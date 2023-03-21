La Bahia 4620 n 10th street

Restaurant header imageView gallery

Food

APPETIZERS

Bacon Wrapped Shrimp

$13.00

6 grilled shrimp wrapped in bacon, served with lemons and your choice of tartar or cocktail sauce

Choriqueso

$12.00

A hot plate of melted white cheese and a chorizo topping.

Crab Filled Tater Tots

$10.00

Tasty tater tots baked and filled with crab. We served any sauce you like, cocktail, tarter or ketchup.

Fried Calamari

$14.00

breaded and fried strips of calamari, served with lemons and your choice of tartar or cocktail sauce.

Guacamole Bowl

$10.00

Fresh Avocado serve with onions, tomatoes, peppers & cilantro all on the side.

Guacamole with Sirloin Chicharrones

$15.00

Avocado blend with tomatoes, cilantro, onions and peppers topped with crispy sirloin tips.

Jorge’s Empanadas

$12.00

4 filled empanadas choose from fish, shrimp or mix. Served with a spicy sauce.

Oysters Rockefeller

$14.00

A tray of 6 on a half shell baked oyster.

Panchos

$10.00

Chips covered in beans, cheese, tomatoes, onions & jalapenos. Add Beef $7, Chicken $5 or fajita mix $6

Shrimp Artichoke Bruschetta

$12.00

Toasted French bread, topped with a shrimp artichoke cheesy recipe.

Spinach Artichoke Shrimp w/Chips

$14.00

A Dip with a blend of spinach, artichoke and minced shrimp.

Stuffed Seafood Mushroom

$12.00

Oven baked Mushroom caps filled with a blend of crab meat, minced clams & topped with cheese.

DE LA TIERRA

Bahia Burger

$14.00

All beef Patty with lettuce tomato's and pickles add cheese $ 1 or bacon $ 2 guacamole $2

Beef Fajita Plate

$18.00

Enjoy a plate with delicious and juicy beef fajita

Botana

$16.00+

Chicken Fajita and Shrimp over a bed of chips covered in beans, cheese, tomatoes, onions & jalapenos. For 2 people $20 / 4 people $40

Chicken Fajita Plate

$13.00

Chicken grilled choice side and one salsa

Ribeye Steak

$30.00

Delicious 10 oz Ribeye steak and 2 sides

Sirloin Steak

$16.00

Delicious 8 oz Sirloin Steak and 2 sides

DEL MAR

Scallops A La Plancha

$16.00

½ lb of scallops sautéed in garlic with butter Grilled with your choice of 2 sides and 1 sauce

Camarones Grilled or Fried

$16.00

Shrimp Grilled or Fried with 2 sides, 1 sauce and 7 jumbo shrimp

Camarones A La Diabla

$18.00

Grilled shrimp with salsa roja and chile de árbol 2 sides and a salad

Camarones Veracruzanos

$18.00

Grilled Shrimp with Chipotle chile 2 sides and a salad

Chicharron Pescado Empanizado

$12.00

Basa Fish Battered with 2 sides and 1 sauce extra sauce $2

Fillet

$16.00

Choose from Salmon, Red Snapper or Mahi Mahi, includes 2 Sides and a sauce

Pescado A La Diabla

$18.00

Grilled shrimp with salsa roja and chile de árbol 2 sides and a salad

Pescado Veracruzanos

$18.00

Grilled Shrimp with Chipotle chile 2 sides and a salad

DESSERTS

Cheesecake

$6.00

Chilled cheesecake served with a strawberry topping

Pistachio Almond Cake

$6.00

Pistachio at its best this cake is delicious

Tiramisu

$6.00

Lady fingers soaked in coffee and cocoapowder topping

MOLCAJETES

Mariscos Molcajete

$40.00

Fish, Shrimp, Octopus, Scallops, Oaxaca, Nopales chile torados with 2 side and tortillas.

La Bahia Molcajete

$38.00

Fajita, Chicken, Sausage, Oaxaca, Nopales shrimp special red sauce spicy.

