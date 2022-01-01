LBI Table
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|7:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|7:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|7:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info
your kitchen at the shore
Location
502 Long Beach Blvd, Ship Bottom, NJ 08008
Gallery