Restaurant header imageView gallery

LBI Table

review star

No reviews yet

502 Long Beach Blvd

Ship Bottom, NJ 08008

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Turkey Club Junior
Jayson's Jumbo
Jersey Style Breakfast Sandwich

Great Starts

Avocado Toast

$11.49

Multigrain Toast, Zesty Avocado, Salt, Pepper, EVOO

Ricotta Toast

$11.49

Sweet Ricotta, Berries, Honey Drizzle, Multi Grain Toast

Country Drop Biscuits

$4.79

Grilled Butter and Jam

Oatmeal Bowl

$6.49

Brown Sugar, Bananas or Berries

Yogurt Berry Parfait

$6.29

Vanilla Greek Yogurt, Fresh Berries, Granola and Honey Drizzle

Breakfast Bowls And Plates

2 Egg Platter

$7.29

Served with Home Fries

3 Egg Platter

$8.29

4 Egg Platter

$9.29

Jayson's Jumbo

$16.99

3 Buttermilk Panckes, 3 Eggs, 2 Bacon, 2 Sausage, Home Fries, Toast

Jersey Hash Bowl

$13.79

Pork Roll, Onion, Potato, Peppers, American Cheese, 2 Eggs Any Style

Steak Sizzler

$17.29

Filet Medallions, Onions, Peppers, Mushrooms, Cheddar, 2 Eggs any style

Garden Party Bowl

$14.79

Home Fries, Seasonal Vegetables, Fresh Mozzarella and Scrambled Eggs

Southern Tots

$14.79

Tater Tots With Country Sausage Gravy, Cheddar & 2 Eggs

Cajun Shrimp And Grits

$16.29

Shrimp, Cheesy Grits, 2 Eggs any style

1 Egg Platter

$6.99

BENEDICTS

Eggs Benedict

$12.99

Poached Eggs, Canadian Bacon & Fresh Hollandaise Over English Muffin

Chicken & Waffles Benedict

$14.99

Buttermilk Mini Waffles With Chicken Tenders, Poached Eggs & Sriracha-Hollandaise

