La Fondita 630 3rd Street

Order Again

Drinks

Aguas frescas

$5.95

Horchata Jamaica Tamarindo Naranja Pepino con limón Fresa con horchata

Fountain drinks

$2.95

Coke, Diet coke, sprite, Dr. pepper, fantan, Root beer, lemonade, iced tea,

Cafe de Olla

$3.50

Champurrado

$3.50

Tea

$3.50

Camomile, mint, lemon & ginger, orange & cinnamon, Wild berries.

Coca de botella/sangria botella

$4.25

Redbull

$4.00

Sherly Temple

$3.99

Kids Food

Kids Enfrijoladas (2)

$7.95

Served with rice

Kids Enchiladas (2)

$7.95

Served with rice & beans

Kids Salchitacos

$7.95

3 rolled up chicken frank taquitos

Kids Quesadillas & French Fries

$7.95

Kids Chicken Nuggets & French Fries

$7.95

Kids Burrito & French Fries

$7.95

Rice, Beans, & choice of meat

Kids Tacos (1)

$7.95

One taco with choice of meat served with rice & beans

Kids Corn Dog & Fries

$7.95

Kids Side Fries

$3.50

Kids Drink

Kids agua fresca

$2.95

Kids Juice

$1.95

Kids Soda

$1.95

Breakfast - Desayuno

Chilaquiles(Green or Red)

$13.95

Served with one egg sunny side up or scrambled. Rice, beans, and sour cream. (Add any meat $4.95)

Aporreadillo

$16.95

This dish consists of "Cesina", Salted dry beef. shredded, stirred with scrambled eggs, and cooked in guajillo or chile serrano sauce with garlic and cilantro.

Huevos Ranchero

$13.95

Sauteed diced onions, tomatoes and roasted Jalapeño peppers mixed with scrambled eggs.

Huevos a la Mexicana

$13.95

Sauteed diced onions, tomatoes and roasted Jalapeño peppers mixed with scrambled eggs.

Huevos con Nopales

$13.95

Freshly cut cactus, sauteed and mixed with scrambled eggs.

Huevos con Chorizo

$13.95

Scrambled eggs mix with sauteed Mexican chorizo.

Huevos con Jamon

$13.95

Sauteed ham mixed with onions, tomatoes, and scrambled eggs.

Huevos Divorciados

$15.95

2 eggs over easy laid over thin steak, topped with red and green salsa. Separated rice and beans.

Torta La Madrugadora

$12.95

Mexican Sandwich. Your choice of: Chilaquiles (with refried beans, cheese, and sour cream) Huevos con Jamon (with refried beans and jalapeños) Huevos con Chorizo (with refried beans and jack cheese)

Fondita Sizzling Skillet

$15.95

Sauteed onions, roasted bell peppers, mushrooms, diced tomatoes and crispy waffle fries. Served on a hot skillet, topped with scrambled eggs, mixed cheddar and jack cheese, melted to a perfection.

EL Mañanero

$12.95

Breakfast burrito served with scrambled eggs, pico de gallo, jack cheese, rice, black beans and sour cream.

Tacos Ahogados

$8.95+

Filled with mushed potatoes, drowned in mild tomato sauce. Topped with thinly shredded cabbage, sliced radish and pickled red onions.

Tortas Ahogadas - Drowned Sandwich

$13.95

The torta consist of a birote roll. lightly spread with refried beans, stuffed with pork carnitas. Drowned into a mild tomato sauce and topped with thinly shredded cabbage sliced radish and pickled red onions.

Appetizers - Aperitivos

Choriqueso

$8.95

Sauteed Mexican chorizo, mixed with jack cheese and melted to a perfection. Served with 3 flour tortillas.

Nacho Waffle Fries

$14.95

Crispy waffle fries, topped with melted cheddar, jack cheese and your choice of meat. Sour cream and pico de gallo.

Jalapeño Poppers

$8.95

(6) cream cheese stuffed jalapeños. Served with homemade cilantro ranch.

La Fondita Sampler

$25.95

Get a little taste of La Fondita favorite appetizers. Taquitos, nachos, quesadilla, wings and jalapeño poppers. Topped with with Guacamole, sour cream, and pico de gallo.

Avocado Rolls

$11.95

(3) Mexican classic egg rolls, Filled with fresh Hass avocados, mixed with diced tomatoes, chopped onions, and cilantro. All rolled up in a crispy egg roll shell.

