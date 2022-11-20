Restaurant header imageView gallery

Latitude 65

review star

No reviews yet

2640 Himalaya Road

Fairbanks, AK 99701

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Lunch

mac & cheese

$17.00

Halibut Taco

$24.00

blackened rockfish, pickled carrot snd csbbsge, cilantro lime crema, cotija, mango salsa

borealis burger

$20.00

brioche, letuce, tomato, onion, garlic aioli

grilled cheese and tomato

$15.00

sourdough, fresh tomato, cheddar, havarti

Turkey Melt

$15.00

french dip

$15.00

hoagie, grilled onions, provolone, au jus

spicy chicken

$15.00

hoagie, grilled onion, grilled pepper, sambal, cheddar cheese

spicy roast beef

$15.00

hoagie, grilled onions, grilled pepper, sambal, cheddar cheese

beef noodles

$25.00

onion, pepper, mushrooms, beef, soy/ sweet chili sauce

chicken noodles

$23.00

onion, pepper, mushrooms, chicken, soy/ sweet chili sauce

vegetable noodles

$20.00

onion, pepper, mushroom, cabbage, soy/sweet chili sauce

salmon noodles

$27.00

soup

$11.00

rotating vegetarian or non vegetarian

grilled chicken salad

$21.00

greens, tomato, onion, cucumber, ranch

grilled sourdough

$6.00

5 slices house made sourdough

Vegan Turkey

$15.00

Veggie Sand

$17.00

Bag Of Chips Single

$2.00

Avocado

$3.00

Tip

$31.00

Pork Belly Noodle

$24.00

salads

watermelon

$11.00+

wedge

$10.00+

iceburg, tomato, onion, bacon, stilton crumbles

garden salad

$9.00+

arugula, tomato, onion, cucumber, feta

caesar

$10.00+Out of stock

roamine, parmesan, cruton

beet salad

$11.00+Out of stock

beets, onion, pepitas, goat cheese

Grilled Chicken Garden Salad

$21.00

dessert

cheesecake

$12.00

rotating seasonal cheese

chia pudding (gf) (v)

$11.00

chia, berry compote, berry sauce, fresh fruit, coconut flakes

warm fudge brownie

$13.00

warm brownie, berry sauce, chocolate sauce, pistachio

flourless chocolate cake

$12.00

berry sauce, fresh berries, pistachio

chocolate lava cake

$12.00Out of stock

berry sauce, pistachio, vanilla bean ice cream

seasonal fruit crisp

$12.00Out of stock

seasonal friut with a cinnamon macadaima nut crumble

Ice Cream Scoop

$5.00

Watermelon Sorbet

$12.00

Lime Pie

$10.00

kids

kid's burger

$10.00

chicken nuggets

$10.00

Kids Mac And Cheese

$10.00

mayo

mayo

$0.50

mustard

$0.50

ketchup

$0.50
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm, 10:30 pm - 1:59 am
Monday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm, 10:30 pm - 1:59 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm, 10:30 pm - 1:59 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm, 10:30 pm - 1:59 am
Thursday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm, 10:30 pm - 1:59 am
Friday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm, 10:30 pm - 1:59 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm, 10:30 pm - 1:59 am
Restaurant info

Full service restaurant serving local sustainable cuisine

Website

Location

2640 Himalaya Road, Fairbanks, AK 99701

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Riverside Eats + Drinks
orange starNo Reviews
3175 College Rd Fairbanks, AK 99709
View restaurantnext
Oishi Bakery
orange starNo Reviews
329 Driveway St Fairbanks, AK 99701
View restaurantnext
Food Factory - 275 Bentley Trust Rd
orange starNo Reviews
275 Bentley Trust Rd Fairbanks, AK 99701
View restaurantnext
The Banks Alehouse
orange starNo Reviews
1243 Old Steese Hwy Fairbanks, AK 99701
View restaurantnext
Big Daddy’s BarBQ
orange star4.2 • 1,359
107 Wickersham St Fairbanks, AK 99701
View restaurantnext
Salty's on 2nd - 706 2nd Avenue
orange star4.1 • 176
706 2nd Avenue Fairbanks, AK 99701
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Fairbanks

Big Daddy’s BarBQ
orange star4.2 • 1,359
107 Wickersham St Fairbanks, AK 99701
View restaurantnext
OASIS RESTAURANT & LOUNGE - 734 University Ave
orange star4.1 • 762
734 University Ave Fairbanks, AK 99709
View restaurantnext
Salty's on 2nd - 706 2nd Avenue
orange star4.1 • 176
706 2nd Avenue Fairbanks, AK 99701
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Fairbanks
Anchorage
review star
Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)
Juneau
review star
Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)
Lynden
review star
Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)
Bellingham
review star
Avg 4.5 (55 restaurants)
Bow
review star
Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)
Port Angeles
review star
Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)
Oak Harbor
review star
Avg 4.2 (6 restaurants)
Mount Vernon
review star
No reviews yet
Coupeville
review star
No reviews yet
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston