La Mesa Modern Mexican St. Charles

51 S. 1st St.

St. Charles Il, IL 60174

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Order Again

Popular Items

Carne Tacos
Elote
Rice

BOTANAS

ALBONDIGAS

$12.00

Queso Fundido

$9.00+

Mexican Salad

$13.00+

Chicken Tortilla Soup

$6.00+

Diablita Shrimp

$14.00

Ceviche

$18.00

Adult Chicken Quesadilla

$16.00

Barbacoa Quesadilla Adult

$17.00

Adult Cheese Quesadilla

$14.00

Elote Fries

$16.00Out of stock

NACHOS

$16.00

Mexican Egg Rolls

$13.00

Adult Veggie Quesadilla

$15.00

Adult Steak Quesadilla

$18.00

GUACAMOLE

Traditional Guacamole

$10.00

Masa Guac

$11.00

Bacon

$11.00

Pina Guacamole

$11.00

Elote Guacamole

$11.00

Guac Quart

$22.99

Side Veggies Fresh For Guac

$4.00

Watermelon

$12.00

LARGE JAP CHZ SAUCE

$7.00

SALSA

Salsa Pick One

$2.00

Salsa Pick Three

$6.00

FAJITAS

Steak Fajitas

$22.00

Chicken Fajitas

$19.00

Shrimp Fajitas

$25.00

Veggie Fajita

$17.00

TACOS

Carne Tacos

$18.00

Baja Tacos

$17.00

Jefe Tacos

$18.00

Pescado Tacos

$18.00

Al Pastor Tacos

$17.00

Hombre Tacos

$17.00

Crispy Shrimp/Camerone

$17.00

CARNITAS

$17.00

Tinga Tacos

$17.00

Barbacoa Tacos

$18.00

Seared Tuna Tacos

$18.00Out of stock

Gringo Tacos

$16.00

Chilango Tacos

$17.00

BIERRA

$18.00

Elote shrimp Taco

$17.00

POTATO CHORIZO

$16.00

Fried Green Tomato

$15.00Out of stock

ENTREES

Skirt Steak

$35.00

Mushroom Flautas

$17.00

Barbacoa Dinner

$32.00

Tampequena

$38.00

MOLCAJETE

$85.00

CHX FLAUTAS

$18.00

Hombre Burrito

$17.00

Giant Burrito

$18.00

Pollo Ala Mesa

$24.00

CHILI RELLANO

$18.00Out of stock

SIDES

Elote

$9.00

Brussels

$9.00

Papas Fritas

$8.00

Grilled Peppers

$4.00

Rice

$6.00

Charro Beans

$7.00

Refried Beans

$4.00

Pico

$1.00

Chips And Beans

$3.00

Side Fries

$3.00

Side Chips

$3.00

Side Avocado

$4.00

KIDS

Kids Chicken Fingers

$8.00

Kids Cheese Quesadilla

$8.00

Kids Steak Quesadilla

$10.00

Kids Steak Taco

$8.00

Kids Chicken Taco

$8.00

Kid Chicken Quesadilla

$8.00

Kids Taco Ground Beef

$8.00

EXTRAS

Side Crema

$1.00

Side Guacamole

$2.00

Side Pico

$2.00

Side Cheese

$1.00

Side Corn Tortilla

$1.00

Side Flour Tortilla

$0.50

Side Jalapeno Grilled

$1.00

Side Avacado

$3.00

Side Shrimp

$6.00

Side Steak

$5.00

Side Portabello

$3.00

Corona Glass

$4.00

Side Limes

$1.00

Side Veggies

$3.00

Side Grilled Chicken

$4.00

Bag Chips

$2.00

Side Mash

$3.00

Side Lettuce

$0.50

Side Diced Tomato

$0.50

Side Diced Onion

$0.50

Side Cilantro

$0.25

Side Chili Aioli

$1.00

Side Cilantro Lime Aioli

$1.00

Side Chipotle Aioli

$1.00

Tortillas

Margarita Kit

$72.00

LARGE WHITE JAP QUESO

$6.50

Coffes Pot

$6.95

SIDE JAP QUESO

$2.50

Roasted Peppers

$3.00

Side Peppers Habenero

$1.00

Side Salad

$6.00

Wine Corkage Fee

$20.00

Side Chx

$5.00

1 Cent

$0.01

Dessert

Churros

$8.00+

Tequila Lime

$9.00

Tres Leches

$8.00

BROWNIE

$8.00

Flan

$8.00

Sopapillas

$9.00Out of stock

Vanilla Ice Cream

$3.00Out of stock

Cake Cutting Fee

$2.00

Chocolate Fudge Cake

$9.00

Catering

Full Pan Carne