Smoked Salmon Benedict

$16.49

Smoked Salmon, Bacon, Grilled Tomato, Poached Eggs, Hollondaise, On A Bagel

OMELETS

Omelet Bar

$10.99

Create Your Own Omelet

Classic Western Omelet

$13.49

Ham, Green Bell Pepper & Onion

Greek Omelet

$14.49

Spinach, Tomato, Olives, Feta

Roma Omelet

$14.49

Roasted Red Pepper, Spinach, Sausage, Mozzarella

The Butcher Block Omelet

$15.79

Ham, Sausage, Bacon, Pork Roll, Onion, Pepper & Cheddar

Philadelphia Omelet

$16.79

Thin-sliced Filet, Grilled Onions, Cubanelle Peppers and Provolone Cheeser

Shrimp Bottom Omelet

$16.79

Grilled Shrimp, Avocado, Bacon, Tomato, Cilantro & Cheddar

Ranchero Omelet

$14.29

Sausage, Black Beans, Corn, Avocado, Cheddar & Pico Di Gallo

All Green Omelet

$14.29

Broccoli, Spinach, Kale, Asparagus, Green Pepper, Onion & Feta

Kick N Kale Omelet

$14.49

Egg White Omelet, Kale, Turkey Bacon, Onion, Your Choice Cheese

GRIDDLE

Pancakes

$9.29

Full Stack of 3

Challah Bread French Toast

$11.29

Belgian Waffle

$10.95

Sunrise Pancakes

$13.49

Raisins, Brown Sugar, Walnuts, Shredded Carrots And Sweet Cream Cheese Drizzle

Lemon Berry Pancakes

$12.79

Blueberries, Lemon Zest And Powdered Sugar

Jayson's Jumbo

$16.99

3 Buttermilk Panckes, 3 Eggs, 2 Bacon, 2 Sausage, Home Fries, Toast

Chocolate Berry Pancakes

$12.49

Chocolate Chip Pancakes Topped With Seasonal Berries and Chocolate Drizzle

The Tropical Stack

$12.79

Banana, Mango, Toasted Coconut, Grilled Pineapple, Sweet Cream Cheese Drizzle

King's Kakes

$11.49

Filled with Bacon, Banana, PB Chips, Chocolate Drizzle & Whipped Cream

Bonfire Treat

$12.99

Marshmallow Fluff, Graham Cracker, Nutella & Chocolate Drizzle

Cinnamon Roll Waffle

$12.99

Cream Cheese And Cinnamon Swirls

Yogurt Berry Waffle

$12.99

Fresh Berries Vanilla Yogurt, Granola And Honey Drizzle

Strawberry Cheesecake French Toast

$13.49

Fresh Strawberries, Sweet Cream Cheese, Graham Cracker Crumbs

Breakfast Sandwiches

Jersey Style Breakfast Sandwich

$6.49

Egg Sandwich. Add Meat - $2. Add Cheese $1. Add Potatoes $1

Piggly Wiggly Croissant Roll

$13.49

Ham, Bacon, Pork Roll, Sausage, Egg, American Cheese and Tater Tots

Mom's Peppers, Potatos & Eggs

$9.49

Scrambled Eggs with Peppers and Potatoes served on a Kaiser Roll. Add a side of Home Fries or Tots

Pancake Burrito

$12.49

Sausage, Scrambled Eggs and Cheddar Rolled In A Pancake

Red & White Wrap

$10.49

Egg Whites, Roasted Red Peppers, Spinach, Mushrooms & Fresh Mozzarella In A Wheat Wrap

BREAKFAST SIDES

1 Egg Side Order

$1.00

2 Egg Side Order

$2.00

3 Egg Side Order

$3.00

4 Egg Side Order

$4.00

Toast

$1.29

Bagel

$1.99

Bagel With Cream Cheese

$2.99

English Muffin

$1.99

Muffin

$3.95

Biscuits

$1.99

Croissant Roll

$1.99

Side Sliced Avocado

$1.99

Side Pork Roll

$4.49

Side Scrapple

$4.49

Side Canadian Bacon

$4.49

Side Ham

$4.49

Side Bacon

$4.49

Side Turkey Bacon

$4.49

Side Corned Beef Hash

$7.49

Side Home Fries

$3.49

Side Sausage Links

$4.49

Side Sausage Patties

$4.49

Side Lox

$9.00

Side Cheesy Grtits

$2.99

Side Nutella

$0.75

Side Strawberries

$2.99

Side Blueberries

$2.99

Side Strawberries/Blueberries

$2.99

Side Sausage Gravy

$3.99

Side Hollandaise

$2.00

Breakfast Specials

Fruity Pebble Marshmallow Waffle

$13.00

Fruity Pebbles Baked Inside Our Waffle, Dallop Of Marshmallow Fluff, Raspberry Drizzle.

Apple Pie Pancakes

$14.00

Pancakes With Apples, Cinnamon & Brown Sugar. Topped With Graham Cracker Crumbles, Cinnamon Drizzle, Whipped Cream

Kielbasa Bowl

$14.00

Kielbasa, Potatoes, Onions, Cheddar Cheese. Topped With 2 Eggs Any Style. Served With Toast

Jersey French Toast Sandwich

$14.00

Porkroll, Eggs And American Cheese Between Two Pieces Of French Toast. Served With Homefries

Vacation Beginnings

4 Down South Holgate Tenders

$12.99

Choice of Plain, Buffalo, Thai Chili Sauce

Le Garage Disco Bowl

$9.95

Fries topped with brown gravy, grated cheese, and melted mozzarella

Southwestern Quesadilla

$13.45

Black Beans, Corn, Chicken, Cheddar Cheese Melted In Tortilla. Served With Sour Cream, Guacamole, And Pico Di Gallo

Mozzarella Sticks (5)

$11.45

Soups

Dreamy Chicken Soup w/Rice - Cup

$4.25

Dreamy Chicken Soup w/Rice - Bowl

$6.50

Dreamy Chicken Soup w/Rice - Pint

$5.00

Dreamy Chicken Soup w/Rice - Quart

$10.00

Cup - Soup of the Day (Creamy Potato, Bacon, Chives)

$4.25

Bowl - Soup Of The Day (Creamy Potato, Bacon, Chives)

