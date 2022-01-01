- Home
La Mesa Modern Mexican St. Charles
No reviews yet
51 S. 1st St.
St. Charles Il, IL 60174
Popular Items
BOTANAS
ALBONDIGAS
$12.00
Queso Fundido
$9.00+
Mexican Salad
$13.00+
Chicken Tortilla Soup
$6.00+
Diablita Shrimp
$14.00
Ceviche
$18.00
Adult Chicken Quesadilla
$16.00
Barbacoa Quesadilla Adult
$17.00
Adult Cheese Quesadilla
$14.00
Elote Fries
$16.00Out of stock
NACHOS
$16.00
Mexican Egg Rolls
$13.00
Adult Veggie Quesadilla
$15.00
Adult Steak Quesadilla
$18.00
GUACAMOLE
TACOS
Carne Tacos
$18.00
Baja Tacos
$17.00
Jefe Tacos
$18.00
Pescado Tacos
$18.00
Al Pastor Tacos
$17.00
Hombre Tacos
$17.00
Crispy Shrimp/Camerone
$17.00
CARNITAS
$17.00
Tinga Tacos
$17.00
Barbacoa Tacos
$18.00
Seared Tuna Tacos
$18.00Out of stock
Gringo Tacos
$16.00
Chilango Tacos
$17.00
BIERRA
$18.00
Elote shrimp Taco
$17.00
POTATO CHORIZO
$16.00
Fried Green Tomato
$15.00Out of stock
ENTREES
SIDES
KIDS
EXTRAS
Side Crema
$1.00
Side Guacamole
$2.00
Side Pico
$2.00
Side Cheese
$1.00
Side Corn Tortilla
$1.00
Side Flour Tortilla
$0.50
Side Jalapeno Grilled
$1.00
Side Avacado
$3.00
Side Shrimp
$6.00
Side Steak
$5.00
Side Portabello
$3.00
Corona Glass
$4.00
Side Limes
$1.00
Side Veggies
$3.00
Side Grilled Chicken
$4.00
Bag Chips
$2.00
Side Mash
$3.00
Side Lettuce
$0.50
Side Diced Tomato
$0.50
Side Diced Onion
$0.50
Side Cilantro
$0.25
Side Chili Aioli
$1.00
Side Cilantro Lime Aioli
$1.00
Side Chipotle Aioli
$1.00
Tortillas
Margarita Kit
$72.00
LARGE WHITE JAP QUESO
$6.50
Coffes Pot
$6.95
SIDE JAP QUESO
$2.50
Roasted Peppers
$3.00
Side Peppers Habenero
$1.00
Side Salad
$6.00
Wine Corkage Fee
$20.00
Side Chx
$5.00
1 Cent
$0.01
Dessert
Catering
Full Pan Carne
$209.00
1\2 Pan Carne
$125.00
Full Pan Al pastor
$140.00
1\2 Pan Pastor
$110.00
Full Pan Pescado
$195.00
1\2 Pan Pescado
$95.00
Full Pan Potato Chrizo
$80.00
Half Pan Potato Chrizo
$48.00
Full Pan Tinga
$165.00
Half Pan Tinga
$100.00
Full Pan Barbacoa
$150.00
Half Pan Barbacoa
$120.00
Full Pan Steak Fajitas
$145.00
Half Pan Steak Fajitas
$75.00
Full Pan Chicken Fajitas
$200.00
Half Pan Chicken Fajitas
$85.00
Full Pan Shrimp Fajitas
$170.00
Half Pan Shrimp Fajitas
$65.00
Full Pan Portabello Fajitas
$80.00
1\2 Pan Portabello Fajitas
$45.00
Quart Of Guacamole
$30.00
Full Pan Ceviche
$225.00
1\2 Pan Ceviche
$65.00
Full Pan Guajillo Wings
$150.00
1\2 Pan Guajillo Wings
$65.00
Quart Of Salsa
$15.00
1\2 Quart Salsa
$10.00
Full Pan Elote
$79.99
1\2 Pan Elote
$75.00
Full Pan Refried Beans
$49.99
1\2 Pan Refried Beans
$32.99
Full Pan Spanish Rice
$89.99
1\2 Pan Spanish Rice
$49.99
Full Pan Chips
$35.00
1\2 Pan Chips
$14.99
Quart Of Guacamole
$40.00
1\2 Quart Of Guacamole
$13.99
Full Pan Hefe
$130.00
1\2 Pan Hefe
$70.00
Delivery Fee\Set Up Fee
$25.00
Full Pan Gringo
$90.00
1\2 Pan Gringo
$55.00
Dessert Platter
$65.00
1\2 Pan Refried Beans
$45.00
1\2 Quart Salsa
$8.99
Quart Of salsa
$15.00
1\2 CHARRO
$59.99
1\2 BARBACOA
$79.99
1\2 Hombre
$75.00
21 Seeds