PARTY TRAY

Party Tray Shrimp Grilled or Fried

$20.00

A platter of shrimp with Fries, Coleslaw and onion rings. 20 for $30 / 40 for $60

Party Tray Fish Grilled or Fried

$25.00

A platter of Fish with Fries, Coleslaw andonion rings. 10 for $25 20 for $45

Party Tray Mix Shrimp and Fish

$38.00

PASTA BAR

Create your Own Pasta

$10.00

Create your own Pasta Dish

RAW BAR

Shrimp Aguachiles

$12.00

Butterflied Shrimp cooked in a spicy lime juice.

6 Oysters

$12.00

12 Oysters

$20.00

Fish Ceviche

$10.00

Mixed Ceviche

$11.00

Shrimp Ceviche

$12.00

Medium Shrimp Cocktail

$11.00

Large Shrimp Cocktail

$14.00

SKILLETS

Skillets

$18.00

On a Pan Grilled Skillet sautéed with garlic sauce served on a bed of bell peppers and onions

Sombrero

$18.00

Melted white cheese, onions, bell peppers & tomatoes. Choose beef or chicken fajitas served with Bahia rice and refried beans

SOUP & SALAD

Caesar Salad

$6.00

Fresh Romaine lettuce and Romano cheese, Special Caesar's dressing

Clam Chowder Bowl

$6.00

Clam Chowder Cup

$4.00

La Bahia House Salad

$5.00

Fresh garden salad served in a chilled plate. Add Chicken for $5 or Shrimp for $6

Sopa De Mariscos Bowl

$7.00

Sopa De Mariscos Cup

$5.00

Sopa De Pescado Bowl

$6.00

Sopa De Pescado Cup

$4.00

TACOS Y MAS

Chicken Fajita Taco

$3.00

Marinated chicken fajita served with grilled bell pepper and onions. Fresh corn tortillas.

Beef Fajita Taco

$4.00

Marinated Beef fajita served with grilled bell pepper and onions. Fresh corn tortillas.

Fish Chicharron Taco Fried or Grilled

$3.00

Seasoned fish served with cabbage, grilled bell pepper and onions. Fresh corn tortillas.

Gobernador Taco

$3.00

Baby Shrimp with poblano peppers and onions. Fresh corn tortillas.

Shrimp Taco Fried or Grilled

$3.00

Seasoned Shrimp served grilled or fried with cabbage and onions. Fresh corn tortillas.

Tacos De Barbacoa

$3.00

Barbacoa not just for breakfast, enjoy a taco filled with cheek Barbacoa.

Loaded Taco

$6.00

Mix it all together, Avocado is the base layer with shrimp and fajitas on top, grilled or fried.

Mix and Match 3 Tacos

$10.00

Loaded taco not included.

Quesadillas

$8.00

Shrimp served in a corn tortilla with melted cheese.

Sincronizada

$12.00

Mix of Beef, Chicken and Shrimp with corn tortilla.

VEGGIES & SIDES

French Fries

$4.00

Broccoli, French Fries, Hush Puppies, La Bahia Beans, La Bahia Potatoes, La Bahia Rice, Onion Rings, Red Cabbage Salad.