Super Nachos

$13.95

Crispy Tortilla chips. Topped with beans, melted cheese. Your choice of meat, guacamole, sour cream, jalapeños and pico de gallo.

Guacamole "Michoacano"

$12.95

100% Hass Avocados. Mixed with onion, cilantro, Salt and lime juice. (Make it spicy at your own risk)

Wings

$8.95+

Tacos

$4.00

Doraditas

$5.50

Taco size crispy homemade tortilla. Mixed with choice of meat and melted cheese. Garnished with cilantro, onion and homemade salsa.

Antojitos Mexicano

Sope

$8.95

(1) Homemade corn tortilla bowl with choice of meat, beans, lettuce, sour cream, roasted tomatillo salsa, and queso fresco.

Huarache

$9.95

(1) Homemade oval shaped tortilla. With a thin layer of refried beans, choice of meat, lettuce, sour cream, red tomatillo sauce, and queso fresco.

Gordita

$6.95

(1) Homemade thick tortilla. Stuffed with choice of meat, onions, cilantro, red tomatillo salsa and queso fresco.

Quesadilla de Masa

$10.95

$10.95 Folded homemade corn tortilla with cheese. Garnished with lettuce, Salsa verde, sour cream and queso fresco.

Tamal Oaxaqueno

$6.95

(1) Made of masa stuffed with chicken in mole sauce, wrapped in a banana leaf.

Tamal

$4.95

(1) Tamal Made of masa. Filled with chicken in green sauce or pork in red sauce, wrapped up in a corn leaf. Topped with salsa, sour cream and queso fresco.

Pambazo Chilango

$11.95

Mexican telera bread. Soaked in a homemade red sauce. Filled with chorizo and mushed potatoes. With lettuce, red salsa, sour cream and queso fresco.

Tostada

$7.95

A hard-shell tortilla. Spread with refried beans and choice of meat: Lettuce, salsa, sour cream and queso fresco.

Taquitos Dorados

$11.95

(5) Fried, roll taquitos. Filled with choice of shredded Beef, Shredded chicken, or mushed potatoes.

Enfrijoladas

$9.95

(4) Drenched corn tortillas in soupy refried beans. Topped with sour cream and queso fresco.

Enmoladas

$13.95

(4) Rolled corn tortillas. Filled with shredded chicken. Dipped in mole sauce and garnished with roasted sesame seeds.

Patitas de Puerco en Vinagre

Pozole Rojo

$17.95

Garnished with thinly shredded cabbage, chopped onions, Sliced radish, a side of roasted Chile de arbol sauce, tostadas and lime.

Pozole Verde

$16.95

A traditional stew made with Hominy and chicken. Garnished with thinly shredded lettuce, chopped onions, Sliced radish, side of chopped jalapeños, tostadas and lime.

Caldo de Pollo

$15.95

Chicken and vegetable soup. (Add on avocado. $2.95) Served with a side of rice, chopped onion, cilantro, diced jalapeños and (3) homemade corn tortillas.

Caldo de Res

$16.95

Beef and vegetable soup. (Add on avocado. $2.95) Served with a side of rice, chopped onion, cilantro, diced jalapeños and (3) homemade corn tortillas.

Enchiladas Verdes

$13.95

4) Rolled up corn tortillas. Filled with grilled chicken, cooked in green tomatillo sauce. Topped with lettuce, green salsa, sour cream and queso fresco.

Enchiladas Michoacanas

$15.95

(4) Corn tortilla sauteed in our special homemade enchilada sauce. Filled with queso fresco and topped with thinly sliced green cabbage, tomato sauce and more queso fresco. Accompanied with sauteed dice potatoes, carrots, and chiles en vinagre.

Molcajetes - Fajitas - Mas

Molcajete

$23.95

Traditional sizzling volcanic rock Molcajete. Choose from any of our meats. Cooked in our special molcajete sauce. Garnished with grilled cactus, chambray onions, grilled chorizo, queso fresco and chile toreado. Served with rice and beans.

Molcajete 7 Mares

$26.95

Traditional sizzling volcanic rock Molcajete. Mix of shrimp, octopus, scallops, mussels, baby clams and crab legs. cooked in our spicy seafood sauce. Garnished with grilled cactus, chambray onions, chile toreado and melted cheese. Served with our traditional white rice.

