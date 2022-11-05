KRISP Fresh Living

Pistachio Rose ★

$6.25

**COMES WITH 2 ESPRESSO SHOTS** A balance between both nutty and floral flavors. This is a creamy latte that has a subtle hint and sweetness from our house-made rose water syrup. SWEETNESS CAN NOT BE ADJUSTED. Flavor Profile: Floral, Nutty. Pairing Recommendations: Oat Milk, Almond Milk Ingredients: Pistachio Paste, Rose Water Syrup, Espresso, and Milk.