Food

主厨推荐 Chef's Special

香辣仔鸡 Chef's Special Dry Chili Chicken

香辣仔鸡 Chef's Special Dry Chili Chicken

$18.00
麻婆豆腐 Mapo Tofu

麻婆豆腐 Mapo Tofu

$16.00
四川回锅肉 Twice Cooked Pork

四川回锅肉 Twice Cooked Pork

$18.00Out of stock
水煮牛肉 Boiled Beef in Spicy Szechuan Sauce

水煮牛肉 Boiled Beef in Spicy Szechuan Sauce

$24.00
柠檬脆皮虾 Crispy Shrimp with Lemon Sauce

柠檬脆皮虾 Crispy Shrimp with Lemon Sauce

$24.00
一品烤排骨 House Special Grilled Pork Ribs

一品烤排骨 House Special Grilled Pork Ribs

$22.00
金沙玉子豆腐 Crispy Japanese Tofu WIth Salted Egg Yolk

金沙玉子豆腐 Crispy Japanese Tofu WIth Salted Egg Yolk

$20.00

牙签羊肉 Toothpick Lamb

$23.00Out of stock

金汤肥牛 Sliced Fatty Beef with Pickled Soup

$24.00
宽窄特色烤鱼 Szechuan Traditional Grilled Whole Fish

宽窄特色烤鱼 Szechuan Traditional Grilled Whole Fish

$40.00Out of stock

宽窄江湖菜 Szechuan Cuisine

仔姜美蛙 Boiled Frog in Special Spicy Sauce

仔姜美蛙 Boiled Frog in Special Spicy Sauce

$32.00
金牌毛血旺 Boiled Duck Blood, Tripe and Ham in Chili Broth

金牌毛血旺 Boiled Duck Blood, Tripe and Ham in Chili Broth

$28.00
藏香手抓羊排 Chef Special Lamb Chops

藏香手抓羊排 Chef Special Lamb Chops

$26.00Out of stock
舌尖上的味道 Beef Tongue in Green Peppercorn Broth

舌尖上的味道 Beef Tongue in Green Peppercorn Broth

$26.00
麻麻豆花肥牛 Sliced Fatty Beef in Peppercorn Broth

麻麻豆花肥牛 Sliced Fatty Beef in Peppercorn Broth

$24.00

沙漠蒜香烤鸡 Roasted Garlic Chicken

$25.00Out of stock
火爆双脆 Stir Fried Pork Kidney with Pickled Peppers

火爆双脆 Stir Fried Pork Kidney with Pickled Peppers

$21.00Out of stock

黔江鸡胗 Stir Fried Chicken Gizzard with Pickled Beans

$19.00Out of stock
小炒黄牛肉 Stir Fried Beef with Cilantro

小炒黄牛肉 Stir Fried Beef with Cilantro

$20.00

仔姜牛肉丝 Stir Fried Beef with Diced Ginger

$18.00Out of stock
鱼香肉丝 Pork in Garlic Sauce

鱼香肉丝 Pork in Garlic Sauce

$18.00
京酱肉丝 Stir Fried Pork Peking Style

京酱肉丝 Stir Fried Pork Peking Style

$18.00
毛氏红烧肉 Chairman Mao Hong Sue Pork

毛氏红烧肉 Chairman Mao Hong Sue Pork

$20.00Out of stock

梅菜扣肉 Braised Pork Belly with Preserved Vegetables

$18.00Out of stock
干煸肥肠 Double Fried Pork Intestine

干煸肥肠 Double Fried Pork Intestine

$18.00

鸭血肥肠煲 Stewed Pork Intestine with Duck Blood in Clay Pot

$22.00