Molcajete Mix

$26.95

Traditional sizzling volcanic rock Molcajete. Sauteed Grilled Chicken, steak, chorizo and large prawns. Cooked in our Molcajete sauce, garnished with grill cactus, chambray onions, grilled chorizo queso fresco and chile toreado. served with rice and beans

Fajitas

$18.95

Choose from one of our meats. Mixed with sauteed onions, bell peppers, tomatoes, and a touch of Fajita mixed powder. Served on a sizzling plate, with a side of rice, beans. Garnished with lettuce, guacamole, sour cream and pico de gallo.

Fajitas Shrimp

$21.95

Prawns mixed with sauteed onions, bell peppers, tomatoes, and a touch of fajita powder. Served on a sizzling plate, with a side of rice, and beans. Garnished with lettuce, guacamole, sour cream and pico de gallo.

Combo Fajitas

$23.95

Choose 2 of the above meats including shrimp as an option. Mixed with sauteed onions, bell peppers, tomatoes and a touch of fajita opelete powder. Served on a sizzling plate, with a side of rice, and beans. Garnished with lettuce guacamole, sour cream and pico de gallo.

Mixed Fajitas

$26.95

Chicken, Steak and Prawns Mixed with sauteed onions, bell peppers, tomatoes, and a touch of fajita mix powder. Served on a sizzling plate, with a side of rice, and beans. Garnished with lettuce, guacamole, sour cream, and pico de gallo.

Discada

$49.95

(Serves 3-4 people) A dish with a variety of grilled meats popular in the Northern Mexican Cuisine. The dish consists of grilled steak, pastor, chicken, bacon and salchichas. With sauteed onions, tomatoes, jalapeños, bell peppers, pineapple and chipotle sauce. Served with flour and homemade corn tortillas.

La Espada

$39.95

(A perfect dish for you and your other half) Skewered filled with a variety of grilled meats and vegetables. Beef, Chicken, Shrimp, mushrooms, zucchini, onions, bell peppers, and pineapple. Served with red or green creamy spaghetti and a side salad for 2.

Platos Especiales

Carne Asada

$16.95

Grilled steak, served with rice and beans. Garnished with chambray onions, chile toreado, Side of queso fresco and homemade slaw.

Higado Encebollado

$15.95

Grilled liver with sauteed onions. Served with rice and beans. Garnished with slaw.

Milanesa

$17.95

Breaded steak, served with creamy red sauce spaghetti and French fries. Garnished with lettuce, 2 tomato slices, Chile en vinagre and pickled red onion.

Steak Ranchero

$16.95

Grill steak, sauteed with garlic, onions, jalapeños & tomatoes. Served with rice and black beans.

Costillas de Puerco

$16.95

Pork ribs cooked in red or green sauce, served with rice and whole beans.

Chicharron con Nopales (verde o rojo)

$16.95

Pork rinds mixed with grilled cactus. Cooked in red or green sauce, served with rice and whole beans.

Carnitas Plato

$16.95

You can't go wrong with our Carnitas plate. A little taste of Michoacan' s best dish, straight to your table. Served with rice and beans. Garnished with verdura en vinagre and chiles jalapeños.

Pollo en Mole

$17.95

Chicken mole, cooked in our authentic, homemade mole sauce. Serve with rice. Garnished with roasted sesame seeds.

Pollo a La Crema

$16.95

Delicious tender chicken breast. Sauteed with onions, mushrooms and a touch of garlic. Cooked in our homemade creamy sauce. Serve with rice and garnished with dry parsley and slaw.

Pollo en Chipotle

$16.95

Chicken legs cooked in our own chipotle sauce recipe. Served rice and beans. Garnished with slaw.

Milanesa de Pollo

$17.95

Breaded chicken served with creamy green sauce spaghetti, and side salad, topped with cilantro ranch dressing.

Pollo El Ilegal

$16.95

Grilled tender chicken breast. Sauteed with Juliette onions, roasted bell peppers, grilled habaneros and melted cheese. Served with rice and black beans.

Mariscos - Seafood

Tostada de Ceviche

$7.95

(1) Raw cod fish cooked in lime juice. Mixed with onions, tomato, and cilantro. Served over a crispy corn tostada. Topped with avocado.

