Restaurant header imageView gallery

Wings N' Wine Riverstone - Sugar Land

review star

No reviews yet

18732 University Boulevard

Sugar Land, TX 77479

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Food Menu

Chicken

6 Traditional Wings

6 Traditional Wings

$7.50
8 Traditional Wings

8 Traditional Wings

$9.30
10 Traditional Wings

10 Traditional Wings

$11.10
3 Tenders

3 Tenders

$7.50
4 Tenders

4 Tenders

$9.30
5 Tenders

5 Tenders

$11.10
Family Pack 24 Wings

Family Pack 24 Wings

$35.91
Party Pack 50 Wings

Party Pack 50 Wings

$67.49

Shrimp

6 Shrimp In Batter

6 Shrimp In Batter

$12.50
8 Shrimp In Batter

8 Shrimp In Batter

$14.30
10 Shrimp In Batter

10 Shrimp In Batter

$16.38

Fish

1 Catfish Fillet

1 Catfish Fillet

$7.99
2 Catfish Fillet

2 Catfish Fillet

$14.99
1 Catfish Fillet and 4 Shrimp

1 Catfish Fillet and 4 Shrimp

$14.99

Vegetable/Vegetarian

Battered Cauliflower

Battered Cauliflower

$8.99
Battered Mushrooms

Battered Mushrooms

$8.99

Salads

Sweet Kale

$7.99

Caesar Salad

$6.99

House Salad

$4.99

Wraps

Veggie Wrap

$6.99

Sauces

Flight of 3 Sauces

Flight of 3 Sauces

$1.49
Flight of 6 Sauces

Flight of 6 Sauces

$2.99
1 Sauce any flavor

1 Sauce any flavor

$0.50

Choose one flavor of our truly amazing sauce selection.

Sides

Mozzarella Sticks

Mozzarella Sticks

$4.99
Fries

Fries

$2.50
Loaded Fries

Loaded Fries

$6.99
Truffle Fries

Truffle Fries

$5.49
Onion Rings

Onion Rings

$4.99

Dessert

2 Scoops of Ice Cream

$4.99

3 Scoops of Ice Cream

$6.49

Kids Menu

Kids Wing Combo

$9.99

Kids Tenders Combo

$9.99

Drink Menu

Non-Alcoholic Drinks

Fountain Drinks

$1.50
Bottled Drinks

Bottled Drinks

$2.50

Shakes

Vanilla Shake

$5.99

Chocolate Shake

$5.99

Cookies N' Cream Shake

$5.99

Strawberry Shake

$5.99
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Wings N' Wine is an upscale casual dining restaurant that offers a unique dining experience for customers looking for both great wings and a great selection of wines. The restaurant boasts an extensive menu of juicy and flavorful wings, paired with a carefully curated selection of fine wines to complement the dining experience. The upscale atmosphere, combined with friendly and knowledgeable staff, creates an enjoyable and memorable experience for diners. Whether you're in the mood for a quick bite or a sit-down meal, Wings N' Wine is the perfect place for those looking for quality food, great drinks, and a comfortable atmosphere. With our selection of wines accompanied by a selection of the top 10 beers in the US our customers will always find something exciting to quench their thirst. Combined with our Wings which are spiced with our OG spice mix you will be in for a treat. Dine in or order to go we have all you need for that casual great evening.

Location

18732 University Boulevard, Sugar Land, TX 77479

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Thai American Bistro
orange starNo Reviews
18721 university blvd #160 sugarland, TX 77479
View restaurantnext
Ninfa's Missouri City
orange starNo Reviews
5730 Highway 6 Missouri City, TX 77459
View restaurantnext
Micheaux's Southern Cuisine
orange starNo Reviews
6850 Highway 6 Missouri City, TX 77459
View restaurantnext
Sugars Cajun Cuisine
orange star3.7 • 683
3424 FM 1092 Rd Missouri City, TX 77459
View restaurantnext
Brookstreet BBQ - Missouri City
orange starNo Reviews
7232 Hwy 6 Missouri City, TX 77459
View restaurantnext
La Escondida Mexican Grill - Missouri City
orange star4.5 • 1,049
7270 Hwy 6 Missouri City, TX 77459
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Sugar Land

Salata - F - 018 - Sugar Land
orange star4.6 • 1,868
2170 Town Square Place Sugar Land, TX 77479
View restaurantnext
Gyro Republic - Sugar Land
orange star4.5 • 1,284
19920 Southwest Fwy Sugar Land, TX 77479
View restaurantnext
Pizza 101 - Sugar Land
orange star4.2 • 870
15215 SW Freeway Sugar Land, TX 77478
View restaurantnext
Los Tios - Sugar Land
orange star4.4 • 750
3308 Highway 6 S Sugar Land, TX 77478
View restaurantnext
Sweet Paris Crêperie & Café - Sugar Land Town Square
orange star4.6 • 602
15911 City Walk Sugar Land, TX 77479
View restaurantnext
Coco Crepes Waffles & Coffee - Sugarland
orange star4.7 • 485
13533 University Blvd Sugar Land, TX 77479
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Sugar Land
Stafford
review star
No reviews yet
Missouri City
review star
Avg 4.2 (16 restaurants)
Richmond
review star
Avg 4.5 (29 restaurants)
Bellaire
review star
Avg 4.6 (11 restaurants)
Fulshear
review star
Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)
Katy
review star
Avg 4.3 (106 restaurants)
Houston
review star
Avg 4.4 (1059 restaurants)
Pearland
review star
Avg 4.3 (35 restaurants)
Cypress
review star
Avg 4.5 (44 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston