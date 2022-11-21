- Home
La Fondita 630 3rd Street
No reviews yet
630 3rd Street
Santa Rosa, CA 95404
Drinks
Aguas frescas
Horchata Jamaica Tamarindo Naranja Pepino con limón Fresa con horchata
Fountain drinks
Coke, Diet coke, sprite, Dr. pepper, fantan, Root beer, lemonade, iced tea,
Cafe de Olla
Champurrado
Tea
Camomile, mint, lemon & ginger, orange & cinnamon, Wild berries.
Coca de botella/sangria botella
Redbull
Sherly Temple
Kids Food
Kids Enfrijoladas (2)
Served with rice
Kids Enchiladas (2)
Served with rice & beans
Kids Salchitacos
3 rolled up chicken frank taquitos
Kids Quesadillas & French Fries
Kids Chicken Nuggets & French Fries
Kids Burrito & French Fries
Rice, Beans, & choice of meat
Kids Tacos (1)
One taco with choice of meat served with rice & beans
Kids Corn Dog & Fries
Kids Side Fries
Breakfast - Desayuno
Chilaquiles(Green or Red)
Served with one egg sunny side up or scrambled. Rice, beans, and sour cream. (Add any meat $4.95)
Aporreadillo
This dish consists of "Cesina", Salted dry beef. shredded, stirred with scrambled eggs, and cooked in guajillo or chile serrano sauce with garlic and cilantro.
Huevos Ranchero
Sauteed diced onions, tomatoes and roasted Jalapeño peppers mixed with scrambled eggs.
Huevos a la Mexicana
Sauteed diced onions, tomatoes and roasted Jalapeño peppers mixed with scrambled eggs.
Huevos con Nopales
Freshly cut cactus, sauteed and mixed with scrambled eggs.
Huevos con Chorizo
Scrambled eggs mix with sauteed Mexican chorizo.
Huevos con Jamon
Sauteed ham mixed with onions, tomatoes, and scrambled eggs.
Huevos Divorciados
2 eggs over easy laid over thin steak, topped with red and green salsa. Separated rice and beans.
Torta La Madrugadora
Mexican Sandwich. Your choice of: Chilaquiles (with refried beans, cheese, and sour cream) Huevos con Jamon (with refried beans and jalapeños) Huevos con Chorizo (with refried beans and jack cheese)
Fondita Sizzling Skillet
Sauteed onions, roasted bell peppers, mushrooms, diced tomatoes and crispy waffle fries. Served on a hot skillet, topped with scrambled eggs, mixed cheddar and jack cheese, melted to a perfection.
EL Mañanero
Breakfast burrito served with scrambled eggs, pico de gallo, jack cheese, rice, black beans and sour cream.
Tacos Ahogados
Filled with mushed potatoes, drowned in mild tomato sauce. Topped with thinly shredded cabbage, sliced radish and pickled red onions.
Tortas Ahogadas - Drowned Sandwich
The torta consist of a birote roll. lightly spread with refried beans, stuffed with pork carnitas. Drowned into a mild tomato sauce and topped with thinly shredded cabbage sliced radish and pickled red onions.
Appetizers - Aperitivos
Choriqueso
Sauteed Mexican chorizo, mixed with jack cheese and melted to a perfection. Served with 3 flour tortillas.
Nacho Waffle Fries
Crispy waffle fries, topped with melted cheddar, jack cheese and your choice of meat. Sour cream and pico de gallo.
Jalapeño Poppers
(6) cream cheese stuffed jalapeños. Served with homemade cilantro ranch.
La Fondita Sampler
Get a little taste of La Fondita favorite appetizers. Taquitos, nachos, quesadilla, wings and jalapeño poppers. Topped with with Guacamole, sour cream, and pico de gallo.
Avocado Rolls
(3) Mexican classic egg rolls, Filled with fresh Hass avocados, mixed with diced tomatoes, chopped onions, and cilantro. All rolled up in a crispy egg roll shell.
Super Nachos
Crispy Tortilla chips. Topped with beans, melted cheese. Your choice of meat, guacamole, sour cream, jalapeños and pico de gallo.
Guacamole "Michoacano"
100% Hass Avocados. Mixed with onion, cilantro, Salt and lime juice. (Make it spicy at your own risk)
Wings
Tacos
Doraditas
Taco size crispy homemade tortilla. Mixed with choice of meat and melted cheese. Garnished with cilantro, onion and homemade salsa.
Antojitos Mexicano
Sope
(1) Homemade corn tortilla bowl with choice of meat, beans, lettuce, sour cream, roasted tomatillo salsa, and queso fresco.