Tostada de Camaron

$8.95

(1) Boiled cooked shrimp. Mixed with onions, tomato, and cilantro. Served over a crispy corn tostada. Topped with avocado.

Tostada la Mixta

$9.95

(1) A mix of ceviche, shrimp and octopus. Served over a crispy corn tostada. Topped with avocado.

La Torre

$27.95

A mix of cooked shrimp, octopus, aguachile, ceviche, Scallops and imitation crab. An explosion of flavor of mixed greens and black sauce. Served with tostadas and saltine crackers. Topped with diced avocado.

Camaronillas

$17.95

(3) Half folded Crispy homemade tortilla. Filled with sauteed shrimp, onions, tomato, a touch of garlic and melted Jack Cheese. Served with our traditional Mexican white rice, side of chipotle ranch and slaw.

Pescadillas

$16.95

(3) Half folded Crispy homemade tortilla. Filled with sauteed cod fish, onions, tomatoes, a touch of garlic and melted Jack Cheese. Served with our traditional Mexican white rice, side of cilantro ranch and slaw.

Mariscada

$55.95

(Serves 3-4 people) A combination of shrimp, octopus, scallops, cod fish and Imitation crab, sauteed with a touch of olive oil. Juliette onions, bell peppers, a touch of garlic and melted jack cheese. Served with our traditional Mexican white rice and homemade corn tortilla.

Camarones Diablo

$18.95

Sauteed Prawns with onions and mushrooms cooked in our one and only diablo sauce. Served with our traditonal Mexican white rice, side salad with cilantro ranch and slaw.

Camarones al Ajo

$18.95

Sauteed prawns with butter onions and garlic sauce. Served with our traditional Mexican white rice side salad, chipotle ranch and slaw.

Camarones Rancheros

$18.95

Sauteed prawns with onions, tomatoes, and jalapeños. Served with Black beans and spanish rice.

Camarones Tequileros

$22.95

Sauteed Prawns with butter, Juliette onions, chopped garlic and Diced tomato in our homemade creamy sauce. Flambeed in our House Tequila... QUE CHILLEEEE!! Served with our traditional Mexican white rice, side salad with cilantro ranch and slaw.

Camarones Colgados

$24.95

{6) Large Prawns. Filled with jack cheese wrapped in bacon. Served, hung over a wood board. Includes a side salad and our traditional Mexican white rice. Garnished with slaw, side of chipotle creamy ranch and cilantro ranch.

Camarones Empanizados

$18.95

Deep fried breaded shrimp. Served over a bed of lettuce, side of our traditional Mexican white rice and side salad with chipotle ranch. Garnished with slaw.

Coctel Vuelve a la Vida

$24.95

(El remedio Pa' Tu Cruda) Cooked Shrimp, octopus, oysters, scallops and ceviche. All mixed in our own tomato juice. Topped with an avocado rose. Served in a bowl with Tostadas and Saltine Crackers. (Make it spicy upon request).

Botana Mar Abierto

$28.95

(ideal for 4 people) A mix of cooked shrimp, octopus, ceviche, scallops and dried shrimp. Served with tostadas and saltine crackers. Garnished with sliced red onions, tomatoes, avocado and cucumber.

Coctel de Camarones

$17.95

Cooked shrimp mixed with diced onions, tomatoes, cilantro, Cucumber and lime juice. All mixed in our own tomato juice. Served with Saltine Crackers. Topped with diced avocado.

Coctel Mixto

$19.95

Cooked shrimp and octopus. mixed with diced onions, tomatoes, cilantro, Cucumber and lime juice. All mixed in our own tomato juice. Served with Saltine Crackers. Topped with diced avocado.

Aguachile en su Piedra

$23.95

Shrimp submerged in fresh lime juice, seasoned with serrano peppers, Cilantro, garlic, salt, and lime juice. Mixed with cucumber wedges, And Juliette red onions. Garnished with an avocado rose. Served with Tostadas. (Choice of green, red or black sauce)

Tiritas de Pescado

$19.95

Strips of Cod fish submerged in fresh lime juice, seasoned with serrano peppers, cilantro, garlic, salt, and lime juice. Mixed with cucumber stripped layers, and sliced Juliette onions. Garnished with avocado slices. Served with tostadas. (Choice of green, red, or black sauce)

Mojarra Frita

$18.95

Deep fried Tilapia. Served with our traditional Mexican white rice and side salad.

