped with seared salmon, unagi, sweet sauce, tobiko, green onions.

Veggie Crunch Roll

$10.00

asparagus tempura, cream cheese. Rolled in crispy tempura bits, spicy mayo.

Zen Garden Roll

$11.00Out of stock

inari, cucumber, salad. Topped sliced avocado

Vegetarian Futomaki

$10.00Out of stock

Nigiri / Gunkan

Ama Ebi

$10.00

Sweet Shrimp

Benizake

$8.00

Sockeye

Bincho Maguro

$8.00

Albacore

Chu-Toro

$14.00

Medium Fatty Tuna

Creamy Scallop Gunkan

$10.00

Ebi

$6.00

Boiled Shrimp

Hamachi

$8.00

Yellowtail

Hotategai

$10.00

Hokkaido Scallops

Ikura

$10.00

Salmon Roe

Inari

$4.00

Kamasu

$14.00Out of stock

Kani

$10.00

Snow Crab Legs

Kanpachi

$11.00Out of stock

Amberjack

Maguro

$10.00

Bluefin Tuna

Negi-Toro Gunkan

$11.00Out of stock

Chopped Fatty Tuna, Green Onions

Peppersear Albacore

$9.50

Saba

$7.00

Pickled Mackerel

Shake

$6.50

Atlantic Salmon

Tako

$9.00Out of stock

Octopus

Tamago

$6.00

Sweet Egg Omelet

Tobiko

$10.00

Flying Fish Roe

Unagi

$8.00

Freshwater Eel

Wagyu Nigiri

$35.00

White King Salmon

$12.00

Sashimi

Ama Ebi Sashimi

$16.00Out of stock

Sweet Shrimp

Benizake Sashimi

$11.00

Sockeye

Bincho Maguro Sashimi

$11.00

Albacore

Chu-Toro Sashimi

$20.00

Medium Fatty Tuna

Ebi Sashimi

$8.50

Boiled Shrimp

Hamachi Sashimi

$11.00

Yellowtail

Hotategai Sashimi

$14.00

Hokkaido Scallop

Ikura Sashimi

$14.00

Salmon Roe

Kanpachi Sashimi

$15.00Out of stock

Amberjack

Kurodai Sashimi

$15.00Out of stock

Maguro Sashimi

$14.00

Bluefin Tuna

Saba Sashimi

$10.00Out of stock

Pickled Mackerel

Shake Sashimi

$9.00

Atlantic Salmon

Shima Aji Sashimi

$17.00Out of stock

Shiromi Sashimi

$12.00Out of stock

Striped Bass

Tako Sashimi

$12.50Out of stock

Octopus

Tamago Sashimi

$8.50Out of stock

Sweet Egg Omelet

Tobiko Sashimi

$14.00

Flying Fish Roe

Umazurahagi Sashimi

$18.00Out of stock

Unagi Sashimi

$11.00

Freshwater Eel

White King Salmon Sashimi

$18.00

King Crab Sashimi

$38.00Out of stock

Sides

Miso Soup

$2.00

Real Wasabi

$2.00

Steamed White Rice

$2.00

Sushi Rice

$4.00

Side Salad

$3.50

Extra Wasabi

$0.25

Extra Ginger

$1.00

Extra Spicy Mayo

$0.25

Extra Sweet Sauce

$0.25

Extra Teriyaki Sauce

$1.10

Extra Sesame Dressing

$1.00

Steamed Vegetables

$4.00

No Utensils

Extra Soy Sauce

Sriracha

$0.25Out of stock

Side Jalapeno

$2.00

Sushi / Sashimi Combinations

Nigiri Sampler (6)

$18.00

6-piece nigiri

Nigiri Dinner

$32.00

10-piece nigiri

Sashimi Sampler

$28.00

10-piece sashimi

Sashimi Dinner

$45.00

16-piece sashimi

Salmon Sushi Sampler

$14.00
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Kiwami Sushi Bar & Sake House is a local, family owned restaurant operating since 2015. It is our goal to provide our guests quality and fresh sushi. Using traditional and modern techniques we hope everyone will find something to enjoy!

104 Kirkland Ave, Kirkland, WA 98033