Huarache
(1) Homemade oval shaped tortilla. With a thin layer of refried beans, choice of meat, lettuce, sour cream, red tomatillo sauce, and queso fresco.
Gordita
(1) Homemade thick tortilla. Stuffed with choice of meat, onions, cilantro, red tomatillo salsa and queso fresco.
Quesadilla de Masa
$10.95 Folded homemade corn tortilla with cheese. Garnished with lettuce, Salsa verde, sour cream and queso fresco.
Tamal Oaxaqueno
(1) Made of masa stuffed with chicken in mole sauce, wrapped in a banana leaf.
Tamal
(1) Tamal Made of masa. Filled with chicken in green sauce or pork in red sauce, wrapped up in a corn leaf. Topped with salsa, sour cream and queso fresco.
Pambazo Chilango
Mexican telera bread. Soaked in a homemade red sauce. Filled with chorizo and mushed potatoes. With lettuce, red salsa, sour cream and queso fresco.
Tostada
A hard-shell tortilla. Spread with refried beans and choice of meat: Lettuce, salsa, sour cream and queso fresco.
Taquitos Dorados
(5) Fried, roll taquitos. Filled with choice of shredded Beef, Shredded chicken, or mushed potatoes.
Enfrijoladas
(4) Drenched corn tortillas in soupy refried beans. Topped with sour cream and queso fresco.
Enmoladas
(4) Rolled corn tortillas. Filled with shredded chicken. Dipped in mole sauce and garnished with roasted sesame seeds.
Patitas de Puerco en Vinagre
Pozole Rojo
Garnished with thinly shredded cabbage, chopped onions, Sliced radish, a side of roasted Chile de arbol sauce, tostadas and lime.
Pozole Verde
A traditional stew made with Hominy and chicken. Garnished with thinly shredded lettuce, chopped onions, Sliced radish, side of chopped jalapeños, tostadas and lime.
Caldo de Pollo
Chicken and vegetable soup. (Add on avocado. $2.95) Served with a side of rice, chopped onion, cilantro, diced jalapeños and (3) homemade corn tortillas.
Caldo de Res
Beef and vegetable soup. (Add on avocado. $2.95) Served with a side of rice, chopped onion, cilantro, diced jalapeños and (3) homemade corn tortillas.
Enchiladas Verdes
4) Rolled up corn tortillas. Filled with grilled chicken, cooked in green tomatillo sauce. Topped with lettuce, green salsa, sour cream and queso fresco.
Enchiladas Michoacanas
(4) Corn tortilla sauteed in our special homemade enchilada sauce. Filled with queso fresco and topped with thinly sliced green cabbage, tomato sauce and more queso fresco. Accompanied with sauteed dice potatoes, carrots, and chiles en vinagre.
Molcajetes - Fajitas - Mas
Molcajete
Traditional sizzling volcanic rock Molcajete. Choose from any of our meats. Cooked in our special molcajete sauce. Garnished with grilled cactus, chambray onions, grilled chorizo, queso fresco and chile toreado. Served with rice and beans.
Molcajete 7 Mares
Traditional sizzling volcanic rock Molcajete. Mix of shrimp, octopus, scallops, mussels, baby clams and crab legs. cooked in our spicy seafood sauce. Garnished with grilled cactus, chambray onions, chile toreado and melted cheese. Served with our traditional white rice.
Molcajete Mix
Traditional sizzling volcanic rock Molcajete. Sauteed Grilled Chicken, steak, chorizo and large prawns. Cooked in our Molcajete sauce, garnished with grill cactus, chambray onions, grilled chorizo queso fresco and chile toreado. served with rice and beans
Fajitas
Choose from one of our meats. Mixed with sauteed onions, bell peppers, tomatoes, and a touch of Fajita mixed powder. Served on a sizzling plate, with a side of rice, beans. Garnished with lettuce, guacamole, sour cream and pico de gallo.
Fajitas Shrimp
Prawns mixed with sauteed onions, bell peppers, tomatoes, and a touch of fajita powder. Served on a sizzling plate, with a side of rice, and beans. Garnished with lettuce, guacamole, sour cream and pico de gallo.
Combo Fajitas
Choose 2 of the above meats including shrimp as an option. Mixed with sauteed onions, bell peppers, tomatoes and a touch of fajita opelete powder. Served on a sizzling plate, with a side of rice, and beans. Garnished with lettuce guacamole, sour cream and pico de gallo.
