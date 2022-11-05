Restaurant header imageView gallery

KRISP Fresh Living

Popular Items

Cacao Chip
Cappuccino (8oz ONLY)
Pistachio Rose ★

Specialty Creations

Nutella Madeleine

$5.75

**COMES WITH 2 ESPRESSO SHOTS** A rich, decadent hazelnut cocoa latte with a hint of buttery, lemon, and vanilla flavorings to balance the sweet flavor of Nutella. Flavor Profile: Chocolate, Hazelnut, Lemon Zest. Pairing Recommendations: Oat Milk, Almond Milk, Pistachio Milk, Soy Milk Ingredients: Nutella, French Madeleine Syrup, Double Espresso, and Choice of Milk.

Honey Lavender ★

$5.75

**COMES WITH 2 ESPRESSO SHOTS** A floral latte, lightly sweetened with orange blossom . Perfect for those who love floral flavors and a drink that isn't overpowering. Flavor Profile: Floral, Honey, Vanilla Pairing Recommendations: Oat Milk Ingredients: Orange Blossom Honey, French Lavender Syrup, Espresso, and Choice of Milk.

Pistachio Rose ★

$6.25

**COMES WITH 2 ESPRESSO SHOTS** A balance between both nutty and floral flavors. This is a creamy latte that has a subtle hint and sweetness from our house-made rose water syrup. SWEETNESS CAN NOT BE ADJUSTED. Flavor Profile: Floral, Nutty. Pairing Recommendations: Oat Milk, Almond Milk Ingredients: Pistachio Paste, Rose Water Syrup, Espresso, and Milk.

Orange Creamsicle

$5.75

**COMES WITH 2 ESPRESSO SHOTS** A mildy sweet, smooth and creamy latte that is lightly flavored with orange bitters to ignite a nostalgic taste for many. Topped with fresh orange zest for a refreshing flavor. SWEETNESS CAN NOT BE ADJUSTED. Flavor Profile: Citrus, White Chocolate Pairing Recommendations: Oat Milk, Soy Milk Ingredients: White Chocolate, Orange Bitters, Espresso, and Choice of Milk.