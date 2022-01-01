Restaurant header imageView gallery

Orilla bar & Grill 426 Euclid Ave

426 Euclid Ave

Miami beach, FL 33139

Starters

Empanadas

Empanadas

Tostada Mexicana

Tostada Mexicana

$16.00

Roasted veggies + Avocado + Onions + Hot chile sauce

Burrata

$22.00

Roasted leeks + Salsa verde

Endive Salad

Endive Salad

$22.00

Pecorino cheese + Grapefruit + Pecan + Red wine vinaigrette

Mollejas

Mollejas

$24.00

Grilled Sweetbread + Criolla Sauce

Entreés

Rigatoni Pomodoro

Rigatoni Pomodoro

$26.00

Homemade rigatoni + Fresh stracciatella cheese + Tomato sauce + Basil

Milanesa

$30.00

Breaded free range chicken + Mustard

Wagyu Cheeseburger

Wagyu Cheeseburger

$30.00

Provolone cheese + Crispy smoked pork belly + Onions + Fries

Bucatini with Shrimp

$32.00

Homemade Bucatini + Tomato sauce + Chili + Spinach

Chilean Sea Bass

$50.00

Pan-seared sea bass + Champagne garlic sauce + Lemon zest + Fresh black pepper

Grill

Half Chicken

Half Chicken

$30.00

Whole Branzino

$60.00

Flank Steak

$40.00

New York

$55.00

Rib eye

$73.00

Filet Mignon

$72.00

Prime Rib

$165.00

Sides

Mashed Potatoes

$12.00

French fries

$12.00

French Fries Provençal

$13.00

Garlic + Parsley

Heirloom Tomatoes

$15.00

Brussel

$15.00

Orilla Salad

$17.00

Mixed Greens + Lime Dressing + Fresh Herbs + Parmesan Cheese

Dessert

Flan

$15.00
Key Lime Pie

Key Lime Pie

$16.00

Lime Curd, Coconut Cream, Fresh Berries

Raspberry Cheesecake

$16.00

Yogurt Cream, Raspberry Coulis, Sesame Brittle

Tropical Pavlova

Tropical Pavlova

$17.00

Acai, Hibiscus and Activated Charcoal Pavlova with Tropical Fruits

Beverages

Panna 750cc

$6.00

Pellegrino 750cc

$6.00

Mexican coke 12oz

$4.00

Sprite 12oz

$4.00

Beers & Cider

Beer "TULUM" Lager 12oz

Beer "TULUM" Lager 12oz

$8.00
Beer "ISLAMORADA" American Wheat Ale 12oz

Beer "ISLAMORADA" American Wheat Ale 12oz

$8.00

Irish Apple Cider "MAGNERS" 12oz

$8.00

Wines

Extra Brut "Las Perdices" NV, Argentina

Extra Brut "Las Perdices" NV, Argentina

$50.00
Champagne Brut "Voirin -Jumel", France

Champagne Brut "Voirin -Jumel", France

$85.00
Torrontes "San Pedro de Yacochuya, Argentina

Torrontes "San Pedro de Yacochuya, Argentina

$55.00
Chardonnay Reserve "Ashby Park", USA

Chardonnay Reserve "Ashby Park", USA

$60.00
Love by Leoube Rosé, France

Love by Leoube Rosé, France

$60.00
Petit Verdot, "Domingo Molina" , Argentina

Petit Verdot, "Domingo Molina" , Argentina

$55.00
Malbec, Tinto de la Casa, Riccitelli, Argentina

Malbec, Tinto de la Casa, Riccitelli, Argentina

$80.00
Cabernet Sauvignon, "Bramare", Argentina

Cabernet Sauvignon, "Bramare", Argentina

$100.00
Pinot Noit, "Irreverent" CRU9, USA

Pinot Noit, "Irreverent" CRU9, USA

$105.00
Brunello di Montalcino "Podere la Vigna", Italy

Brunello di Montalcino "Podere la Vigna", Italy

$115.00
Cabernet Sauvignon, "Aperture", USA

Cabernet Sauvignon, "Aperture", USA

$175.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Stylish, plant-filled venue spotlighting steak & seafood dishes, plus wine & creative cocktails.

426 Euclid Ave, Miami beach, FL 33139