Mixed Fajitas
Chicken, Steak and Prawns Mixed with sauteed onions, bell peppers, tomatoes, and a touch of fajita mix powder. Served on a sizzling plate, with a side of rice, and beans. Garnished with lettuce, guacamole, sour cream, and pico de gallo.
Discada
(Serves 3-4 people) A dish with a variety of grilled meats popular in the Northern Mexican Cuisine. The dish consists of grilled steak, pastor, chicken, bacon and salchichas. With sauteed onions, tomatoes, jalapeños, bell peppers, pineapple and chipotle sauce. Served with flour and homemade corn tortillas.
La Espada
(A perfect dish for you and your other half) Skewered filled with a variety of grilled meats and vegetables. Beef, Chicken, Shrimp, mushrooms, zucchini, onions, bell peppers, and pineapple. Served with red or green creamy spaghetti and a side salad for 2.
Platos Especiales
Carne Asada
Grilled steak, served with rice and beans. Garnished with chambray onions, chile toreado, Side of queso fresco and homemade slaw.
Higado Encebollado
Grilled liver with sauteed onions. Served with rice and beans. Garnished with slaw.
Milanesa
Breaded steak, served with creamy red sauce spaghetti and French fries. Garnished with lettuce, 2 tomato slices, Chile en vinagre and pickled red onion.
Steak Ranchero
Grill steak, sauteed with garlic, onions, jalapeños & tomatoes. Served with rice and black beans.
Costillas de Puerco
Pork ribs cooked in red or green sauce, served with rice and whole beans.
Chicharron con Nopales (verde o rojo)
Pork rinds mixed with grilled cactus. Cooked in red or green sauce, served with rice and whole beans.
Carnitas Plato
You can't go wrong with our Carnitas plate. A little taste of Michoacan' s best dish, straight to your table. Served with rice and beans. Garnished with verdura en vinagre and chiles jalapeños.
Pollo en Mole
Chicken mole, cooked in our authentic, homemade mole sauce. Serve with rice. Garnished with roasted sesame seeds.
Pollo a La Crema
Delicious tender chicken breast. Sauteed with onions, mushrooms and a touch of garlic. Cooked in our homemade creamy sauce. Serve with rice and garnished with dry parsley and slaw.
Pollo en Chipotle
Chicken legs cooked in our own chipotle sauce recipe. Served rice and beans. Garnished with slaw.
Milanesa de Pollo
Breaded chicken served with creamy green sauce spaghetti, and side salad, topped with cilantro ranch dressing.
Pollo El Ilegal
Grilled tender chicken breast. Sauteed with Juliette onions, roasted bell peppers, grilled habaneros and melted cheese. Served with rice and black beans.
Mariscos - Seafood
Tostada de Ceviche
(1) Raw cod fish cooked in lime juice. Mixed with onions, tomato, and cilantro. Served over a crispy corn tostada. Topped with avocado.
Tostada de Camaron
(1) Boiled cooked shrimp. Mixed with onions, tomato, and cilantro. Served over a crispy corn tostada. Topped with avocado.
Tostada la Mixta
(1) A mix of ceviche, shrimp and octopus. Served over a crispy corn tostada. Topped with avocado.
La Torre
A mix of cooked shrimp, octopus, aguachile, ceviche, Scallops and imitation crab. An explosion of flavor of mixed greens and black sauce. Served with tostadas and saltine crackers. Topped with diced avocado.
Camaronillas
(3) Half folded Crispy homemade tortilla. Filled with sauteed shrimp, onions, tomato, a touch of garlic and melted Jack Cheese. Served with our traditional Mexican white rice, side of chipotle ranch and slaw.
Pescadillas
(3) Half folded Crispy homemade tortilla. Filled with sauteed cod fish, onions, tomatoes, a touch of garlic and melted Jack Cheese. Served with our traditional Mexican white rice, side of cilantro ranch and slaw.
Mariscada
(Serves 3-4 people) A combination of shrimp, octopus, scallops, cod fish and Imitation crab, sauteed with a touch of olive oil. Juliette onions, bell peppers, a touch of garlic and melted jack cheese. Served with our traditional Mexican white rice and homemade corn tortilla.
Camarones Diablo
Sauteed Prawns with onions and mushrooms cooked in our one and only diablo sauce. Served with our traditonal Mexican white rice, side salad with cilantro ranch and slaw.
Camarones al Ajo
Sauteed prawns with butter onions and garlic sauce. Served with our traditional Mexican white rice side salad, chipotle ranch and slaw.
