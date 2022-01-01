Restaurant header imageView gallery

Las Olas Cafe

review star

No reviews yet

644 6th Street

Miami Beach, FL 33139

Order Again

Popular Items

Chicken Fricassee
Cafe con Leche 20oz
Grilled Steak

Sandwiches

BLT Sandwich

$13.95

Breaded Meat Cutlet

$12.95

Chicken Sandwich

$12.95
Croqueta Preparada Sandwich

Croqueta Preparada Sandwich

$12.95
Cubano Sandwich

Cubano Sandwich

$11.95

Roasted Pork, Ham, Swiss cheese, pickles & mustard

Fish Sandwich

$12.95
Medianoche Sandwich

Medianoche Sandwich

$11.95

Sweet bread roasted pork, ham, swiss cheese, pickles & mustard

Miami Sandwich

$12.95

Pan con Lechon Sandwich

$11.95

Mojo & onions

Queso Sandwich

$7.50

Sandwich de Jamon

$7.50

Sandwich de Jamon y Queso

$7.50

Steak Sandwich

$12.95

Tuna Sandwich

$11.50

Turkey Sandwich

$11.50

Veggie Sandwich

$12.95

Rice Bowl

Colombiano

Colombiano

$12.95

White Rice, Ground beef, Pork Sausage, Egg, Fried Plantains, Avocado

Mexicano

Mexicano

$12.95

Yellow Rice, Beans, Chopped Beef, Pico de Gallo

Panameno

Panameno

$12.95

White Rice, Beans, Steak & Onions, Green Plantain

Puertoriqueno

Puertoriqueno

$12.95

White Rice, Fried Pork Chunck, Beans, Fried Plantains

Venezolano

Venezolano

$12.95

White Rice, Beans, Shredded Beef, Egg, Fried Plantains

Cubano

Cubano

$12.95

Rice & Beans, Roasted Pork, Yuca, Fried Plantains

Peruano

Peruano

$12.95

White Rice, Sliced Steak, French Fries

Argentino

Argentino

$14.25

White Rice, French Fries, Skirt Steak

Salmon

Salmon

$14.25

Tomato, Carrot, Corn, Cucumber and Rice

Everyday 1 Protein + 2 Sides

Grilled Chicken Breast

$13.95
Grilled Steak

Grilled Steak

$13.95

Breaded Fish

$13.95

Pork Chops

$13.95

Neapolitan Chicken Cutlet

$15.50

Skirt Steak

$19.95

Salmon Plate

$17.95

Las Olas Specialty

12 Hours Pork

$13.95

Shrimp Spaghetti

$15.50

With Special Sauce

Corn on the Cob

$5.00
Tamal plate

Tamal plate

$4.50

Chicharon with Tostones

$10.50

Tamal preparada

$7.50

With pork

Sides

White Rice

$2.95

Yellow Rice

$2.95

Moro Rice

$2.95

Sweet Plantain

$3.95

Mashed Potatoes

$3.95

French Fries

$3.95

Boiled Yuca

$3.95

Fried Yuca

$3.95

Tostones

$3.95

Vegetables

$3.95

Egg

$3.50

Soups

Chicken Black Beans Soup 8 oz

$3.50

Chicken Black Beans Soup 16 oz

$4.50

Chicken Black Beans Soup 32 oz

$6.50

Desserts

Vanilla Custard

$4.50

Rice Pudding

$4.50

Three Milks Cake

$4.50

Oreo Chocolate Mousse

$4.50

Bread Pudding

$4.50

Mango Creme Brulee

$4.50

Churros

$4.25

Serving Size 5

Paletas De Helado

$4.00

Breakfast plates

Steak & Eggs

$13.95

Beef Steak, 2 Fried Eggs, French Fries

Skirt Steak

$19.95

2 Fried Eggs, House Potato, Chimichurri Sauce

Healthy

Avocado Toast

Avocado Toast

$10.95

One Fried Egg, Guacamole, Spinach & Wheat Bread

Healthy Omelet

Healthy Omelet

$12.95

Egg Whites, Tomato, Spinach, Red Peppers, Provolone

Vegan Burrito

Vegan Burrito

$12.95

Wheat tortilla, Rice, Spinach, Avocado, Red Onions, Cilantro, Lemon, Jalapeno, House Potato

