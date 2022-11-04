- Home
La Escondida Mexican Grill Missouri City
1,049 Reviews
$$
7270 Hwy 6
#500
Missouri City, TX 77459
Enchiladas
Beef Fajita Ench
3 Beef fajita enchiladas served with rice and refried beans
Chicken Fajita Ench
3 Chicken fajita enchiladas served with rice and refried beans
Shrimp Ench San Martin
2 Shrimp enchiladas with flour tortillas sliced avocado and our san martin sauce. Served with rice and charro beans.
Trio Enchiladas (Gr Beef, Shred Chk & Chs)
3 Enchiladas - 1 Picadillo, 1 Shredded Chicken and 1 Cheese, served with rice and refried beans.
Picadillo (Ground Beef) Ench
3 ground beef enchiladas served with rice and refried beans
Shredded Chicken Ench
3 Shredded chicken enchiladas served with rice and refried beans
Cheese Ench
3 Cheese enchiladas served with rice and refried beans
Vegetable Ench
3 vegetable enchiladas served with rice and refried beans
Spinach Ench
3 spinach enchiladas with our special cream sauce served with rice and refried beans
Chicken Mole Ench
3 shredded chicken enchiladas with our special mole sauce served with rice and beans
Margaritas To Go
Family Meals - Serves 4 -6
FM - Beef Fajita Pack
FM - Chicken Fajita Pack
FM - Combo Fajita Pack
Comes with: Salsa, Black Bean Dip, CCQ, Rice, Refried Beans, Pico de Gallo, Chipotle Potatoes, Tortillas, Chips
FM - Enchilada Tray
12 Enchiladas Rice, Beans, Salsa, Chips
FM - Artisan Chk Salad
Chicken, Mixed Greens, veggies, Brussels sprouts, jicama, pecans, pumpkin & sesame seeds tossed with Mexican balsamic dressing and dressed with grilled panela cheese squares
FM - Grilled Chk with Mushroom Cream Sauce
Chicken Breast - Mushroom Cream Sauce Chipotle Mashed Potatoes House Salad with Cilantro Caesar Dressing Churros
Entertainment Packs
Dip Pack
1 Pint Red Sauce, 1 Pint Black Bean Dip, 1 Pint Chile Con Queso Dip, 1 Pint Spinach Dip, 1 Pint Guacamole, 2 Bags of Chips
Enchilada Tray (12)
Beef Fajita Pack
2 lbs. of Angus Beef, 1 Pint Chipotle Potatoes, 1 Pint Refried Beans, 1 Pint Rice, 1 Pint Red Sauce, 1 Pint Black Bean Dip, 1 Pint Pico de Gallo, 1 Pint Chile Con Queso, 1 Dozen Tortillas, 2 Bags of Chips
Chicken Fajita Pack
2 lbs. of Chicken Fajita, 1 Pint Chipotle Potatoes, 1 Pint Refried Beans, 1 Pint Rice, 1 Pint Red Sauce, 1 Pint Black Bean Dip, 1 Pint Pico de Gallo, 1 Pint Chile Con Queso, 1 Dozen Tortillas, 2 Bags of Chips
Combo Fajita Pack
2 lbs. of Angus Beef/Chicken Fajita, 1 Pint Chipotle Potatoes, 1 Pint Refried Beans, 1 Pint Rice, 1 Pint Red Sauce, 1 Pint Black Bean Dip, 1 Pint Pico de Gallo, 1 Pint Chile Con Queso, 1 Dozen Tortillas, 2 Bags of Chips
Dozen Tortillas
Set Up (Salsa & Black Bean Dip)
To Go Chips
1/2 lb Beef Fajita
1/2 lb Chk Fajita
1/2 Pint
Pints
Quart
1/2 Gallon
1/2 Pan
FOOD (to go)
Stuffed Avocado
Fresh avocado stuffed with cheese and fajita chicken, Angus beef fajita or shrimp, lightly breaded and fried, served over a bed of rice with chile con queso.
Queso Fundido
Melted white cheese with onions, tomatoes, cilantro, and jalapeños, made tableside | Angus beef, chicken or chorizo.
Chile Con Queso
Rich and spicy cheese dip.
Guacamole
Prepared fresh at your table.
El GQ
Our fresh guacamole topped with chile con queso.
Chicharron Tray
Pork skins served with pico de gallo and limes.
Crab Meat-Stuffed Jalapenos (9)
Jalapeños stuffed with crabmeat, shrimp, fish, and cream cheese, served with cilantro Caesar dipping sauce.
Brussel Sprouts
Brussel sprouts seared with a savory blend of spices and sprinkled with cotija cheese.
Armadillo Eggs (2)
BBQ Brisket, cream cheese, and jalapeño wrapped in bacon.
Mexican Meatballs (4)
Covered in a Guajillo demi-glaze and served over chipotle mashed potatoes.
Escondida Camaron Cocktail
Boiled shrimp and our signature sauce, prepared table-side.
Shrimp Brochette (6)
Bacon-wrapped shrimp with jalapeño.
Chicken Poppers (6)
Grilled chicken with a jalapeño sliver wrapped in bacon.
Cup Chk Veggie Tortilla Soup
Homemade chicken soup with rice, veggies, tortilla strips, avocado slices and cheese
Bowl Chk Veggie Tortilla Soup
Homemade chicken soup with rice, veggies, tortilla strips, avocado slices and cheese
Mexican Cobb Salad
Shredded lettuce, tomato, guacamole, egg, bacon, cojita cheese, and chipotle dressing.
Escondida Caesar Salad
Romaine hearts, blended cheeses, avocado slices, grilled chicken breast, tortilla croutons and cilantro with Caesar dressing (made table side). Substitute Shrimp $15
Ensalada de la Casa
Fajita chicken or Angus beef fajita served over mixed greens, tomato, cucumber, red onion, roasted corn, and choice of dressing.
The Artisan
A unique blend of healthy greens, shredded chicken, veggies, Brussel sprouts, jicama, pecans, pumpkin and sesame seeds tossed with a Mexican balsamic dressing and dressed with grilled panela squares
Beef Fajitas x 1
Beef Fajitas x 2
Chicken Fajitas x 1
Chicken Fajitas x 2
Combo Chk & Beef Faj x 1
Combo Chk & Beef Faj x 2
Vegetable Fajitas x 1
Beef Fajita Quesa
Chicken Fajita Quesa
Shrimp San Martin Quesa
Spinach & Chicken Quesa
Vegetable Quesa
Cheese Quesa
Tres leches cake
Banana empanada
Our beautiful homemade banana empanada with a chocolate drizzle!
Flan
Churros (3)
Cheesecake Sopapillas
Kids Cheese Quesadillas
Rice and refried beans (with fajita add 50¢)
Kids Chicken Strips
Served with french fries
Kids Cheese Enchiladas
Served with rice and refried beans
Kid Faj Tc Bf
Kid Faj Tc Chk
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|9:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|9:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|9:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|9:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|9:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Come on in and enjoy!
7270 Hwy 6, #500, Missouri City, TX 77459