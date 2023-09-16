Dia de la Independencia Specials

Only September 15 and 16th
Pozole Rojo

$12.99

pozole, topped with cabbage, radishes, serranos, and side of chips and limes

Cochinita Pibil Plate

$12.99

cochinita pibil, refried black beans, fried plantains and side of bandera tortillas

Chicken Mole Plate

$12.99

chicken, mole, white rice, black beans and side of bandera tortillas

Starters

Chips with Guacamole

$9.00

Tortilla chips served with our delicious guacamole (3 scoops of guacamole)

Chips with Salsa

$6.75

Tortilla chips served with two portions of green and red salsa (2 oz. each)

Chips with Queso

$9.75

Tortilla chips served with queso (6 oz.)

Loaded Nachos

$12.99

Tortilla chips topped with your choice of meat, queso, beans, jalapeños and sour cream

Taco Bueno

Barbacoa Taco

$4.85

Shredded beef marinated in maguey leaf, species and beer. Topped with pineapple pico.

Cochinita Pibil Taco

$4.85

A slow roasted pork, marinated in a special blend of ingredients including habanero, allspice, and achiote (annatto) seed. Cooked in plantain leaf and topped-off with pickled red onions.

Mole Taco

$4.85

Chicken mixed with handcrafted mole. Topped with fresh onions and toasted sesame seeds.

Salmon Taco

$6.50

Grilled salmon marinated in Tabasco sauce. Topped-off with spinach, tomatoes, red onions, bell peppers, feta dressing and avocado slices.

Vegetable Taco

$4.85

Black beans, corn, jalapeños, cauliflower, and grilled tomatoes with olive oil.

Taqui Taco

Steak Taco

$3.95

Beer marinated steak with onions and bell peppers.

Chicken Taco

$3.95

Chicken with onions and bell peppers.

Pastor Taco

$3.95

Spice marinated pork and grilled in pineapple. Topped with fresh onions and cilantro.

Chicharron Taco

$3.95Out of stock

Fried pork cooked in green salsa. Either crispy or soft.

Plates

Taco Combo

$12.99

Choose two (2) tacos. Comes with white rice, black beans, fresh cheese and cilantro.

Gordita Combo

$12.99

Choose two (2) gorditas. Comes with white rice and black beans, fresh cheese, cilantro and sour cream.

Quesabirria

$14.50

Two (2) birria quesadillas, cheese, cilantro, onions and served with white rice and consomé for dipping. Includes cheese, cilantro and onions. Served with side of consome for dipping.

Mole Enchiladas

$12.99

Two (2) mole enchiladas. Chicken mixed with handcrafted red mole and topped-off with cilantro, onions and toasted with toasted sesame seeds. Served with white rice.

Gordita

Handmade Blue Corn Gordita. Choose your fillings.
Gordita

$6.99

Handmade Blue Corn Gordita. Choose your fillings.

Quesadilla

Quesadilla

$12.99

Monterrey Jack cheese, grilled quesadilla, with your choice of meat. Served with white rice, black beans and sour cream.

Burrito

Cheese wrapped burrito with your choice of meat. Tomatoes, rice, black beans.

$12.99

Cheese wrapped burrito. Tomatoes, rice, black beans and your choice of meat.