Açaï Bowl Coconut

$10.95

Granola, Pineapple, Blueberry, Toasted Coconut, Coconut Milk

Açaï Bowl Banana

$10.95

Toasted Granola, Blueberry, Strawberry

Toast

Toast with Butter

$1.60

Cheese

$4.75

Ham

$4.75

Ham & Cheese

$4.95

Treats

Croqueta Ham or Chicken

$1.15

Cheese Bread

$1.95

Cheese Finger

$1.95

Stuffed Potato

$3.50

Plantain Chip

$4.25

Pancakes

Plain Croissant

$3.50

Ham & Cheese Croissant

$7.50

Pastelitos

$1.50

Blueberry Muffin

$2.75

Chocolate Muffin

$2.75

Banana&Nuts Muffin

$2.75

Cherry Danish Pastry

$2.50

Apple Danish Pastry

$2.50

Butter Cheese Danish pastry

$2.50

Mini croissant

$1.50

Empanadas

Empanadas

$3.50

Empanadas Colombiana

$2.50

Wraps

Panameno Wrap

$16.50

White Rice, Beans, Steak & Onions, Green Plantain

Venezolano Wrap

$16.50

White Rice, Beans, Shredded Beef, Egg, Fried Plantains

Cubano Wrap

$16.50

Rice&Beans, Roasted Pork, Yuca, Fried Plantains

Colombiano Wrap

$16.50

White Rice, Ground Beef, Pork Sausage, Egg, Fried Plantain, Avocado

Argentino Wrap

$16.50

White Rice, French Fries, Skirt Steak

Peruano Wrap

$16.50

White Rice, Sliced Steak, French fries

Puertoriqueno Wrap

$16.50

White Rice, Fried Pork Chunck, Beans, Fried Plantains

Mexicano Wrap

$16.50

Yellow Rice, Beans, Chopped Beef, Pico de Gallo

Shrimp, Tomato & Basil Wrap

$17.50

Shrimp, Yellow Rice, Mozzarella, Olive Oil, Onions, Tomatoes, Lettuce, Green Pepper, Garlic, Salt, Black Pepper & Spicy Green Sauce