$209.00

1\2 Pan Carne

$125.00

Full Pan Al pastor

$140.00

1\2 Pan Pastor

$110.00

Full Pan Pescado

$195.00

1\2 Pan Pescado

$95.00

Full Pan Potato Chrizo

$80.00

Half Pan Potato Chrizo

$48.00

Full Pan Tinga

$165.00

Half Pan Tinga

$100.00

Full Pan Barbacoa

$150.00

Half Pan Barbacoa

$120.00

Full Pan Steak Fajitas

$145.00

Half Pan Steak Fajitas

$75.00

Full Pan Chicken Fajitas

$200.00

Half Pan Chicken Fajitas

$85.00

Full Pan Shrimp Fajitas

$170.00

Half Pan Shrimp Fajitas

$65.00

Full Pan Portabello Fajitas

$80.00

1\2 Pan Portabello Fajitas

$45.00

Quart Of Guacamole

$30.00

Full Pan Ceviche

$225.00

1\2 Pan Ceviche

$65.00

Full Pan Guajillo Wings

$150.00

1\2 Pan Guajillo Wings

$65.00

Quart Of Salsa

$15.00

1\2 Quart Salsa

$10.00

Full Pan Elote

$79.99

1\2 Pan Elote

$75.00

Full Pan Refried Beans

$49.99

1\2 Pan Refried Beans

$32.99

Full Pan Spanish Rice

$89.99

1\2 Pan Spanish Rice

$49.99

Full Pan Chips

$35.00

1\2 Pan Chips

$14.99

Quart Of Guacamole

$40.00

1\2 Quart Of Guacamole

$13.99

Full Pan Hefe

$130.00

1\2 Pan Hefe

$70.00

Delivery Fee\Set Up Fee

$25.00

Full Pan Gringo

$90.00

1\2 Pan Gringo

$55.00

Dessert Platter

$65.00

1\2 Pan Refried Beans

$45.00

1\2 Quart Salsa

$8.99

Quart Of salsa

$15.00

1\2 CHARRO

$59.99

1\2 BARBACOA

$79.99

1\2 Hombre

$75.00

21 Seeds

$30.00

Catering SUPPLIES

$30.00

Rice

$40.00

1\2 Pan Albondigas

$50.00

QUART JALEPENO CHEESE

$16.99

Soft Shell Tacos Full Pan

$60.00

Chx Queasdilla

$45.00

Chx Quesadilla

$65.00

1\2 Pan Flautas

$55.00

Delivery Fee And Set Up

$25.00

1\3 Pan Fajitas

$49.99

1\3 Pan Al Pastor

$49.99

1\2 Pan Elote

$75.00

1\3 Pan Rice

$25.00

8 Oz Salsa

$8.99

1\3 Carne

$49.99

1\3 Pan Barbacoa

$39.99

1\3 Pan Hefe

$59.99

1\3 Pan Charro Beans

$19.99

Disposable Chafing Dishes

$45.00

1\2 Brussles

$40.00

Family Taco Pack

$49.99

1\2 Pan Charro Beans

$20.99

Sour Cream

$5.99

1\3 TINGA

$39.99

1\3CHARRO BEANS

$19.99

1\3 ELOTE SHRIMP

$45.00

Qt Of Bean Dip

$15.00

Gallon Trad Marg

$80.00

Grilled Peppers and Onions

$24.99

1\2 Pan Mexican Salad

$20.99

1\2 Pan Cheese Quesadill

$35.99

1\2 Pan Chx Fingers

$35.99

Dessert Platter

$65.00

Dispsable Chafing Dishes\ Tongs\ Spoons

$45.99

Cutlery

$10.00

Half Churros

$70.00

Full Tray Hombre

$90.00

Queso Regular

$12.99

Queso Chirizo

$14.99

Hald

$39.99

Full Pan brussels

$99.00

Large Bowl Of Salsa

$50.00

Large Bowl Of Guacamole

$150.00

Veggie Fajitas

$49.99

Open Food

Cincoro Tasting

$246.12

Cake Cutting Fee

$2.00

Day Of The Dead

$45.00

MARGARITAS

Agave Slim Margarita

$12.00

Blueberry Lavander

$12.00

Clase Azul Margarita

$25.00

Jalapeno Cucumber Margarita

$12.00

Mango Habanero Margarita

$12.00

Peaches N' Peppers Margarita

$12.00

Razz Smoke Margarita

$12.00

Strawberry Jalapeno Margarita

$12.00

Traditional Fruit

$13.00

Traditional Marg

$11.00

Popsicle Agave

$4.00

Watermelon Rocks

$12.00

Cadillac Marg

$12.00

Pineapple Jalepeno

$12.00

Strawberry Basil

$12.00

Grapefruit Margarita

$12.00

Giant MARGARITA

$50.00

Benifer Margarita

