Koji Express - Memorial 1010 Memorial BLVD
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info
Elevating fast-casual dining in Murfreesboro since 2012, Koji Express is your destination for savory Japanese hibachi meals. Every dish is a masterpiece, freshly crafted upon order and accompanied by our renowned Koji sauce. Experience the ultimate convenience with our drive-thru service, ensuring you savor the finest hibachi flavors on the move.
Location
1010 Memorial BLVD, Murfreesboro, TN 37129
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
El Toro Mexican Restaurant - 1006 Memorial Blvd
No Reviews
1006 Memorial Blvd Murfreesboro, TN 37129
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Murfreesboro
The Boulevard Bar & Grille - 2154 Middle Tennessee Boulevard
4.3 • 1,382
2154 Middle Tennessee Boulevard Murfreesboro, TN 37130
View restaurant
Jamba - 001510 - Medical Center Parkway
4.8 • 934
3053 Medical Center Parkway Murfreesboro, TN 37129
View restaurant
More near Murfreesboro