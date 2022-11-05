  • Home
  • /
  • Denver
  • /
  • Lazo Empanadas 16th Mall (Location 2) - (2) Lazo Empanadas 16th Mall. 303 16TH Mall #130. Denver, CO. 80202
Restaurant header imageView gallery

Lazo Empanadas 16th Mall (Location 2) (2) Lazo Empanadas 16th Mall. 303 16TH Mall #130. Denver, CO. 80202

review star

No reviews yet

303 16th Street Mall

Unit 130

Denver, CO 80202

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

N5. Steak Quesadilla
N2. Spicy Ground Beef
N7. Spicy Chicken

Baked Empanadas

N1. Ground Beef

N1. Ground Beef

$4.24
N2. Spicy Ground Beef

N2. Spicy Ground Beef

$4.24
N3. Steak

N3. Steak

$4.24
N4. Spicy Steak

N4. Spicy Steak

$4.24
N5. Steak Quesadilla

N5. Steak Quesadilla

$4.24
M6. BBQ Chicken

M6. BBQ Chicken

$4.24
N7. Spicy Chicken

N7. Spicy Chicken

$4.24
N8. Chicken Caprese

N8. Chicken Caprese

$4.24
N9. Chorizo, Cheese & Egg

N9. Chorizo, Cheese & Egg

$4.24
N10. Ham & Cheese

N10. Ham & Cheese

$4.24
N11. Fresh Mushrooms

N11. Fresh Mushrooms

$4.24
N12. Spinach & Cheese

N12. Spinach & Cheese

$4.24

- - - - -

Sweet Baked

N13. Nutella & Banana

$4.24

N14. Milk Caramel, Cream Cheese & Peach

$4.24

N15. Milk Caramel & Chocolate

$4.24

Frozen Empanadas

10 Frozen Pack

$39.99

Sauces

Chimichurri Sauce 1 oz

$0.50

Red Hot Sauce 1 oz

$0.50

Green Avocado Sauce 1 oz

$0.50

Chimichurri Sauce 12 oz Plastic

$8.50

Red Hot Sauce 12 oz Plastic

$8.50

Green Avocado Sauce 12 oz Plastic

$8.50

Chimichurri Sauce 12 oz Glass

$11.50Out of stock

Green Avocado Sauce 12 oz Glass

$11.50Out of stock

Redt Hot Sauce 12 oz Glass

$11.50Out of stock

Desserts

Pastafrola

$5.90

Homemade Dulce de Leche Alfajor

$5.50

Homemade Dulce de Leche Alfajor (6pk)

$11.50

Flan w/ Dulce de Leche on side

$7.90

Ice Cream Cup

$6.50

Dulce de Leche Cup

$1.50

Havana Alfajor

$5.90

Havana Alfajor Box

$33.00

Soft Drinks

Bottled Fanta 0.5L

$3.75

Bottle Coke 0.5L

$3.75

Sprite Can

$2.75

Coke Can

$2.75

Diet Coke Can

$2.75

Orange San Pellegrino Can

$3.00

Lemon San Pellegrino Can

$3.00

Blood Orange San Pellegrino Can

$3.00

Grapefruit San Pellegrino Can

$3.00

Sparkling Water San Pellegrino Can

$3.00

Apple Juice

$3.00

Orange Juice

$3.00

Coconut Water

$3.00

Bottled Water

$2.00

Promos

Promo A

$11.25

Promo B

$15.25

PROMO 10 BAKED

$41.00

Los Chips

Los Chips

$2.00
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

303 16th Street Mall, Unit 130, Denver, CO 80202

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Superfruit Republic - Broadway
orange starNo Reviews
1776 Broadway Denver, CO 80202
View restaurantnext
Bubu - Republic Plaza
orange star4.5 • 341
370 17th Street Denver, CO 80202
View restaurantnext
5280 Burger Bar Denver Pavilions - Denver Pavilions
orange starNo Reviews
500 16th St Ste 160 Denver, CO 80202
View restaurantnext
Leven Deli
orange star4.7 • 1,266
123 West 12th Ave Denver, CO 80204
View restaurantnext
Motomaki - Denver
orange starNo Reviews
500 16th St. Suite 184c Denver, CO 80202
View restaurantnext
Royals Ice Cream - 1432 Tremont Pl
orange starNo Reviews
1432 Tremont Pl Denver, CO 80202
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Denver