$15.00

COCKTAILS

Old Jalisco

$14.00

Paloma

$12.00

Crazy Burro

$12.00

Long Island

$14.00

Bloody Mary

$9.00

Mojito

$12.00

Moscow Mule

$10.00

Prosseco Smash

$12.00

SANGRIA

$10.00+

Virgin Drink

$7.00

Mimosa

$9.00

Manhatten

$13.00

Lemon Drop Martini

$11.00

HIGH NOON

$6.00

Bloody Mary

$9.50

Michalada

$7.50

Old Fashioned

$12.00

Martini

$12.00

SWEET TEA MULE

$12.00

LIQUOR

Arette Suave Blanco

$12.00

Arette Blanco

$9.00

Amana Blanco

$15.00

Clase Azul Blanco

$17.00

Don Julio Blanco

$11.00

Exotico Blanco

$9.00

Forteleza Blanco Still

$13.00

Organic 123 Blanco

$10.00

El Mayor Blanco

$9.00

Suerte Blanco

$11.00

CASA NOBLE BLANCO

$11.00

MUCHA BLANCO

$9.00

Compoveda Blanco

$15.00

23/ Blanco

$7.00

Casamigos Blanco

$12.00

Fortaleza Blanco

$12.00

Espanita Blanco

$7.00

G4 BLANCO

$11.00

Cincoro Blanco

$13.00

Herradura

$12.00

Herradura Blanco

$12.00

1800 Crystalino

$12.00

TERAMANA

$11.00

PATRON

$10.00

MI CAMPO BLANCO

$9.00

818 Blanco

$10.00

Casamigos Blanco Bottle

$56.00

Villa One Blanco

$13.00

Riazul Blanco

$11.00

Compoveda Reposado

$16.00

Arette Reposado

$11.00

Clase Azul Reposado

$25.00

Don Julio Reposado

$13.00

El Mayor Reposado

$10.00

Exotico Reposado

$8.00

Forteleza Reposado

$14.00

Organic 123 Reposado

$11.00

Riazul Reposado

$12.00

Suerte Reposado

$13.00

MUCHA REPOSADO

$12.00

23/Repo

$9.00

Cincoro Repo

$16.00

Barrel Repo

$11.00

Clase Repo Bottle

$90.00

Casamigos Repo

$14.00

Espanita Reposado

$9.00

Villa One Reposado

$15.00

CASA NOBLE REPO

$11.00

Herradura Repo

$14.00

TERRAMANA REPO

$13.00

MI CAMPO

$9.00

818

$11.00

G4 Reposado

$14.00

AMANA Repo

$16.00

Patron Repo

$12.00

Don Felix Reposado

$13.00

Arette Suave Anejo

$16.00

Arette Anejo

$12.00

Camarena Anejo

$12.00

Clase Azul Anejo

$65.00

Don Julio Anejo

$15.00

El Mayor Anejo

$12.00

Forteleza Anejo

$18.00

Organic 123 Anejo

$13.00

MUCHA ANEJO

$15.00

Suerte Anejo

$15.00

Tequila Ocho Aviary

$25.00

Ocho Anejo La Latilla

$18.00

Casamigos Anejo

$16.00

Cincoro Anejo

$21.00

Espanita Anejo

$12.00

VILLA ONE

$16.00

Don Felix Anejo

$18.00

Cincoro Anejo

$22.00

Herradura Anejo

$16.00

1800 Cristalino Anejo

$15.00

CASA NOBLE ANEJO

$13.00

G4 Anejo

$16.00

818 Anejo

$14.00

Patron Anejo

$14.00

Riazul Anejo

$13.00

Arette Gran Clase

$24.00

Clase Azul, Los Altos

$165.00

Diablito 123

$19.00

El Mayor Extra

$20.00

Don Julio 1942

$28.00

G4. EXTRA ANEJO

$17.00

Herradura Ultra

$18.00

1942 Bottle

$131.00

Cincoro Gold

$40.00

Clase Azul Gold

$35.00

Compoveda Extra Anejo

$30.00

Banhez

$10.00

Casamigos Mezcal

$12.00

Craneo 123

$10.00

Prolijo Blanco

$9.00

Prolijo Anejo Mezcal

$25.00

Prolijo Reposado

$14.00

Cruz Fuego Tepextate

$22.00

Petunia

$10.00

5 Sentidos Mole

$21.00

5 Sentidos

$20.00

5 Sentidos P

$22.00

Bahnez Pechuga

$21.00

Bahnez Arroqueno

$22.00

ANEJO FLIGHT

$28.00

Business Class

$14.00

Blanco Flight

$18.00

Layover

$24.00

BASIC ECONOMY

$12.00

Air Force One

$65.00

Aeromexico

$55.00

Mexicana Airlines