Bagel

Bagel & Cream Cheese

$3.50

Hot Dogs

Hot Dog

$5.50

Hot Dog Combo

$10.50

Comes with french fires & soda

Panini

Ham & Cheese Pannini

$7.50

Turkey Pannini

$10.95

Chicken Pannini

$12.95

Tuna Pannini

$10.95

Burgers

Peruvian Hamburger

$11.50

Vegan Hamburger

$13.50

Classic Hamburger

$13.50

Hola Cheeseburger

$10.50

Breakfast

Breakfast Sandwich 11am +

$9.50

2 Eggs Omellet or Fried, Swiss or Provolone or American cheese

Breakfast Combo 11am +

$11.75

2 Eggs, Home or French Fries, Toast, Coffee or Small Tropicana OJ

Saturday Specials

Chicken Fricassee

$13.95
Fish Ceviche

Fish Ceviche

$9.75

BBQ Pork Ribs

$13.95
16oz Beef Soup

16oz Beef Soup

$6.50
32oz Beef Soup

32oz Beef Soup

$9.95

Drinks

Coke

$1.60

Diet Coke

$1.60

Coke Zero

$1.60

Sprite

$1.60

Pepsi

$1.60

Fanta

$1.60

Sunkis

$1.60

7up

$1.60

Canada Dry

$1.60

Lipton Ice Tea Peach

$1.60

Lipton Ice Tea Green Tea

$1.60

Jupina

$1.85

Jarrito lime

$3.25

Jarrito Guava

$3.25

Jarrito Tamarindos

$3.25

Jarrito Pineapple

$3.25

Jarrito Mandarina

$3.25

Jarrito Grapefruit

$3.25

Snapple Lemon Tea

$2.75

Snapple Kiwi Strawberry

$2.75

Snapple Raspberry Tea

$2.75

Snapple Mango Mandes

$2.75

Snapple Apple

$2.75

Malta

$2.75

Tropical Fantasy Kiwi Strawberry

$2.15

Arizona

$2.75

Power Rojo

$2.75

Power Azul

$2.75

Power Morado

$2.75

Gatorade Rojo

$2.75

Gatorade Amarillo

$2.75

Gatorade Verde

$2.75

Gatorade Azul

$2.75

Gatorade Blanco

$2.75

Pepsi Bottle

$2.75

Diet Coke Bottle

$2.75

Coke Bottle

$2.75

Pure Leaf Bottle

$3.25

Gold Peak Bottle

$3.25

Lemon Brisk Tea

$1.60

Postobon Colombiana

$2.75

Materva

$1.85

Inca Cola

$1.85

Ironbeer

$1.85

Agua Panna Bottle

$4.00

Agua Smart Water

$4.00

Agua Dasani

$4.00

Agua Pure Life

$1.75

Perrier

$3.75

San Pellegrino

$3.75

Gatorade

$2.75

Malta

$2.75

Small Tropicana Orange Juice

$2.15

Coffee & Tea

Ice Frappuccino Mocha 16oz

$7.42

Ice Frappuccino Mocha 24oz

$9.50

Ice Frappuccino Matcha Tea 16oz

$7.40

Ice Frappuccino Matcha Tea 24oz

$9.40

Colada 4oz

$2.35

Cortadito 4oz

$2.15

Expresso 4oz

$1.45

Americano 8oz

$2.60

Americano 12oz

$2.95

Americano 16oz

$3.50

Americano 20oz

$4.50

Cafe con Leche 8oz

$2.60

Cafe con Leche 12oz

$2.95

Cafe con Leche 16oz

$3.50

Cafe con Leche 20oz

$4.50

Hot Chocolate 8oz

$2.60

Hot Chocolate 12oz

$2.95

Hot Chocolate 16oz

$3.75

Hot Chocolate 20oz

$4.50

Hot Tea 12oz

$2.95

Hot Tea 20oz

$3.25

Hot Mocha 16oz

$4.95

Hot Mocha 20oz

$5.95

Iced Coffee 16oz

$4.50

Iced Coffe 24oz

$4.95

Mocha Ice 16oz

$4.95

Mocha Ice 24oz

$5.95

Smoothies & Juices

Natural Coconut Water

$8.00

Natural Juices 16oz

$5.75

Natural Juices 24oz

$7.50

Smoothie 16oz

$5.75

Smoothie 24oz

$7.50

Sugar Cane Juice 16oz

$5.75

Sugar Cane Juice 24oz

$7.50

Organic Ginger & Honey shot 4oz

$5.00

Organic Juice #2 small

$6.95

Orange, Carrot & Celery

Organic Juice #2 large

$9.50

Orange, Carrot & Celery

Organic Juice #3 small

$6.95

Carrot, Apple & Ginger

Organic Juice #3 large

$9.50

Carrot, Apple & Ginger

Organic Juice #4 small

$6.95

Apple, Parsley, Cucumber, Grape & Celery

Organic Juice #4 large

$9.50

Apple, Parsley, Cucumber, Grape & Celery

Organic Juice #5 small

$6.95

Lemon, Apple & Ginger

Organic Juice #5 large

$9.50

Lemon, Apple & Ginger

Organic Juice #6 small

$6.95

Cucumber, Pineapple, Apple & Celery

Organic Juice #6 large

$9.50

Cucumber, Pineapple, Apple & Celery

Organic Juice #7 small

$6.95

Banana, Pineapple & Coconut

Organic Juice #7 large

$9.50

Banana, Pineapple & Coconut

Slushies

Slushie 16oz

$6.50

Slushie 20oz

$9.25
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Your favorite Cuban corner Ventanita in South Beach. We are known for the best Cuban sandwich, and Latin food you will taste.

Website

Location

644 6th Street, Miami Beach, FL 33139

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