$6.50

Pint - Soup of the Day (Creamy Potato, Bacon, Chives)

$5.00

Quart - Soup Of The Day (Creamy Potato, Bacon, Chives)

$10.00

Salads

House Salad

$10.95

Mixed Greens, Tomato, Celery, Red Onion, Olives, Bell Pepper, Carrots

Simply Caesar

$11.95

Romaine, caesar dressing, romano, cracked pepper

LBI Chopped

$14.49

Romaine, mixed greens, tomato, bacon, corn, black beans, chopped egg, cotija cheese, red onion, avocado, blue cheese crumbles, citrus vinaigrette

Greek Salad

$14.49

Romaine, feta, kalamata olives, cucumber, red onion, cubanelle peppers, artichoke hearts, lemon vinaigrette

Burgers

8oz Burger

$12.99

With Lettuce, Tomato Onion

English Muffin Melt

$13.99

8oz burger on english muffin with grilled swiss and caramelized onions

Jersey Burger

$14.99

8 oz burger, pork roll, scrambled egg and american cheese

Beachy Black Bean

$13.99

Black Bean Burger, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, With Cilantro Lime Mayo

Sandwiches / Wraps

Fried Shrimp BLT

$15.99

Classic BLT With Crispy Fried Shrimp On Toast With Citrus Mayo

Caprice Classic

$13.99

Grilled Chicken, Tomato, Basil, Mozzarella & Balsamic Drizzle on Grilled Multi Grain

Classic BLT

$10.79

Bacon, lettuce, tomato, mayo

Meatball Parm Grilled Cheese

$13.99

Blend of Italian Cheeses, Meatball, Sauce, melted in a classic grilled cheese

Cali Turkey Melt

$14.99

Roast Turkey, Avocado, Bacon, & Tomato With Melted Cheddar On Multi-Grain Toast.

Turkey Club Junior

$13.95

Roast turkey, lettuce, tomato, bacon, mayo, served on toast

Filet Mignon Sliders

$17.99

Char-grilled filet medallions, caramelized onions, horseradish cheddar cream sauce, served on ciabatta sliders

Classic Reuben

$14.99

Brisket, Russian, Sauerkraut & Swiss on Grilled Rye

Hawaiian Salmon Wrap

$14.79

Seared Salmon, Pineapple Salsa and Field Greens in a spinach wrap

Roast Beef Philly

$15.99

Thinly Sliced & Sauteed With Peppers, Onions, & Mushrooms. Melted Provolone. Served In A Wheat Wrap

Bowls, Baskets and More

Fajita Ancient Grains Bowl

$15.49

Onions, peppers, guacamole, salsa, sour cream, cheddar, rice, fajita seasoning

Tempting Street Tacos

$15.79

Crispy shrimp, shredded cabbage, black beans, corn, avocado, cojita cheese, cilantro lime mayo

Beach Haven Battered Basket

$15.99

Beer-battered North Atlantic Cod, fries, coleslaw, tartar.

Sandwiches / Burgers. Etc,

Greek Chicken Sandwich

$15.00

Grilled Chicken, Feta, Spinach, Caramelized Onions. Served On Brioche Roll.

Tuna Salad Croissant Melt

$15.00

Tuna, Swiss Cheese, Sliced Tomato. Served With Fries & Cup Of Soup

Western Burger

$15.00

House Burger Topped With Ham, Onions, Peppers, Cheddar Cheese, BBQ Sauce. Served With Fries.