$45.00

DON FLIGHT

$30.00

Connecting Flight

$15.00

Sotol Leiophyllum

$10.00

Sotol Cedrosanum

$10.00

Sotol Wheeleri

$8.00

21 Seeds Bottle

$28.00

Raicilla Tabernas

$8.00

Raicilla Augustifolio

$17.00

Raicilla Rhodacantha

$16.00

Rancho Bacanora

$11.00

Lay Over Fight

$22.00

Hendricks

$11.00

Beef Eater

$9.00

The Botanist

$12.00

Nolets

$13.00

Captian Morgan Spiced

$10.00

Captian White

$10.00

Kettle One

$10.00

Titos

$10.00

Grey Goose

$12.00

Well Vodka

$8.00

Bullet Bourbon

$12.00

Crown Royal

$10.00

Jack Daniels

$10.00

Angels Envy Bourbon

$14.00

Dubliner

$10.00

Makers Mark

$12.00

Blantons

$25.00

Johnny Black

$10.00

Woodford Reserve

$14.00

Glenlivet Scotch

$14.00

Jameson

$10.00

1738

$12.00

Baltimaro Fernet

$10.00

Grand Gala Orange Liquor

$7.50

Bordiga

$6.00

Baileys

$7.00

BEER

Draft Corona Premier

$7.00

Draft Modelo Especial

$7.00

Draft Negra Modelo

$7.00

Draft Corona

$7.00

Pollyanna Hazy Pale Ale

$7.00

Penrose Lil Boots

$7.50

Crystal Lake

$7.00

Draft Pacifico

$7.00

Bottle Corona light

$6.00

Bottle Corona Familiar

$6.50

Bottle Dos Lager Equis

$6.50

Bottle Dos Equis Amber

$6.50

Can Tecate

$6.00

Can Tecate Light

$6.00

Bottle Lagunitas IPA

$6.50

Bottle Miller Lite

$5.00

PBR

$4.00

Bottle Becksr Non Alcoholic

$4.00

Bud Lite Bottle

$5.00

Lagunitas Lil Sumtin

$6.50

Bohemia

$6.50

Coors Lite

$5.00Out of stock

Blue Moon

$5.50

Pacifico Bottle

$6.00Out of stock

High Noon Watermellon

$5.50

Lake Life Cran-Lime

$5.50

Social Lite Strawberry

$6.00

Corona Seltzer

$5.50

Fresca Grapefruit

$7.00

Fresca Seltzer

$7.00

FROZEN DRINKS

Frozen Traditional Margarita

$12.00

Frozen Strawberry Margarita

$12.00

Frozen Wild Berry Margarita

$12.00

Frozen Watermelon Margarita

$12.00

Frozen Mojito

$12.00

Frozen Pina Colada

$12.00

Frozen Mai Tai

$12.00

Frozen Mango

$12.00

Frozen Raspberry

$12.00

WHITE WINE

Bianchi Sauvignon Blanc

$10.00+

Scarpetta Pinot Grigio

$10.00+

Sebastapol Chardonnay

$9.00+

Louis Guntram Riesling

$8.00+

Pitcher White Sangria

$32.00

MMOSCATO

$9.00

RED WINE

Freakshow Cabernet

$9.00+

Ochoy Medio Malbec

$9.00+

Sebastapol Pinot Noir

$9.00+

Rabble

$10.00+

Sweet Vermouth

$7.50

BUBBLES!!!

Prosecco

$10.00+

La Caliera Moscato D'Asti

$9.00+

Cava Montsarra

$10.00+

ROSE WINE

Pink Pedals

$10.00+

Liquid Geography

$8.00+Out of stock

Armas Mencia

$9.00+Out of stock

La Nerthe

$9.00+Out of stock

Van Duzer Pinot Noir Rose

$9.00+Out of stock

Soda

Unlimited Refills

$3.50

Jarritos

$3.50

Mexican Bottles

$3.50

Voss Water

$8.00

Topo Chico

$3.00

Red Bull Sugar Free

$5.50

Red Bull Watermellin

$5.50

Red Bull

$5.50

Acqua Pana

$6.00

BRUNCH (Copy)

Chilaquiles

$15.00

Huervos Rancheros

$15.50

Huervos Con Chorizo

$15.00

Skirt Steak and Eggs

$21.00

Cinnamon Roll Bake

$13.00

Pozole

$10.00

Breakfast Burrito

$14.00

Mexican Skillet

$16.00

Cinnamon Pancake

$13.00
All hours
Sunday11:30 am - 8:00 pm
Monday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

51 S. 1st St., St. Charles Il, IL 60174

Directions