Broccoli

$4.00

Hush Puppies

$4.00

La Bahia Beans

$3.00

La Bahia Potatoes

$4.00

La Bahia Rice

$3.00

Onion Rings

$4.00

Red Cabbage Salad

$4.00

Extra Tortilla

$3.00

Drink

Fountain Beverages

Coke

$2.95

Sprite

$2.95

Dr Pepper

$2.95

Coke Zero

$2.95

Tea Sweet

$2.95

Tea Unsweet

$2.95

Tea Half Sweet Tea/ Half Unsweet Tea

$2.95

Tea Half Sweet Tea/ Half Lemonade

$3.50

Tea Half Unsweet Tea/Half Lemonade

$3.50

NA BEVERAGES

Coffee

$3.00

Bottled Water

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.50

Jarritos

$3.00

Topo Chico

$3.00

RedBull

$5.00

Employee Redbull

$3.00

AFTER DINNER

Carajillo

$10.00

Horchata

$10.00

Beer

DOMESTIC

Michelob Ultra

$3.00

Bud Light

$3.00

Miller Lite

$3.25

Ultra Gold

$3.50

Budwiser

$3.00

Coors Light

$3.00

Fubar 5X5

$4.50

High Noon

$4.25

Karbach Bock

$4.50

Hopadillo

$5.00

Shiner Bock

$3.50

LoneStar

$3.00

IMPORT

Pacifico

$4.50

Modelo Negro

$4.50

Sol

$3.75

Corona Extra

$3.75

Tecate Light

$3.75

Cerveza

$3.50

Indio

$3.75

Modelo Especial

$4.00

Carta Blanca

$4.00

Corona Premier

$3.75

Dos XX

$3.50

Karbach Bock

$4.50

Heineken

$4.00

Hopadillo

$5.00

Victoria

$4.50

Estrella Jalisco

$3.00

Seltzers

Ultra Seltzer

$4.25

Topo-Chico Pineapple

$4.25

Topo-Chico Mango

$4.25

White Claw

$4.50

Twisted Tea

$3.00

High Noon

$4.25

SPECIALS

STEAK NIGHT

Ribeye Steak

$30.00

Delicious 10 oz Ribeye steak and 2 sides

ST Old Fashioned

$10.00

SEAFOOD SPECIALS

3 Shrimp & 2 Fish Plate-LUNCH

Caldo De Pescado & 2 Fish Plate-LUNCH

3 Fish Plate-LUNCH

St. Patrick's Day

Green Beer

$3.00

Irish Car Bomb

$3.00

Cucomber Martini

$5.00

Jameson

$3.00

Liquor

Vodka

Well Vodka

$6.00

Grey Goose

$10.00

Smirnoff Spicy Tamarind

$7.00

Ciroc Apple

$8.00

Ciroc RedBerry

$8.00

Titos

$8.00

DBL Vodka

DBL Well Vodka

$10.00

DBL Grey Goose

$14.00

DBL Smirnoff Spicy Tamarind

$11.00

DBL Ciroc Apple

$12.00

DBL Ciroc RedBerry

$12.00

DBL Titos

$12.00

GIN

Well Gin

$6.00

Hendricks

$10.00

Monkey

$12.00

Indigo

$14.00

DBL GIN

DBL Well Gin

$10.00

DBL Hendricks

$14.00

DBL Monkey

$16.00

DBL Indigo

$18.00

RUM

Bacardi

$8.00

Captain Morgan

$8.00

Well Rum

$6.00

DBL RUM

DBL Bacardi

$12.00

DBL Captain Morgan

$12.00

DBL Well RUM

$10.00

TEQUILA

Well Tequila

$6.00

Casa Noble Silver

$8.00

Don Julio Anejo

$10.00

Patron Silver

$10.00

Lalo Blanco

$10.00

Don Julio 70

$12.00

Don Julio Reposado

$10.00

Don Julio Sliver

$10.00

Casamigos Blanco

$9.00

Casamigos Reposado

$10.00

Casa Noble Reposado

$9.00

Casa Noble Anejo

$10.00

Casa Azul Silver

$20.00

Casa Azul Reposado

$30.00

1800 Silver

$8.00

1800 Reposado

$10.00

Teremana Reposado

$8.00

El Tesoro Reposado

$10.00

Danos

$10.00

El Jimador

$6.00

Cazadores Blanco

$6.00