Mojarra al Gusto

$19.95

Deep fried Tilapia. Served with our traditional Mexican white rice and side salad. Choice of: - Diablo sauce - Chipotle sauce - Al Ajo/Garlic Mojarra

Mojarra con Camarones

$24.95

Deep fried Tilapia with cooked shrimp of your choice. Served with rice and beans. - Diablo sauce - Al ajo/ Garlic - Chipotle - Tequilero

Mojarra Enpapelada

$18.95

Steamed Tilapia fish. Wrapped and cooked in foil paper. Marinated in our homemade chile de aceite sauce. Mixed with Juliette onions, tomatoes, and bell peppers. Served with our traditional Mexican white rice and slaw.

Filete de Pescado Al gusto

$17.95

Fish fillet, served over a bed of lettuce with a side of our traditional Mexican white rice and black beans. - Al ajo/ Garlic - Chipotle - Tequilero Mojarra Enpapelada $18.95 - Empanizado/ Breaded - Diablo sauce - Al Ajo/ Garlic - A la Plancha/ Grilled - Empapelado/ Wrapped

Tacos de Camaron

$5.25

Beer battered fried shrimp. Perfectly cooked and added on to a warm tortilla. Topped with thinly shredded cabbage, diced tomatoes, And our homemade creamy chipotle sauce.

Tacos de Pescado

$4.95

Beer battered fried cod fish. Perfectly cooked and added on a warm tortilla. Topped with thinly shredded cabbage, diced tomatoes, And our homemade creamy chipotle sauce.

Caldo de 7 mares

$21.95

Seafood soup. A variety of shrimp, fish, scallops, Octopus, mussels, baby clam shells and crab legs.

Caldo de Camaron

$19.95

Shrimp soup

Caldo de Pescado

$17.95

Fish soup

La Pina Loca

$26.95

Half grilled pineapple. Filled with sauteed onions, mushrooms, bells peppers, shrimp, baby octopus, scallops, imitation crab, baby clams and baby mussels. Mixed in diablo sauce and topped with melted cheese. Choice corn or flour tortillas with side of our traditional Mexican white rice.

Burritos

Regular

$10.95

Choice of meat, rice, bean and Pico de gallo

Super Burrito

$12.95

(sub shrimp +$4.95) Choice of meat, rice, beans, cheese, sour cream, Guacamole and Pico de gallo.

Veggie Burrito

$11.95

Grill veggies, rice, black beans, pico de gallo and lettuce.

Relleno Burrito

$13.95

A Chile Relleno, rice, beans, and cheese. Topped with Ranchero sauce and sour cream.

Burrito Sangron

$13.95

Chicken, rice, beans, cheese. Topped with mole sauce and sour cream.

Chicken Chipotle Burrito

$14.95

Strips of chicken breast, sauteed with onions, bell peppers. Rice, beans, cheese, and guacamole. Topped with chipotle sauce and a drizzle of sour cream.

Chipotle Shrimp Burrito

$16.95

Shrimp seasoned and sauteed with onions, bell peppers, and mushrooms, rice and beans. Topped with chipotle sauce, shrimp and cheese.

Burrito Bowl

$12.95

Your choice of meat, Rice, beans, cheese, sour cream, guacamole and Pico de gallo. All served in a bowl.

Fajita Wrap

$14.95

Chicken or steak sauteed with onions, bell peppers, and a touch of garlic. Wrapped up in a spinach tortilla cut in half. Served with rice, beans, guacamole, sour cream and pico de gallo.

La Bamba Wrap

$14.95

Strips of chicken breast. Sauteed with onions, chipotle creamy sauce. Black beans, lettuce, and crispy tortilla strips. Wrapped in a Chipotle tortilla.

Chicken Caesar Wrap

$13.95

Caesar salad with garlic croutons, strips of chicken breast, wrapped in a wholewheat tortilla.

Chimichanga

$12.95

Deep fried burrito with rice, beans, jack cheese and your choice meat. Topped with lettuce, guacamole, sour cream, Pico de gallo and Queso Fresco.

Combinations

1 Item combo

$12.95

2 Item combo

$15.95

3 Item combo

$18.95

Quesadillas

Quesadilla de Masa

$10.95

Folded homemade corn tortilla with choice of meat. Garnished with, lettuce, salsa verde and queso fresco.

