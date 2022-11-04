La Escondida Mexican Grill imageView gallery

La Escondida Mexican Grill Missouri City

1,049 Reviews

$$

7270 Hwy 6

#500

Missouri City, TX 77459

Order Again

Popular Items

Chile Con Queso
FM - Combo Fajita Pack
1/2 lb Chk Fajita

Enchiladas

Beef Fajita Ench

$16.00

3 Beef fajita enchiladas served with rice and refried beans

Chicken Fajita Ench

$15.00

3 Chicken fajita enchiladas served with rice and refried beans

Shrimp Ench San Martin

$17.00

2 Shrimp enchiladas with flour tortillas sliced avocado and our san martin sauce. Served with rice and charro beans.

Trio Enchiladas (Gr Beef, Shred Chk & Chs)

$13.00

3 Enchiladas - 1 Picadillo, 1 Shredded Chicken and 1 Cheese, served with rice and refried beans.

Picadillo (Ground Beef) Ench

$13.00

3 ground beef enchiladas served with rice and refried beans

Shredded Chicken Ench

$13.00

3 Shredded chicken enchiladas served with rice and refried beans

Cheese Ench

$13.00

3 Cheese enchiladas served with rice and refried beans

Vegetable Ench

$12.00

3 vegetable enchiladas served with rice and refried beans

Spinach Ench

$13.00

3 spinach enchiladas with our special cream sauce served with rice and refried beans

Chicken Mole Ench

$15.00

3 shredded chicken enchiladas with our special mole sauce served with rice and beans

Dessert

Tres leches cake

$7.00
Banana empanada

$5.00
Flan

$5.00
Churros (3)

$6.00
Cheesecake Sopapillas

$6.00

Margaritas To Go

Frozen Rita HALF (1/2) Gallon

$30.00

Frozen Rita by Gallon

$50.00

Rocks Rita Half (1/2) Gallon (No Ice)

$40.00

Rocks Rita by Gallon (No Ice)

$65.00

16oz Rita Frozen

$10.00

16oz Rita Rocks (With Ice)

$10.00
Carafe Rita Frozen

$18.00

Carafe Rita Rocks (No Ice)

$25.00

Family Meals - Serves 4 -6

FM - Beef Fajita Pack

$79.00

FM - Chicken Fajita Pack

$68.00
FM - Combo Fajita Pack

$74.00

Comes with: Salsa, Black Bean Dip, CCQ, Rice, Refried Beans, Pico de Gallo, Chipotle Potatoes, Tortillas, Chips

FM - Enchilada Tray

$48.00

12 Enchiladas Rice, Beans, Salsa, Chips

FM - Artisan Chk Salad

$28.00

Chicken, Mixed Greens, veggies, Brussels sprouts, jicama, pecans, pumpkin & sesame seeds tossed with Mexican balsamic dressing and dressed with grilled panela cheese squares

FM - Grilled Chk with Mushroom Cream Sauce

$55.00

Chicken Breast - Mushroom Cream Sauce Chipotle Mashed Potatoes House Salad with Cilantro Caesar Dressing Churros

Entertainment Packs

Dip Pack

$42.00

1 Pint Red Sauce, 1 Pint Black Bean Dip, 1 Pint Chile Con Queso Dip, 1 Pint Spinach Dip, 1 Pint Guacamole, 2 Bags of Chips

Enchilada Tray (12)

$48.00

Beef Fajita Pack

$79.00

2 lbs. of Angus Beef, 1 Pint Chipotle Potatoes, 1 Pint Refried Beans, 1 Pint Rice, 1 Pint Red Sauce, 1 Pint Black Bean Dip, 1 Pint Pico de Gallo, 1 Pint Chile Con Queso, 1 Dozen Tortillas, 2 Bags of Chips

