La Bahia 4620 n 10th street
No reviews yet
4620 North 10th Street
McAllen, TX 78501
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Food
APPETIZERS
Bacon Wrapped Shrimp
6 grilled shrimp wrapped in bacon, served with lemons and your choice of tartar or cocktail sauce
Choriqueso
A hot plate of melted white cheese and a chorizo topping.
Crab Filled Tater Tots
Tasty tater tots baked and filled with crab. We served any sauce you like, cocktail, tarter or ketchup.
Fried Calamari
breaded and fried strips of calamari, served with lemons and your choice of tartar or cocktail sauce.
Guacamole Bowl
Fresh Avocado serve with onions, tomatoes, peppers & cilantro all on the side.
Guacamole with Sirloin Chicharrones
Avocado blend with tomatoes, cilantro, onions and peppers topped with crispy sirloin tips.
Jorge’s Empanadas
4 filled empanadas choose from fish, shrimp or mix. Served with a spicy sauce.
Oysters Rockefeller
A tray of 6 on a half shell baked oyster.
Panchos
Chips covered in beans, cheese, tomatoes, onions & jalapenos. Add Beef $7, Chicken $5 or fajita mix $6
Shrimp Artichoke Bruschetta
Toasted French bread, topped with a shrimp artichoke cheesy recipe.
Spinach Artichoke Shrimp w/Chips
A Dip with a blend of spinach, artichoke and minced shrimp.
Stuffed Seafood Mushroom
Oven baked Mushroom caps filled with a blend of crab meat, minced clams & topped with cheese.
DE LA TIERRA
Bahia Burger
All beef Patty with lettuce tomato's and pickles add cheese $ 1 or bacon $ 2 guacamole $2
Beef Fajita Plate
Enjoy a plate with delicious and juicy beef fajita
Botana
Chicken Fajita and Shrimp over a bed of chips covered in beans, cheese, tomatoes, onions & jalapenos. For 2 people $20 / 4 people $40
Chicken Fajita Plate
Chicken grilled choice side and one salsa
Ribeye Steak
Delicious 10 oz Ribeye steak and 2 sides
Sirloin Steak
Delicious 8 oz Sirloin Steak and 2 sides
DEL MAR
Scallops A La Plancha
½ lb of scallops sautéed in garlic with butter Grilled with your choice of 2 sides and 1 sauce
Camarones Grilled or Fried
Shrimp Grilled or Fried with 2 sides, 1 sauce and 7 jumbo shrimp
Camarones A La Diabla
Grilled shrimp with salsa roja and chile de árbol 2 sides and a salad
Camarones Veracruzanos
Grilled Shrimp with Chipotle chile 2 sides and a salad
Chicharron Pescado Empanizado
Basa Fish Battered with 2 sides and 1 sauce extra sauce $2
Fillet
Choose from Salmon, Red Snapper or Mahi Mahi, includes 2 Sides and a sauce
Pescado A La Diabla
Grilled shrimp with salsa roja and chile de árbol 2 sides and a salad
Pescado Veracruzanos
Grilled Shrimp with Chipotle chile 2 sides and a salad
DESSERTS
MOLCAJETES
PARTY TRAY
RAW BAR
SKILLETS
SOUP & SALAD
Caesar Salad
Fresh Romaine lettuce and Romano cheese, Special Caesar's dressing
Clam Chowder Bowl
Clam Chowder Cup
La Bahia House Salad
Fresh garden salad served in a chilled plate. Add Chicken for $5 or Shrimp for $6
Sopa De Mariscos Bowl
Sopa De Mariscos Cup
Sopa De Pescado Bowl
Sopa De Pescado Cup
TACOS Y MAS
Chicken Fajita Taco
Marinated chicken fajita served with grilled bell pepper and onions. Fresh corn tortillas.
Beef Fajita Taco
Marinated Beef fajita served with grilled bell pepper and onions. Fresh corn tortillas.
Fish Chicharron Taco Fried or Grilled
Seasoned fish served with cabbage, grilled bell pepper and onions. Fresh corn tortillas.
Gobernador Taco
Baby Shrimp with poblano peppers and onions. Fresh corn tortillas.
Shrimp Taco Fried or Grilled
Seasoned Shrimp served grilled or fried with cabbage and onions. Fresh corn tortillas.
Tacos De Barbacoa
Barbacoa not just for breakfast, enjoy a taco filled with cheek Barbacoa.
Loaded Taco
Mix it all together, Avocado is the base layer with shrimp and fajitas on top, grilled or fried.
Mix and Match 3 Tacos
Loaded taco not included.
Quesadillas
Shrimp served in a corn tortilla with melted cheese.
Sincronizada
Mix of Beef, Chicken and Shrimp with corn tortilla.