$30.00
Catering SUPPLIES
$30.00
Rice
$40.00
1\2 Pan Albondigas
$50.00
QUART JALEPENO CHEESE
$16.99
Soft Shell Tacos Full Pan
$60.00
Chx Queasdilla
$45.00
Chx Quesadilla
$65.00
1\2 Pan Flautas
$55.00
Delivery Fee And Set Up
$25.00
1\3 Pan Fajitas
$49.99
1\3 Pan Al Pastor
$49.99
1\2 Pan Elote
$75.00
1\3 Pan Rice
$25.00
8 Oz Salsa
$8.99
1\3 Carne
$49.99
1\3 Pan Barbacoa
$39.99
1\3 Pan Hefe
$59.99
1\3 Pan Charro Beans
$19.99
Disposable Chafing Dishes
$45.00
1\2 Brussles
$40.00
Family Taco Pack
$49.99
1\2 Pan Charro Beans
$20.99
Sour Cream
$5.99
1\3 TINGA
$39.99
1\3CHARRO BEANS
$19.99
1\3 ELOTE SHRIMP
$45.00
Qt Of Bean Dip
$15.00
Gallon Trad Marg
$80.00
Grilled Peppers and Onions
$24.99
1\2 Pan Mexican Salad
$20.99
1\2 Pan Cheese Quesadill
$35.99
1\2 Pan Chx Fingers
$35.99
Dessert Platter
$65.00
Dispsable Chafing Dishes\ Tongs\ Spoons
$45.99
Cutlery
$10.00
Half Churros
$70.00
Full Tray Hombre
$90.00
Queso Regular
$12.99
Queso Chirizo
$14.99
Hald
$39.99
Full Pan brussels
$99.00
Large Bowl Of Salsa
$50.00
Large Bowl Of Guacamole
$150.00
Veggie Fajitas
$49.99
MARGARITAS
Agave Slim Margarita
$12.00
Blueberry Lavander
$12.00
Clase Azul Margarita
$25.00
Jalapeno Cucumber Margarita
$12.00
Mango Habanero Margarita
$12.00
Peaches N' Peppers Margarita
$12.00
Razz Smoke Margarita
$12.00
Strawberry Jalapeno Margarita
$12.00
Traditional Fruit
$13.00
Traditional Marg
$11.00
Popsicle Agave
$4.00
Watermelon Rocks
$12.00
Cadillac Marg
$12.00
Pineapple Jalepeno
$12.00
Strawberry Basil
$12.00
Grapefruit Margarita
$12.00
Giant MARGARITA
$50.00
Benifer Margarita
$15.00
COCKTAILS
Old Jalisco
$14.00
Paloma
$12.00
Crazy Burro
$12.00
Long Island
$14.00
Bloody Mary
$9.00
Mojito
$12.00
Moscow Mule
$10.00
Prosseco Smash
$12.00
SANGRIA
$10.00+
Virgin Drink
$7.00
Mimosa
$9.00
Manhatten
$13.00
Lemon Drop Martini
$11.00
HIGH NOON
$6.00
Bloody Mary
$9.50
Michalada
$7.50
Old Fashioned
$12.00
Martini
$12.00
SWEET TEA MULE
$12.00
LIQUOR
Arette Suave Blanco
$12.00
Arette Blanco
$9.00
Amana Blanco
$15.00
Clase Azul Blanco
$17.00
Don Julio Blanco
$11.00
Exotico Blanco
$9.00
Forteleza Blanco Still
$13.00
Organic 123 Blanco
$10.00
El Mayor Blanco
$9.00
Suerte Blanco
$11.00
CASA NOBLE BLANCO
$11.00
MUCHA BLANCO
$9.00
Compoveda Blanco
$15.00
23/ Blanco
$7.00
Casamigos Blanco
$12.00
Fortaleza Blanco
$12.00
Espanita Blanco
$7.00
G4 BLANCO
$11.00
Cincoro Blanco
$13.00
Herradura
$12.00
Herradura Blanco
$12.00
1800 Crystalino
$12.00
TERAMANA
$11.00
PATRON
$10.00
MI CAMPO BLANCO
$9.00
818 Blanco
$10.00
Casamigos Blanco Bottle
$56.00
Villa One Blanco
$13.00
Riazul Blanco
$11.00
Compoveda Reposado
$16.00
Arette Reposado
$11.00
Clase Azul Reposado
$25.00
Don Julio Reposado
$13.00
El Mayor Reposado
$10.00
Exotico Reposado
$8.00
Forteleza Reposado
$14.00
Organic 123 Reposado
$11.00
Riazul Reposado
$12.00
Suerte Reposado
$13.00
MUCHA REPOSADO
$12.00
23/Repo
$9.00
Cincoro Repo
$16.00
Barrel Repo
$11.00
Clase Repo Bottle
$90.00
Casamigos Repo
$14.00
Espanita Reposado
$9.00
Villa One Reposado
$15.00
CASA NOBLE REPO
$11.00
