80s Brewery 400 West Nolana Avenue
|Sunday
|12:00 am - 2:59 am, 5:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Monday
|12:00 am - 2:59 am, 5:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Tuesday
|12:00 am - 2:59 am, 5:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Wednesday
|12:00 am - 2:59 am, 5:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Thursday
|12:00 am - 2:59 am, 5:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Friday
|12:00 am - 2:59 am, 5:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|12:00 am - 2:59 am, 5:00 pm - 12:00 am
Brewed in house, specialty craft beers, free play arcades, live music, pizza and wings!!!!
400 West Nolana Avenue, McAllen, TX 78501