Camarones Rancheros
Sauteed prawns with onions, tomatoes, and jalapeños. Served with Black beans and spanish rice.
Camarones Tequileros
Sauteed Prawns with butter, Juliette onions, chopped garlic and Diced tomato in our homemade creamy sauce. Flambeed in our House Tequila... QUE CHILLEEEE!! Served with our traditional Mexican white rice, side salad with cilantro ranch and slaw.
Camarones Colgados
{6) Large Prawns. Filled with jack cheese wrapped in bacon. Served, hung over a wood board. Includes a side salad and our traditional Mexican white rice. Garnished with slaw, side of chipotle creamy ranch and cilantro ranch.
Camarones Empanizados
Deep fried breaded shrimp. Served over a bed of lettuce, side of our traditional Mexican white rice and side salad with chipotle ranch. Garnished with slaw.
Coctel Vuelve a la Vida
(El remedio Pa' Tu Cruda) Cooked Shrimp, octopus, oysters, scallops and ceviche. All mixed in our own tomato juice. Topped with an avocado rose. Served in a bowl with Tostadas and Saltine Crackers. (Make it spicy upon request).
Botana Mar Abierto
(ideal for 4 people) A mix of cooked shrimp, octopus, ceviche, scallops and dried shrimp. Served with tostadas and saltine crackers. Garnished with sliced red onions, tomatoes, avocado and cucumber.
Coctel de Camarones
Cooked shrimp mixed with diced onions, tomatoes, cilantro, Cucumber and lime juice. All mixed in our own tomato juice. Served with Saltine Crackers. Topped with diced avocado.
Coctel Mixto
Cooked shrimp and octopus. mixed with diced onions, tomatoes, cilantro, Cucumber and lime juice. All mixed in our own tomato juice. Served with Saltine Crackers. Topped with diced avocado.
Aguachile en su Piedra
Shrimp submerged in fresh lime juice, seasoned with serrano peppers, Cilantro, garlic, salt, and lime juice. Mixed with cucumber wedges, And Juliette red onions. Garnished with an avocado rose. Served with Tostadas. (Choice of green, red or black sauce)
Tiritas de Pescado
Strips of Cod fish submerged in fresh lime juice, seasoned with serrano peppers, cilantro, garlic, salt, and lime juice. Mixed with cucumber stripped layers, and sliced Juliette onions. Garnished with avocado slices. Served with tostadas. (Choice of green, red, or black sauce)
Mojarra Frita
Deep fried Tilapia. Served with our traditional Mexican white rice and side salad.
Mojarra al Gusto
Deep fried Tilapia. Served with our traditional Mexican white rice and side salad. Choice of: - Diablo sauce - Chipotle sauce - Al Ajo/Garlic Mojarra
Mojarra con Camarones
Deep fried Tilapia with cooked shrimp of your choice. Served with rice and beans. - Diablo sauce - Al ajo/ Garlic - Chipotle - Tequilero
Mojarra Enpapelada
Steamed Tilapia fish. Wrapped and cooked in foil paper. Marinated in our homemade chile de aceite sauce. Mixed with Juliette onions, tomatoes, and bell peppers. Served with our traditional Mexican white rice and slaw.
Filete de Pescado Al gusto
Fish fillet, served over a bed of lettuce with a side of our traditional Mexican white rice and black beans. - Al ajo/ Garlic - Chipotle - Tequilero Mojarra Enpapelada $18.95 - Empanizado/ Breaded - Diablo sauce - Al Ajo/ Garlic - A la Plancha/ Grilled - Empapelado/ Wrapped
Tacos de Camaron
Beer battered fried shrimp. Perfectly cooked and added on to a warm tortilla. Topped with thinly shredded cabbage, diced tomatoes, And our homemade creamy chipotle sauce.
Tacos de Pescado
Beer battered fried cod fish. Perfectly cooked and added on a warm tortilla. Topped with thinly shredded cabbage, diced tomatoes, And our homemade creamy chipotle sauce.
Caldo de 7 mares
Seafood soup. A variety of shrimp, fish, scallops, Octopus, mussels, baby clam shells and crab legs.
Caldo de Camaron
Shrimp soup
Caldo de Pescado
Fish soup
La Pina Loca
Half grilled pineapple. Filled with sauteed onions, mushrooms, bells peppers, shrimp, baby octopus, scallops, imitation crab, baby clams and baby mussels. Mixed in diablo sauce and topped with melted cheese. Choice corn or flour tortillas with side of our traditional Mexican white rice.