Chicken Fajita Pack

$68.00

2 lbs. of Chicken Fajita, 1 Pint Chipotle Potatoes, 1 Pint Refried Beans, 1 Pint Rice, 1 Pint Red Sauce, 1 Pint Black Bean Dip, 1 Pint Pico de Gallo, 1 Pint Chile Con Queso, 1 Dozen Tortillas, 2 Bags of Chips

Combo Fajita Pack

$74.00

2 lbs. of Angus Beef/Chicken Fajita, 1 Pint Chipotle Potatoes, 1 Pint Refried Beans, 1 Pint Rice, 1 Pint Red Sauce, 1 Pint Black Bean Dip, 1 Pint Pico de Gallo, 1 Pint Chile Con Queso, 1 Dozen Tortillas, 2 Bags of Chips

Dozen Tortillas

$5.00

Set Up (Salsa & Black Bean Dip)

$6.00

To Go Chips

$2.50

1/2 lb Beef Fajita

$16.00

1/2 lb Chk Fajita

$10.00

1/2 Pint

1/2 Pint Grated Cheese

$2.25

1/2 Pint Sour Cream

$2.25

1/2 Pint Black Beans

$2.50

1/2 Pint Refried Beans

$2.50

1/2 Pint Rice

$2.50

1/2 Pint Chipotle Potatoes

$2.50

1/2 Pint Salsa

$2.50

1/2 Pint Pico de Gallo

$2.50

1/2 Pint CCQ

$8.00

1/2 Pint Guacamole

$7.00

1/2 Pint Molcajete

$5.00

Pints

Pint Black Beans

$5.00

Pint Refried Beans

$5.00

Pint Rice

$5.00

Pint Chipotle Potatoes

$5.00

Pint Salsa

$5.00

Pint Pico de Gallo

$5.00

Pint CCQ

$13.00

Pint Guacamole

$11.00

Pint Molcajete

$7.50

Quart

Qrt Black Beans

$11.00

Qrt Refried Beans

$9.50

Qrt Rice

$9.50

Qrt Chipotle Potatoes

$10.00

Qrt Salsa

$11.00

Qrt Pico de Gallo

$9.50

Qrt CCQ

$24.00

Qrt Guacamole

$21.00

Qrt Molcajete

$15.00

1/2 Gallon

1/2 Gallon Black Beans

$18.00

1/2 Gallon Refried Beans

$18.00

1/2 Gallon Rice

$18.00

1/2 Gallon Chipotle Potatoes

$18.00

1/2 Gallon Salsa

$18.00

1/2 Gallon Pico de Gallo

$18.00

1/2 Gallon CCQ

$45.00

1/2 Gallon Guacamole

$35.00

1/2 Pan

1/2 Pan Black Beans

$36.00

1/2 Pan Refried Beans

$30.00

1/2 Pan Rice

$30.00

1/2 Pan Chipotle Potatoes

$30.00

1/2 Pan Salsa

$36.00

1/2 Pan Pico de Gallo

$30.00

1/2 Pan CCQ

$70.00

1/2 Pan Guacamole

$70.00

FOOD (to go)

Stuffed Avocado

$17.00

Fresh avocado stuffed with cheese and fajita chicken, Angus beef fajita or shrimp, lightly breaded and fried, served over a bed of rice with chile con queso.

Queso Fundido

$12.00

Melted white cheese with onions, tomatoes, cilantro, and jalapeños, made tableside | Angus beef, chicken or chorizo.

Chile Con Queso

$8.00

Rich and spicy cheese dip.

Guacamole

$9.00

Prepared fresh at your table.

El GQ

$9.00

Our fresh guacamole topped with chile con queso.

Chicharron Tray

$9.00

Pork skins served with pico de gallo and limes.

Crab Meat-Stuffed Jalapenos (9)

$11.00

Jalapeños stuffed with crabmeat, shrimp, fish, and cream cheese, served with cilantro Caesar dipping sauce.

Brussel Sprouts

$10.00

Brussel sprouts seared with a savory blend of spices and sprinkled with cotija cheese.