Quesadilla Suiza

$10.95

Flour tortilla, choice of meat, melted cheese. Garnished with lettuce, and sour cream.

Super Quesadilla

$12.95

Choice of meat and melted cheese. Garnished with lettuce, guacamole, sour cream, and Pico de Gallo.

Shrimp Quesadilla

$15.95

Sauteed shrimp with bell peppers, onions, and chipotle sauce. Garnished with a side of chipotle sauce, and a drizzle of sour cream.

Torta

Torta asada

$10.95

Chavo del 8

$9.95

Torta de milanesa res

$12.95

La niurka

$13.95

Torta de pierna

$11.95

Torta de salchicha

$10.95

Torta campechana

$12.95

Torta la guajolota

$8.95

Salad

Taco Salad

$13.95

Chef ́s random choice of crispy shell tortilla flavor Crispy tortilla shell, filled with beans, rice and choice of meat, lettuce, pico de gallo, guacamole, sour cream and cheese.

Elena's Salad

$9.95

(add grilled Prawns + $ 5.95) A cold wedge of iceberg lettuce, topped with a creamy raspberry dressing, Bacon crumbles, cherry tomatoes, cucumber wedges, honey roasted pecans and crumbled feta cheese. It go's perfect with our in house mimosa.

Sides

Extra Guacamole

$1.95

Extra Sour cream

$0.95

Extra Meat

$3.95

Extra Chile Relleno

$6.95

Extra Shrimp

$6.95

Extra Cheese

$0.95

Extra Veggies

$0.95

Side of rice or beans

$3.25

Side of Diabla Sauce 4oz

$1.25

Side of Guacamole 4oz

$2.95

Side of Sour cream 4oz

$1.95

Side of Veggies 8oz

$3.95

Side of tortillas

$2.50

Desserts

HUCHEPO / Sweet tamal

$3.95

ELOTE / Corn on a cob

$3.95

Churrus Murris

$4.95

Churro's whit ice cream

$6.95

Arroz con leche / rice pudding

$4.95

Bunuelitos

$4.95

Flan

$4.95

Cheesecake

$4.95

Fondita Fried Ice cream

$6.95

Platanos Fritos / plantains

$7.95

Paletas de Hielo Michoacanas

$2.95

Beer

Bottled Beer

$7.95

Coronitas Bucket

$45.00

K-Guas

$20.00

16 oz Beer

$7.00

20 oz Beer

$12.00

32 oz Beer

$18.00

Regular Buckets

$45.00+

Beer Tower

$55.00

Micheladas

Chavela

$12.00

Michelada

$15.00

La Mamalona

$22.00

La Rubia y La Morena

$17.95

Balazo Shots

Papa Pitufo

$8.00

Bloody Maria

$8.00

Cucumber Twits

$8.00

Mexican BJ

$8.00

La Fresa

$8.00

Mango

$8.00

Solitario

$8.00

Mezcal

$8.00

Bottle Service

Moet

$200.00

Mumm

$120.00

Gloria Ferrera

Brandy

Presidente

$18.00

Don Pedro

$18.00

Fundador

$18.00

Torres 10

$12.00

Cantaritos

Cantarito

$13.95+

Jr Cantarito

$25.00

Los 4 Bandidos

$28.00

El Señor

$45.00

El Cantador

$100.00

El Borrego

$150.00

El Toxico

$250.00

Cocktails

El chocolatezo

$17.00

Adios Hijo de

$17.00

Love Spell

$16.00

La malaguena

$14.00

Flor de capoma

$18.00

La nina fresa

$16.00

La Diva

$18.00

Maria Bonita

$18.00

La pitufina

$17.00

Cabron Y Vago

$15.00

Mojito

$15.00+

Mangoneada

$14.00+

Mexican Tejino

$12.00+

La Piedra

$14.95

Jagger Bomb

$15.00

Piña Colada

$10.00+

Horchata loca

$14.00

Mexican Mula

$14.00

Paloma

$14.00

Bloody Mary

$12.00

Cogna's

Courvoisier vs

$11.00

D'ussé

$14.00

Grand Mariner

$14.00

Hennessy Black

$16.00

Hennessy VS

$14.00

Martell

$14.00+

Rémy Martin VSOP

$16.00

Rémy Martin XO

$30.00

Gin

Hendricks

$14.00

Tanqueray

$14.00

Bombay Sapphire

$14.00

Margaritas

A Patron Power

$58.00

Cadillac/top shelve margarita

$18.00

Margarita

$14.00

Reyes Rita

$25.00

Mezcal

Clase Azul black

$45.00

Burrito Fiestero

$12.00

Silencio

$12.00

Casamigos

$18.00

La Luna

$10.00

Del Maguey (vida)

