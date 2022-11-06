  • Home
Latin House Grill 8695 SW 124 Ave

No reviews yet

8695 SW 124 Ave

Miami, FL 33183

Order Again

SODA

Coke

$2.99

Coke Zero

$2.99

Raspberry Tea

$2.99

Orange Soda

$2.99

Sprite

$2.99

Jarritos

$2.99

Water Bottle

$2.75

Mexican Coke

$2.99

Mexican Sprite

$2.99

Lemonade

$2.99

Ginger Ale

$2.99

Soda Water

$2.75

Perrier Sparkling Water

$4.50

AGUA FRESCA

Jamaica

$3.50

Horchata

$3.50

JUICE

Apple Juice

$2.75

Orange Juice

$2.75

Cranberry

$2.75

COFFEE/MILK/TEA

American Coffee

$2.75

Cafe Cubano - Expresso

$1.50

Colada

$2.99

Cortadito

$2.25

Hot Tea

$2.75

Iced Coffee

$5.99

Milk

$2.75

Perrier Sparkling Water

$4.20

Chocolate Milk

$3.99

WATER

WATER

Bottle Water

$3.30

Appetizers

Aji de Gallina Croquetas

$10.99

Creamy Peruvian chicken stew croquetas. (4 piece)

Chicken Fried Tenders

$12.99

Burger Beast Approved! Our famous crispy buttermilk Southern-fried chicken tenders. (6 piece)

Elotes

$10.99

Three pieces of Mexican corn tossed in chipotle aioli, aged Cotija cheese & sprinkled with tajin.

Firehouse Shrimp (8)

$15.99

Eight jumbo shrimp fried golden & tossed in our Firehouse Sauce.

Flautas

$9.99

Five hand rolled taquitos topped with crema, onion & cilantro.

Keto Guacamole

$12.99

(seasonal) Made fresh daily using 100% Hass avocados, lime, tomato & cilantro. Side of fresh pork grinds.

Keto Nachos

$15.99

Homemade pork grinds smothered in our tangy house cheese, your choice of protein, cilantro-lime, crema Mexicana & pico de gallo.

Korean Tostones

$15.99

Three tostones topped with Hass avocado, Korean bbq pulled pork, crema Mexicana, pickled onions and sesame seeds.

Media Noche Egg Rolls

$14.99Out of stock

8-hour roasted pork, sweet ham, pickles, our three cheese blend & a side of homemade mustard aioli.

Nachos

$19.99

Crisp tortillas smothered in our tangy house cheese, your choice of protein, cilantro-lime, crema Mexicana & pico de gallo.

Peru-Mex Ceviche

$17.99

Made fresh! Mexican-style shrimp ceviche with hints of peruvian peppers topped with Hass avocado. (Seasonal)

Pisco de Gallo Tostadas

$15.99

Two flash-fried crispy corn tortillas topped with sushi-grade tuna ceviche, avocado, leche de tigre Nikkei, aji amarillo, pickled onions, scallions & sesame seeds.

Timba

$9.99

Cubes of fried queso blanco served with guava marmalade… a must try!

Wholly Guacamole

$12.99

Made fresh daily using 100% Hass avocados, lime, tomato & cilantro.

Burgers/Sandwiches

American Burger

$13.99

Cheddar cheese, applewood smoked bacon, lettuce, tomato & our signature sauces.

BOM

$14.50

OCTOBER: The Philly Burger -Grilled Mushrooms -Our 3-Cheese Blend -Applewood Smoked Bacon Bits -Grilled Jalapeños -Our House Nacho Cheese

Champ Burger

$14.50

Three-cheese blend, applewood smoked bacon, lettuce, tomato, our signature sauces, Hass avocado & candied jalapeño. **No Keto Sauces Avail**

Chicken Fried Sandwich

$12.99

Southern chicken fried tenders on a brioche bread, lettuce, tomato and honey mustard. **Keto Breading Not Avail**

Crack Sliders

$14.50

Four potato bread sliders topped with cheddar cheese, caramelized onions & our house BBQ. Side of beer-battered fries. **No Keto Bread Avail**

Cuban Burger

$13.50

Queso blanco & guava marmalade. **No Keto Sauce Avail**

Keto Burger

$14.50

Low-carb bun, Cheddar cheese, applewood smoked bacon, lettuce, tomato, Hass avocado & chipotle aioli.

Original Burger

$13.99

Three-cheese blend, applewood smoked bacon & our signature sauces.

Desserts

Balls to the Wall

Triple chocolate fudge brownie ball dipped in funnel cake batter fried & drizzled with leche condensada and powdered sugar.

Better Than Your BF

$11.99

5-layer cake brownie, with layers of Oreos, cheesecake and chocolate chip cookie. Side of ice cream.

Cookie Monster

$11.99

Bed of homemade chocolate chip cookie yumminess topped with vanilla ice cream and drizzled with chocolate syrup.