Armadillo Eggs (2)

$9.50

BBQ Brisket, cream cheese, and jalapeño wrapped in bacon.

Mexican Meatballs (4)

$8.00

Covered in a Guajillo demi-glaze and served over chipotle mashed potatoes.

Escondida Camaron Cocktail

$16.00

Boiled shrimp and our signature sauce, prepared table-side.

Shrimp Brochette (6)

$14.00

Bacon-wrapped shrimp with jalapeño.

Chicken Poppers (6)

$12.00Out of stock

Grilled chicken with a jalapeño sliver wrapped in bacon.

Cup Chk Veggie Tortilla Soup

$9.00

Homemade chicken soup with rice, veggies, tortilla strips, avocado slices and cheese

Bowl Chk Veggie Tortilla Soup

$11.00

Homemade chicken soup with rice, veggies, tortilla strips, avocado slices and cheese

Mexican Cobb Salad

$19.00+

Shredded lettuce, tomato, guacamole, egg, bacon, cojita cheese, and chipotle dressing.

Escondida Caesar Salad

$16.00+

Romaine hearts, blended cheeses, avocado slices, grilled chicken breast, tortilla croutons and cilantro with Caesar dressing (made table side). Substitute Shrimp $15

Ensalada de la Casa

Ensalada de la Casa

$16.00

Fajita chicken or Angus beef fajita served over mixed greens, tomato, cucumber, red onion, roasted corn, and choice of dressing.

The Artisan

$14.00

A unique blend of healthy greens, shredded chicken, veggies, Brussel sprouts, jicama, pecans, pumpkin and sesame seeds tossed with a Mexican balsamic dressing and dressed with grilled panela squares

Beef Fajitas x 1

$26.00
Beef Fajitas x 2

$46.00

Chicken Fajitas x 1

$19.00

Chicken Fajitas x 2

$37.00
Combo Chk & Beef Faj x 1

$22.00
Combo Chk & Beef Faj x 2

$40.00
Vegetable Fajitas x 1

$17.00
Beef Fajita Ench

$16.00

3 Beef fajita enchiladas served with rice and refried beans

Chicken Fajita Ench

$15.00

3 Chicken fajita enchiladas served with rice and refried beans

Shrimp Ench San Martin

$17.00

2 Shrimp enchiladas with flour tortillas sliced avocado and our san martin sauce. Served with rice and charro beans.

Picadillo (Ground Beef) Ench

$13.00

3 ground beef enchiladas served with rice and refried beans

Shredded Chicken Ench

$13.00

3 Shredded chicken enchiladas served with rice and refried beans

Vegetable Ench

$12.00

3 vegetable enchiladas served with rice and refried beans

Spinach Ench

$13.00

3 spinach enchiladas with our special cream sauce served with rice and refried beans

Chicken Mole Ench

$15.00

3 shredded chicken enchiladas with our special mole sauce served with rice and beans

Cheese Ench

$13.00

3 Cheese enchiladas served with rice and refried beans

Beef Fajita Quesa

$17.00
Chicken Fajita Quesa

$15.00
Shrimp San Martin Quesa

$17.00
Spinach & Chicken Quesa

$16.00
Vegetable Quesa

$12.00
Cheese Quesa

$12.00
Tres leches cake

$7.00Out of stock
Banana empanada

$5.00

Our beautiful homemade banana empanada with a chocolate drizzle!

Flan

$5.00
Churros (3)

$6.00
Cheesecake Sopapillas

$6.00
Kids Cheese Quesadillas

$7.99

Rice and refried beans (with fajita add 50¢)

Kids Chicken Strips

$7.99

Served with french fries

Kids Cheese Enchiladas

$7.99

Served with rice and refried beans

Kid Faj Tc Bf

$7.99
Kid Faj Tc Chk

$7.99
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday9:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday9:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday9:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday9:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday9:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come on in and enjoy!

Location

7270 Hwy 6, #500, Missouri City, TX 77459

Directions