$25.00

Ilegal Joven

$14.00

Mezcal Union Uno

$12.00

Clase Azul torquioze

$30.00

El placer

$15.00

Tequila

1800

$12.00+

7 Leguas

$13.00+

818

$11.00+

Adelita

$15.00

Aman Rosa

$15.00+

Calirosa

$13.00+

Casa Azul

$13.00+

Casa del Sol

$12.00+

Casa Dragon

$18.00+

Casa Noble

$18.00+

Casadores

$11.00+

Casamigos

$15.00+

Centenario

$12.00+

Chamuco

$14.00

Cincord

$18.00+

Clase Azul

$20.00+

Corzo

$13.00+

Adictivo double reposadob

$20.00

Dalia

$13.00

Don Julio

$15.00+

Don Pilar

$18.00

Don Pilar

$13.00

Don Ramon

$16.00

Ecuarenta

$12.00+

El Tequilero

$13.00+

El tesoro

$13.00+

Espolon

$13.00+

Herradura

$15.00+

Hornitos

$12.00

Jimador

$11.00+

La Mula Ocho

$14.00

Luna Azul

$11.00+

Maestro Doble

$18.00+

Milgro legenda

$14.00+

Partida

$15.00

Partifa

$13.00

Patron

$15.00+

Piedra azul

$9.00+

Santo

$14.00+

Tanteo

$14.00

Tequila migave

$13.00

Tres Generaciones

$13.00+

8 ultra anejo

$35.00

Casa maestro

$18.00+

Vodka

Absolut

$12.00

Absolut Citron

Absolut Mandarin

$12.00

Ciroc

$13.00

Ciroc Summer Citrus

$13.00

Graygoose

$14.00

Hypnotic

$12.00

Ketel One

$14.00

Skyy

$12.00

Smirnoff Spicy Tamarind

$13.00

Tito's

$14.00

X Rated

$12.00

Whiskey

Buchanan's 12

$12.00

Buchanan's Master

$14.00

Buchanan's 15

$14.00

Buchanan's 18

$20.00

Buchanan's Two Souls

$25.00

Buchanan's Red Seal

$30.00

Chivas Regal

$12.00+

Jameson

$14.00

Jameson (orange)

$12.00

Jack Daniels

$12.00

Makers Mark

$14.00

Skrew Ball

$10.00

Crown Royal

$12.00

Blue label johny walker

$35.00

Black label johny walker

$14.00

Gold bar whiskey

$14.00

Gold Black bar whiskey

$30.00

Red label

$12.00

Green label

$25.00

Double black label

$16.00

Wine

Glass Imagery

$8.00

Glass Benziger

$8.00

Sangrias

$14.00+

Mimosa

$9.00

A Bellini

$9.00

Beer

Boochcraft

$7.00

Henhouse 2

$7.00

New mix

Paloma

$9.99

Cantarito

$9.99

Vampirito

$9.99

CPR

Cpr

$11.00

Redbull

$3.25

Jagerbomb

$11.00

Lunch Specials

Soup & Salad

$10.95

Mexican Pizza

$11.95

Cheese Enchiladas

$11.95

Burrito Loco

$12.95

Chicken Lettuce Wrap

$12.95

8 oz Black Bean & Roasted Corn Salsa

$5.95

8 oz Jicama & Mango Salsa

$5.95

Taquitos & Sopa

$10.95

3 of a Kind

$8.95

Bottle Service

Don Julio Blanco

$200.00

Don Julio Reposado

$250.00

Don Julio Anejo

$300.00

Don Julio 70

$400.00

Centenario Cristalino

$300.00

Patron Blanco

$180.00

Patron Reposado

$200.00

Patron Anjeo

$300.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

630 3rd Street, Santa Rosa, CA 95404

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