Dulce de Leche Tiramisu

$10.99

Keto Cookies

$9.99Out of stock

Assorted Cookie Pack (6): Shortcake macadamia & dark chocolate almond 5-pack. (1 net carb each)

Keto Cuatro Leches

$7.99Out of stock

Moist four-milk cake topped with whipped cream & cinnamon. (4 net carbs)

Keto Guava Cake

$7.99

Low carb, gluten free, keto-friendly guava cake topped with guava cream cheese frosting. (3.5 net carbs)

Milkshake

$8.99

Nutella Stuffed Cookies

$6.99

Mini Better than Your BF

$5.99

Entrees

Breakfast Carne Asada Tacos

$17.99

Grilled carne asada served on two puffy flour tortillas, avocado, fried eggs & drizzled with chipotle aioli & tomatoes.

Cauliflower Rice

$14.99

Served with the protein of choice, topped with fresh pico de gallo, cilantro-lime, crema Mexicana & a fried egg.

Chilanga Quesadilla

$15.99

Jumbo flour tortilla filled with our three-cheese blend, the protein of choice, topped with fresh pico de gallo, cilantro-lime, crema Mexicana.

Chimi Burrito

Chimi Burrito

$15.99

A jumbo flour tortilla w/ bed of yellow “Chuchi” rice, three-cheese blend, sweet plantains & protein of choice. Flash-fried, topped w/ fresh pico de gallo, cilantro-lime & crema Mexicana.

Chuchi Bowl of Rice

Chuchi Bowl of Rice

$14.99

Fluffy yellow Cuban rice served with the protein of choice, topped with fresh pico de gallo, cilantro-lime, crema Mexicana & maduros.

Keto Fajitas

$28.99

Sizzling plate of your favorite protein, mushrooms topped with a blanket of our three-cheese blend. Served with your choice of keto-friendly tortillas, our signature sauces & guac.

Mixtos Fajitas

$28.99

Sizzling plate of your favorite protein, caramelized onions & mushrooms topped with a blanket of our three-cheese blend. Served with flour tortillas, a side of Chuchi rice, our signature sauces & guac.

Poke Tuna Tacos

$15.99

Ahi tuna marinated in an Asian sauce served on puffy flour tortillas. Topped with avocado, candied jalapeño, French fried onions & chipotle aioli.

Shrimp Quesadilla

$16.99

Jumbo flour tortilla filled with our three-cheese blend & tossed golden fried firehouse shrimp. Topped with cilantro-lime, crema Mexicana & pico de gallo.

Taqueria Calle Tacos

$14.99

Three tortillas filled with protein of choice topped w/ fresh pico de gallo, cilantro-lime & crema Mexicana. Side of chips & rice.

Kid's Menu

Kids Rice Bowl

$8.99

Kids Chicken Strips

$8.99

Kids Quesadilla

$8.99

Kids Sliders No Cheese

$8.99

Kids Sliders w/ Cheese

$8.99

Kids Tacos

$8.99

Salads

Avocado BLT

$14.99

Mixed greens, bacon, tomatoes, Hass avocado & your choice of protein.

Crispy Chicken Salad

$14.99

Southern chicken fried chunks on a bed of mixed greens, bacon, cheddar cheese & tomato.

Texas Steak Salad

$15.99

Smoky-lime tossed greens, tomatoes, cheddar cheese, Hass avocado, french fried onions, carne asada & creamy chipotle BBQ.

Sides

$ Cheese

$ Add Ice Cream

$4.99

$ Aji Amarillo

$0.99

$ Asian Flare

$0.99

$ Avocado Slices

$1.99

$ Bacon (2)

$2.50

$ BBQ

$0.99

$ Candied Jalapeño

$0.75

$ Chipotle Sauce

$0.99

$ Cilantro Aioli Sauce

$0.99

$ Condensed Milk

$1.50

$ Crema Mexicana

$0.99

$ Double Protein

$7.50+

$ Egg

$0.99

$ Firehouse Sauce

$0.99

$ Fries

$4.99

$ Guajillo

$0.99

$ Guava Sauce

$0.99

$ Honey Mustard Sauce

$0.99

$ Maduros (3)

$1.99

$ Mushrooms

$0.99

$ Onions

$0.99

$ Pico

$ Protein Side

$ Ranch Sauce

$0.99

$ Raspberry Sauce

$0.99

$ Raw Onions

$1.19

$ Side of Guac

$3.00+

$ Side of Rice

$3.99

$ Sub For Lettuce Shells

$1.99

$ Tomato

$0.99

$ Tortilla Chips

$2.99

$ Tortillas (4)

$1.99

$ Chicharrones

$5.99
All hours
Sunday9:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday9:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday9:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday9:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday9:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday9:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday9:00 am - 12:00 am
Location

8695 SW 124 Ave, Miami, FL 33183

Directions