Cazadores Reposado

$6.00

Anejo

$6.00

Anejo Cristalino

$8.00

Cabo Webo Repo Silver

$8.00

DBL TEQUILA

DBL Well Tequila

$10.00

DBL Casa Noble Silver

$12.00

DBL Don Julio Anejo

$14.00

DBL Patron Silver

$14.00

DBL Lalo Blanco

$14.00

DBL Don Julio 70

$16.00

DBL Don Julio Reposado

$14.00

DBL Don Julio Sliver

$14.00

DBL Casamigos Blanco

$13.00

DBL Casamigos Reposado

$14.00

DBL Casa Noble Reposado

$13.00

DBL Casa Noble Anejo

$14.00

DBL Casa Azul Silver

$24.00

DBL Casa Azul Reposado

$34.00

DBL 1800 Silver

$12.00

DBL 1800 Reposado

$14.00

DBL Teremana Reposado

$12.00

DBL El Tesoro Reposado

$14.00

DBL Danos

$14.00

DBL El Jimador

$10.00

DBL Cazadores Blanco

$10.00

DBL Cazadores Reposado

$10.00

DBL Anejo

$10.00

DBL Anejo Cristalino

$12.00

DBL Cabo Webo Repo Silver

$12.00

WHISKEY

Well Whiskey

$6.00

Jack Daniels

$8.00

Makers Mark

$8.00

Makers Mark Private Select

$8.00

Buffalo Trace

$8.00

1792

$8.00

Crown Royal

$8.00

Crown Royal Apple

$8.00

Jameson

$8.00

Fierball

$5.00

DBL WHISKEY

DBL Well Whiskey

$10.00

DBL Jack Daniels

$12.00

DBL Makers Mark

$12.00

DBL Makers Mark Private Select

$19.00

DBL Buffalo Trace

$12.00

DBL 1792

$12.00

DBL Crown Royal

$12.00

DBL Crown Royal Apple

$12.00

DBL Jameson

$12.00

DBL Fierball

$9.00

SCOTCH/BOURBON

Well Scotch

$6.00

Dewars 12Yr

$10.00

Johnnie Walker Black

$10.00

The Glenlivet

$10.00

Macallen

$13.00

Buchanan's 12

$8.00

Well Bourbon

$6.00

Buchanan's 18

$12.00

DBL SCOTCH/BOURBON

DBL Well Scotch

$10.00

DBL Dewars 12Yr

$14.00

DBL Johnnie Walker Black

$14.00

DBL The Glenlivet

$14.00

DBL Macallen

$17.00

DBL Buchanan's 12

$12.00

DBL Well Bourbon

$10.00

DBL Buchanan's 18

$16.00

LIQUEURS/CORDIALS

Frangelico

$8.00

Licor 43

$8.00

Hennessy

$10.00

Kahlua

$8.00

Bailey's

$8.00

DBL LIQUEURS/CORDIALS

DBL Frangelico

$12.00

DBL Licor 43

$12.00

DBL Hennessy

$14.00

Kahlua

$12.00

Bailey's

$12.00

Cocktails

Classic Cocktails

Alabama Slammer

$10.00

Amaretto Sour

$10.00

Appletini

$12.00

Bloody Mary

$10.00

Blueberry Lemonade

$10.00

Champagne Cocktail

$10.00

Cosmopolitan

$10.00

Daiquiri

$10.00

Dark 'N Stormy

$10.00

Gimlet

$10.00

Greyhound

$10.00

Hot Toddy

$10.00

House Margarita

$6.00

Hurricane

$10.00

Lemon Drop

$10.00

Long Island Iced Tea

$10.00

Madras

$10.00

Mai Tai

$10.00

Manhattan

$10.00

Martini

$10.00

Mimosa

$10.00

Mint Julep

$10.00

Mojito

$10.00

Moscow Mule

$10.00

Mudslide

$10.00

Old Fashioned

$10.00

Rob Roy

$10.00

Sazerac

$10.00

Screwdriver

$10.00

Sea Breeze

$10.00

Sidecar

$10.00

Tequila Sunrise

$10.00

Tom Collins

$10.00

Whiskey Smash

$10.00

Whiskey Sour

$10.00

White Russian

$10.00

Margaritas

Margarita

$10.00

Ruby Red Margarita

$10.00

Passion de Margarita

$10.00