Herradura Repo
$14.00
TERRAMANA REPO
$13.00
MI CAMPO
$9.00
818
$11.00
G4 Reposado
$14.00
AMANA Repo
$16.00
Patron Repo
$12.00
Don Felix Reposado
$13.00
Arette Suave Anejo
$16.00
Arette Anejo
$12.00
Camarena Anejo
$12.00
Clase Azul Anejo
$65.00
Don Julio Anejo
$15.00
El Mayor Anejo
$12.00
Forteleza Anejo
$18.00
Organic 123 Anejo
$13.00
MUCHA ANEJO
$15.00
Suerte Anejo
$15.00
Tequila Ocho Aviary
$25.00
Ocho Anejo La Latilla
$18.00
Casamigos Anejo
$16.00
Cincoro Anejo
$21.00
Espanita Anejo
$12.00
VILLA ONE
$16.00
Don Felix Anejo
$18.00
Cincoro Anejo
$22.00
Herradura Anejo
$16.00
1800 Cristalino Anejo
$15.00
CASA NOBLE ANEJO
$13.00
G4 Anejo
$16.00
818 Anejo
$14.00
Patron Anejo
$14.00
Riazul Anejo
$13.00
Arette Gran Clase
$24.00
Clase Azul, Los Altos
$165.00
Diablito 123
$19.00
El Mayor Extra
$20.00
Don Julio 1942
$28.00
G4. EXTRA ANEJO
$17.00
Herradura Ultra
$18.00
1942 Bottle
$131.00
Cincoro Gold
$40.00
Clase Azul Gold
$35.00
Compoveda Extra Anejo
$30.00
Banhez
$10.00
Casamigos Mezcal
$12.00
Craneo 123
$10.00
Prolijo Blanco
$9.00
Prolijo Anejo Mezcal
$25.00
Prolijo Reposado
$14.00
Cruz Fuego Tepextate
$22.00
Petunia
$10.00
5 Sentidos Mole
$21.00
5 Sentidos
$20.00
5 Sentidos P
$22.00
Bahnez Pechuga
$21.00
Bahnez Arroqueno
$22.00
ANEJO FLIGHT
$28.00
Business Class
$14.00
Blanco Flight
$18.00
Layover
$24.00
BASIC ECONOMY
$12.00
Air Force One
$65.00
Aeromexico
$55.00
Mexicana Airlines
$45.00
DON FLIGHT
$30.00
Connecting Flight
$15.00
Sotol Leiophyllum
$10.00
Sotol Cedrosanum
$10.00
Sotol Wheeleri
$8.00
21 Seeds Bottle
$28.00
Raicilla Tabernas
$8.00
Raicilla Augustifolio
$17.00
Raicilla Rhodacantha
$16.00
Rancho Bacanora
$11.00
Lay Over Fight
$22.00
Hendricks
$11.00
Beef Eater
$9.00
The Botanist
$12.00
Nolets
$13.00
Captian Morgan Spiced
$10.00
Captian White
$10.00
Kettle One
$10.00
Titos
$10.00
Grey Goose
$12.00
Well Vodka
$8.00
Bullet Bourbon
$12.00
Crown Royal
$10.00
Jack Daniels
$10.00
Angels Envy Bourbon
$14.00
Dubliner
$10.00
Makers Mark
$12.00
Blantons
$25.00
Johnny Black
$10.00
Woodford Reserve
$14.00
Glenlivet Scotch
$14.00
Jameson
$10.00
1738
$12.00
Baltimaro Fernet
$10.00
Grand Gala Orange Liquor
$7.50
Bordiga
$6.00
Baileys
$7.00
BEER
Draft Corona Premier
$7.00
Draft Modelo Especial
$7.00
Draft Negra Modelo
$7.00
Draft Corona
$7.00
Pollyanna Hazy Pale Ale
$7.00
Penrose Lil Boots
$7.50
Crystal Lake
$7.00
Draft Pacifico
$7.00
Bottle Corona light
$6.00
Bottle Corona Familiar
$6.50
Bottle Dos Lager Equis
$6.50
Bottle Dos Equis Amber
$6.50
Can Tecate
$6.00
Can Tecate Light
$6.00
Bottle Lagunitas IPA
$6.50
Bottle Miller Lite
$5.00
PBR
$4.00
Bottle Becksr Non Alcoholic
$4.00
Bud Lite Bottle
$5.00
Lagunitas Lil Sumtin
$6.50
Bohemia
$6.50
Coors Lite
$5.00Out of stock
Blue Moon
$5.50
Pacifico Bottle
$6.00Out of stock
High Noon Watermellon
$5.50
Lake Life Cran-Lime
$5.50
Social Lite Strawberry
$6.00
Corona Seltzer
$5.50
Fresca Grapefruit
$7.00
Fresca Seltzer
$7.00
FROZEN DRINKS
WHITE WINE
RED WINE
ROSE WINE
Soda
Come in and enjoy!
Location
51 S. 1st St., St. Charles Il, IL 60174