Burritos
Regular
Choice of meat, rice, bean and Pico de gallo
Super Burrito
(sub shrimp +$4.95) Choice of meat, rice, beans, cheese, sour cream, Guacamole and Pico de gallo.
Veggie Burrito
Grill veggies, rice, black beans, pico de gallo and lettuce.
Relleno Burrito
A Chile Relleno, rice, beans, and cheese. Topped with Ranchero sauce and sour cream.
Burrito Sangron
Chicken, rice, beans, cheese. Topped with mole sauce and sour cream.
Chicken Chipotle Burrito
Strips of chicken breast, sauteed with onions, bell peppers. Rice, beans, cheese, and guacamole. Topped with chipotle sauce and a drizzle of sour cream.
Chipotle Shrimp Burrito
Shrimp seasoned and sauteed with onions, bell peppers, and mushrooms, rice and beans. Topped with chipotle sauce, shrimp and cheese.
Burrito Bowl
Your choice of meat, Rice, beans, cheese, sour cream, guacamole and Pico de gallo. All served in a bowl.
Fajita Wrap
Chicken or steak sauteed with onions, bell peppers, and a touch of garlic. Wrapped up in a spinach tortilla cut in half. Served with rice, beans, guacamole, sour cream and pico de gallo.
La Bamba Wrap
Strips of chicken breast. Sauteed with onions, chipotle creamy sauce. Black beans, lettuce, and crispy tortilla strips. Wrapped in a Chipotle tortilla.
Chicken Caesar Wrap
Caesar salad with garlic croutons, strips of chicken breast, wrapped in a wholewheat tortilla.
Chimichanga
Deep fried burrito with rice, beans, jack cheese and your choice meat. Topped with lettuce, guacamole, sour cream, Pico de gallo and Queso Fresco.
Quesadillas
Quesadilla de Masa
Folded homemade corn tortilla with choice of meat. Garnished with, lettuce, salsa verde and queso fresco.
Quesadilla Suiza
Flour tortilla, choice of meat, melted cheese. Garnished with lettuce, and sour cream.
Super Quesadilla
Choice of meat and melted cheese. Garnished with lettuce, guacamole, sour cream, and Pico de Gallo.
Shrimp Quesadilla
Sauteed shrimp with bell peppers, onions, and chipotle sauce. Garnished with a side of chipotle sauce, and a drizzle of sour cream.
Torta
Salad
Taco Salad
Chef ́s random choice of crispy shell tortilla flavor Crispy tortilla shell, filled with beans, rice and choice of meat, lettuce, pico de gallo, guacamole, sour cream and cheese.
Elena's Salad
(add grilled Prawns + $ 5.95) A cold wedge of iceberg lettuce, topped with a creamy raspberry dressing, Bacon crumbles, cherry tomatoes, cucumber wedges, honey roasted pecans and crumbled feta cheese. It go's perfect with our in house mimosa.
Sides
Desserts
Balazo Shots
Bottle Service
Cantaritos
Cocktails
El chocolatezo
Adios Hijo de
Love Spell
La malaguena
Flor de capoma
La nina fresa
La Diva
Maria Bonita
La pitufina
Cabron Y Vago
Mojito
Mangoneada
Mexican Tejino
La Piedra
Jagger Bomb
Piña Colada
Horchata loca
Mexican Mula
Paloma
Bloody Mary
Cogna's
Mezcal
Tequila
1800
7 Leguas
818
Adelita
Aman Rosa
Calirosa
Casa Azul
Casa del Sol
Casa Dragon
Casa Noble
Casadores
Casamigos
Centenario
Chamuco
Cincord
Clase Azul
Corzo
Adictivo double reposadob
Dalia
Don Julio
Don Pilar
Don Pilar
Don Ramon
Ecuarenta
El Tequilero
El tesoro
Espolon
Herradura
Hornitos
Jimador
La Mula Ocho
Luna Azul
Maestro Doble
Milgro legenda
Partida
Partifa
Patron
Piedra azul
Santo
Tanteo
Tequila migave
Tres Generaciones
8 ultra anejo
Casa maestro
Vodka
Whiskey
Buchanan's 12
Buchanan's Master
Buchanan's 15
Buchanan's 18
Buchanan's Two Souls
Buchanan's Red Seal
Chivas Regal
Jameson
Jameson (orange)
Jack Daniels
Makers Mark
Skrew Ball
Crown Royal
Blue label johny walker
Black label johny walker
Gold bar whiskey
Gold Black bar whiskey
Red label
Green label
Double black label
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Come in and enjoy!
630 3rd Street, Santa Rosa, CA 95404