Italian Sausage Hoagie

$15.00

Sweet Italian Sausage, Sweet Peppers & Provolone Cheese

Lunch Special Desserts

Slice Apple Pie

$4.95

Slice Fruits Of The Forest

$4.95

Kid's Breakfast

Dippy Eggs

$8.00

With Sausage Or Bacon, Home Fries And Toast

Silver Stack

$8.00

6 Silver Dollar Pancakes With Whipped Cream & Chocolate Chips

Lil Sanwich

$8.00

Scrambled Egg, Bacon And Cheese On Waffle Slider

Kid's Lunch/Dinner

Chicken Tenders/Tots

$9.00

Chicken Tenders and Tots With Dip

Out Of The Box

$9.00

Classic Kraft Mac N Cheese

Hot Diggity Dog

$9.00

Hot Dog & Fries

Beach Bucket

$9.00

Fried Shrimp & Fries

PB & J

$9.00

Classic Peanut Butter & Jelly Sandwich & Fries

Kid's Drinks

Kid's Cup Soda

$1.50

Kid's Cup Milk

$1.75

Kid's Cup Chocolate Milk

$2.00

Kid's Cup Juice

$3.00

Kid's Cup Fresh Squeezed OJ

$4.50

Kid's Cup Iced Tea

$1.50

Juice

Orange Juice 8oz

$2.50

Orange Juice 12oz

$3.50

Tomato Juice 8oz

$2.50

Tomato Juice 12oz

$3.50

Apple Juice 8oz

$2.50

Apple Juice 12oz

$3.50

Cranberry Juice 8oz

$2.50

Cranberry Juice 12oz

$3.50

Coffee/Tea

Coffee

$2.95

Hot Tea

$2.95

Iced Tea

$2.95

Decaf Coffee

$2.95

Cold Brew

$3.95

Hot Chocolate

$3.50

Hot Green Tea

$2.95

Caramel Cold Brew

$4.95

Milk

Milk 16oz

$3.45

Chocolate Milk 16oz

$3.95

Soda

Soda

$2.99

Pepsi

$2.99

Diet Pepsi

$2.99

Club Soda

$2.99

Gingler Ale

$2.99

Sprite

$2.99

Root Beer

$2.99

Lemonade

$2.99

Soda Refill

$0.59

Mint Lemonade Spritzer

$3.25

Sides

Side French Fries

$6.00

Side Sweet Potato Fries

$6.00

Side Tots

$6.00

Spinach Garlic & Oil

$6.99

Side Pickles

$1.25

Side Cole Slaw

$2.99

Side Brown Gravy

$0.75
All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

your kitchen at the shore

Website

Location

502 Long Beach Blvd, Ship Bottom, NJ 08008

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

The Meltdown - 13302 Long Beach Blvd
orange starNo Reviews
Long Beach Blvd Long Beach, NJ 08008
View restaurantnext
Rare Co. - 605 Long Beach blvd
orange starNo Reviews
605 Long Beach blvd Ship Bottom, NJ 08008
View restaurantnext
How You Brewin Coffee Co.
orange starNo Reviews
8 North Long Beach Blvd Surf City, NJ 08008
View restaurantnext
Wally's Restaurant - Surf City
orange starNo Reviews
712 Long Beach Blvd Surf City, NJ 08008
View restaurantnext
ScoJo's Eatery - Surf City
orange starNo Reviews
307 N Long Beach Blvd Surf City, NJ 08008
View restaurantnext
Panzones Pizza Surf City
orange star4.0 • 231
2117 Long Beach Blvd Surf City, NJ 08008
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Ship Bottom

Black Eyed Susans
orange star4.9 • 4,003
7908 Long Beach Blvd Harvey Cedars, NJ 08008
View restaurantnext
The Arlington
orange star4.3 • 2,266
1302 Long Beach Blvd Ship Bottom, NJ 08008
View restaurantnext
Stefano's Restaurant
orange star4.6 • 2,154
1814 Long Beach Blvd Long Beach Township, NJ 08008
View restaurantnext
The Gables - Beach Haven, NJ
orange star4.7 • 1,680
212 Centre Street Beach Haven, NJ 08008
View restaurantnext
Engleside Restaurant
orange star4.5 • 687
30 Engleside Ave Beach Haven, NJ 08008
View restaurantnext
The WooHoo
orange star4.4 • 506
211 South Bay Avenue Beach Haven, NJ 08008
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Ship Bottom
Manahawkin
review star
Avg 4.8 (4 restaurants)
Barnegat
review star
Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)
Absecon
review star
Avg 3.8 (5 restaurants)
Barnegat Light
review star
Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)
Atlantic City
review star
Avg 4.5 (26 restaurants)
Pleasantville
review star
No reviews yet
Seaside Park
review star
Avg 3 (6 restaurants)
Forked River
review star
Avg 4.7 (6 restaurants)
Egg Harbor Township
review star
Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston